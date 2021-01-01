« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1301153 times)

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34640 on: Today at 02:57:13 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm
The 30 Seconds to Mars bloke?

You mean Jordan Catalano?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,961
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34641 on: Today at 07:01:54 am »
Hope we are sorting out a midfielder. Endo is getting virtually no minutes in the league.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,961
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34642 on: Today at 07:13:12 am »
Outside of us, it wasnt a good day for anyone wanting Branthwaite.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34643 on: Today at 07:40:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:12 am
Outside of us, it wasnt a good day for anyone wanting Branthwaite.
Nallo our young CB looks a good prospect
can see him progressing like Quansah has.

Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34644 on: Today at 08:22:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:12 am
Outside of us, it wasnt a good day for anyone wanting Branthwaite.

He's absolutely woeful, frightening some were recommending him, has nothing going for him.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34645 on: Today at 08:56:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:12 am
Outside of us, it wasnt a good day for anyone wanting Branthwaite.

Think he was just trying to help Man United out by dropping his transfer fee.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,268
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34646 on: Today at 09:00:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:54 am
Hope we are sorting out a midfielder. Endo is getting virtually no minutes in the league.

Me too, and doesn't have to be Zubimendi for me. Would take a combative young player, who can also pass, to rotate with either Grav or Mac Allister. Fair enough to say, both players are excellent so you're looking at a high bar.

Which is why we have 58 scouts and directors of global CEO football uber menschs I guess!!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • RedOrDead
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34647 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:00:51 am
Me too, and doesn't have to be Zubimendi for me. Would take a combative young player, who can also pass, to rotate with either Grav or Mac Allister. Fair enough to say, both players are excellent so you're looking at a high bar.

Which is why we have 58 scouts and directors of global CEO football uber menschs I guess!!

Yep would be good to be able to give Gravenberch a breather here and there. I think on the left side were sorted with Macca/Jones but its the right hand side that we could do with someone to come in for Gravenberch. I just think a midfield of jones/Macca would leave us a bit exposed defensively
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34648 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm »
Some talk over the weekend about Wharton being available for less than people thought (£40-50 million), be interesting to see what happens with him and Zubimendi.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34649 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:10:30 pm
Some talk over the weekend about Wharton being available for less than people thought (£40-50 million), be interesting to see what happens with him and Zubimendi.

Where's that from?
Buy him instantly if true ... I'm skeptical it is though
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,677
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34650 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Where's that from?
Buy him instantly if true ... I'm skeptical it is though

theres no release clause so sounds like made up nonsense
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34651 on: Today at 12:31:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Where's that from?
Buy him instantly if true ... I'm skeptical it is though

I would be skeptical of it, but also hasn't he been a little suspect this season so far? Like any young player mind but we should be in the market for a starter.

£40 mill for him is probably correct (same amount as Gravenberch) but again we would want someone to start, hence why I would lean towards Zubimendi, who I actually do think we will buy in Jan
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34652 on: Today at 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Where's that from?
Buy him instantly if true ... I'm skeptical it is though

Nowhere reliable I'm sure, probably just caught it on the BBC rumours page but definitely 'out there'
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34653 on: Today at 12:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:31:54 pm
I would be skeptical of it, but also hasn't he been a little suspect this season so far? Like any young player mind but we should be in the market for a starter.


No hes been really good when fit - he had a couple of games where he struggled as he's had an injury problem and he's only played 600 minutes or something .. but his underlying numbers remain outstanding this year - if you factor in his age and the team he's in he's on a clear track to being elite
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,541
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34654 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
I had read cheatys targets were Wharton and Stiller.

If us, them and Arsenal all want a player.. Enough to go round..
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34655 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:39:40 pm
I had read cheatys targets were Wharton and Stiller.


It's hard to understand why we didn't move on to Stiller last summer
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,541
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34656 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:02 pm
It's hard to understand why we didn't move on to Stiller last summer

Can only imagine he wouldn't move as he'd only joined them the year before or not enough minutes at the top level but yeah he seems to tick all the Zubimendi boxes.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34657 on: Today at 12:53:07 pm »
Was out there a few weeks ago that Palace thought theyd be getting Rice money for Wharton. Next joke.

Id like us to do one in January but not much hinges on a signing IMO, the injuries we have will all be back by then and the squads flying. Hopefully someone we want in the summer becomes available earlier than expected, its hard to see many clubs around Europe willing to release a world class midfielder mid-season, though.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,268
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34658 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:53:07 pm
Was out there a few weeks ago that Palace thought theyd be getting Rice money for Wharton. Next joke.

