Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1335891 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35320 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:39:18 am
Bence Bocsák
@BenBocsak
🚨EXCLUSIVE: Understand #LFC are back in for Momodou Sonko.



Im sure thats what David Pleat used to call our old centre back who Jurgen bombed out.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35321 on: Today at 10:47:47 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 10:23:27 am
For the sake of discussion, another option is to sell both Jota and Nunez, and reinvest big in an attacker who has none of their weaknesses (injury proneness, lack of skill and suitability to the style of football). And maybe promote another youth player (say Danns) around to round off the depth.

I would say that's a very risky strategy. We'd have to be very confident in Danny's being good enough to start games in CL and PL, and we'd have to be confident that the striker we do get is a slam dunk who suits what we want perfectly.

We'd also be taking a dice roll that this attacker doesn't get injured, which sometimes you can mitigate but sometimes you cannot (i.e - like if a big fat lump of a player lands full weight on top of you)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35322 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
This thread has been quite high quality recently.

Not sure what this means!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35323 on: Today at 11:27:58 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:44:08 am
Im sure thats what David Pleat used to call our old centre back who Jurgen bombed out.

;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35324 on: Today at 11:46:37 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:44:08 am
Im sure thats what David Pleat used to call our old centre back who Jurgen bombed out.

 ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35325 on: Today at 11:46:38 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:44:08 am
Im sure thats what David Pleat used to call our old centre back who Jurgen bombed out.

 :lmao
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35326 on: Today at 12:11:31 pm »
Nunez is close to becoming third choice striker at a club with only two of them, I'd say he's probably on the chopping block ahead of Jota.

I like him but he does seem like a poor fit at the moment.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35327 on: Today at 12:20:11 pm »
This is really Pedro's first year as a nailed on starter. Not sure a decent start really works for me to take his value from 30m to 70m thats 10 million quid a goal as it stands. Last year he got 9 goals.

The economics of football are like the economics of tulips at times.
Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35328 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Ignoring our own issues, are there any decent pick-ups we could get on a free? Is Jonathan David any good and would he suit us?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35329 on: Today at 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:39:18 am
Bence Bocsák
@BenBocsak
🚨EXCLUSIVE: Understand #LFC are back in for Momodou Sonko.

The club tried to sign him in January and he has been on Liverpools radar since 2017.

Didnt get much game time during his first six months at Gent but hes thriving again and #LFC are back watching his games.

Bence Bocsák
@BenBocsak
Yes, thats what I mean. The club is back scouting him again and watching his games. He actually has three goals.

The club have liked him for a long time. It will be interesting to see if he can step up now that hes settled in Belgium.

Not sure how reliable he is, does good analytics!

Is he related to Mastik Bostik?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35330 on: Today at 12:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:11:31 pm
Nunez is close to becoming third choice striker at a club with only two of them, I'd say he's probably on the chopping block ahead of Jota.

I like him but he does seem like a poor fit at the moment.

Given Jota is constantly injured I'm not sure he's above anyone in the pecking order.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35331 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:24:42 pm
Given Jota is constantly injured I'm not sure he's above anyone in the pecking order.

If he were hed probably contrive to fall down and hurt himself.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35332 on: Today at 12:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:20:11 pm
This is really Pedro's first year as a nailed on starter. Not sure a decent start really works for me to take his value from 30m to 70m thats 10 million quid a goal as it stands. Last year he got 9 goals.

The economics of football are like the economics of tulips at times.

Hes a quality player and ready for the elite clubs.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35333 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:41:00 am
If we sign a striker such as Pedro, the assumption appears to be that Nunez will make way. Personally I think it would be one of Nunez or Jota to make way, and theres a valid argument to be had as to who should stay. I would rather retain Nunez.

Pedro is a smashing player and I think he will hit another level if he came. I thought he was a bit older than 23 so the age is a plus point too.

I would definitely do a deal for 70M but would imagine Brighton will ask for more than that.

In that scenario, Jota should be the one to stay.  He'd be the perfect back up striker.  He's too injury prone, I think, to be the first choice #9 but would be a great option off the bench.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35334 on: Today at 12:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:51:23 pm
In that scenario, Jota should be the one to stay.  He'd be the perfect back up striker.  He's too injury prone, I think, to be the first choice #9 but would be a great option off the bench.

But what if he gets injured and then you have no back up striker at all for months. He's been out for 2 months for something of an innocuous injury.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35335 on: Today at 12:54:08 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:23:26 pm
Ignoring our own issues, are there any decent pick-ups we could get on a free? Is Jonathan David any good and would he suit us?
Yeah he is. Was on a three man shortlist with Jota and Sarr according to Ornstein and Pearce so the nerds like him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35336 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:04 pm
But what if he gets injured and then you have no back up striker at all for months. He's been out for 2 months for something of an innocuous injury.

The theory being that if he's not relied on to play every game that the likelihood of him getting injured lowers.  We also have both Diaz and Gakpo who can play in that position as well. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35337 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:58:46 pm
The theory being that if he's not relied on to play every game that the likelihood of him getting injured lowers.  We also have both Diaz and Gakpo who can play in that position as well.

In theory yes, but any time Jota plays he is risk of injury.

And we would have them two but we'd be greatly reducing their effectiveness to play a role they are not fantastic at.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35338 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:54:08 pm
Yeah he is. Was on a three man shortlist with Jota and Sarr according to Ornstein and Pearce so the nerds like him.

May I ask for a link to these links?

