Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35440 on: Today at 07:41:23 pm »

Manchester United have previously been linked with Davies, but sources close to the player say the upheaval at the club and their current lack of involvement in the Champions League makes them less attractive from his end. At a time when budgets are tight at United, Davies would be a high-earner even if arriving as a free agent and club sources say it is not a priority deal at present.

Multiple industry sources have told The Athletic that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the player and that they would be the most plausible Premier League destination for him. However, a move to Anfield is considered an unlikely outcome at present and senior Liverpool sources have strongly denied any interest in a deal.

Other sides, such as Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, are monitoring the left-back.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5987028/2024/12/12/alphonso-davies-bayern-munich-transfer/
Logged

Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35441 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:06:11 pm
Yeah it was odd the shouts of a left sided one. Van Dijk is like Salah, he's going to play just about every minute he can still.  Only made/makes sense if it's someone we saw primarily as a left back who could play if needed like say Gvardiol

I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Im not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer its better for the balance at left back. Im not sure theres a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konates injury was very unfortunate, hes been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so its even more of a shame that hes out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.

I thought Gomez did well today but Ive said a few times Id look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing room to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Manes replacement. I dont really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.
Logged

farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35442 on: Today at 07:46:23 pm »
Stay calm! We will have a few players back from injuries, same like new signings...

;)
Logged


PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35443 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:46:23 pm
Stay calm! We will have a few players back from injuries, same like new signings...

;)

We should still sell Jota in January, and sign someone who is not injury prone ...
Logged

na fir dearg

  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35444 on: Today at 08:33:42 pm »
Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35445 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 08:33:42 pm
chances of this happening realistically ?

Zero. Too high wages.
Logged

RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35446 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:25:20 pm
Problem is two senior left backs (who don't cover other positions) would be considered enough and Beck at his age needs regular games. Bradley was the only natural cover for Trent. Although we had Gomez

Really wanted us to keep Van Den Berg as he could cover across the backline and is a good player. If you sell him, then fucking well replace him, especially with Matip going.
Have 8 Senior defenders on the team. QUansah barely got minutes like another CB unlikely to come
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35447 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 08:33:42 pm
chances of this happening realistically ?

The bitching and moaning drama queens who hate the entire World (including themselves) would say none. The others would hope it is true. We will see ...
Logged

Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35448 on: Today at 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:43:22 pm
Unpopular opinion but Id sell Robbo and Kostas next summer and go with Kerkez and Beck.

Too far, dont know why people are reluctant or fail to see that Tsimikas is a a top class left back, hes good enough to be first choice, keep him and promote Beck.

If anything sign another left side CB who can do what Gomez does.
Logged

Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35449 on: Today at 08:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:41:57 pm
I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Im not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer its better for the balance at left back. Im not sure theres a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konates injury was very unfortunate, hes been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so its even more of a shame that hes out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.

I thought Gomez did well today but Ive said a few times Id look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing room to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Manes replacement. I dont really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.

Moving Gomez on would be the silliest thing ever, would rather send Quansah out on loan before losing Gomez. Either way we shouldnt be thinking about getting rid of any defenders in January, only adding to what we already have.
Logged

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35450 on: Today at 08:57:22 pm »
Logged


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35451 on: Today at 08:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:53:01 pm
Moving Gomez on would be the silliest thing ever, would rather send Quansah out on loan before losing Gomez. Either way we shouldnt be thinking about getting rid of any defenders in January, only adding to what we already have.

I did say move on in the summer. I wouldnt even take the call in January, but I think the summers a good time to move him on, same with Robbo. So if were planning to move on one or both in the summer, I dont see the issue in trying to bring forward a summer transfer to January if the options there.
Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35452 on: Today at 08:58:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:50:57 pm
The bitching and moaning drama queens who hate the entire World (including themselves) would say none. The others would hope it is true. We will see ...

We all hope its true, but it aint happening. We are not putting that much on his wages.
Logged

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35453 on: Today at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Zero. Too high wages.

Check yourself before you wreck yerself!

His wages look a different proposition if Trent leaves though.
Logged


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35454 on: Today at 09:00:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:58:48 pm
Check yourself before you wreck yerself!

His wages look a different proposition if Trent leaves though.

Doesnt matter, we are not putting up that much money. He will go to Chelsea.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35455 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:57:22 pm
He's better than the alternatives, for a higher wage I guess?

