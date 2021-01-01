Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.



We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.



Im not sure thats as true in the past as weve seen this season, for instance we used to rotate Matip and Konate a fair bit when they were both fit - one might play in the league and the other in Europe. Thats the benefit of having multiple quality options (which in turn can help keep players like Konate fit - I appreciate the current injury is an impact one, but hes always been susceptible to muscle injuries when playing 2 games a week). On the flip side, weve only trusted Gomez and Quansah to start in the league cup and as a result theyve looked undercooked coming into the league games when weve had to use them due to (unfortunately unavoidable) injuries.Do think youre right though, if we had a youngster breaking through like last season it might alleviate the pain but weve sent near enough anyone who might be able to get games out on loan, which is a risk with such a small squad and you end up where we are now, playing a game every 3 days for the forseeable with 2 fit FBs, 2 fit CBs and one surplus player with which to rotate the whole back line with). Its only for December but thats plenty long enough to derail a season and assumes one or more of these lads dont get injured again this season.