Haggis36

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34880 on: Today at 11:22:39 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:02:23 am
6 CMs on paper is usually fine.

If your 5th and 6th choice CMs have played the total of 20 minutes of PL football in the first 13 games and your first choice CM now looks knackered, then it'll be an absolutely terrible look for the transfer lads to not sign one in January. The other positions I'm really not arsed with, we've got two RBs we trust, 4 CBs we trust, 2 LBs we trust, 3 GKs we trust, 6 attackers we trust. But if you're not going to play Endo and Morton, we really do need at least one more. And quite frankly I wouldnt be against Bajcetic coming back too.

Id agree on the fullbacks but its probably debatable weve got 4 CBs we trust - outside of the League Cup, Gomez and Quansah have only started games because Konate/Bradley/Trent are either injured or not fully fit and weve had literally no other choice. We may have 6 attackers we trust (bit early to say on Chiesa) but only 4 of them can actually stay fit.

Short term I agree CM is a priority but I think CB is as well and come the summer, you can add attack to the list.
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34881 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:22:39 am
Id agree on the fullbacks but its probably debatable weve got 4 CBs we trust - outside of the League Cup, Gomez and Quansah have only started games because Konate/Bradley/Trent are either injured or not fully fit and weve had literally no other choice. We may have 6 attackers we trust (bit early to say on Chiesa) but only 4 of them can actually stay fit.

Short term I agree CM is a priority but I think CB is as well and come the summer, you can add attack to the list.

Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.

We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34882 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:04:17 pm
Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.

We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.


I fully agree with that last line but whenever we have seen similar sentiments in what feels like 4-5 years, we never end up getting the player.

Will it be different this year?
Haggis36

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34883 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:04:17 pm
Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.

We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.

Im not sure thats as true in the past as weve seen this season, for instance we used to rotate Matip and Konate a fair bit when they were both fit - one might play in the league and the other in Europe. Thats the benefit of having multiple quality options (which in turn can help keep players like Konate fit - I appreciate the current injury is an impact one, but hes always been susceptible to muscle injuries when playing 2 games a week). On the flip side, weve only trusted Gomez and Quansah to start in the league cup and as a result theyve looked undercooked coming into the league games when weve had to use them due to (unfortunately unavoidable) injuries.

Do think youre right though, if we had a youngster breaking through like last season it might alleviate the pain but weve sent near enough anyone who might be able to get games out on loan, which is a risk with such a small squad and you end up where we are now, playing a game every 3 days for the forseeable with 2 fit FBs, 2 fit CBs and one surplus player with which to rotate the whole back line with). Its only for December but thats plenty long enough to derail a season and assumes one or more of these lads dont get injured again this season.
KalantaScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34884 on: Today at 02:28:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:04:17 pm
Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.

We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.

Quansah and Bradley were barely in the conversation last season, they got an opportunity through a mixture of good timing, injuries and being in a weaker European competition. Its not something that we should particularly plan for, if we've got a youngster who we think is getting close then they're better off out on loan than sitting in the U23s for six months. I imagine Chambers/Beck would both potentially be getting some minutes in the next month, but the trade off would have been they'd have played nothing so far.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34885 on: Today at 02:52:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:37:49 am
No the growing pains came after his serious injury which he picked up from playing lots of games in quick succession. he was visibly 'in the red' in a large number of the games, but because of squad issues we gambled and didn't sub him off as often as we should have. he had an adductor injury with "a stress response". the growing pains were reported during his calf injury the next season

There arent any parallels with Gravenberch to be made. Gravenberch is a fully developed player whos played over 250 senior level games in his career, Bajcetic was effectively a child. Bajcetic got a pretty normal injury that any young player can get, we probably played him too much in that season, but to say we broke him, when he missed most of last season with growing pains, is wrong, for me.
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34886 on: Today at 02:55:48 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:13:15 pm
I fully agree with that last line but whenever we have seen similar sentiments in what feels like 4-5 years, we never end up getting the player.

Will it be different this year?

Probably not but I can't see us winning the league without reinforcements. We have to do what we didn't do in the summer and invest in January.
KalantaScouser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34887 on: Today at 03:13:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:55:48 pm
Probably not but I can't see us winning the league

You'd hope we try and at least get a CM done
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34888 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm
It will be very telling if there is nothing done in January. will show the lack of ambition from Fsg. we have a great chance to win the league. to not invest in reinforcements will be a huge gamble. we are well placed to win the league and CL but the next months could be brutal for fatigue and injuries. We spent next to nothing last the summer. chiesa and Mama have contributed nothing so far to our success this season.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34889 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 03:16:14 pm
It will be very telling if there is nothing done in January. will show the lack of ambition from Fsg. we have a great chance to win the league. to not invest in reinforcements will be a huge gamble. we are well placed to win the league and CL but the next months could be brutal for fatigue and injuries. We spent next to nothing last the summer. chiesa and Mama have contributed nothing so far to our success this season.
will depend on if a CM we want is available. If not we will do nothing.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34890 on: Today at 03:23:22 pm
if Slot was manager last season I am not sure Quansah & Bradley would have broke through.
Slot isnt as open to playing younsters i feel as Klopp not many managers are.