If we are ambitious about competing for the top honors, we should be able to get him. Still only 24, already established at the top level, would solve our left fullback position for the next 6-7 years ...
Logged

Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35456 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:50:57 pm
The bitching and moaning drama queens who hate the entire World (including themselves) would say none. The others would hope it is true. We will see ...

Calm down, Ill get excited if and when the deal gets done and Id rather sign Ait Nouri or Kerkez or Hato all things being equal, having an outside come in and be the highest earner only works if theyre top drawer and I dont think he is
Logged

G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35457 on: Today at 09:07:04 pm »
Davies is the best left back in the world. I have been on the Kerkez bus, or possibly Hato, largely because I thought Davies would be off to Real Madrid and would be unattainable. If theres a chance we could sign Davies we should do it.
Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35458 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:07:04 pm
Davies is the best left back in the world. I have been on the Kerkez bus, or possibly Hato, largely because I thought Davies would be off to Real Madrid and would be unattainable. If theres a chance we could sign Davies we should do it.

He would be right up there on the sorts of wages Van Dijk is getting. There has already been a tiresome discussion in terms of whether Trent should earn that much as a full back, so the idea we are making this guy a top earner is mad.

Id love him to sign by the way. But under this ownership and these gangs of nerds? No chance.
Logged

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35459 on: Today at 09:22:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:15 pm
Doesnt matter, we are not putting up that much money. He will go to Chelsea.
Thanks.

Do give Richard Hughes my regards and tell him to stop being a nouveau mingebag.
Logged


lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35460 on: Today at 09:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:05:38 pm
Calm down, Ill get excited if and when the deal gets done and Id rather sign Ait Nouri or Kerkez or Hato all things being equal, having an outside come in and be the highest earner only works if theyre top drawer and I dont think he is

🤣. Quite a few assumptions there but I think Davies is levels above Ait-Nouri. Like Kerkez though.
Logged


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35461 on: Today at 09:25:25 pm »
Not sure the issue in Davies coming to Liverpool would be anything to do with us as a club. Players like that on a Bosman are only going to one club and itll be Real Madrid. Theyve been after him for years so itll be a formality for them. If he wants to come to us, or City, or wherever, every club would make him an offer thats competitive with Madrids. The key word is wants.
Logged

JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35462 on: Today at 09:31:34 pm »
I mean full backs 

Who gives a shit

All that matters is theyre athletic and competent footballers - the key is to never spend a lot on them (even if theyre born in the area)
Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35463 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:25:25 pm
Not sure the issue in Davies coming to Liverpool would be anything to do with us as a club. Players like that on a Bosman are only going to one club and itll be Real Madrid. Theyve been after him for years so itll be a formality for them. If he wants to come to us, or City, or wherever, every club would make him an offer thats competitive with Madrids. The key word is wants.

He comes here and he is what, our top two or three earners? No chance.
Logged

Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35464 on: Today at 09:41:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:24:18 pm
🤣. Quite a few assumptions there but I think Davies is levels above Ait-Nouri. Like Kerkez though.

levels above with 11 goals and 33 assists in 200+ games and wants how much per week?

I get why people like him but im not convinced by his output

Logged

Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35465 on: Today at 09:56:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:56 pm
He comes here and he is what, our top two or three earners? No chance.

Hed be joining on a free though and its all relative to that. You may be able to get him on more digestible wages by giving him a big signing bonus, or the other players accept that as a bosman his salarys an exception in the same way Mos salary was seen as an exception. You cant be naive enough to think the club wouldnt make an offer to a top tier player whos yet to peak and available without a transfer fee? Of course we would, I think the club know the player is only going to Real Madrid or remaining at Bayern, though.

FWIW, as brilliant as he is, full backs one of those positions that you can almost always find really good value in, Im not sure theres a world of difference between the top players at the position, its not like other positions, its probably the only position on the field where you can regularly win things with pretty ordinary players playing there.

Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35466 on: Today at 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:56:23 pm
Hed be joining on a free though and its all relative to that. You may be able to get him on more digestible wages by giving him a big signing bonus, or the other players accept that as a bosman his salarys an exception in the same way Mos salary was seen as an exception. You cant be naive enough to think the club wouldnt make an offer to a top tier player whos yet to peak and available without a transfer fee? Of course we would, I think the club know the player is only going to Real Madrid or remaining at Bayern, though.

