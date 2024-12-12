Yeah it was odd the shouts of a left sided one. Van Dijk is like Salah, he's going to play just about every minute he can still. Only made/makes sense if it's someone we saw primarily as a left back who could play if needed like say Gvardiol
I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Im not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer its better for the balance at left back. Im not sure theres a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konates injury was very unfortunate, hes been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so its even more of a shame that hes out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.
I thought Gomez did well today but Ive said a few times Id look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing room to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Manes replacement. I dont really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.