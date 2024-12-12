« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Reply #35440
Today at 07:41:23 pm
Manchester United have previously been linked with Davies, but sources close to the player say the upheaval at the club and their current lack of involvement in the Champions League makes them less attractive from his end. At a time when budgets are tight at United, Davies would be a high-earner even if arriving as a free agent and club sources say it is not a priority deal at present.

Multiple industry sources have told The Athletic that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the player and that they would be the most plausible Premier League destination for him. However, a move to Anfield is considered an unlikely outcome at present and senior Liverpool sources have strongly denied any interest in a deal.

Other sides, such as Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, are monitoring the left-back.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5987028/2024/12/12/alphonso-davies-bayern-munich-transfer/
Reply #35441
Today at 07:41:57 pm
Quote from: Chris~
Yeah it was odd the shouts of a left sided one. Van Dijk is like Salah, he's going to play just about every minute he can still.  Only made/makes sense if it's someone we saw primarily as a left back who could play if needed like say Gvardiol

I think most people wanting a LCB were wanting one on the basis they can do a bit at left back and give us a better option in big games than Robbo or Kostas. Im not a huge believer in centre halves having sides, I think a good one can play either side to a good enough level, but if you get a left footer its better for the balance at left back. Im not sure theres a centre back in world football that could displace either Konate or VVD, Konates injury was very unfortunate, hes been in top shape this season and looked to have put the muscle injuries behind him, so its even more of a shame that hes out with an injury from a collision rather than his conditioning.

I thought Gomez did well today but Ive said a few times Id look to move him on if the chance arises. If we got any defender in January it would be good work, as I think Robbo and Gomez probably need to move on next summer so it would give the new signing room to settle in, a bit like when Diaz joined despite obviously being Manes replacement. I dont really see the issue with carrying an extra left back or centre back for 6 months if we plan to move one of those positions on in the summer, which we should at least be considering.
