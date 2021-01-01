We sign him then frankly we need to sign another striker who will score bucket loads and another winger who scores loads to replace Salah. He wouldn't be the perfect complement because he isnt scoring or creating at a faster rate than Diaz or Gakpo and when we have a striker who doesn't score, then thats a problem.



There is very little about his game that is useful and what I find mad is that there are people who wanted him over genuine top quality like Olise in the summer.



Youre comparing apples with oranges. Gordons not lit the season up to start, thats fine, any player is entitled to a slow-ish start after arriving back late from international duty. Gakpo and Diaz are playing for the best side in the league, we dominate the ball, create more chances, more dangerous situations etc our players will have better numbers than 98% of players in the game by simply playing for our team. Thats the difference between playing for a side who are expected to finish top 3 and a side who expect to finish about 8th. You dont simply look at their numbers and go theyre inferior to what we have here so dont sign them you look at how their game translates, the fit within your system and how you want to play. We are a pressing side, we want to transition the ball with pace, we require forwards that flog themselves for the side, whether thats by pressing or by making runs off the ball, because it gives players like Trent, Mo and Mac Allister threats in behind and creates space for other players to exploit.Olises a good player but isnt getting in the side over Salah and wouldnt compliment Salah with how he plays. Gordon is much closer to Mane/Jota in his profile, a pressing machine with electric pace. Olise is more of a ball to feet player who needs lots of touches to be involved in the game, a bit like Mo. Hes a top player, no doubt, but its about complimentary football.