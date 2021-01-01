« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35120 on: Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:14:29 pm
No we'd have 4 players for 2 CM positions which is totally normal given the workload and volume of fixtures

Gravenberch and Maccas minutes should be reduced as they're currently on target for over 4000 minutes and the inevitable form drop off from late March

We dont do normal
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35121 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:37:44 pm
Think he's an average PL winger but looks way better central.

He does seem more productive playing there, I like him as an option to be able to rotate out wide too though. Think he could be quite a shrewd signing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35122 on: Yesterday at 01:08:22 pm
He's definitely been fun to watch this season in that central role, Kulusevski. Surprised to learn he's only 24, thought he was a few years older. Saying that remember playing a couple of the Football Manager games a few years back and him always turning out to be a monster, some they just get it right with I suppose  ;D

He'd be foolish to play his best years with Spurs so would be one I'd be keeping a close eye on, he just looks like he has the right qualities as a player for me
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35123 on: Yesterday at 01:49:45 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 01:08:22 pm
He's definitely been fun to watch this season in that central role, Kulusevski. Surprised to learn he's only 24, thought he was a few years older. Saying that remember playing a couple of the Football Manager games a few years back and him always turning out to be a monster, some they just get it right with I suppose  ;D

He'd be foolish to play his best years with Spurs so would be one I'd be keeping a close eye on, he just looks like he has the right qualities as a player for me


If Liverpool go knocking on Spurs' door looking to sign one of their players, Levy's eyes would light up.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35124 on: Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
We dont do normal

We do normal for us, which is perennially being a couple of players short
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35125 on: Yesterday at 04:13:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
We do normal for us, which is perennially being a couple of players short
i blame unicorns
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35126 on: Yesterday at 04:21:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
We do normal for us, which is perennially being a couple of players short

Our squad building is incredible in that it often gets us extremely close to perfect but manages to leave a glaring vulnerability at the same time. 20/21 has got to take the biscuit on this but see also how often Endo played last year or the possibility of our midfield falling to bits this season given how overplayed Mac and Grav end up being.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35127 on: Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:21:59 pm
Our squad building is incredible in that it often gets us extremely close to perfect but manages to leave a glaring vulnerability at the same time. 20/21 has got to take the biscuit on this but see also how often Endo played last year or the possibility of our midfield falling to bits this season given how overplayed Mac and Grav end up being.

Perfect example being this week: Grav, Curtis and Dom starting tonight.

With Mac Allister suspension, there is no real option for any of those NOT also starting on Saturday. Now we got lucky there was no Everton game but that was an act of a Storm, not planning.

It does not seem like Endo or Elliot are rotation options. If Endo does not start the EFL game next week, he may as well get a move out the club asap in the January window.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35128 on: Yesterday at 05:07:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
We do normal for us, which is perennially being a couple of players short

But you don't understand Jack, once we get 1-2 players short of a full squad, it becomes impossible to find someone good enough to fill those positions. The only players good enough are the ones who've already agreed to go elsewhere and will demand more wages than we'd ever be willing to pay.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35129 on: Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Elliott has no business being discussed in the same breath as Endo. Elliotts a brilliant player whos been out for 3-4 months with a fractured foot, hell get his chance in time and there are zero doubts about both his ability and suitability.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35130 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
Feels like were still missing a Milner type player in the squad and if predominantly a decent midfielder then even better. Would love a backup striker on RW if Jota and Chiesa stay sidelined too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35131 on: Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on December  9, 2024, 08:13:54 pm
Criminal or just your bog standard negligence?

Criminal in footballing terms.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35132 on: Yesterday at 08:08:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:21:59 pm
Our squad building is incredible in that it often gets us extremely close to perfect but manages to leave a glaring vulnerability at the same time. 20/21 has got to take the biscuit on this but see also how often Endo played last year or the possibility of our midfield falling to bits this season given how overplayed Mac and Grav end up being.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35133 on: Yesterday at 08:24:44 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Elliott has no business being discussed in the same breath as Endo. Elliotts a brilliant player whos been out for 3-4 months with a fractured foot, hell get his chance in time and there are zero doubts about both his ability and suitability.

