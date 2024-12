Yeah it was odd the shouts of a left sided one. Van Dijk is like Salah, he's going to play just about every minute he can still. Only made/makes sense if it's someone we saw primarily as a left back who could play if needed like say Gvardiol



I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Iím not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer itís better for the balance at left back. Iím not sure thereís a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konateís injury was very unfortunate, heís been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so itís even more of a shame that heís out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.I thought Gomez did well today but Iíve said a few times Iíd look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing Ďroomí to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Maneís replacement. I donít really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.