We need a LB in January. We needed one in the summer. But, particularly if were starting from scratch with the likes of Kerkez, I suspect well get rinsed financially if we try and make it happen in January. Hopefully Tsimikas can be fit enough to take minutes off Robertson - wholl continue to cost us points if not. But in the summer we need one. Leaving us a lot to do even if we resign the trio. LB, CB (x2?), DM, RB(?), left forward (?), false 9 (?).



Thats A) a little (maybe a lot) hyperbolic and B) a little (maybe a lot) disrespectful to one of our greatsWe have two very good left backs, and we have Gomez who can play there if we really needed. We're for sure not going to bomb Robbo out of the team halfway through a season, and its extremely unlikely we're going to bomb Kostas out of the squad when he's had a good season so far for us. There's ruthless, and then there's saying we must do something that we're clearly not going to.And we've dropped points in four gamesOutrageous to suggest that we're dropping points because of Andy Robertson. Genuinely just ridiculous. We win, lose and draw as a team and there isn't a single dropped point this season that is down to one player, not even close. He had a bad game at the weekend, but we conceded two goals where a lot of players didn't cover themselves in glory (a game we still should have won and a game where the referee/VAR made some very questionable decisions including a very clear red card on Robbo in the first minute).We saw a need for a CM in the summer. Considering how often Endo and Morton play for us, that shouldn't have changed regardless of Grav and its something we should absolutely remedy in January. Aside from that we have two RBs, four CBs and two LBs. They're all very much in the first team picture, it'd be a very rare thing to suddenly see one of them sold halfway through the season and replaced by someone who needs bedding in. Thats what you do in the summer. It'll likely be the buzzword for the next few years....but January does tend to be a bit more opportunistic unless there's a very glaring gap in your squad.