FWIW, as brilliant as he is, full backs one of those positions that you can almost always find really good value in, Im not sure theres a world of difference between the top players at the position, its not like other positions, its probably the only position on the field where you can regularly win things with pretty ordinary players playing there.



Ah yes the Mbappe theory, give him a massive signing on fee and his wages are lower. That wont work, agents are not stupid, they will know the contract offer is bigger than what their clients are getting.

We are having a debate (or some people are) about whether Trent is worth the money and he has delivered much more than what Davies has and its not even close. There is no way we go for a player like him and certainly not in that position.
Logged

Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35467 on: Today at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:48 pm
Ah yes the Mbappe theory, give him a massive signing on fee and his wages are lower. That wont work, agents are not stupid, they will know the contract offer is bigger than what their clients are getting.

We are having a debate (or some people are) about whether Trent is worth the money and he has delivered much more than what Davies has and its not even close. There is no way we go for a player like him and certainly not in that position.

Agents get the best deal for whatever their client wants. It doesnt matter if thats in weekly wages or paid out via signing bonuses or additional bonuses, ie appearances etc. as long as the player gets the money he wants at the club he wants, it doesnt really matter how thats set out. I personally think wed pursue him if he wanted it but he quite obviously doesnt. Thats not to say wed offer more money than Madrid, its likely only City and maybe United would match/better Madrids terms, but I think we could offer something thats at least competitive. Im guessing youve read some of the stuff out there about how football clubs think around recruitment? Its always the total annual cost, so wages + transfer fee over the course of the contract, if they were offering just shy of £20m a year for Caicedo in his fee + then his wages on top (£7.5m basic), Im pretty sure we could make a pretty decent offer for Davies if he was interested.

Fans having the debate about Trent being worth the money is just that, fans having a debate, that in no way reflects the views or the actions of the club. The club will always try and negotiate favourable terms for a player already at the club, if they just succumbed to demands thered be no point negotiating these types of things, they might as well give them a blank contract to set the terms themselves.

As for Mbappe, that was never ever on and never would be on. The money involved with him is in a different stratosphere to pretty much any player in Europe. Id accept wed never be in for him, but Davies isnt in that ballpark.
Logged

DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35468 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 14, 2024, 09:07:30 am
I'll be hugely perplexed if we don't bring in a centre back particularly now if we aren't bringing in a 6. Ibou can't ve relied upon sadly, Jarrell still very young and inexperienced and we need to manage VVD. Joe can do a job there but I'm convinced we need to bring in an experienced player to help us with an extremely congested fixture list, coupled with internationals.

Please address this in January. We would be up shits creek if anything happened to VvD.
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  • Posts: 34,972
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35469 on: Today at 10:31:59 pm »
Either make signings or throw the cups and wrap the first XI in cotton wool (starting Wednesday).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35470 on: Today at 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:42:01 pm
Have 8 Senior defenders on the team. QUansah barely got minutes like another CB unlikely to come
if he proved himself to be more capable, he'd get more minutes.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35471 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:22:35 pm
Agents get the best deal for whatever their client wants. It doesnt matter if thats in weekly wages or paid out via signing bonuses or additional bonuses, ie appearances etc. as long as the player gets the money he wants at the club he wants, it doesnt really matter how thats set out. I personally think wed pursue him if he wanted it but he quite obviously doesnt. Thats not to say wed offer more money than Madrid, its likely only City and maybe United would match/better Madrids terms, but I think we could offer something thats at least competitive. Im guessing youve read some of the stuff out there about how football clubs think around recruitment? Its always the total annual cost, so wages + transfer fee over the course of the contract, if they were offering just shy of £20m a year for Caicedo in his fee + then his wages on top (£7.5m basic), Im pretty sure we could make a pretty decent offer for Davies if he was interested.

Fans having the debate about Trent being worth the money is just that, fans having a debate, that in no way reflects the views or the actions of the club. The club will always try and negotiate favourable terms for a player already at the club, if they just succumbed to demands thered be no point negotiating these types of things, they might as well give them a blank contract to set the terms themselves.

As for Mbappe, that was never ever on and never would be on. The money involved with him is in a different stratosphere to pretty much any player in Europe. Id accept wed never be in for him, but Davies isnt in that ballpark.
It's very unlikely that we sign Davies.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,618
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35472 on: Today at 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:37:58 pm
It's very unlikely that we sign Davies.
thankfully - would be an insane use of finite resources
Logged
