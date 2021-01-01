« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1315565 times)

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34920 on: Today at 06:52:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:44:15 am
Sports science will definitely be telling the coaching staff that Gravenberch is being over played. We will almost certainly have midfield targets in mind for the summer we just need to bring those plans forward. If Endo and Morton were in the regular rotation Id say we have enough but they clearly arent (domestic cup games aside).

I remember someone mentioning Kalvin Phillips a while back. I wonder if he'd be available in January.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34921 on: Today at 08:44:09 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 06:52:19 am
I remember someone mentioning Kalvin Phillips a while back. I wonder if he'd be available in January.

Why, does someone need some fish, or some shelves putting up??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,840
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34922 on: Today at 09:37:55 am »
It's where City went wrong with Rodri they never had someone to lighten the load on him. Phillips was a dud and they just played Rodri every game. It carried them for years because he avoided injury but he warned himself of burn out last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34923 on: Today at 09:38:12 am »
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.

Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:16 am by MD1990 »
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,966
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34924 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:38:12 am
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.

Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.



Is our playing style actually that different to our midfielders because it still does feel like they always cover a lot of ground. Might be my perception and I haven't checked the stats to compare this season to last but doesn't seem that different to me.
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,657
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34925 on: Today at 10:18:31 am »
https://www.footballcritic.com/features/joao-pedro-is-brightons-best-ever-signing/6267

Decent article about Pedro at Brighton who I think someone we should be looking at.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34926 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:37:55 am
It's where City went wrong with Rodri they never had someone to lighten the load on him. Phillips was a dud and they just played Rodri every game. It carried them for years because he avoided injury but he warned himself of burn out last season.

Same with us and Fabinho.

Maybe.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34927 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:18:31 am
https://www.footballcritic.com/features/joao-pedro-is-brightons-best-ever-signing/6267

Decent article about Pedro at Brighton who I think someone we should be looking at.
He's younger than I thought. Has been around for a while.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34928 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:18:31 am
https://www.footballcritic.com/features/joao-pedro-is-brightons-best-ever-signing/6267

Decent article about Pedro at Brighton who I think someone we should be looking at.

They paid £30m for him so little chance they'll let him go for sub-£70m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,088
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34929 on: Today at 11:05:40 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:38:12 am
Mac Allister's saying in an interview last season we ran out of energy.

Maybe our playing style will help us a little bit but we really need an extra midfielder signed in january.



I can't believe after almost half a season of watching the side that you think playing style will help with tiredness. Its almost as odd as the whole playing style will reduce injuries chat. We play with intensity, the midfielders are going through a hell of a lot of work. It will forever be thus.

Thats fine by the way, thats how we want us to play. But we can forget playing styles and all that, if we want to last the distance, we need plenty of high quality options to rotate amongst.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34930 on: Today at 11:21:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:25:02 am
They paid £30m for him so little chance they'll let him go for sub-£70m.

I like Joao Pedro and think hed be a good fit for us, but yeah, the fee will be astronomical (I reckon closer to £80m+) and I just dont think wed remotely entertain that. Seems to pick up the odd injury too.

Think him and Baleba are non-starters - Brighton are a fucking nightmare to negotiate with and both will be too expensive when we have multiple needs across the team.

(By too expensive, I mean we wont pay it, not that we cant)
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34931 on: Today at 11:24:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:05:40 am
I can't believe after almost half a season of watching the side that you think playing style will help with tiredness. Its almost as odd as the whole playing style will reduce injuries chat. We play with intensity, the midfielders are going through a hell of a lot of work. It will forever be thus.

Thats fine by the way, thats how we want us to play. But we can forget playing styles and all that, if we want to last the distance, we need plenty of high quality options to rotate amongst.

This. At our best this season we're much like the best Klopp teams. Those teams were able to rest on the ball, sit back in a mid block and kill games etc. But they also had crazily hard running midfields and played a really intense brand of football. That's not surprising because counter pressing requires it and the elite game these days requires it. You have to be able to outrun and outfight the dross as well as outplay them, otherwise you get into proper battles which can go either way.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34932 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:21:21 am
I like Joao Pedro and think hed be a good fit for us, but yeah, the fee will be astronomical (I reckon closer to £80m+) and I just dont think wed remotely entertain that. Seems to pick up the odd injury too.

