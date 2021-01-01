« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 858 859 860 861 862 [863]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1286781 times)

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34480 on: Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:55:26 am
I get that but it wasnt like Mane and Firmino were not putting up good goalscoring and creative numbers alongside Salah. I feel like sometimes we are giving the others a bit of an easy pass by saying their numbers are fine because they play for Salah.

Salah wasn't 32 when he played with those two though.

It's unrealistic for him to be able do have output he has if he was required to do more defensive work.

Which is fine because his one of a handful players in world football that is good enough for the rest of the team to be set up that way.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34481 on: Yesterday at 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:48:18 am
Interesting you say this, I (almost) posted on Sunday about him being essentially Ronaldo at this point in his career but with a much better attitude. Fair comparison? His output is insane but the team's sort of built around that...meanwhile people criticise Nunez/Diaz/Jota/whoever this week

The comparison though would be Ronaldo at the end of his Madrid time not the Ronaldo at United.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34482 on: Yesterday at 12:08:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm
Salah wasn't 32 when he played with those two though.

It's unrealistic for him to be able do have output he has if he was required to do more defensive work.

Which is fine because his one of a handful players in world football that is good enough for the rest of the team to be set up that way.

Salah was always a poor presser. I dont see much in how much he does that now compared to previously, it was always Bobby, Mane and Henderson covering for Mo, who lets not forget was ahead of all of our attackers when you looked at positions and heat maps.

I dont doubt that the attackers are contributing but I still am not convinced that they are really up there in terms of top class. Its fine for now, but when Salah goes, we need far more quality.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34483 on: Yesterday at 12:10:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:08:32 pm
Salah was always a poor presser. I dont see much in how much he does that now compared to previously, it was always Bobby, Mane and Henderson covering for Mo, who lets not forget was ahead of all of our attackers when you looked at positions and heat maps.

I dont doubt that the attackers are contributing but I still am not convinced that they are really up there in terms of top class. Its fine for now, but when Salah goes, we need far more quality.

Its because they are asked to do something differently then in previous seasons.

The average position for our 9 is basically right on top of our 10 this season and Salah is the most advanced player always.

It's just a function of the new tactics.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34484 on: Yesterday at 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:10:18 pm
Its because they are asked to do something differently then in previous seasons.

The average position for our 9 is basically right on top of our 10 this season and Salah is the most advanced player always.

It's just a function of the new tactics.

Yes indeed, which again illustrates why I dont think Nunez suits it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,287
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34485 on: Yesterday at 02:42:53 pm »
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Quote


"One thing Richard Hughes doesnt have is any sense of empathy. Zero. Hes a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga. Theres zero feelings in him."
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34486 on: Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:42:53 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Listen, and understand! Richard Hughes is out there! He can't be bargained with. He can't be reasoned with. he doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And he absolutely will not stop... ever, until the wage bill is reduced!

there's also an Ian Ayre clothes, boots, motorcycle joke in there somewhere but I'm too busy with work. 
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,082
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34487 on: Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm »
 :lmao
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,233
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34488 on: Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:08:32 pm
Salah was always a poor presser. I dont see much in how much he does that now compared to previously, it was always Bobby, Mane and Henderson covering for Mo, who lets not forget was ahead of all of our attackers when you looked at positions and heat maps.

I dont doubt that the attackers are contributing but I still am not convinced that they are really up there in terms of top class. Its fine for now, but when Salah goes, we need far more quality.

Agreed, Luis Diaz is a great bringer of chaos and a direct dribbler which is super useful but he is not a team goal player, like Sadio or Bobby were.

Darwin is similar but less of an effective dribbler and being a number 9 brings more pressure on his output. Jota is often injured and Cody is very good but doesn't always have his day, and he also prefers to play on the left, where Diaz excels, so..

When Salah leaves, still seems like a number 10 and striker upgrade will be needed.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34489 on: Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm »
Richard Hughes has made the transfer threads a sad sad place.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,647
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34490 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm
Listen, and understand! Richard Hughes is out there! He can't be bargained with. He can't be reasoned with. he doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And he absolutely will not stop... ever, until the wage bill is reduced!

there's also an Ian Ayre clothes, boots, motorcycle joke in there somewhere but I'm too busy with work.

