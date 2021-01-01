I would rather sign Baleba than Zubimendi, both are different players but i feel like Baleba is someone we can mould into a world class player and wont have any issues with adapting to the league
Ive not got an outstanding candidate for the right forward position assuming Salah does leave, so open to options there, likewise there isnt an obvious left back candidate
Not convinced we need a number 10 like Cherki either when weve already got Harvey and were not gong to sign Odegaard from Arsenal, cant see us singing Joao Pedro unless Nunez or Jota are sold which seems highly unlikely
so I dont actually think there is alot of players needed
Right forward - Mbuemo/Guler - not many options about
central midfield - Baleba or perhaps Stiller?
left back - Kirkez/Hato
centre back - Bade