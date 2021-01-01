I'm not sure Nunez is the answer but worth remembering all strikers miss chances from time to time. You wouldn't know it from the way people talk up the likes of Isak, but he's missed twice as many big chances as Nunez this season, but no-one sees that cos they don't watch Newcastle outside of the odd big game. Even our own internal "solution" in Jota, normally somehow bullet-proof in discussions around finishing and being clinical, has missed more than him in fewer minutes/appearances.



That said, we don't have a reliable striker. Despite a horror performance today, Nunez's all round play has actually been pretty good this season (as it was last season in my opinion) but he's probably not gonna guarantee you 15+ league goals a season. But believe it or not, Jota has only outperformed the 11 league goals Nunez got last year once in his whole PL career, predominantly because he fundamentally is never, ever fit for any length of time. Add in that Diaz can be a little bit feast or famine (despite an early flurry and the impressive CL hattrick, he's now 9 league games without a goal with only a single assist in that period) and Gakpo has tended to do his best work in the cups/Europe. We're also not really getting consistent goal-threat from our midfield (goals or assists).



We can't be as reliant as we are on Salah every single game, because on his rare off-days, no-one is consistently picking up the slack (not to mention, he may not even be here next season). Don't think we'll do anything at LW as Diaz/Gakpo are decent enough options, but our striking options are unconvincing and do feel like one of them has to make way for us to bring in someone new there. I know most people would want it to be Nunez, but Jota's injuries are a problem - I'm not sure he's reliable enough to be a consistent squad option nevermind our first-choice striker, he's averaged less than 1400 league mins a season in his time here. Come the summer he'll have 2 years left on a contract that takes him to 30, and we've already seen what happens (contractually) when players hit 30, and that's for players like Salah and VVD who can actually get on the pitch every week. I think he's on borrowed time either way. And for those wanting more of a false 9 type then fine, but you're then going to need to need more output from LW and #10 than we currently get, especially after Salah leaves. Going for someone like Isak whilst we still have Salah on the right would basically ruin our entire pressing game (can't press from the front with 2 forwards who don't do it). I don't think there's an easy solution.



What is a little less complicated is the other parts of the pitch. Buy another quality midfielder Slot is actually willing to play, it's not as impossible as it's made out to be in some parts and it will be the difference between winning silverware or not. Then buy a CB and, with one eye on the future, a LB.