Was this from when we signed Jota?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35339 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
Would have thought Arsenal would have been first in line for him. Odegaard would love to play with him.

Would have thought he'd be perfect for lens.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35340 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:23:26 pm
Ignoring our own issues, are there any decent pick-ups we could get on a free? Is Jonathan David any good and would he suit us?



Quote
In a 2020 interview with former Belgian footballer Marc Degryse for Het Laatste Nieuws, Jonathan David confessed: "I love all teams in the Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, but also Southampton, Crystal Palace, Everton... I like nice teams." But he then clarified: "I'm just not a big fan of Liverpool."

I remember there being some speculation at the time it could have been lost in translation and he meant "I'm not just a big fan of Liverpool, [I like these other clubs as well]" but would be interested to see if it comes up again if we did go for him. I expect he'd go full Robbie Keane and say he's always liked us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35341 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:23:26 pm
Ignoring our own issues, are there any decent pick-ups we could get on a free? Is Jonathan David any good and would he suit us?

Impressive goal tally for Lille but no guarantees given the step up in quality of leagues, plus I think he's scored a fair number of penalties which will always make goal tallies look more underwhelming. Looks a decent player though, great injury record and got plenty of good years ahead of him.

I remember hearing we were interested in the past so knowing he's available on a free I imagine we'll eventually hear 'Liverpool were understood to be put off by the Canadian's signing on fee' or something like that even though he'd probably cost about 70 million under contract.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35342 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:06:51 pm
In theory yes, but any time Jota plays he is risk of injury.

And we would have them two but we'd be greatly reducing their effectiveness to play a role they are not fantastic at.

The times Diaz has played as the #9 he's been very good. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35343 on: Today at 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:24:10 pm
The times Diaz has played as the #9 he's been very good.

I think he did the role well against Leverkusen and ok against City, but I think he is significantly better as a winger, and personally him as a 9 would not be something I would want to see too regularly
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35344 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:04 pm
But what if he gets injured and then you have no back up striker at all for months. He's been out for 2 months for something of an innocuous injury.
Broken rib probably wasn't it, definitely going to be out for a while if that was the case and along with the weird impact injury at Brentford last season mean he's not really as injury prone as we think he is. Still not great like but more than enough to be a back up maybe as long as no more freak injuries occur.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35345 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:28:54 pm
Broken rib probably wasn't it, definitely going to be out for a while if that was the case and along with the weird impact injury at Brentford last season mean he's not really as injury prone as we think he is. Still not great like but more than enough to be a back up maybe as long as no more freak injuries occur.

That's the problem though, and the reason why I feel a question if asked needs to be asked for Jota and Nunez - Jota does end up being out for long periods, there's no two ways about it.

With the league as it is, is it better to have a player guaranteed to be a certain level when available but is out for long periods, or someone who can be streaky but always available. The question then may also be what's more likely to improve, injury problems or streaky play?

Neither is ideal, but there may be a question of what is better. In December it is likely to be the always available option, but in the closing stretch of a season it may be different
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35346 on: Today at 01:50:09 pm »


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24478 on: May 31, 2022, 09:54:54 am »
Remove

I hope we are after Joao Pedro. Too young but worth it to get him now even if it meant sending him back to Watford on loan. He is a hidden gem and got the potential to be a world class false 9. Think Benfica want him as a replacement for Nunez and if he goes there after few seasons his price will be too high.



If it happens we will need to pair him with an aggressive wide left forward and dare I say it Nunez can be this player
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35347 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:35:29 pm
That's the problem though, and the reason why I feel a question if asked needs to be asked for Jota and Nunez - Jota does end up being out for long periods, there's no two ways about it.

With the league as it is, is it better to have a player guaranteed to be a certain level when available but is out for long periods, or someone who can be streaky but always available. The question then may also be what's more likely to improve, injury problems or streaky play?

Neither is ideal, but there may be a question of what is better. In December it is likely to be the always available option, but in the closing stretch of a season it may be different
I definitely agree ihis injuries have undoubtedly cost us big time and something needs to be done if it persists but just think he needs the benefit of the doubt after he comes back from the freak injury thus time and see how he gets on for the rest of thd season as surely not even he can get a 3rd weird injury again...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35348 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Feels like we've got a decision to make with both Jota and Nunez come the summer.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35349 on: Today at 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:20:11 pm
This is really Pedro's first year as a nailed on starter. Not sure a decent start really works for me to take his value from 30m to 70m thats 10 million quid a goal as it stands. Last year he got 9 goals.

The economics of football are like the economics of tulips at times.

You pay what you have to pay, it is as simple as that really. If he is considered PL-approved and Brighton has absorbed his transition period (and he is 23) then they don't have to sell him. If they are selling him, he has a market value and if that is circa £70 million then you pay up, or go home.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35350 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:04:54 pm
Feels like we've got a decision to make with both Jota and Nunez come the summer.
Moreso on Jota, not because of his ability but him just being absent for periods of the season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35351 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:07:25 pm
May I ask for a link to these links?

Was this from when we signed Jota?
Original report from 2020

https://readliverpoolfc.com/2020/09/21/james-pearce-confirms-liverpools-interest-in-jonathan-david/

Ornstein a few days ago

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/12/liverpool-fc-transfers-latest-on-martin-zubimendi-3-attackers-top-source/

Nothing amazing or concrete but interesting we seem to be linked with a lot of different types of forwards and attacking midfielders even though we've got quite a few. I said the other day I think there could be some surprises with transfers this summer especially the forward line.
