Seen weve been linked with Lennon Miller again on todays gossip column via horrific sauces. After the pretty left field rumours linking us with Cesar Huerta and Dario Osorio last summer, feels like well continue to look for low risk bargains from unfancied leagues. Wouldnt be shocked if thats what the bulk of our work looks like in January. Another Minamino type (Huerta) or emerging players that probably remain at their existing clubs (Osorio, Miller). Hope Im proven wrong and we do a biggen in the midfield like.