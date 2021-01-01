« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34600 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 pm
Dibling should stay at Soton. No need to rush, he's settled in the team and starting every week.

He would obviously get less game time here. Higher wages? Yes but his development should be his priority. For us, he'd be too expensive considering the fact that we have other priorities now.
Dibling is a really interesting player, he's not an explosive winger but he's quick once he gets motoring.  Could end up playing as a 10 or even an 8 as he progresses.

I think its one where if we could get him & could assess in pre season & the maybe send him on loan.
Cost would the issue.

Our stragedy of promoting academy players & getting talents young ie Nyoni & Ngumoha the latest probably makes the most sense
Then pay big for players near there peak
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34601 on: Yesterday at 12:36:40 pm


I would rather sign Baleba than Zubimendi, both are different players but i feel like Baleba is someone we can mould into a world class player and wont have any issues with adapting to the league

Ive not got an outstanding candidate for the right forward position assuming Salah does leave, so open to options there, likewise there isnt an obvious left back candidate

Not convinced we need a number 10 like Cherki either when weve already got Harvey and were not gong to sign Odegaard from Arsenal, cant see us singing Joao Pedro unless Nunez or Jota are sold which seems highly unlikely

so I dont actually think there is alot of players needed

Right forward - Mbuemo/Guler - not many options about
central midfield - Baleba or perhaps Stiller?
left back - Kirkez/Hato
centre back - Bade



Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34602 on: Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm
I think its one where if we could get him & could assess in pre season & the maybe send him on loan.
Cost would the issue.

Our stragedy of promoting academy players & getting talents young ie Nyoni & Ngumoha the latest probably makes the most sense
Then pay big for players near there peak
The issue with spending a decent chunk for him is that we already have Doak.

He has 1 goal contributions in 13 league games. At Liverpool,  you need numbers. Looking good like Doak (who's improving his output by the way) is not enough.

The latter has faced constructive criticism for his output because he's already here. The former is  more exciting because he's not a Liverpool player. We all know that young English players are expensive (remember one lad being worth £100m after 5 months) but the money can be better used to improve the squad/replace any outgoing players with players that can contribute now.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34603 on: Yesterday at 12:50:47 pm
Zubimendi is good but I do wonder how he would cope with the speed and physicality of the prem. you dont need to be lightning quick and speed of thought takes you far but I wonder if he would struggle with the lack of time you get on the ball and with a lot of teams pressing high, hes nowhere near as dynamic as Gravenberch

From the, admittedly little, I've seen of him he is incredibly comfortable on the ball under pressure so I doubt he'd have an issue with that. He's def less of the power into space type like Grav is though.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34604 on: Yesterday at 01:04:00 pm
From the, admittedly little, I've seen of him he is incredibly comfortable on the ball under pressure so I doubt he'd have an issue with that. He's def less of the power into space type like Grav is though.

The good news is Craig Zubimendi would allow us to play Gravenberch and Macca further up field, win win all round.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34605 on: Yesterday at 01:28:16 pm
The good news is Craig Zubimendi would allow us to play Gravenberch and Macca further up field, win win all round.

Well Grav is an 8.5 so that is good news all round.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34606 on: Yesterday at 01:49:43 pm
The good news is Craig Zubimendi would allow us to play Gravenberch and Macca further up field, win win all round.

Is this Craig Zubamendi as good as the other one?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34607 on: Yesterday at 02:11:50 pm
Is this Craig Zubamendi as good as the other one?

Better. Loves a bit of flat land.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34608 on: Yesterday at 03:24:44 pm
I would rather sign Baleba than Zubimendi, both are different players but i feel like Baleba is someone we can mould into a world class player and wont have any issues with adapting to the league

Baleba is obviously very talented, but Zubimendi is a fully developed top player at the age of 25. He would get straight into our starting XI, next to Gravenberch in our double pivot, allowing Mac Allister to be used further forward. With Szoboszlai, Jones and Elliott, our midfield rotation would be the best in Europe ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34609 on: Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm
Is this Craig Zubamendi as good as the other one?

John Henrys wet dream..

Kerkez scoring my boy..
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34610 on: Yesterday at 04:14:33 pm
Baleba is obviously very talented, but Zubimendi is a fully developed top player at the age of 25. He would get straight into our starting XI, next to Gravenberch in our double pivot, allowing Mac Allister to be used further forward. With Szoboszlai, Jones and Elliott, our midfield rotation would be the best in Europe ...