I agree with this. I think that Elliott has a great future. However, people should understand that his chances will be seriously limited, once we sign another midfielder ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35134 on: Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:24:44 pm
I agree with this. I think that Elliott has a great future. However, people should understand that his chances will be seriously limited, once we sign another midfielder ...

I don't think anyone we sign will be playing in his position though. We're short of players in our two deeper roles. Elliot is primarily an alternative to either Szoboszlai or Mo.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35135 on: Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Yet more evidence tonight we need a striker (forward) urgently.

It makes all the midfield talk that much more bizarre in comparison because in midfield we're already boss unlike the no.9 position where we have a striker with 3 goals entire season and another player who has a knack of falling under grocks and hurting himself.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35136 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
I don't think anyone we sign will be playing in his position though. We're short of players in our two deeper roles. Elliot is primarily an alternative to either Szoboszlai or Mo.

He will still be the 6th choice midfielder, behind the new signing, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Jones. As for him being an alternative for Salah, I can't see that happening very often, with Chiesa returning to fitness ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35137 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm
He will still be the 6th choice midfielder, behind the new signing, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Jones. As for him being an alternative for Salah, I can't see that happening very often, with Chiesa returning to fitness ...

Slot said Dom and Harvey are 10s, they're two players competing for one position.  Jones is another option and has done well there but Slot didn't mention him as a 10.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35138 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Slot said Dom and Harvey are 10s, they're two players competing for one position.  Jones is another option and has done well there but Slot didn't mention him as a 10.

My point exactly. If we do sign another midfielder of a starting quality, Jones will be getting more minutes as a No.10 than in the double pivot. Therefore, less playing time for Elliott ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35139 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
My point exactly. If we do sign another midfielder of a starting quality, Jones will be getting more minutes as a No.10 than in the double pivot. Therefore, less playing time for Elliott ...

Or less playing time for Jones, seeing as the new midfielder will take one of the two deeper positions.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35140 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Slot said Dom and Harvey are 10s, they're two players competing for one position.  Jones is another option and has done well there but Slot didn't mention him as a 10.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
Or less playing time for Jones, seeing as the new midfielder will take one of the two deeper positions.

Make up your mind ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35141 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
there's nothing contradictory in Tubby's two posts
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35142 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm
Tubby is just fat
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35143 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
We're overplaying both Mac Allister and Gravenberch so a new midfielder would likely take minutes from both of them. The only way it effects Elliot's minutes is if Slot isn't particularly convinced he's a good fit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35144 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:57:36 pm
Make up your mind ...

The two points dont contradict each other.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35145 on: Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Thanks for the backup, you guys.  Fuck off, Samie.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35146 on: Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:24:44 pm
I agree with this. I think that Elliott has a great future. However, people should understand that his chances will be seriously limited, once we sign another midfielder ...

I think hell prove his worth in the second half of the season. Theres a lot of harking back to last season by folk on here, a lot of it negatively, but Id remind anyone to go back and watch some of his performances last season from the bench. When we needed someone to get on the ball and add quality he was always able to do so, miles more than Szoboszlai and even Grav/Jones. His injury was incredibly unlucky from a timing perspective this year but I expect him to force his way in, one way or another. Im already thinking hell have a huge part to play against Fulham, Silvas always set his sides up quite well against us and their low block stifled Arsenal on the weekend. Ive convinced myself that Forest result never happens if Slot couldve got Dom or Mo off the field and got Harvey on.

Itll be interesting to see what type of midfielder we sign if we do sign one. If someone has to drop considerable minutes out of Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones to give the new midfielder minutes, who are you dropping?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35147 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 pm
It's much more likely that minutes get shared out pretty equally, once the new CM is up to speed and assuming injuries don't force Slot's hand. Although assuming we get someone who can play in Grav's role he'll definitely play fewer minutes. We're absolutely rinsing him right now.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35148 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
If money is tight again then let's pray Wolves go down and we can get Cunha on the cheap as a replacement. I think it's over
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35149 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
there's nothing contradictory in Tubby's two posts
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
The two points dont contradict each other.

