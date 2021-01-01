« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1309538 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34800 on: Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Tonight is a big red flag .. This season is going to be attritional as all fuck and we have the level but not the depth to win the league
A midfielder and a defender should be arriving Jan 1
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
We don't get that many opportunities to win the title, especially not when we've built up this lead.  Time to strengthen to bring home #20.  No excuses for delaying.  As Jack says, it's going to be attritional.  These type of midweek games (or the post-break game at Soton) require depth.  Get 1 or 2 in and we'll bring home a title.
very much so. the fact we had to wait 20 second half minutes of watching Gravenberch struggle to break into a jog from his obvious fatigue (and conceding a second) before being able to make a midfield sub was telling.

personally wouldn't want to gamble by placing too much trust in the backroom staff succeeding with making required transfers, so at a minumum you bring Bacjectic back at the earliest chance we can get him registered and maybe Chambers/Beck if Bradley and Tsimi are both still unavailable
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34801 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm »
Gordon was brilliant tonight, his antics are annoying as fuck but you cant deny the quality of the player. Pressing machine, forced us into so many mistakes, hes everything we like in a forward, its mad that people dont think hes good enough.

Guimaraes is top drawer, still baffles me how we didnt go for him during that January window, he was every bit a known quantity at the time and the perfect profile at the time. Ships definitely sailed with him though, not a chance Id be forking out big money on a Brazilian wholl be 28 by the time hes settled in.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,021
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34802 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Gordon was brilliant tonight, his antics are annoying as fuck but you cant deny the quality of the player. Pressing machine, forced us into so many mistakes, hes everything we like in a forward, its mad that people dont think hes good enough.

Guimaraes is top drawer, still baffles me how we didnt go for him during that January window, he was every bit a known quantity at the time and the perfect profile at the time. Ships definitely sailed with him though, not a chance Id be forking out big money on a Brazilian wholl be 28 by the time hes settled in.

We need players who win games, not just pressing. Gordon is not a match winner and is living off one season of end product.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34803 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm
personally wouldn't want to gamble by placing too much trust in the backroom staff succeeding with making required transfers, so at a minumum you bring Bacjectic back at the earliest chance we can get him registered and maybe Chambers/Beck if Bradley and Tsimi are both still unavailable

Chambers is already back at the club, he sustained a back injury a few months ago and is out for the foreseeable. Cant think where I read it but Id read Tsimikas was a couple of weeks rather than months. Cant see Beck coming back.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34804 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Tonight is a big red flag .. This season is going to be attritional as all fuck and we have the level but not the depth to win the league
A midfielder and a defender should be arriving Jan 1

Midfielder and a left back I would say. If any more would be after selling (i.e - I don't think we need more than 4 CB's unless we don't think one of them is good enough, in which case sell and buy)
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34805 on: Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Chambers is already back at the club, he sustained a back injury a few months ago and is out for the foreseeable. Cant think where I read it but Id read Tsimikas was a couple of weeks rather than months. Cant see Beck coming back.
we need the numbers, even if its only short term - the upside for us is worth interrupting Beck's loan - particularly with Gomez not trusted at left back
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34806 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:20:19 pm
We need players who win games, not just pressing. Gordon is not a match winner and is living off one season of end product.

Dont you think thats just a cliche to excuse you not liking him? I mean, how do you categorise match winning? Just goals? So much goes into winning a game of football, you simply cant build an attack of players that just want to score goals.  Its about creating an attack with balance thats dangerous and complete. The best sides are as good without the ball as they are with it. Gordons a top player and causes murders against so many good sides, including us pretty much every time hes played us. Hed be a perfect compliment to the players we have, I can see why we wanted him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,021
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34807 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Dont you think thats just a cliche to excuse you not liking him? I mean, how do you categorise match winning? Just goals? So much goes into winning a game of football, you simply cant build an attack of players that just want to score goals.  Its about creating an attack with balance thats dangerous and complete. The best sides are as good without the ball as they are with it. Gordons a top player and causes murders against so many good sides, including us pretty much every time hes played us. Hed be a perfect compliment to the players we have, I can see why we wanted him.

We sign him then frankly we need to sign another striker who will score bucket loads and another winger who scores loads to replace Salah. He wouldn't be the perfect complement because he isnt scoring or creating at a faster rate than Diaz or Gakpo and when we have a striker who doesn't score, then thats a problem.

There is very little about his game that is useful and what I find mad is that there are people who wanted him over genuine top quality like Olise in the summer.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34808 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:18:20 pm
very much so. the fact we had to wait 20 second half minutes of watching Gravenberch struggle to break into a jog from his obvious fatigue (and conceding a second) before being able to make a midfield sub was telling.

personally wouldn't want to gamble by placing too much trust in the backroom staff succeeding with making required transfers, so at a minumum you bring Bacjectic back at the earliest chance we can get him registered and maybe Chambers/Beck if Bradley and Tsimi are both still unavailable

I'd recall Bajcetic as well (even just to loan him elsewhere), but would we play him? He's not getting in the Salzburg team regularly and Slot said in the summer he needs games. He's obviously lost a lot of sharpness.