Eliott has had not many appearances since his comeback last few weekse either.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34891 on: Today at 03:24:30 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:19:40 pm
will depend on if a CM we want is available. If not we will do nothing.

I would like to think after Zubi deal fell apart Hughes would be working on an alternative.  Man City have Rodri out will they do nothing?
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34892 on: Today at 03:24:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:55:48 pm
Probably not but I can't see us winning the league without reinforcements. We have to do what we didn't do in the summer and invest in January.

Yeah 100%. It is always like this, we seem a bit stubborn and set in our ways, albeit we'd all agree our hit rate on the transfers we do make is higher than our rivals, probably all of them.

It just seems so obvious. You look at the game against Everton, and we seem to have no alternative but to start Gravenberch again after he looked leggy against Newcastle. We didn't have enough to rotate him in either of the last two games, even though we didn't have to beat Real Madrid.

We simply have to the maximise the opportunities we have in front of us to win the Premier League, with Salah, Virgil and Trent all in the squad and firing.

Over the next 6 weeks, we'll get the first indications of what Richard Hughes can do.

Not adding to our squad in January would demonstrate a lack of diligence, for me.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34893 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:23:22 pm
if Slot was manager last season I am not sure Quansah & Bradley would have broke through.
Slot isnt as open to playing younsters i feel as Klopp not many managers are.

Eliott has had not many appearances since his comeback last few weekse either.

He was chosen by us because he does give youth a chance. He's Dutch for fucks sakes.  ;D

Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34894 on: Today at 03:45:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:23:22 pm
if Slot was manager last season I am not sure Quansah & Bradley would have broke through.
Slot isnt as open to playing younsters i feel as Klopp not many managers are.

Eliott has had not many appearances since his comeback last few weekse either.

Im not sure theyd have broken through under Jurgen if it was Jurgens first season here. Slot is under immense pressure to win games, as any manager is during their first season, thats how you win the confidence of supporters and the dressing room. Bringing younger players through from the academy is a lengthy process, one I imagine hes probably looking to explore more from next summer onwards.

Still, hes given Nyoni minutes and allowed Koumas/Doak/Gordon/Bajcetic all to leave on loan, giving them a better shot at breaking through next season when theyll be a similar age/experience to Quansah/Bradley when they came through.
Chris~

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34895 on: Today at 03:52:28 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:45:15 pm
Im not sure theyd have broken through under Jurgen if it was Jurgens first season here. Slot is under immense pressure to win games, as any manager is during their first season, thats how you win the confidence of supporters and the dressing room. Bringing younger players through from the academy is a lengthy process, one I imagine hes probably looking to explore more from next summer onwards.

Still, hes given Nyoni minutes and allowed Koumas/Doak/Gordon/Bajcetic all to leave on loan, giving them a better shot at breaking through next season when theyll be a similar age/experience to Quansah/Bradley when they came through.
Players like Stewart, Randall, ojo, Smith all got multiple starts for us in Klopp's first season. I get we weren't as good then, but he was always willing to keep the pathway open for young players even if they ended up not good enough. Guess we'll see in the next few weeks but we really should be using the academyy against Southampton in the cup. We beat them last year with players who weren't exactly highly rated at the time coming in and not sure they're any better now . Plus Fa Cup tie couldn't have been better for thst
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34896 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:52:28 pm
Players like Stewart, Randall, ojo, Smith all got multiple starts for us in Klopp's first season. I get we weren't as good then, but he was always willing to keep the pathway open for young players even if they ended up not good enough. Guess we'll see in the next few weeks but we really should be using the academyy against Southampton in the cup. We beat them last year with players who weren't exactly highly rated at the time coming in and not sure they're any better now . Plus Fa Cup tie couldn't have been better for thst

It's an absurd comparison honestly, the squad Klopp inherited was awful. I'd love some concrete examples of games where Slot could have played a youngster but didn't, because I can't think of any.
Chris~

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34897 on: Today at 04:31:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:24:17 pm
It's an absurd comparison honestly, the squad Klopp inherited was awful. I'd love some concrete examples of games where Slot could have played a youngster but didn't, because I can't think of any.
The league cup games?
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34898 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:24:17 pm
It's an absurd comparison honestly, the squad Klopp inherited was awful. I'd love some concrete examples of games where Slot could have played a youngster but didn't, because I can't think of any.

Yeah it is a tough comparison.

Also, comparing how Quansah and Bradley came into the side, theyd been on loan and were able to win places within the squad over pre season. If memory serves me correctly, Klopp was almost forced into playing youngsters that season due to mass injuries (remember Raymond the egg getting a lot of time on the radio), but its difficult to say whether Klopp was truly giving academy lads a chance or simply playing out of necessity.

Fwiw I think Slot will give youth a chance, but like you say, there hasnt really been much opportunity. Maybe he will against Accrington Stanley in the cup, he might even use a few off the bench against Southampton in the cup, but the squads that good and that deep, there hasnt really been any need to play them. We have two for every position, with only really Endo/Morton being the questions around quality.
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34899 on: Today at 04:37:41 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:31:20 pm
The league cup games?