So basically, the three of you are claiming that both Jones' and Elliott's playing time will increase once we sign a new midfielder?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35150 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
We're overplaying both Mac Allister and Gravenberch so a new midfielder would likely take minutes from both of them. The only way it effects Elliot's minutes is if Slot isn't particularly convinced he's a good fit.

So, you are suggesting that we don't sign a midfielder of a starting quality, but merely a backup who will give Mac Allister and Gravenberch some rest?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35151 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
So basically, the three of you are claiming that both Jones' and Elliott's playing time will increase once we sign a new midfielder?
nope, happy to clear that up

don't recall making any claims, was just pointing out you accidentally misunderstood tubby to be contradicting himself.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
So, you are suggesting that we don't sign a midfielder of a starting quality, but merely a backup who will give Mac Allister and Gravenberch some rest?
I'm not Schmidt but I do know the answer here again is nope :P

no further questions :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35152 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm
nope, happy to clear that up

don't recall making any claims, was just pointing out you accidentally misunderstood tubby to be contradicting himself. I'm not Schmidt but I do know the answer here again is nope :P

no further questions :)

I am really curious how the four of you plan to sign a new midfielder of a starting quality (3,000+ minutes per season), yet not decrease the playing time of Jones and Elliott.

Personally, I don't think you have the slightest idea how to do it ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35153 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
I am really curious how the four of you plan to sign a new midfielder of a starting quality (3,000+ minutes per season), yet not decrease the playing time of Jones and Elliott.

Personally, I don't think you have the slightest idea how to do it ...
i would suggest putting exaggerated words in people's mouths isn't the best way to kick off an attempt to exchange ideas mate :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35154 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
i would suggest putting exaggerated words in people's mouths isn't the best way to kick off an attempt to exchange ideas mate :)

So, the point raised in my original post still stands ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:24:44 pm
I agree with this. I think that Elliott has a great future. However, people should understand that his chances will be seriously limited, once we sign another midfielder ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35155 on: Today at 01:41:57 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:28:38 am
Nunez will be important between now and the end of the season in his own way (every player is if we want to win trophies). We shouldn't necessarily expect him to score many goals but he can force teams back/occupy defenders.

At the end of the season,  it should be assessed. There's no rush.

Theres no reason another striker cant offer us energy, runs in behind, link-up play, and goals. The problem is that the chances he misses when hes on the pitch could prove costly. Its not the same as Jota because Jota has proven he can finish well. With Darwin, if he misses chances, you cant really blame him anymore because thats who he is, and we understand the risk.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35156 on: Today at 01:56:19 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:34:20 pm
I don't think anyone we sign will be playing in his position though. We're short of players in our two deeper roles. Elliot is primarily an alternative to either Szoboszlai or Mo.
If we sign another DM we will likely still use Curtis in the 10 occasionally given how he has performed there and the energy and coverage he provides. Arne doesn't yet seem that convinced with Elliot, he has been on the bench for a while and hasn't really used him. Compare that to how often he is eager to get Bradley, Gakpo or even Tsimikas on the pitch
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35157 on: Today at 01:59:49 am »
Reply #35157 on: Today at 01:59:49 am
If money is tight again then let's pray Wolves go down and we can get Cunha on the cheap as a replacement. I think it's over
I saw a comment from Gary O'Neil that suggested he didn't do much off the ball but the team has to compensate because of what he gives them on the ball. We already kind of do that with Salah, no way we can have two players who do not press hard in our lineup.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35158 on: Today at 02:39:41 am
Id like to see us sign a midfielder. Endo is not favored by Slot, and theres a danger of running one or two others into the ground. Ideally Zubimendi, someone who is ready to play at a high level right away. It would give us six great options for three positions, with Endo as a seventh choice who would likely move on.

Id love to see Kerkez in January as well.

We are doing really well but Id like to see us strengthen while the going is good. Its what winning teams do.
