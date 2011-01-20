I'm not against signing him simply because he refused us, but because the manner of his reversal speaks about a guy who will likely always be homesick and has high likelihood of not settling well to plying his trade outside his comfort zone. It's a gamble beyond 'is he the type of player'. With him there is also 'will he be the same player once uprooted' to consider. He never played anywhere else.



Those are valid concerns if we believe that homesickness and fear were the main factor in him not moving in the summer. There were reports however that indicated Socied werent prepared to sell two of their starting midfielders in one window as there would have been no time to replace both of them. Zubimendi refusing to force a move that would have left Socied high and dry actually speaks well of his character. If it were a Liverpool player wed be praising him for his loyalty.