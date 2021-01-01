« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35520 on: Yesterday at 03:24:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:05:57 pm
Hes had two back to back seasons now where each of the fans clubs hes played in have called him the best left back in their respective leagues, might not be the highest quality with it being the SPL and Championship but you just look at his qualities away from that and I dont see a player like that really struggling in this league at all, he has pace technique to the point he played left wing last game for Blackburn and scored, but most importantly he plays with an intensity reminiscent of Robertson and Bradley, little chance he doesnt turn out to be a decent level PL player at the very least.

I agree with you, Ive been impressed, he could well be given a chance. I was just being a bit tongue in cheek given most supporters get very irate if you dare suggest anyone already at the club can contribute instead of a new signing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35521 on: Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 03:24:10 pm
I agree with you, Ive been impressed, he could well be given a chance. I was just being a bit tongue in cheek given most supporters get very irate if you dare suggest anyone already at the club can contribute instead of a new signing.

Innit, as a Bradley suggester back in the day I can entirely relate.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35522 on: Yesterday at 05:30:41 pm
Beck doesn't progress the ball or create chances in his numbers - .. against way weaker opposition than he'll face here?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35523 on: Yesterday at 05:31:42 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:20:07 pm
Fair enough, i think they would see the bosman part of it pretty clearly though.

Nah. Maybe for some players, but not those of the profile of Davies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35524 on: Yesterday at 05:55:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:58:36 am
Nobody available for an opportunistic price/he wanted to live in London/he was offered bigger wages elsewhere/he changed his mind at the last minute/we messed around for weeks putting silly bids in and he ended up at Chelsea. Delete as appropriate.

No offense, my good man, but if we appropriately deleted everything of yours that we should, there'd be nothing left but a wordless pool of tears.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35525 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
I wonder if the last few draws we have had will help motivate the Suits to get a few players in?  When we were top with 9pts I think they would think everything is okey-dokey no need. As some guys on here would be in support of.  If it is not broke keep rolling mentality.

I hope we get even one quality player in dont mind if LB or midfielder. Just another to help cover/improve the team.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35526 on: Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
I wonder if the last few draws we have had will help motivate the Suits to get a few players in?  When we were top with 9pts I think they would think everything is okey-dokey no need. As some guys on here would be in support of.  If it is not broke keep rolling mentality.

I hope we get even one quality player in dont mind if LB or midfielder. Just another to help cover/improve the team.

I don't think that we are ever making a big move in January because of the results. We are always making it if a player we like is available at a reasonable price. If such a player is available, we will make a move.

This season, for the first time there will be CL group games in January (21st/22nd and 29th). There will be clubs hoping to qualify for the CL knock-out stages until the very end of January. This is why the transfer window will be opened until February 3rd ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35527 on: Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
I don't think that we are ever making a big move in January because of the results. We are always making it if a player we like is available at a reasonable price. If such a player is available, we will make a move.

This season, for the first time there will be CL group games in January (21st/22nd and 29th). There will be clubs hoping to qualify for the CL knock-out stages until the very end of January. This is why the transfer window will be opened until February 3rd ...

We only buy at the end of a window in a panic..when we're proactive we get players in early. We have to be attacking the window, rather waiting for another Chiesa to turn up cheap.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35528 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm

The title is calling for us. If we don't spend money this January to improve our chances dealing with injuries and tiredness I will smack John W. Henry myself.

Honestly 9 points ahead of the cheats and 6 points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand you just can't be cheap.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35529 on: Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm
The title is calling for us. If we don't spend money this January to improve our chances dealing with injuries and tiredness I will smack John W. Henry myself.

Honestly 9 points ahead of the cheats and 6 points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand you just can't be cheap.

The players we've bought or got just for the sake of it have pretty much being terrible though. Our success rate with transfers is pretty extradinary, and that does lend weight to the fact we only buy the players we want.

We definitely need some further investment, quite clear Slot doesn't rate Endo and we are definitely lacking depth in that area and another rotation option as there are a lot of games. Just not actually sure who are targets are.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35530 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm
We only buy at the end of a window in a panic..when we're proactive we get players in early. We have to be attacking the window, rather waiting for another Chiesa to turn up cheap.

Not really. We have signed Luis Diaz on January 30th:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/450841-liverpool-complete-luis-diaz-transfer-from-fc-porto

We have signed Mamardashvili on August 27th:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-agree-deal-sign-giorgi-mamardashvili

We are in a very good position, both in the sporting and the financial sense, so we can exploit the panic sellers ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35531 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm
The mountains of San Sebastian are calling... :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35532 on: Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
Samuele Ricci of Torino being linked. Think its feasible to see Endo and Morton moving on in January and one coming in. Just about the only thing I expect to happen.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35533 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
Not really. We have signed Luis Diaz on January 30th:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/450841-liverpool-complete-luis-diaz-transfer-from-fc-porto

We have signed Mamardashvili on August 27th:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-agree-deal-sign-giorgi-mamardashvili

We are in a very good position, both in the sporting and the financial sense, so we can exploit the panic sellers ...

Didnt we sign Jota and Thiago fairly close to the end of the window?

Oh and Grav of course
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35534 on: Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Didnt we sign Jota and Thiago fairly close to the end of the window?

Oh and Grav of course

Yes, that is correct. We have signed Jota and Thiago very late in that weird 2020 Covid transfer window. Gravenberch was on deadline day, I think it was September 1st.

