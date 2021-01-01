« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1310658 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34840 on: Today at 07:56:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 07:42:01 am
Do we have the option to recall Bajcetic?

I can't see us getting a defender in Jan.
Only way you can cancel a International loan is both teams agreeing I doubt that happens
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34841 on: Today at 07:56:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:47 am
He just said bring him back so Slot can have a look at him. Either he comes back as a genuine first 11 player or we dont bother. We dont want to bring him back and then Slot looks at him and decides he cannot cut it.

By the nature of Slot seeing him i.e. via playing :D

Bajcetic was always about getting consistent minutes after 12 months out, we've got both cups to contend with so I don't see why he wouldn't get minutes here now he's back to match fitness.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34842 on: Today at 07:56:41 am »
The coaching staff aren't stupid. Gravenberch is 22 years old and didn't play much football for two years and is now playing week in week out. Until yesterday, he wasn't rotated in the league and CL like the rest of the midfielders in regular rotation. This can't continue or we'll break him like we broke Baj. Endo and Morton need to come into the rotation or we need to strengthen in January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34843 on: Today at 08:04:36 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:54:14 am
Because we didn't want to keep him and use him 5 months ago. I'm not sure his loan will have changed that


Off the back of a long injury he had? We wanted him to go play & get minutes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34844 on: Today at 08:05:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:52:47 am
He just said bring him back so Slot can have a look at him. Either he comes back as a genuine first 11 player or we dont bother. We dont want to bring him back and then Slot looks at him and decides he cannot cut it.
I'm sure Slot knows how Stefan has done on loan and whether bringing him back would be worthwhile before we did it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34845 on: Today at 08:09:36 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:56:37 am
By the nature of Slot seeing him i.e. via playing :D

Bajcetic was always about getting consistent minutes after 12 months out, we've got both cups to contend with so I don't see why he wouldn't get minutes here now he's back to match fitness.

We need a footballer who is a genuine first 11 option. Basically he needs to be like Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Mac Allister or Jones. On that level so he can be rotated. If Bajetic isnt then its pretty pointless because then how many league games is he likely to get?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34846 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
We also have to look at the attack now. Its a funny situation in the striker position because from the looks of it, we want to play a false 9 type player up there.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34847 on: Today at 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:21 am
We also have to look at the attack now. Its a funny situation in the striker position because from the looks of it, we want to play a false 9 type player up there.
If thats how it appears then its purely to give Salah more space to be a goal threat. I quite like Diaz as a CF. Gakpo out on the left and hopefully Chiesa will get some minutes. Ultimately Jota is the ideal player for that position but he has a habit of getting knocks that are actually serious injuries.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34848 on: Today at 08:21:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:18:04 am
If thats how it appears then its purely to give Salah more space to be a goal threat. I quite like Diaz as a CF. Gakpo out on the left and hopefully Chiesa will get some minutes. Ultimately Jota is the ideal player for that position but he has a habit of getting knocks that are actually serious injuries.

Yeah I like Diaz up there as well. He too was struggling with getting chances on goal so clearly there is something we are doing wrong because even False 9's shouldn't see all their chances dry up (Bobby still got chances), but his link up play was good.

Do think that having the 6 of them masks the effectiveness of the unit as a whole though, with Salah doing so much of the heavy lifting.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34849 on: Today at 08:24:12 am »
The idea that bringing back Bacjetic is the solution is so odd. We decided that Endo and Morton would be better options for us than Bacjetic. Thats why he went on loan. If we thought to ourselves, Bacjetic will get minutes off the bench in the PL, the cup games and some CL minutes he wouldnt have gone out on loan. The reason he did was the coaching staff decided Endo/ Morton would get those minutes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34850 on: Today at 08:28:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:09:36 am
We need a footballer who is a genuine first 11 option. Basically he needs to be like Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Mac Allister or Jones. On that level so he can be rotated. If Bajetic isnt then its pretty pointless because then how many league games is he likely to get?

Why isnt he an option? Pre injury he was starting and excelling against teams like Newcastle. His problem in the summer was he needed consistent minutes to get back up to match fitness and he wasnt going to get that here.

