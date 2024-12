Konate and Van Dijk are two of the best centre backs in the game, so are going to start when fit. Klopp liked to keep a settled backline as well, injuries permitting. Defence always seemed one short this year because we haven't got a Quansah or Bradley who can step up and they're now part of the first team numbers.



We have to sign a CDM regardless in Jan and elsewhere hope we have luck with injuries.



I’m not sure that’s as true in the past as we’ve seen this season, for instance we used to rotate Matip and Konate a fair bit when they were both fit - one might play in the league and the other in Europe. That’s the benefit of having multiple quality options (which in turn can help keep players like Konate fit - I appreciate the current injury is an impact one, but he’s always been susceptible to muscle injuries when playing 2 games a week). On the flip side, we’ve only trusted Gomez and Quansah to start in the league cup and as a result they’ve looked undercooked coming into the league games when we’ve had to use them due to (unfortunately unavoidable) injuries.Do think you’re right though, if we had a youngster breaking through like last season it might alleviate the pain but we’ve sent near enough anyone who might be able to get games out on loan, which is a risk with such a small squad and you end up where we are now, playing a game every 3 days for the forseeable with 2 fit FBs, 2 fit CBs and one surplus player with which to rotate the whole back line with). It’s “only for December” but that’s plenty long enough to derail a season and assumes one or more of these lads don’t get injured again this season.