Anyway, as I said above, we are in a very comfortable position to exploit the panic sellers. A lot of clubs are struggling with the FFP and the PSR regulations ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35535 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
Samuele Ricci of Torino being linked. Think its feasible to see Endo and Morton moving on in January and one coming in. Just about the only thing I expect to happen.

Ricci would make a lot of sense. Still young (23), already a full Italian international, and Torino are firmly in mid-table with not much hope of European football, and in no danger of relegation ...

https://youtu.be/L3_rlx-JFYE
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35536 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 01:50:42 pm
Reading the thread back, the solution is clear if signing a left center back cum left back: Move Van Dijk over.
Having a left footed option at LCB will open up the passing angles during the build-up. We get Van Dijk's great passing ability on his more natural right side too.
Obviously these are games when Konate's out and the new player has to play central.



Hope you caught some fish with that one.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35537 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
I don't think it's just for the league that we need signings, you get a couple in and suddenly it helps out in Europe as well. We have a great squad but it's clear were improvements can be made, make no mistake I think the other teams try and make them. Absolutely not a time to be clever and do things 'the Liverpool way'. Just go out and buy a couple of fuckin players.

Considering I don't think Zubimendi will want to leave in January I'm sceptical about us signing a midfielder. Because of how these go about business it could be beyond Summer 2025 when we next see a midfielder if he doesn't want to join.

If I was to guess I think the most likely position we make a signing at would be centre half. We've wanted one for a while apparently so maybe they go after someone knowing Konate is injury prone and Quansah, who started the first game of the season and hasn't been great since.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35538 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Quote
@LewisSteele_: Milos Kerkez is a more realistic left-back signing for Liverpool. 

It is believed Slot was fond of Kerkez, then at AC Milan, when he was managing AZ Alkmaar in Holland.

Works for the Mail, maybe pinch of salt but hes a bit of a beat reporter so might have some idea.

Not worried about left backs at all, theres an abundance of talent at the position.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35539 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
Ricci would make a lot of sense. Still young (23), already a full Italian international, and Torino are firmly in mid-table with not much hope of European football, and in no danger of relegation ...

https://youtu.be/L3_rlx-JFYE

I've said before we don't need to sign a "world beater" but someone who can turn under pressure (and pressed), decent vision and athleticism and can get through some of the work.

Like Arsenal have Thomas Partey and Jorginho on the bench - not perfect by any means and NOT comparable to Ricci but gives them numbers.

The suspension to Mac Allister illustrated the point. We won't think of the league table, sure, but they might think Slot should get one or two new players in.

He looks like a supreme coach with the tactical side of the game, so let's not leave him short if possible...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35540 on: Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
Hope you caught some fish with that one.

Haha, to clarify Virgil and Konate are clear first picks. Say when Konate's out due to injury / rested, then signing a left footed lb / cb, rather than a pure lb, would give us cover centrally and more options in the build-up phase.
Longer term, this player can compete to replace Robbo. Pure speculation but Hancko of Feyenoord fits, but age is an issue. I've seen Hato of Ajax mentioned in this thread, haven't watched much of him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35541 on: Today at 12:07:09 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
I've said before we don't need to sign a "world beater" but someone who can turn under pressure (and pressed), decent vision and athleticism and can get through some of the work.

Like Arsenal have Thomas Partey and Jorginho on the bench - not perfect by any means and NOT comparable to Ricci but gives them numbers.

The suspension to Mac Allister illustrated the point. We won't think of the league table, sure, but they might think Slot should get one or two new players in.

He looks like a supreme coach with the tactical side of the game, so let's not leave him short if possible...

If Slot is not using Endo and Morton, we should probably put them on the market as early as January, and replace them with a midfielder who our head coach is comfortable with.

I am surprised that we haven't been linked with Quinten Timber. He was an integral part of Slot's midfield at Feyenoord, he is at a very good age (23), and is a full Dutch international ...

https://youtu.be/7rNL6E3Ru9E
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35542 on: Today at 12:07:25 am
Some interesting chat on Beck as well fellas, good to read / find out.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35543 on: Today at 12:15:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:07:09 am
If Slot is not using Endo and Morton, we should probably put them on the market as early as January, and replace them with a midfielder who our head coach is comfortable with.

I am surprised that we haven't been linked with Quinten Timber. He was an integral part of Slot's midfield at Feyenoord, he is at a very good age (23), and is a full Dutch international ...

https://youtu.be/7rNL6E3Ru9E
i didn't realise he was the same age as his twin at arsenal
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35544 on: Today at 05:44:16 am
Yeh but who do we sign in January then?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35545 on: Today at 06:49:52 am
Is Beck playing in midfield a more recent thing or has he largely been deployed as a left-sided mid most of the season? Ive watched very little Championship football this year and not completely followed it. I know Blackburn have Harry Pickering whos excellent at that level so for Beck to be taking minutes off him is a great sign.

Not sure how he lines up against a Kerkez for example who I do really like. Ive never been too fussed on Robinson because of his age and I still dont think thats the right way to go, but fair play to the lad, what a monster of an athlete. One of the best individual opposition performances Ive seen at Anfield in some time.

Interesting to see the coaches doing isolated positioning work and defensive shape, focusing so much attention on Ngumoha in the recent training video; do we think he sees minutes v Southampton?
