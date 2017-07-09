Broken rib probably wasn't it, definitely going to be out for a while if that was the case and along with the weird impact injury at Brentford last season mean he's not really as injury prone as we think he is. Still not great like but more than enough to be a back up maybe as long as no more freak injuries occur.



That's the problem though, and the reason why I feel a question if asked needs to be asked for Jota and Nunez - Jota does end up being out for long periods, there's no two ways about it.With the league as it is, is it better to have a player guaranteed to be a certain level when available but is out for long periods, or someone who can be streaky but always available. The question then may also be what's more likely to improve, injury problems or streaky play?Neither is ideal, but there may be a question of what is better. In December it is likely to be the always available option, but in the closing stretch of a season it may be different