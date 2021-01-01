« previous next »
Hope Jack and Killer didn't see Olise's goal last night.

Olise is just fantastic.
Love Joao Pedro. £70m wouldnt be daft - in the bubble of football daftness - for such a versatile, high quality player. Hell go to another level at a better club. You do wonder if the club is starting to think they need to make a decision in regards to Darwin.

Watching Atletico at the moment against admittedly poor opposition, but Pablo Barrios is some footballer. Not sure hed be right for us as hed probably reduce Gravenberchs minutes, but hes quality. Moves past players so easily, super press-resistant and always positioned correctly. Not surprised to see him getting caps in the seniors now. Atleti would never sell him, or certainly not for anything short of £100m.
https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1866916871439544536

#LFC scout Paul Goldrick in attendance at the San Siro tonight.

He will be watching Andrija Maksimovic, one of Serbias biggest talents.
Don't think he's the finished article yet but I've got a feeling we (or somebody else) could get burned on Joao Pedro. He's doing well and probably has plenty of good years ahead of him but his goal return last season had quite a few penalties if I remember correctly. He was only young when he was at Watford but his scoring rate wasn't impressive there either.

As an all rounder he looks decent, can understand the Bobby comparisons, not sure he'll end up being worth the top dollar though. Can't really see him going to another Prem side and exploding in front of goal.

Yeah I want to see his pressing / running stats .. if Salah's staying that's more important than his xg in this system ( .. joking.. or am I .. no I'm not... probably.. )
https://xcancel.com/tycsports/status/1866854792678551731?s=46

Seen weve been linked with Franco Mastantuono in Argentina. Big fees mooted for a 17 year old, would be the riskiest transfer since Markovic if it actually happened.
Don;t let Hazell see that, he's been linkened to Redondo.  :D
Don;t let Hazell see that, he's been linkened to Redondo.  :D

Fernando? Probably one of my favourite players ever. My 5aside career consisted mainly of failed attempts to replicate the move he did on Henning Berg all those years ago. Sumptuous.
