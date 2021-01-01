I agree with this. I think that Elliott has a great future. However, people should understand that his chances will be seriously limited, once we sign another midfielder ...



I think hell prove his worth in the second half of the season. Theres a lot of harking back to last season by folk on here, a lot of it negatively, but Id remind anyone to go back and watch some of his performances last season from the bench. When we needed someone to get on the ball and add quality he was always able to do so, miles more than Szoboszlai and even Grav/Jones. His injury was incredibly unlucky from a timing perspective this year but I expect him to force his way in, one way or another. Im already thinking hell have a huge part to play against Fulham, Silvas always set his sides up quite well against us and their low block stifled Arsenal on the weekend. Ive convinced myself that Forest result never happens if Slot couldve got Dom or Mo off the field and got Harvey on.Itll be interesting to see what type of midfielder we sign if we do sign one. If someone has to drop considerable minutes out of Gravenberch, Mac Allister or Jones to give the new midfielder minutes, who are you dropping?