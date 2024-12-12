Ah yes the Mbappe theory, give him a massive signing on fee and his wages are lower. That wont work, agents are not stupid, they will know the contract offer is bigger than what their clients are getting.



We are having a debate (or some people are) about whether Trent is worth the money and he has delivered much more than what Davies has and its not even close. There is no way we go for a player like him and certainly not in that position.



Agents get the best deal for whatever their client wants. It doesnt matter if thats in weekly wages or paid out via signing bonuses or additional bonuses, ie appearances etc. as long as the player gets the money he wants at the club he wants, it doesnt really matter how thats set out. I personally think wed pursue him if he wanted it but he quite obviously doesnt. Thats not to say wed offer more money than Madrid, its likely only City and maybe United would match/better Madrids terms, but I think we could offer something thats at least competitive. Im guessing youve read some of the stuff out there about how football clubs think around recruitment? Its always the total annual cost, so wages + transfer fee over the course of the contract, if they were offering just shy of £20m a year for Caicedo in his fee + then his wages on top (£7.5m basic), Im pretty sure we could make a pretty decent offer for Davies if he was interested.Fans having the debate about Trent being worth the money is just that, fans having a debate, that in no way reflects the views or the actions of the club. The club will always try and negotiate favourable terms for a player already at the club, if they just succumbed to demands thered be no point negotiating these types of things, they might as well give them a blank contract to set the terms themselves.As for Mbappe, that was never ever on and never would be on. The money involved with him is in a different stratosphere to pretty much any player in Europe. Id accept wed never be in for him, but Davies isnt in that ballpark.