we made a profit in the summer and we've still got the likes of Morton / Endo / Bajectic / Doak / Gordon and potentially Nunez / Diaz who could be sold to raise funds so I don't think the amount is scary, we paid £65M + add ons for Nunez who didn't have any premier league experience, Solanke / Hoijlund are all similar fees, so for a top forward that seems to be the going rate (if Brighton double their money)



As for Baleba, he is worth £70M in the market today, will be a top player for the next decade-



will the above actually happen? not in a million years



I think Solanke is a good (only?) reference point in terms of a PL proven striker - he cost £55m + £10m. I think Joao Pedro is a better all round player and is younger, but then hes not homegrown and hes yet to have a season as prolific as Solankes last season at Bournemout, which maybe slightly evens out. But Brighton are known tough negotiators - they got £50m for White, £55m for Cucurella and £115m for Caicedo - theyre gonna absolutely rinse you if you want one of their best players and theres no release clause.The budget for Jan/next summer should be significant but we all know it wont be and theres a number of positions needing addressed - LB, CB, CM and maybe even RB/RW as well as a new striker - its hard to see us spending the type of money needed to address that all and the priority is presumably CM, with the next strongest link being LB. Just dont see us spending £75m on a new striker as well, though I absolutely think its a position we need to upgrade.