Its very unlikely a midfielder would move in Jan, so why turn your nose up at one of our own (if a deal is possible) to provide depth, he clearly has the profile of a midfielder Slot likes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 08:32:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:04:36 am
Off the back of a long injury he had? We wanted him to go play & get minutes.
And we needed/wanted someone in the summer to play and get minutes in midfield. Bajcetic wasn't considered good enough to do that then, don't think he'll have changed minds based on his loan.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34852 on: Today at 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:28:52 am
Why isnt he an option? Pre injury he was starting and excelling against teams like Newcastle. His problem in the summer was he needed consistent minutes to get back up to match fitness and he wasnt going to get that here.

Its very unlikely a midfielder would move in Jan, so why turn your nose up at one of our own (if a deal is possible) to provide depth, he clearly has the profile of a midfielder Slot likes.

That was 2 years ago he was starting. Endo was starting for Jurgen, and yet he doesn't even get a sniff anymore.

Its not unlikely a midfielder moves in January, thats a massive excuse that I am sure all those who back the nerds will constantly say on here. There will be players available, if we have the motivation to make it happen.

I don't mind if he comes back but only in the scenario that if we have a league game, Slot would play him. Thats the level he needs to be at, we don't need back up footballers.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34853 on: Today at 08:36:38 am »
I hope we have an alternative midfield target up our sleeve for January.

Does not have to be a world beater, are all Arsenal's lads worldies, outside of Odergaard and Rice?

A solid presence, with athleticism and unflashy on the ball. Isn't there a lad at Monaco still?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34854 on: Today at 08:36:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:21 am
We also have to look at the attack now. Its a funny situation in the striker position because from the looks of it, we want to play a false 9 type player up there.

The biggest thing Nunez has done is he'll be used as an example by FSG never to let a manager buy a player on the back of a good couple games against LFC again. But yeah imagine 2019 Firmino in this team. Would be incredible
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34855 on: Today at 08:48:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:56:41 am
The coaching staff aren't stupid. Gravenberch is 22 years old and didn't play much football for two years and is now playing week in week out. Until yesterday, he wasn't rotated in the league and CL like the rest of the midfielders in regular rotation. This can't continue or we'll break him like we broke Baj. Endo and Morton need to come into the rotation or we need to strengthen in January.

Bajcetic suffered from growing pains, we didnt break him, he played about 900 minutes in the first team. Unfortunately, growing pains are completely normal with teenage players and almost entirely unpredictable.

Gravenberch is 22, he isnt growing, hes had years of preparing for games as a pro and is about to peak physically, hes robust enough to deal with the additional minutes. He had a poor game by his own standards last night, that can happen to any player at SJP given how well Newcastle press, but its the first game this season where hes been below par. Im sure hell be fine on the weekend.

Id like to see Morton given a go at some point this season, he might not be good enough at this very moment but I feel like Slot could really develop him over a number of years.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34856 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:48:03 am
Bajcetic suffered from growing pains, we didnt break him, he played about 900 minutes in the first team. Unfortunately, growing pains are completely normal with teenage players and almost entirely unpredictable.

Gravenberch is 22, he isnt growing, hes had years of preparing for games as a pro and is about to peak physically, hes robust enough to deal with the additional minutes. He had a poor game by his own standards last night, that can happen to any player at SJP given how well Newcastle press, but its the first game this season where hes been below par. Im sure hell be fine on the weekend.

Id like to see Morton given a go at some point this season, he might not be good enough at this very moment but I feel like Slot could really develop him over a number of years.

Morton hasn't been given a look in. Again, people are just putting forward names who have no chance of playing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34857 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:36:56 am
The biggest thing Nunez has done is he'll be used as an example by FSG never to let a manager buy a player on the back of a good couple games against LFC again. But yeah imagine 2019 Firmino in this team. Would be incredible

Nunez was widely seen as the second best forward emerging forward in Europe at the time after Haaland. If you believe the Graham book, the issue was actually how stylistically different he was to Firmino and our other forwards  a top player but one that would require a pretty drastic change to integrate. Its no coincidence that Mane, Jota, Mo and Diaz were able to hit the ground running as soon as they signed, whereas Darwin needed a year to settle. I dont really include Gakpo as we signed him and changed his position, he did well after a few weeks despite joining a side on its knees.

I dont think we should have an issue with a manager wanting a player or potentially leading some of our transfer activity, managers arent idiots and can sometimes spot things even the data heads cant (Klopp spotted Matip, for example), but it has to align with the principles/vision of the club. Like if our profile for centre halves is tall, athletic, aerially dominant players that thrive playing in a two, we shouldnt let the manager start signing undersized defenders whove thrived in a three. Our profiles are right, everyone having an input and agreeing is the key to successful transfers.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34858 on: Today at 09:01:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:49:05 am
Morton hasn't been given a look in. Again, people are just putting forward names who have no chance of playing.