Think him and Baleba are non-starters - Brighton are a fucking nightmare to negotiate with and both will be too expensive when we have multiple needs across the team.

(By too expensive, I mean we wont pay it, not that we cant)

we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience,  Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)

As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-

will the above actually happen? not in a million years
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34933 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:11:35 pm
we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience,  Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)

As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-

will the above actually happen? not in a million years

Uuuummmm  :o
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34934 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 06:50:37 am
I heard somewhere that Kerkez is a big Utd fan. Feels like they're desperate for a LB too.

Think I read somewhere that the red mancs believe they have somewhere in the region of 8 billion fans, so I guess we are all utd fans in their reality.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34935 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:11:35 pm
we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience,  Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)

As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-

will the above actually happen? not in a million years

I think Solanke is a good (only?) reference point in terms of a PL proven striker - he cost £55m + £10m. I think Joao Pedro is a better all round player and is younger, but then hes not homegrown and hes yet to have a season as prolific as Solankes last season at Bournemout, which maybe slightly evens out. But Brighton are known tough negotiators - they got £50m for White, £55m for Cucurella and £115m for Caicedo - theyre gonna absolutely rinse you if you want one of their best players and theres no release clause.

The budget for Jan/next summer should be significant but we all know it wont be and theres a number of positions needing addressed - LB, CB, CM and maybe even RB/RW as well as a new striker - its hard to see us spending the type of money needed to address that all and the priority is presumably CM, with the next strongest link being LB. Just dont see us spending £75m on a new striker as well, though I absolutely think its a position we need to upgrade.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34936 on: Today at 12:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:11:35 pm
we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience,  Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)

As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-

will the above actually happen? not in a million years

I think we can afford plenty - though oddly people are always quick to say we cannot.

We don't often find the Venn diagram of players we have as first choice in the market, and funds ready.

The oddness about that Caicedo bid still lingers.


We should totally go and get Kerkez and Beleba - no one will tell me we cannot do this kind of deal.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34937 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:11:35 pm
we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience,  Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)

As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-

will the above actually happen? not in a million years

One more quality centre mid and we'd be set in midfield for the next five years barring injuries.
Baleba is the player we need. Buying a top quality cm for the now and for the long term.
Time to put the hands in the pocket and provide our great new head coach with the players to realise his style and vision.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34938 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
Baleba doesn't really progress the ball with passing according to fbref. His dribble numbers are ok. But his progressive passing numbers are really bad. Has anyone watched him enough to know whether this is likely down to the way Brighton are playing? Because if he's basically a destroyer who can dribble a bit there's no way Slot will want him assuming Zubimendi is the profile we're looking at.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34939 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm »
Slot mentioned our midfield with Eliott back didnt even mention Endo at all.

He really doesnt rate him at all just that his attitude is excellent
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34940 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:27:12 pm
Think I read somewhere that the red mancs believe they have somewhere in the region of 8 billion fans, so I guess we are all utd fans in their reality.

Who we supports means fuck all these days
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34941 on: Today at 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:32:34 pm
Slot mentioned our midfield with Eliott back didnt even mention Endo at all.

He really doesnt rate him at all just that his attitude is excellent

Yes, its not a nice situation as the fella gave 100% and made important contributions last year but Slot is looking to raise the bar

Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34942 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:46:58 pm
One more quality centre mid and we'd be set in midfield for the next five years barring injuries.
Baleba is the player we need. Buying a top quality cm for the now and for the long term.
Time to put the hands in the pocket and provide our great new head coach with the players to realise his style and vision.

We needed a left back and midfielder in the summer. Nothing has changed. I'd add a striker the list now as well.

If the big 3 go that's 6 players we're going to need.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,073
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34943 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
I'm worried we are going to burn Gravenberch out as Endo is just not trusted, although we have a good opportunity to rest Grav in the champions league and league cup over the next few weeks.

We should do everything in our power to make a signing or 2 in January...
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34944 on: Today at 02:00:58 pm »
Linked with Javi Guerra and Samuele Ricci as alternatives to Zubimendi.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34945 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:58:56 pm
I'm worried we are going to burn Gravenberch out as Endo is just not trusted, although we have a good opportunity to rest Grav in the champions league and league cup over the next few weeks.

We should do everything in our power to make a signing or 2 in January...

