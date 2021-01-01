« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 04:50:39 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm
I would have no problem with the club securing a DM prospect with world-class potential who can contribute now. Like Cammavinga before he went to Real Madrid.

The lad balling his head off at Monaco could be the one, Camara, to fit that profile. The one big caveat with targeting a kid is we already have one out on loan in Bajcetic who has huge potential. Nyoni will also be knocking on the door for more minutes in the coming seasons. Id prefer a more senior option that can contribute now from the off. Can see the benefits of targeting a younger player as well but the problem with younger players is they often need to make mistakes on your watch as they mature. Players like Camavinga come around once every 5-10 years, probably not the best example to give but I get the point.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
Young Divock.  :D

https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1868716526985167188

Quote
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sunderland starlet Trey Ogunsuyi, 18. Belgian youth international banging in the goals for Sunderland U21s and has been on bench for first team. Full story with colleague @CraigHope_DM on @MailSport #LFC
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm
Ornstein's article said he was open to moving but only in the summer, personally I'd move on he seems incredibly flaky.

I really like Stiller, only 23 and a leftie.

Doesn't really matter which foot a central midfielder uses, only defenders.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 09:15:46 am
I wonder if we might see Gomez at left back once Konate is back, we play a lot of underlapping runs from the left back so having a right footer there isn't the end of the world and Gomez is solid defensively.

Interesting point. But I do prefer Tsimikas. He was in great form before the injury.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:24:17 pm
Once Zubichoo Davidmoushies gets here everything will be just fine. Plus the 3 of course.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:44 pm
Should go for Chris Rigg.
Signing Rigg and leaving him on loan at Sunderland would be a good idea. Hes one of those players that I find it hard to see exactly what type of player hell develop into, but he looks an exciting talent. Sunderland do seem to be flogging him a bit at the moment though, perhaps trying to arrest their inconsistent form of late. The rags are saying Sunderland want £30m though, which is patently ridiculous. Hed be better spending longer in the Championship and having his minutes a touch more carefully managed.

If were looking at players in the PL, I still like Kerkez a lot and think hes one of the best full backs in the league and only 22 to boot. A player who Ive not seen mentioned but will certainly not be at his current club for too long is Jens Cajuste at Ipswich. Hes on loan from Napoli who seem to want rid. Big, mobile, clever defensively-minded centre midfielder who turned 25 recently so entering his prime and would be excellent depth. To me looks really athletic and solid on the ball. Brentford wanted him in the summer and will apparently go back for him in the summer. I think he can play at a better level than that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:50:24 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:13:10 pm
If you want an explanation then Pearce is already penning the 3,000 word essay to be released via the Athletic in the summer.

It's called 'Richard Hughes and the problem which was not at all of his own making'.

Yes let's all sharpen the pitchforks over a problem that newterp just invented to ask a question.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 08:42:18 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
Signing Rigg and leaving him on loan at Sunderland would be a good idea. Hes one of those players that I find it hard to see exactly what type of player hell develop into, but he looks an exciting talent. Sunderland do seem to be flogging him a bit at the moment though, perhaps trying to arrest their inconsistent form of late. The rags are saying Sunderland want £30m though, which is patently ridiculous. Hed be better spending longer in the Championship and having his minutes a touch more carefully managed.

How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality,  fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.