It was just a general point. Hes probably not going to have a career here, that the club only wanted to sell him over a loan speaks volumes. He probably lacks the athleticism to succeed at our level.

However, comparing him to Endo, Morton would probably succeed if he had to play more than Endo would. Hes very press resistant, has solid fundamentals (touch, quick distribution, technique) and his passing qualitys good. A lot of people in here want Stiller (Id have him as well), I wouldnt be shocked if Morton ends up replacing Stiller when he leaves.

Im not advocating for Morton to be the new signing, Id love nothing more than us to land Zubimendi in January, Im just saying I think he could surprise a few people if he gets more chances, particularly if he gets on the field with the likes of Gravenberch, Szobo and Jones, whose athleticism would help him massively.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34859 on: Today at 09:02:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:46 am
That was 2 years ago he was starting. Endo was starting for Jurgen, and yet he doesn't even get a sniff anymore.

Its not unlikely a midfielder moves in January, thats a massive excuse that I am sure all those who back the nerds will constantly say on here. There will be players available, if we have the motivation to make it happen.

I don't mind if he comes back but only in the scenario that if we have a league game, Slot would play him. Thats the level he needs to be at, we don't need back up footballers.

I fully agree not to bring him back just to be a warm body, it's my personal opinion he's good enough to start for us against at least 50% of the teams we face but if Slot doesn't think that no leave him on loan.

With regards to midfielders in Jan, I'll use examples of players liked and linked,

Zubimendi - Ornstein has said Zubimendi would be a summer move.
Baleba - Would Brighton who are 5th and pushing for the CL let one of their key midfielders leave mid-season?
Stiller - Stuttgart are midtable but not far from the Europe spots, again would they let a key midfielder leave mid-season?
Larsson - Frankfurt are currently in the CL spots, again they aren't letting a key midfielder leave mid-season

None of the clubs above need money like Porto did for Diaz so their appitite for a transfer must be pretty low and despite what everyone would love we will never massively overpay for players, rightly or wrongly.

Maybe just maybe we have a nibble at Wharton, he's the only one I can see who could move but you'd expect we'd be up against cheaty and Arsenal.

I'm sure people will jump on this as some sort of making excuses but for me it's the reality, I think we should strengthen in Jan but I'm not sure for a midfielder it's an easy task hence why Bajcetic seems a sensible option.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34860 on: Today at 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:24:12 am
The idea that bringing back Bacjetic is the solution is so odd. We decided that Endo and Morton would be better options for us than Bacjetic. Thats why he went on loan. If we thought to ourselves, Bacjetic will get minutes off the bench in the PL, the cup games and some CL minutes he wouldnt have gone out on loan. The reason he did was the coaching staff decided Endo/ Morton would get those minutes.

Think the reason he's on loan is to get as many minutes as possible as he works his way back.  He's not got the fitness for our team and needed a full season elsewhere.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34861 on: Today at 09:10:07 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:02:35 am
I fully agree not to bring him back just to be a warm body, it's my personal opinion he's good enough to start for us against at least 50% of the teams we face but if Slot doesn't think that no leave him on loan.

With regards to midfielders in Jan, I'll use examples of players liked and linked,

Zubimendi - Ornstein has said Zubimendi would be a summer move.
Baleba - Would Brighton who are 5th and pushing for the CL let one of their key midfielders leave mid-season?
Stiller - Stuttgart are midtable but not far from the Europe spots, again would they let a key midfielder leave mid-season?
Larsson - Frankfurt are currently in the CL spots, again they aren't letting a key midfielder leave mid-season

None of the clubs above need money like Porto did for Diaz so their appitite for a transfer must be pretty low and despite what everyone would love we will never massively overpay for players, rightly or wrongly.

Maybe just maybe we have a nibble at Wharton, he's the only one I can see who could move but you'd expect we'd be up against cheaty and Arsenal.

I'm sure people will jump on this as some sort of making excuses but for me it's the reality, I think we should strengthen in Jan but I'm not sure for a midfielder it's an easy task hence why Bajcetic seems a sensible option.