Id like us to do one in January but not much hinges on a signing IMO, the injuries we have will all be back by then and the squads flying. Hopefully someone we want in the summer becomes available earlier than expected, its hard to see many clubs around Europe willing to release a world class midfielder mid-season, though.

Crystal Palace and Real Sociedad would be two that might, to be fair!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34659 on: Today at 01:40:21 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:39:40 pm
I had read cheatys targets were Wharton and Stiller.

If us, them and Arsenal all want a player.. Enough to go round..

Let them have them. Baleba is the one. Mountain boy i can't see leaving Spain now there's talk of Madrid.

6 main midfielders Baleba, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozlai and Elliott would be brilliant.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:20 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,921
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34660 on: Today at 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:02 pm
It's hard to understand why we didn't move on to Stiller last summer
Not enough data. You know what those friggin nerds are like.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,547
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34661 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:02 pm
It's hard to understand why we didn't move on to Stiller last summer
why we stood still, surely?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,419
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34662 on: Today at 02:49:55 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are set to expand and revamp their scouting operation, aiming to unearth the next batch of academy graduates. The club plans to build on existing practices to facilitate the recruitment of local, national, and international talent.

[@_pauljoyce]

https://thetimes.com/sport/football
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,419
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34663 on: Today at 02:55:09 pm »
Quote
A new head of loan management will be recruited. Matt Newberry has been promoted to the role of director of global talent.

He was the scout who first watched Gravenberch perform when he was 13 and playing 3 years above his age group for Ajax Under-16.

[@_pauljoyce]
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34664 on: Today at 03:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:53:07 pm
Was out there a few weeks ago that Palace thought theyd be getting Rice money for Wharton. Next joke.

Id like us to do one in January but not much hinges on a signing IMO, the injuries we have will all be back by then and the squads flying. Hopefully someone we want in the summer becomes available earlier than expected, its hard to see many clubs around Europe willing to release a world class midfielder mid-season, though.

The thing about injuries is they tend to happen throughout a season. So the fact that currently injured players are likely to be back isn't hugely relevant. The reality is Slot is only playing 3 CMs in the 6/8 roles - Grav, Mac and Jones. I guess it's possible he'll play Elliot in the 8/10 and move Dom back but that remains to be seen. So if we could bring in another CM for the 6/8 roles that Slot trusts we'll be able to cover injuries and rotate to ensure freshness much more effectively than we currently can. Now hopefully not much hinges on it because our CMs don't get injured but it's an unnecessary risk imo. And people sign world class players in January all the time, depending on your definition of world class 3 of our starting 11 yesterday  fall into that category.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34665 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are to expand and revamp their scouting operation with greater focus on unearthing the next batch of academy graduates to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher.

As part of a commitment to recruit, retain and develop talent, the club are set to make a number of key appointments across the fields of recruitment and loan management.

At a time when the Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have cut their scouting network, Liverpool are planning to build on the existing good practice to facilitate bringing in local, national and international talent.

A new head of loan management will be recruited to succeed Matt Newberry, who has been promoted to the role of director of global talent. Newberrys ascent at Liverpool continues, having been the scout who first watched Ryan Gravenberch perform when he was a 13-year-old and playing three years above his age group for Ajax Under-16 against PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool continued to follow the progress of the Netherlands midfielder and eventually signed him, aged 21, in September 2023 for about £34million.

Two new roles  loans pathway lead and loans performance analyst  are being created, which reflects the importance of players, such as the teenager Ben Doak who is impressing at Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough, gaining experience away from the first-team environment.

A global talent scout, a regional scout for the Netherlands and Belgium and two further European regional scouting roles will also be appointed.

Lastly, Liverpool plan to bolster recruitment, analysis and scouting at the academy, where the fruits of past work was evident in the performances of Jones, Bradley and Kelleher in the Champions League victory over Real Madrid last week.

