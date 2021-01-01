Probably not but I can't see us winning the league without reinforcements. We have to do what we didn't do in the summer and invest in January.
Yeah 100%. It is always like this, we seem a bit stubborn and set in our ways, albeit we'd all agree our hit rate on the transfers we do make is higher than our rivals, probably all of them.
It just seems so obvious. You look at the game against Everton, and we seem to have no alternative but to start Gravenberch again after he looked leggy against Newcastle. We didn't have enough to rotate him in either of the last two games, even though we didn't have to beat Real Madrid.
We simply have to the maximise the opportunities we have in front of us to win the Premier League, with Salah, Virgil and Trent all in the squad and firing.
Over the next 6 weeks, we'll get the first indications of what Richard Hughes can do.
Not adding to our squad in January would demonstrate a lack of diligence, for me.