we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience, Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)
As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-
will the above actually happen? not in a million years
I think Solanke is a good (only?) reference point in terms of a PL proven striker - he cost £55m + £10m. I think Joao Pedro is a better all round player and is younger, but then hes not homegrown and hes yet to have a season as prolific as Solankes last season at Bournemout, which maybe slightly evens out. But Brighton are known tough negotiators - they got £50m for White, £55m for Cucurella and £115m for Caicedo - theyre gonna absolutely rinse you if you want one of their best players and theres no release clause.
The budget for Jan/next summer should be significant but we all know it wont be and theres a number of positions needing addressed - LB, CB, CM and maybe even RB/RW as well as a new striker - its hard to see us spending the type of money needed to address that all and the priority is presumably CM, with the next strongest link being LB. Just dont see us spending £75m on a new striker as well, though I absolutely think its a position we need to upgrade.