Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35560 on: Today at 09:17:49 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:15:46 am
I wonder if we might see Gomez at left back once Konate is back, we play a lot of underlapping runs from the left back so having a right footer there isn't the end of the world and Gomez is solid defensively.

Id definitely be doing this quite a bit. But Im extremely down on Robertson, perhaps overly so.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35561 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:17:49 am
Id definitely be doing this quite a bit. But Im extremely down on Robertson, perhaps overly so.

Robertson is last season Henderson/Fabinho at this point. Difference is the team are doing well which masks it more, but it's cost us a lot of goals and chances. It's more manageable when he can rotate with Tsimi.

If we start moving Gomez over we have to sign a CB.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35562 on: Today at 09:24:04 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:17:49 am
Id definitely be doing this quite a bit. But Im extremely down on Robertson, perhaps overly so.

Robbo just can't play 2 games a week any more, it's no co-incidence his form / performances have been poor in the runs of games where he was either flogged by Scotland and Kostas got injured.

Bradley, Konate and Kostas all getting injured has forced him into pretty much back to back 90s.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35563 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:15:46 am
I wonder if we might see Gomez at left back once Konate is back, we play a lot of underlapping runs from the left back so having a right footer there isn't the end of the world and Gomez is solid defensively.
Doubt it unless really needed.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35564 on: Today at 09:26:29 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:24:04 am
Robbo just can't play 2 games a week any more, it's no co-incidence his form / performances have been poor in the runs of games where he was either flogged by Scotland and Kostas got injured.

Bradley, Konate and Kostas all getting injured has forced him into pretty much back to back 90s.

I think its that and more than that. But even if its just that, you cant be carrying a player who cant play 2 games a week given the insane schedule nowadays. Particularly not when you apparently need to play effectively full strength teams in every CL game, even when qualification is all but guaranteed.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35565 on: Today at 09:32:57 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:42 am
We need a LB in January. We needed one in the summer. But, particularly if were starting from scratch with the likes of Kerkez, I suspect well get rinsed financially if we try and make it happen in January. Hopefully Tsimikas can be fit enough to take minutes off Robertson - wholl continue to cost us points if not. But in the summer we need one. Leaving us a lot to do even if  we resign the trio. LB, CB (x2?), DM, RB(?), left forward (?), false 9 (?).

Thats A) a little (maybe a lot) hyperbolic and B) a little (maybe a lot) disrespectful to one of our greats

We have two very good left backs, and we have Gomez who can play there if we really needed. We're for sure not going to bomb Robbo out of the team halfway through a season, and its extremely unlikely we're going to bomb Kostas out of the squad when he's had a good season so far for us. There's ruthless, and then there's saying we must do something that we're clearly not going to.

And we've dropped points in four games  ;D Outrageous to suggest that we're dropping points because of Andy Robertson. Genuinely just ridiculous. We win, lose and draw as a team and there isn't a single dropped point this season that is down to one player, not even close. He had a bad game at the weekend, but we conceded two goals where a lot of players didn't cover themselves in glory (a game we still should have won and a game where the referee/VAR made some very questionable decisions including a very clear red card on Robbo in the first minute).

We saw a need for a CM in the summer. Considering how often Endo and Morton play for us, that shouldn't have changed regardless of Grav and its something we should absolutely remedy in January. Aside from that we have two RBs, four CBs and two LBs. They're all very much in the first team picture, it'd be a very rare thing to suddenly see one of them sold halfway through the season and replaced by someone who needs bedding in. Thats what you do in the summer. It'll likely be the buzzword for the next few years....but January does tend to be a bit more opportunistic unless there's a very glaring gap in your squad.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35566 on: Today at 09:40:11 am »
We literally just dropped points because of Robertson errors. The 1st goal was more on him than anyone else (gave the ball away initially and then didnt get close enough to Pereria) and the red card, which forced our players into heroics to get a point, was entirely on him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35567 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:40:11 am
We literally just dropped points because of Robertson errors.

We literally just dropped points because of quite a few errors.

Good luck to you if you watched the two goals we conceded and came to the conclusion that they were solely down to our left back (one of which he wasn't on the pitch for), particularly when a certain RB decided he didn't really fancy defending either of them.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35568 on: Today at 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:42:05 am
We literally just dropped points because of quite a few errors.

Good luck to you if you watched the two goals we conceded and came to the conclusion that they were solely down to our left back (one of which he wasn't on the pitch for), particularly when a certain RB decided he didn't really fancy defending either of them.

Robbo gave the ball away for the first goal and then allowed his man at the back post to shoot. Trent bears some responsibility too. But then on the 2nd goal Trent was forced to cover the whole right flank on his own (Salah is freed from most defensive responsibility) and was doing it for most of the game. Why? Because Robertson miscontrolled a ball and then got himself sent off to compound the error. Its remarkable that youre defending him and throwing Trent under the bus, questioning his effort, when Robbos errors are glaring and stark.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35569 on: Today at 09:49:39 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:40:11 am
We literally just dropped points because of Robertson errors. The 1st goal was more on him than anyone else (gave the ball away initially and then didnt get close enough to Pereria) and the red card, which forced our players into heroics to get a point, was entirely on him.

The first goal was a collective failure, shit pressing from the forwards and midfield, Trent not tight enough to stop the cross and Robbo at the end. It's the thing Slot needs to sort out, sloppy starts creeping in.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35570 on: Today at 09:50:15 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:49:39 am
The first goal was a collective failure, shit pressing from the forwards and midfield, Trent not tight enough to stop the cross and Robbo at the end. It's the thing Slot needs to sort out, sloppy starts creeping in.

Robbo passed it straight to Fulham to kick that sequence off.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35571 on: Today at 09:55:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:50:15 am
Robbo passed it straight to Fulham to kick that sequence off.

That happens though, it doesn't mean you can all stand off and half press.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35572 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:48:50 am
Robbo gave the ball away for the first goal and then allowed his man at the back post to shoot. Trent bears some responsibility too. But then on the 2nd goal Trent was forced to cover the whole right flank on his own (Salah is freed from most defensive responsibility) and was doing it for most of the game. Why? Because Robertson miscontrolled a ball and then got himself sent off to compound the error. Its remarkable that youre defending him and throwing Trent under the bus, questioning his effort, when Robbos errors are glaring and stark.

If one of our players gives the ball away on the halfway line, when we have a lot of players back, and within five seconds it leads to a free shot from five yards out in the penalty area then we've collectively defended it poorly (whilst, lets be fair, it was a very good cross and a very good finish). There's no 'throwing under buses' we just didn't defend either of the goals well, and thankfully thats the way the manager will see it rather than 'we dropped points because of Andy Robertson'.

Don't get me wrong, in terms of a rating for that game I can't imagine anyone would rate anyone other than Robbo as the lowest. But saying he cost us the points himself pretty clearly ignores others who also made errors.
