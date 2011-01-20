« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35400 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:06:45 am
Heavy speculation linking us to Massimo Dutti

Is this a Call of Dutti?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35401 on: Today at 08:41:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
Is this a Call of Dutti?

Corny as heck, but it made me LOL.
« Reply #35402 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »

J Pedro - New CF
M Soncko - Young wide forward
J Hato     - Left Back
L Bade. - Centre back
A Stiller - Centre Midfield

All been linked and I like the profiles, young, talented, not going to be over priced or fought over by Madrid etc
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35403 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
His threads locked and Im not getting the pitchforks out and all that, but an extra defender  ideally a left back  wouldnt be the worst idea in January. Robbos really struggled this season, scene of the crime for a lot of goals, costly mistakes at the back and probably our most limited defender on the ball in most games hes played. Kostas has surprised me this season with his level but it wouldnt be the worse idea if we can bring our summer plans forward a bit. That would be my priority if I was Hughes.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:12 pm by Garlic Red »
« Reply #35404 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm »
Was just a really obvious signing we needed in the summer..A bit bizarre we didn't get one
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:22 pm by clinical »
Dont see it without one leaving. Were not going to carry three senior LBs for half the season, and it feels pretty unlikely that either Robbo or Tsimikas would leave in January.
Hughes et al need to sit down with Slot and decide on defensive reinforcements they can sign in Jan who understands the Slot defensive system and can hit the ground running. They don't need to be world beaters, but we need help. It could be a defining point in the season! Quansah still looks like his early season form is affecting him, Trent looks like he's miles away (especially defensively), Robbo looks less like his old self with each game that passes, Konate and Tsimikas are made of glass (Bradley seems to have issues too), and we need Gomez to cover too many positions.

Even if it was just a versatile CB who could cover a WB slot at a push? We need help and Slot deserves the opportunity to not be fucked over by penny pinching at the top.
Just recall Owen Beck.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:30:49 pm
Just recall Owen Beck.

Needs to be someone Slot will trust to join the rotation. He has shown that he isn't keen to put certain players in that maybe don't fit the style. Beck might be ok but it could be pointless if Slot considers him sub-par. That's why i mentioned attempting to find cover that Slot has maybe worked with before.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:30:49 pm
Just recall Owen Beck.

Yeah I think I'd be happy with this to be honest, look longer term in the summer if you need to.

I feel like a stuck record in this thread but you can only register 25 players and there's homegrown implications too - there is a bit of room for movement currently as some of the squad are u21 but then when certain players need to be registered you'd need to find gaps again - so I don't think there'll be many teams carrying three senior left backs or for that matter five central defenders as some seem to want
« Last Edit: Today at 05:42:19 pm by JP! »
Sign a couple of footballers you minge bag, hedge fund c*nts.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:44:11 pm
Sign a couple of footballers you minge bag, hedge fund c*nts.

The window isnt open.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:49:19 pm
The window isn’t open.

It will be soon. Will they mingebag it again? Most likely.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:37:20 pm
Yeah I think I'd be happy with this to be honest, look longer term in the summer if you need to.

I feel like a stuck record in this thread but you can only register 25 players and there's homegrown implications too - there is a bit of room for movement currently as some of the squad are u21 but then when certain players need to be registered you'd need to find gaps again - so I don't think there'll be many teams carrying three senior left backs or for that matter five central defenders as some seem to want
Should have bought a first choice centre back in the summer and had Gomez as the back up left back/utility option
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:51:07 pm
Should have bought a first choice centre back in the summer and had Gomez as the back up left back/utility option

That could've worked, then arguably you move on Kostas (although since the summer he's been the better left back) and that opens up a spot. Can't see that happening in January though.

For me you either buy an absolute starter quality in January or a versatile player who covers multiple positions. Squad fillers at single spots doesn't really work.

Before I get accused of being a mingebag I think a versatile defender or starting-quality midfielder would be fantastic. I'm not sure how doable either will be in what is quite a tough window though.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:50:24 pm
It will be soon. Will they mingebag it again? Most likely.

Enjoy Christmas first before you sharpen the pitchforks ;)
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:53:24 pm
That could've worked, then arguably you move on Kostas (although since the summer he's been the better left back) and that opens up a spot. Can't see that happening in January though.

For me you either buy an absolute starter quality in January or a versatile player who covers multiple positions. Squad fillers at single spots doesn't really work.

Before I get accused of being a mingebag I think a versatile defender or starting-quality midfielder would be fantastic. I'm not sure how doable either will be in what is quite a tough window though.
Don't think the two are mutually exclusive in that a versatile player has to be starting quality somewhere.

We've been linked to a centre back from Spain but I can't remember who or where from though
If we can't get anyone we want in January then recall Beck, but we really should be trying our damnedest to get a LB in Jan.

A midfielder too
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:59:02 pm
Don't think the two are mutually exclusive in that a versatile player has to be starting quality somewhere.

We've been linked to a centre back from Spain but I can't remember who or where from though

Yeah, think that's a wording thing, ideally you need someone who could be a squad player at multiple spots or an absolute first teamer at one is probably what I meant.

Alternatively, a Klavan or Matip type would help Quansah and free up Gomez. But then, is Gomez best at CB?
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 05:36:49 pm
Needs to be someone Slot will trust to join the rotation. He has shown that he isn't keen to put certain players in that maybe don't fit the style. Beck might be ok but it could be pointless if Slot considers him sub-par. That's why i mentioned attempting to find cover that Slot has maybe worked with before.

Beck is good enough, really he should have been this seasons left back version of Bradley.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:09:02 pm
Beck is good enough, really he should have been this seasons left back version of Bradley.

I'm really surprised he wasn't to be honest. Possibly we just didn't think the game time was there for him.
Can see why we had been interested in Robinson.  Incredible pace and didnt flinch against Salah in space even on a yellow.
