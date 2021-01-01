The thing about injuries is they tend to happen throughout a season. So the fact that currently injured players are likely to be back isn't hugely relevant. The reality is Slot is only playing 3 CMs in the 6/8 roles - Grav, Mac and Jones. I guess it's possible he'll play Elliot in the 8/10 and move Dom back but that remains to be seen. So if we could bring in another CM for the 6/8 roles that Slot trusts we'll be able to cover injuries and rotate to ensure freshness much more effectively than we currently can. Now hopefully not much hinges on it because our CMs don't get injured but it's an unnecessary risk imo. And people sign world class players in January all the time, depending on your definition of world class 3 of our starting 11 yesterday fall into that category.



Wouldnt say its an unnecessary risk, its a pretty normal risk that a lot of clubs take. Look around the league/Europe, there are fewer teams with greater depth than us in any position group, that were probably a top deep midfield player away from perfect really isnt a huge concern for me, it would be nice but I dont think anything hinges on it.Yeah, top players do move in January but none of those three players are midfielders. Van Dijk was unique as a summer transfer fell through due to the bizarre Blackpool situation; Gakpo and Diaz were both clubs desperate for sales mid season. You can lose a top forward and find solutions, losing a key midfielder really can ruin everything for a side so you dont see as many top ones moving mid-season. Of course there have been some over the years, Bruno Guimaraes is a good example, but who was the last good midfielder we signed in January as a club? Mascherano? Id just be very surprised if the calibre of midfielder were after (ie a Zubimendi) will be available to move mid season, but well be ready to strike if they do.