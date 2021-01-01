Should go for Chris Rigg.



Signing Rigg and leaving him on loan at Sunderland would be a good idea. Hes one of those players that I find it hard to see exactly what type of player hell develop into, but he looks an exciting talent. Sunderland do seem to be flogging him a bit at the moment though, perhaps trying to arrest their inconsistent form of late. The rags are saying Sunderland want £30m though, which is patently ridiculous. Hed be better spending longer in the Championship and having his minutes a touch more carefully managed.If were looking at players in the PL, I still like Kerkez a lot and think hes one of the best full backs in the league and only 22 to boot. A player who Ive not seen mentioned but will certainly not be at his current club for too long is Jens Cajuste at Ipswich. Hes on loan from Napoli who seem to want rid. Big, mobile, clever defensively-minded centre midfielder who turned 25 recently so entering his prime and would be excellent depth. To me looks really athletic and solid on the ball. Brentford wanted him in the summer and will apparently go back for him in the summer. I think he can play at a better level than that.