We have to bring in a midfielder who Slot will trust. It's ridiculous he wasn't backed in the summer. We thinned out the squad letting a lot of players leave (either permanent/or on loan) and didn't bother replacing any of them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34809 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm
we need the numbers, even if its only short term - the upside for us is worth interrupting Beck's loan - particularly with Gomez not trusted at left back

Can we just bring Beck back tomorrow and he can play or would it have to be in January? I thought hed need to be registered to play for us in the league which I doubt he is? If Tsimikas is back in the next couple of weeks its hard to see Beck being recalled with both left backs fit.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34810 on: Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
I'd recall Bajcetic as well (even just to loan him elsewhere), but would we play him? He's not getting in the Salzburg team regularly and Slot said in the summer he needs games. He's obviously lost a lot of sharpness.
he's starting most games and then rotates and comes on in the others - seems to be part of his fitness plan
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm
Can we just bring Beck back tomorrow and he can play or would it have to be in January? I thought he’d need to be registered to play for us in the league which I doubt he is? If Tsimikas is back in the next couple of weeks it’s hard to see Beck being recalled with both left backs fit.
i fear its january. but given our off field administration, and their pace of action, i'd rather be risk averse and get bodies through the door proactively (because Robbo has to be at higher risk of a muscle injury right now)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34811 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
he's starting most games and then rotates and comes on in the others - seems to be part of his fitness plan i fear its january. but given our off field administration, and their pace of action, i'd rather be risk averse and get bodies through the door proactively (because Robbo has to be at higher risk of a muscle injury right now)

He's been on the bench for their last 5 games (including tonight).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34812 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
couple of players in january to give the squad a boost
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34813 on: Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
i'd rather be risk averse and get bodies through the door proactively (because Robbo has to be at higher risk of a muscle injury right now)

I wonder what we do for Girona and Southampton because we simply can't risk the likes of Robbo and Virg, even Gomez and Trent really. Not to mention Grav.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,021
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34814 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
couple of players in january to give the squad a boost

Its a miracle if we get one. You can forget a couple.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34815 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
He's been on the bench for their last 5 games (including tonight).
he's had flu at start of November and also started (playing 60 minutes) and come on (45+ minutes) for Spain in the last few weeks too. plus one of those sub appearances was an early sub where he played over an hour (equivalent of a start)
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,575
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34816 on: Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm »
The people responsible for transfers have shown time and time again that they have no interest in making transfer to affect the ongoing season. They'll move for a long-term target if their hand is forced but that's about it.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up
« Reply #34817 on: Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
We sign him then frankly we need to sign another striker who will score bucket loads and another winger who scores loads to replace Salah. He wouldn't be the perfect complement because he isnt scoring or creating at a faster rate than Diaz or Gakpo and when we have a striker who doesn't score, then thats a problem.

There is very little about his game that is useful and what I find mad is that there are people who wanted him over genuine top quality like Olise in the summer.

Youre comparing apples with oranges. Gordons not lit the season up to start, thats fine, any player is entitled to a slow-ish start after arriving back late from international duty. Gakpo and Diaz are playing for the best side in the league, we dominate the ball, create more chances, more dangerous situations etc our players will have better numbers than 98% of players in the game by simply playing for our team. Thats the difference between playing for a side who are expected to finish top 3 and a side who expect to finish about 8th. You dont simply look at their numbers and go theyre inferior to what we have here so dont sign them you look at how their game translates, the fit within your system and how you want to play. We are a pressing side, we want to transition the ball with pace, we require forwards that flog themselves for the side, whether thats by pressing or by making runs off the ball, because it gives players like Trent, Mo and Mac Allister threats in behind and creates space for other players to exploit.

Olises a good player but isnt getting in the side over Salah and wouldnt compliment Salah with how he plays. Gordon is much closer to Mane/Jota in his profile, a pressing machine with electric pace. Olise is more of a ball to feet player who needs lots of touches to be involved in the game, a bit like Mo. Hes a top player, no doubt, but its about complimentary football.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34818 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
couple of players in january to give the squad a boost

They'll need the shot in the arm like with Diaz. We need the depth though more than anything if we want any hope of competing on multiple fronts. The squad was thinned out a lot in the summer (Matip, Van Den Berg, Bajcetic, Clark, Thiago, Carvalho). I know it's not losing a lot of minutes from last season due to loans and injuries, but we didn't replenish. The games caught up with us bad enough last season.

Last season we knew we had players like Quansah and Bradley who could step in from the under 21s after successful loans. Maybe Mcconnell, Danns, Nyoni can do a job and possibly Nallo at the back to try and see us through, but Slot needs to be backed ffs.

No doubt they'll be too busy fucking about trying to sort the mess of contracts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34819 on: Yesterday at 11:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Gordon was brilliant tonight, his antics are annoying as fuck but you cant deny the quality of the player. Pressing machine, forced us into so many mistakes, hes everything we like in a forward, its mad that people dont think hes good enough.

Guimaraes is top drawer, still baffles me how we didnt go for him during that January window, he was every bit a known quantity at the time and the perfect profile at the time. Ships definitely sailed with him though, not a chance Id be forking out big money on a Brazilian wholl be 28 by the time hes settled in.

The only Newcastle player I would take is Isak, hes the one is levels above
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34820 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm »
I like Isak but we bought Darwin instead.  Dont think you are allowed to swap presents at Christmas ?
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34821 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:18:31 pm
The only Newcastle player I would take is Isak, hes the one is levels above

Ill be honest with you, if we move on from Darwin I dont want another pure striker type. Give me another Bobby or someone like a Julian Alvarez type of forward over a pure 9 all day.

Isaks class though, a proper top forward whos got a bit of everything. Feels like Arsenal are destined to blitz their summer budget on him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,468
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34822 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
I suspect next summer we will get rid of Darwin and maybe even Jota and that one because of his constant injuries, so wil lbe needing an out and out forward.  :D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34823 on: Today at 12:24:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:18 am
I suspect next summer we will get rid of Darwin and maybe even Jota and that one because of his constant injuries, so wil lbe needing an out and out forward.  :D

We'd be fucking short upfront with that. Sell both of them and get one forward in (especially if it is say Isak who himself has a few injuries per year). Unless we think Danns should start that seems really poor business that.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:37 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Up
« previous next »
 