The infusion of national talent has included the arrivals of Trey Nyoni, 17, and the 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha from Leicester City and Chelsea respectively over the past 15 months. Both are regarded as exceptional talents, with Nyoni having already played for the first team and Ngumoha having trained with the head coach Arne Slots squad.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,892
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34666 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
I'm shit hot at watching youtube videos, I'm gonna apply
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,408
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34667 on: Today at 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:57:56 pm

guess that's a response to the change in rules by the Home Office last year (because for a short time clubs weren't allowed to sign under 18y/o's from abroad)
https://www.cityam.com/how-the-home-office-made-it-easier-for-english-football-to-sign-foreign-youngsters/
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34668 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:25:14 pm
The thing about injuries is they tend to happen throughout a season. So the fact that currently injured players are likely to be back isn't hugely relevant. The reality is Slot is only playing 3 CMs in the 6/8 roles - Grav, Mac and Jones. I guess it's possible he'll play Elliot in the 8/10 and move Dom back but that remains to be seen. So if we could bring in another CM for the 6/8 roles that Slot trusts we'll be able to cover injuries and rotate to ensure freshness much more effectively than we currently can. Now hopefully not much hinges on it because our CMs don't get injured but it's an unnecessary risk imo. And people sign world class players in January all the time, depending on your definition of world class 3 of our starting 11 yesterday  fall into that category.

Wouldnt say its an unnecessary risk, its a pretty normal risk that a lot of clubs take. Look around the league/Europe, there are fewer teams with greater depth than us in any position group, that were probably a top deep midfield player away from perfect really isnt a huge concern for me, it would be nice but I dont think anything hinges on it.

Yeah, top players do move in January but none of those three players are midfielders. Van Dijk was unique as a summer transfer fell through due to the bizarre Blackpool situation; Gakpo and Diaz were both clubs desperate for sales mid season. You can lose a top forward and find solutions, losing a key midfielder really can ruin everything for a side so you dont see as many top ones moving mid-season. Of course there have been some over the years, Bruno Guimaraes is a good example, but who was the last good midfielder we signed in January as a club? Mascherano? Id just be very surprised if the calibre of midfielder were after (ie a Zubimendi) will be available to move mid season, but well be ready to strike if they do.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,408
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34669 on: Today at 04:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:19:52 pm
I’d just be very surprised if the calibre of midfielder we’re after (ie a Zubimendi) will be available to move mid season, but we’ll be ready to strike if they do.
"Thank you for your email, I am currently on annual leave until 1 February and will endeavour to reply when I return.

If your query is urgent, please contact admin@lfc.com

Richard"
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34670 on: Today at 04:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:25:14 pm
The reality is Slot is only playing 3 CMs in the 6/8 roles - Grav, Mac and Jones.

Yup its odd people are so sanguine about this especially when its the one thing we tried to address in the summer
It's prisoner of the moment stuff 'it's all great now so why do we need to do anything'

We've proved this season that we're at a title winning level but also that none of our rivals really are - maybe Arsenal but they've had 'hard lines' and so on so there's a defecit.. its an incredible opportunity and literally the only thing that can derail it now is injuries

This is going to be one of the most attritional seasons yet and we're playing a high intensity style which asks a huge amount of our CMs.. and there's 3 for 2 positions - its just a really easily solved vulnerability
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34671 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Despite Gravenberch's development, we're in the same position as the summer. The only real options we have for the midfield two are Gravenberch, Mac, and Jones. We definitely need a midfielder. We took a Zubimendi or no one approach in the summer so I'd be shocked if we weren't in for him again in January.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34672 on: Today at 05:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:19:52 pm
Wouldnt say its an unnecessary risk, its a pretty normal risk that a lot of clubs take. Look around the league/Europe, there are fewer teams with greater depth than us in any position group, that were probably a top deep midfield player away from perfect really isnt a huge concern for me, it would be nice but I dont think anything hinges on it.

Yeah, top players do move in January but none of those three players are midfielders. Van Dijk was unique as a summer transfer fell through due to the bizarre Blackpool situation; Gakpo and Diaz were both clubs desperate for sales mid season. You can lose a top forward and find solutions, losing a key midfielder really can ruin everything for a side so you dont see as many top ones moving mid-season. Of course there have been some over the years, Bruno Guimaraes is a good example, but who was the last good midfielder we signed in January as a club? Mascherano? Id just be very surprised if the calibre of midfielder were after (ie a Zubimendi) will be available to move mid season, but well be ready to strike if they do.

So losing a top midfielder can ruin everything so we cant buy one AND we dont need to worry about having a weak midfield group because everyone in Europe has gaps in certain positions. Not sure this is the tightest logic. Weve used 3 midfielders for 2 positions so far. Or 4 for 3 if you include the 8/10. How many other teams in Europe are so light in such a key (by your own admission) position?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:14 pm by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 862 863 864 865 866 [867]   Go Up
« previous next »
 