But that is a load of excuses, cant sign a player because City and Arsenal might be in for them, or not overpaying. We signed Gakpo from PSV did we not?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34862 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:07 am
But that is a load of excuses, cant sign a player because City and Arsenal might be in for them, or not overpaying. We signed Gakpo from PSV did we not?

I didn't say we can't sign Wharton, just we'd have competition, which worked for Gakpo like you say.. Maybe we need to get a friendly team like Brighton to go for one of our targets, seems to ignite a fire in us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34863 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:07 am
But that is a load of excuses, cant sign a player because City and Arsenal might be in for them, or not overpaying. We signed Gakpo from PSV did we not?

Yeah it's nonsense, as if we can't get a player out of Stuttgart or Frankfurt if we really wanted to.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34864 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:11:02 am
I didn't say we can't sign Wharton, just we'd have competition, which worked for Gakpo like you say.. Maybe we need to get a friendly team like Brighton to go for one of our targets, seems to ignite a fire in us.

Other good teams sign good players in January, not having that excuse that the only players we are going for just happen to play for the sides that we have no chance signing players from. Cant get a player from Stuttgart?  Behave.

If we don't sign a midfielder then once again it will be an epic fuck up by people like Hughes, Edwards etc.

I am sure people will hide behind Slot's comments, but all this is on the nerds.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34865 on: Today at 09:16:29 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:11:49 am
Yeah it's nonsense, as if we can't get a player out of Stuttgart or Frankfurt if we really wanted to.

This. Theres always reasons given for January being very tricky to sign players in, and reasons why those players we have signed were exceptional circumstance type players, as if there arent always reasons why its possible to get a player out of their current club. The reality is top CMs have been sold in January, weve signed world class players in January, weve signed a player in plenty of January windows, we really need reinforcements this January. Go and do your job Richard.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34866 on: Today at 09:20:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:29 am
This. Theres always reasons given for January being very tricky to sign players in, and reasons why those players we have signed were exceptional circumstance type players, as if there arent always reasons why its possible to get a player out of their current club. The reality is top CMs have been sold in January, weve signed world class players in January, weve signed a player in plenty of January windows, we really need reinforcements this January. Go and do your job Richard.

Which worldclass CM's have moved in Jan recently?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34867 on: Today at 09:22:09 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:20:01 am
Which worldclass CM's have moved in Jan recently?

Draex, I didnt say world class CMs. I said top CMs. I wish people discussed in good faith more often. And he played for Newcastle last night.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34868 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:09 am
Draex, I didnt say world class CMs. I said top CMs. I wish people discussed in good faith more often. And he played for Newcastle last night.

Sorry I missread, can you post top midfielders who have moved :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34869 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
Don't know who it should be but we really need to reinforce our midfield. The issues in defense can be put down to short-term injuries which hopefully improve soon but that midfield has looked short of options the whole season. Gravenberch looked absolutely fucked yesterday but we have no choice but to keep flogging him as Endo and Morton aren't fancied at all.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34870 on: Today at 09:27:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:23:41 am
Don't know who it should be but we really need to reinforce our midfield. The issues in defense can be put down to short-term injuries which hopefully improve soon but that midfield has looked short of options the whole season. Gravenberch looked absolutely fucked yesterday but we have no choice but to keep flogging him as Endo and Morton aren't fancied at all.
Having Elliott back should be helpful. Jones can play deeper because of it. Quick short term issue is Mac Allister is out two games.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34871 on: Today at 09:32:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Tonight is a big red flag .. This season is going to be attritional as all fuck and we have the level but not the depth to win the league
A midfielder and a defender should be arriving Jan 1
Every season is attritional. I dont think last night was needed to highlight anything. We know its a long season and its long way from being over. I dont think it particularly indicated we need signings to win it.

Weve got quite a few injuries at the moment.
It always feels like were stretched at CB mind and if we can replace Endo with an upgrade who Slot feels better fits then great but not essential
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34872 on: Today at 09:34:06 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:32:27 am
Everyone season is attritional. I don’t think last night was needed to highlight anything. We know it’s a long season and it’s long way from being over. I don’t think it particularly indicated we need signings to win it. We’ve got quite a few injuries at the moment.

We definitely are a midfielder short. Outside of that you are talking about long term changes i.e another centreback, left back, better attacker etc and thats why I can understand if we didnt buy in those positions. But we are absolutely one midfielder light.

Endo is getting no minutes, he needs to be replaced with an option who can.
