Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35080 on: Today at 07:57:28 am
mickeydocs on Today at 07:55:13 am
Yes, league victory parade

I'm still allergic to any premature gloating like this.
xbugawugax

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35081 on: Today at 08:31:08 am
MonsLibpool on Today at 07:28:38 am
Nunez will be important between now and the end of the season in his own way (every player is if we want to win trophies). We shouldn't necessarily expect him to score many goals but he can force teams back/occupy defenders.

At the end of the season,  it should be assessed. There's no rush.

yup pretty much. he is doing most of the dirty work for sala up front and his goal tally is taking a big hit. probably the reason that salah's role has been designed to be less demanding.

i will be happy if nunez can get around 10-15 g+a this season. think the data geeks will have some data on his chaotic play that isn't available to the public and probably the coaches will try to maximize his impact. his availability is also never in question as he hardly gets injured.

also slots first season as he try to maximize the players at his disposal.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35082 on: Today at 08:54:02 am
Seen weve been linked with Lennon Miller again on todays gossip column via horrific sauces. After the pretty left field rumours linking us with Cesar Huerta and Dario Osorio last summer, feels like well continue to look for low risk bargains from unfancied leagues. Wouldnt be shocked if thats what the bulk of our work looks like in January. Another Minamino type (Huerta) or emerging players that probably remain at their existing clubs (Osorio, Miller). Hope Im proven wrong and we do a biggen in the midfield like.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35083 on: Today at 09:00:30 am
Garlic Red on Today at 08:54:02 am
Seen weve been linked with Lennon Miller again on todays gossip column via horrific sauces. After the pretty left field rumours linking us with Cesar Huerta and Dario Osorio last summer, feels like well continue to look for low risk bargains from unfancied leagues. Wouldnt be shocked if thats what the bulk of our work looks like in January. Another Minamino type (Huerta) or emerging players that probably remain at their existing clubs (Osorio, Miller). Hope Im proven wrong and we do a biggen in the midfield like.

Forgot about Minamino when I was thinking through January signings the other day. So it's
2018 VVD
2019 n/a
2020 Minamino
2021 Kabak/Davies
2022 Diaz
2023 Gapko
2024 n/a

And yet people in here are dismissing the possibility of us buying someone in January. Either because they're misery guts and are super negative or because they're wanting to let the club off the hook because 'it's very difficult to buy in January'. But the recent past suggests we usually make use of the January window, contra the misery guts crowd, and we find it eminently possible to buy in January, contra the 'it's all so difficult' crowd. It'll now be interesting to hear how all of the above, 'don't really count' from both ends of this horseshoe.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35084 on: Today at 09:24:01 am
Sangria on Today at 07:57:28 am
I'm still allergic to any premature gloating like this.

97 points and still didn't win the league.
5 points clear with three games to go and still didn't win the league.
If ever there were a fan base who wouldn't gloat prematurely you'd think it would be us.
DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35085 on: Today at 09:25:41 am
mickeydocs on Today at 07:55:13 am
Yes, league victory parade

Is right! Though this will upset the fun police.
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35086 on: Today at 09:26:10 am
Knight on Today at 09:00:30 am
Forgot about Minamino when I was thinking through January signings the other day. So it's
2018 VVD
2019 n/a
2020 Minamino
2021 Kabak/Davies
2022 Diaz
2023 Gapko
2024 n/a

And yet people in here are dismissing the possibility of us buying someone in January. Either because they're misery guts and are super negative or because they're wanting to let the club off the hook because 'it's very difficult to buy in January'. But the recent past suggests we usually make use of the January window, contra the misery guts crowd, and we find it eminently possible to buy in January, contra the 'it's all so difficult' crowd. It'll now be interesting to hear how all of the above, 'don't really count' from both ends of this horseshoe.

If the right player is available they'll bring him in if not I don't see them buying someone to just do a job regardless of our being in a title challenge.
Kelvinlfc

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35087 on: Today at 09:33:14 am
Purely hypothetical but how much do you think it would cost us to buy Cole Palmer to replace Mo Salah?
spider-neil

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35088 on: Today at 09:36:21 am
Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:33:14 am
Purely hypothetical but how much do you think it would cost us to buy Cole Palmer to replace Mo Salah?

You're not replacing Palmer with Salah. The two players couldn't be more different.
tubby

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35089 on: Today at 09:37:16 am
spider-neil on Today at 09:36:21 am
You're not replacing Palmer with Salah. The two players couldn't be more different.

I mean, they could.
amir87

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35090 on: Today at 09:39:10 am
tubby on Today at 09:37:16 am
I mean, they could.

I assumed he meant looks.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35091 on: Today at 09:40:37 am
amir87 on Today at 09:39:10 am
I assumed he meant looks.

Palmer looks like a Manc.

Gormless as my mum would say.
Kelvinlfc

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35092 on: Today at 09:46:35 am
yeah I didn't mean like for like replacement, but if Salah leaves and we bought someone like Palmer, how much would it cost us?

I agree he looks like a Manc
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35093 on: Today at 09:54:15 am
Kelvinlfc on Today at 09:46:35 am
yeah I didn't mean like for like replacement, but if Salah leaves and we bought someone like Palmer, how much would it cost us?

I agree he looks like a Manc

£200 million
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35094 on: Today at 10:14:08 am
If you could have an English forward to replace Salah you'd take Saka over Palmer every day of the week.
