Seen weve been linked with Lennon Miller again on todays gossip column via horrific sauces. After the pretty left field rumours linking us with Cesar Huerta and Dario Osorio last summer, feels like well continue to look for low risk bargains from unfancied leagues. Wouldnt be shocked if thats what the bulk of our work looks like in January. Another Minamino type (Huerta) or emerging players that probably remain at their existing clubs (Osorio, Miller). Hope Im proven wrong and we do a biggen in the midfield like.



Forgot about Minamino when I was thinking through January signings the other day. So it's2018 VVD2019 n/a2020 Minamino2021 Kabak/Davies2022 Diaz2023 Gapko2024 n/aAnd yet people in here are dismissing the possibility of us buying someone in January. Either because they're misery guts and are super negative or because they're wanting to let the club off the hook because 'it's very difficult to buy in January'. But the recent past suggests we usually make use of the January window, contra the misery guts crowd, and we find it eminently possible to buy in January, contra the 'it's all so difficult' crowd. It'll now be interesting to hear how all of the above, 'don't really count' from both ends of this horseshoe.