Theres pros and cons of both;

-Zubimendi would need to adjust to live in a different country with a very different style of football,
-Baleba offers more athleticism and is still excellent on the ball and hes already shown his qualities here, theyre both very good options and would be happy with either but im more excited about a partnership of Gravenberch and Baleba, they would be a more dominant force in the premier league than Grav + Zubimendi due to the extra physicality but you could argue that Zubi is more cultured on the ball personally i always favour the players with the physical + technical gifts, VVD, Konate with a shied of Grav + Baleba, would be incredibly difficult to play through

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34611 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm
Theres pros and cons of both;

-Zubimendi would need to adjust to live in a different country with a very different style of football,
-Baleba offers more athleticism and is still excellent on the ball and hes already shown his qualities here, theyre both very good options and would be happy with either but im more excited about a partnership of Gravenberch and Baleba, they would be a more dominant force in the premier league than Grav + Zubimendi due to the extra physicality but you could argue that Zubi is more cultured on the ball personally i always favour the players with the physical + technical gifts, VVD, Konate with a shied of Grav + Baleba, would be incredibly difficult to play through

Like I said, Baleba is very talented, but still very far from the level you are suggesting. We are in a "win-now" mode. Signing Zubimendi for £50 million in January, winning the Premier League and (why not?) the Champions League, could very easily mean Trent, Mo and Virgil all staying at LFC ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34612 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
Yeah Zubimendis a no brainer for me. He might not be as athletic but he makes up for it with unbelievable IQ. The best midfielder in the league (and the world) is the one with the highest IQ, in my opinion, give me an elite brain over an elite athlete every day.

Balebas good and Id happily sign him, but given the choice its not even a debate for me, give me the technician that doesnt rely on athleticism every time. For me hed take us to another level with and without the ball in a way few other midfielders in the world can.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34613 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 pm
Yeah Zubimendis a no brainer for me. He might not be as athletic but he makes up for it with unbelievable IQ. The best midfielder in the league (and the world) is the one with the highest IQ, in my opinion, give me an elite brain over an elite athlete every day.

Balebas good and Id happily sign him, but given the choice its not even a debate for me, give me the technician that doesnt rely on athleticism every time. For me hed take us to another level with and without the ball in a way few other midfielders in the world can.

Each to their their own lets see if we sign either
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34614 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm
Brighton are well versed in getting £70-80 million for players like Baleba.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34615 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
Brighton are well versed in getting £70-80 million for players like Baleba.

To be fair, Caicedo aside their record sale is £60m for Cucurella.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34616 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
Zubimendi's the kind of player who ends up at City and everyone asks why we don't have someone like that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34617 on: Yesterday at 11:36:20 pm
Zubimendi's the kind of player who ends up at City and everyone asks why we don't have someone like that.

I can't see him going to Man City. He and Rodri are very similar, and there is only place for one in Guardiola's setup. And yes, I know that Rodri is out until the summer ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34618 on: Today at 12:16:34 am
I can't see him going to Man City. He and Rodri are very similar, and there is only place for one in Guardiola's setup. And yes, I know that Rodri is out until the summer ...

Atm, if I'm an agent looking at a contract from Man City, they cannot guarantee they will be in the Premier League in 2025/26, or in Europe or without points deductions/transfer embargoes hampering their progress.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34619 on: Today at 12:42:27 am
Atm, if I'm an agent looking at a contract from Man City, they cannot guarantee they will be in the Premier League in 2025/26, or in Europe or without points deductions/transfer embargoes hampering their progress.



Any decent manager would asking for relegation clauses protecting their clients. That goes for any renewals  as well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34620 on: Today at 12:46:57 am
Fuck it! Its Davies David Zubi Choo Choo and Marmoush. 

If it takes Jorges villa in Ibza to make this happen so be it! Go right ahead and turn a massive profit on all of em anyway. frees and release clauses everywhere.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34621 on: Today at 06:12:01 am
The issue with spending a decent chunk for him is that we already have Doak.

He has 1 goal contributions in 13 league games. At Liverpool,  you need numbers. Looking good like Doak (who's improving his output by the way) is not enough.

The latter has faced constructive criticism for his output because he's already here. The former is  more exciting because he's not a Liverpool player. We all know that young English players are expensive (remember one lad being worth £100m after 5 months) but the money can be better used to improve the squad/replace any outgoing players with players that can contribute now.
Dont think Dibling is more exciting than Doak to be honest.

Its just he is left footed I do think we need a left footed forward in.

Even Ngumoha who looks exceptional is a right footed forward.

Morrison is left footed but not sure he will be good enough & Gordon's time seems to have passed also that injury really stalled his progress
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34622 on: Today at 07:24:01 am
Any decent manager would asking for relegation clauses protecting their clients. That goes for any renewals  as well.

Yeah maybe but if I'm a good manager I don't touch City this January.

Instead wait until the Summer to assess what a) Pep is doing with this ailing squad and b) what the PL lawyers are doing with this outfit.