We played PL teams both times and used those matches to give minutes to squad players who hadn't played much up until then, squad players we have since needed to rely on regularly.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34900 on: Today at 04:46:41 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 03:16:14 pm
It will be very telling if there is nothing done in January. will show the lack of ambition from Fsg. we have a great chance to win the league. to not invest in reinforcements will be a huge gamble. we are well placed to win the league and CL but the next months could be brutal for fatigue and injuries. We spent next to nothing last the summer. chiesa and Mama have contributed nothing so far to our success this season.

If we feel there's an exceptionally good deal to be done, they will act otherwise they will keep the powder dry, us winning or losing a title means absolutely nothing to FSG, its purely value based




classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34901 on: Today at 04:49:59 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:52:59 pm
There aren’t any parallels with Gravenberch to be made. Gravenberch is a fully developed player who’s played over 250 senior level games in his career, Bajcetic was effectively a child. Bajcetic got a pretty normal injury that any young player can get, we probably played him too much in that season, but to say we broke him, when he missed most of last season with growing pains, is wrong, for me.
no idea what your point is about Grav - but it's irrelevant to our discussion!

by saying we played him too much, and pointing out Bajcetic was effectively a child, it seems like you tacitly agree with me almost entirely (except, I think you're objectively wrong to say Bajcetic's injury wasn't serious - certainly goes against the club's relaying of the injury too).

the growing pains a year later again also don't really relate to the discussion about him being overplayed the season before
Chris~

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34902 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:37:41 pm
We played PL teams both times and used those matches to give minutes to squad players who hadn't played much up until then, squad players we have since needed to rely on regularly.
We had Salah, Mac Allister, Robertson coming off the bench/starting them. Klopp's second season we were starting Trent and Ejaria with little to no experience against Spurs in the League Cup. Against one of the worst teams in the league we gave Morton less than 10 minutes and had no young academy players on the bench. Across 2 league cup games Nyoni getting about half an hour isn't great. It's the competition where we should be making an effort to give academy players a chance and show there's a pathway to many. Southampton and Accrington Stanley should hopefully see more getting a chance. Can't see why we wouldn't.
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34903 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:53:20 pm
We had Salah, Mac Allister, Robertson coming off the bench/starting them. Klopp's second season we were starting Trent and Ejaria with little to no experience against Spurs in the League Cup. Against one of the worst teams in the league we gave Morton less than 10 minutes and had no young academy players on the bench. Across 2 league cup games Nyoni getting about half an hour isn't great. It's the competition where we should be making an effort to give academy players a chance and show there's a pathway to many. Southampton and Accrington Stanley should hopefully see more getting a chance. Can't see why we wouldn't.

Again, we were playing two PL teams and giving minutes to squad players who largely hadn't played up until that point, minutes that helped get them up to speed for when we needed them. There's little sense in a new manager leaving his squad players on the bench, when they've barely played, to give minutes to youth players that aren't really anywhere near the first team picture.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34904 on: Today at 05:02:51 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:49:59 pm
no idea what your point is about Grav - but it's irrelevant to our discussion!

by saying we played him too much, and pointing out Bajcetic was effectively a child, it seems like you tacitly agree with me almost entirely (except, I think you're objectively wrong to say Bajcetic's injury wasn't serious - certainly goes against the club's relaying of the injury too).

the growing pains a year later again also don't really relate to the discussion about him being overplayed the season before

The original post I was replying to (that wasnt you) was comparing our use of Grav to Bajcetic, saying we broke Bajcetic. I was simply saying that the biggest reason Bajcetic hasnt played is due to growing pains, which kept him out of action longer than the groin and calf injuries he suffered. I dont believe we broke Bajcetic, yes he got an injury but what happened since that groin injury has been out of pretty much everyones control and the reason he had a handful of minutes last season.
Chris~

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34905 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:57:36 pm
Again, we were playing two PL teams and giving minutes to squad players who largely hadn't played up until that point, minutes that helped get them up to speed for when we needed them. There's little sense in a new manager leaving his squad players on the bench, when they've barely played, to give minutes to youth players that aren't really anywhere near the first team picture.
Just ignoring when we brought on/started the players who played loads  ;D

It matters in the context of giving young players a chance. If that's what we want to be seen as doing you use those games to do it. I'd be amazed if he'd have been under any pressure if we'd lost to either whilst giving some academy players some minutes
Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34906 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:03:15 pm
Just ignoring when we brought on/started the players who played loads  ;D

It matters in the context of giving young players a chance. If that's what we want to be seen as doing you use those games to do it. I'd be amazed if he'd have been under any pressure if we'd lost to either whilst giving some academy players some minutes

I did accidentally ignore that yeah, trying to do too many things at once!

We beat Brighton by a single goal and were 2-1 up against West Ham when Salah/Mac Allister came on, packing the bench with talent and bringing them on as needed seems like the right move to me.

Hopefully we'll see some youngsters appear against Accrington Stanley, maybe even a few sub appearances in the CL now that we're almost over the line.