Yeah it's a concern
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34946 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:00:58 pm
Linked with Javi Guerra and Samuele Ricci as alternatives to Zubimendi.
data wise both seem poor in possession

especially Guerra https://fbref.com/en/players/3828f130/Javier-Guerra

Ricci actually ok but not a standout https://fbref.com/en/players/9823be92/Samuele-Ricci
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34947 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:40:50 pm
Yes, its not a nice situation as the fella gave 100% and made important contributions last year but Slot is looking to raise the bar

It's going to be very difficult to get over the line in multiple competitions if we refuse to rotate in that position.

We need a signing.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34948 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:11:26 pm
It's going to be very difficult to get over the line in multiple competitions if we refuse to rotate in that position.

We need a signing.

to be honest, I don't see why Endo can't do a job in the premier league, Everton is a prime example of where his qualities will be beneficial for us, as for the new singing I'm 100% agreed but the club doesn't operate that way, we will probably have to sell or loan someone out before a new player comes in
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34949 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:20:14 pm
Baleba doesn't really progress the ball with passing according to fbref. His dribble numbers are ok. But his progressive passing numbers are really bad. Has anyone watched him enough to know whether this is likely down to the way Brighton are playing? Because if he's basically a destroyer who can dribble a bit there's no way Slot will want him assuming Zubimendi is the profile we're looking at.

I get the feeling on here, people will only accept Zubimendi. Or Tchoumeni, who is probably unobtainable.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,495
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34950 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:13:51 pm
data wise both seem poor in possession

especially Guerra https://fbref.com/en/players/3828f130/Javier-Guerra

Ricci actually ok but not a standout https://fbref.com/en/players/9823be92/Samuele-Ricci

Fbref needs to be fuckin; banned, To many people think they are some kind of elite scouts because they can interpret Fbref. I can too, no one here thinks my opinions are worth shit.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,013
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34951 on: Today at 03:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:00 pm
Fbref needs to be fuckin; banned, To many people think they are some kind of elite scouts because they can interpret Fbref. I can too, no one here thinks my opinions are worth shit.

They'd change their tune if they knew you won a draft recently.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,495
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34952 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:56:11 pm
They'd change their tune if they knew you won a draft recently.

4x Draft Winner fatso, don;t forget.  :D
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34953 on: Today at 05:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:21:21 am
I like Joao Pedro and think hed be a good fit for us, but yeah, the fee will be astronomical (I reckon closer to £80m+) and I just dont think wed remotely entertain that. Seems to pick up the odd injury too.

Think him and Baleba are non-starters - Brighton are a fucking nightmare to negotiate with and both will be too expensive when we have multiple needs across the team.

(By too expensive, I mean we wont pay it, not that we cant)

Would the Brighton Sporting Director be expensive ;)
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34954 on: Today at 06:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:58:56 pm
I'm worried we are going to burn Gravenberch out as Endo is just not trusted, although we have a good opportunity to rest Grav in the champions league and league cup over the next few weeks.

We should do everything in our power to make a signing or 2 in January...

we will buy a left back and midfielder in january
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,410
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34955 on: Today at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:45:27 pm
I get the feeling on here, people will only accept Zubimendi. Or Tchoumeni, who is probably unobtainable.

Im demanding both of them. as well as David, Davies and Marmoush. There will be no more fing around.

although to be perfectly honest Marmoush might be a problem at first because i always go straight to Kate Bush for some reason

https://youtu.be/6xckBwPdo1c
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,349
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34956 on: Today at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Istvan Salloi who is close to Dominik Szoboszlai and his agent confirmed that Szoboszlai informed him Liverpool's interest in Milos Kerkez is real.

At this point, it is pretty obvious that Kerkez is our first choice target for the left fullback position, for many reasons ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,349
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34957 on: Today at 08:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:00:58 pm
Linked with Javi Guerra and Samuele Ricci as alternatives to Zubimendi.

Both of them very good players with a bright future ahead. Not as developed as Zubimendi, since they are younger, but I won't be disappointed if we get either of them ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34958 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 05:11:42 pm
Would the Brighton Sporting Director be expensive ;)

I mean if we want to finish top 6 and sell our young players for a lot of money then no
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 869 870 871 872 873 [874]   Go Up
« previous next »
 