Ian Ayre

You can have my clothes, my boots and my bike

Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34491 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Got to say I dont think I agree with the Salah stuff too much

Theres been a bit of a decline in pace yes (I do however feel hes adapted his game exceptionally) the comparisons to Ronaldo however are IMO pretty laughable. You can watch Ronaldo for 10 minutes and see he isnt and hasnt for a long time been even remotely similar to the current Salah. Ronaldo literally finds a spot and runs in behind over and over and over until he gets the ball then sulks if he doesnt get it. I dont think ive ever seen Salah cover as little ground in a game as Ronaldo does in the average match in the last few years.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34492 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm
Got to say I dont think I agree with the Salah stuff too much

Theres been a bit of a decline in pace yes (I do however feel hes adapted his game exceptionally) the comparisons to Ronaldo however are IMO pretty laughable. You can watch Ronaldo for 10 minutes and see he isnt and hasnt for a long time been even remotely similar to the current Salah. Ronaldo literally finds a spot and runs in behind over and over and over until he gets the ball then sulks if he doesnt get it. I dont think ive ever seen Salah cover as little ground in a game as Ronaldo does in the average match in the last few years.

Whilst I agree with your point, I suppose the worry on my part would be if Salah does become less dynamic, less able to run away/create separation, your attack begins to lose more and more dimensions.

I remember Ronaldo at Juventus, he bagged loads, some would argue he was still as good as anyone in the world, but that Juventus attack became so one dimensional, he scored loads but they became a poorer overall attack. Funnily enough, Chiesa stood out because he was both unwilling to cede responsibility to Ronaldo and was offering all of the dynamism Ronaldo wasnt offering. I dont think Salahs ever been the sag without the ball Ronaldo was, even if hes not a great presser compared to his teammates, hes far more dialled in than Ronaldo ever was, but it really is difficult to predict. Im sure Ronaldo had a knee injury or knee issues that impacted him, Mos never had that.

There arent tons of examples of forwards that have maintained all elements of their game into their mid 30s in England, Salahs aged gracefully but the dribblings already dropped off, you imagine the pressing will only regress, the speed will continue to go and then theres the question of whether the consistency to do it 3 times a week will be maintained, or will he need/want rest, particularly with another AFCON looming. I cant recall for his entire career but it felt like Madrid used to be able to rest Ronaldo in La Liga ahead of some of the CL KO games towards the end, is that something wed do or even want to do? If we did sign Mo to a new contract, does that rule out any potential successor being signed? There was a lot of fuss in here over Olise/Minteh in the summer, would people be happy if Mo stayed but no future replacement was signed until he left?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,332
  • ...All the best
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34493 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
I'm at the point where I think I've seen enough from Darwin to know that he's just not gonna be that guy as desperately as I wanted him to be.

If by some chance a good striker becomes available in January I think we should really, really consider it. Not because we'd need him to win the league (we're winning it anyway) but because a new quality striker could make winning it much faster and much more comfortable.

Darwin is what he is, yes his effort his great, he occupies defenders, has good relationship with Mo and all that but the bottom line of all bottom line is that he's a striker that doesn't score goals. 22 league goals in almost 2 and a half years is nowhere near good enough. He's not the first nor the last striker not to reach the standard because we're the best team in the world not everyone can make it. It's no shame.

Now, all this is irrelevant if nobody's available in January or in the summer but there are moments when club simply needs to be absolutely ruthless in order to improve. Darwin had more than ample time to show if he can even get close to 20 league goals - it's not happening, it's no big deal - let's try this again. It's extremely dangerous at times to settle for mediocrity and avoid trying hard to improve.

Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34494 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Darwins a really difficult one to gauge. Id love for Slot to maybe get asked about the difference in how hes using him. He went from being the leading forward in Europe for shots per 90 under Jurgen to basically being used how Fergie used Danny Welbeck by Slot.

For me, if were not going to use Darwin like a striker, as a threat in behind and creating him proper penalty spot chances, theres no point in keeping him around. I suspect with Edwards back at the helm that strategically well look to go back to playing a false 9 or at least a 9 thats more suited to operating deeper areas, whether its an attacking midfielder type like Bobby or more of a winger/dribbler type like Marmoush, itll be interesting to see, but it doesnt feel like with the current tactics that Darwins a particularly great fit. Im sure his running power is offering bits to the side but ultimately hes on the fringes most games, Slots not found a way to get him consistently involved yet and its hard to see that changing.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,291
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34495 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm
I'm at the point where I think I've seen enough from Darwin to know that he's just not gonna be that guy as desperately as I wanted him to be.

If by some chance a good striker becomes available in January I think we should really, really consider it. Not because we'd need him to win the league (we're winning it anyway) but because a new quality striker could make winning it much faster and much more comfortable.

Darwin is what he is, yes his effort his great, he occupies defenders, has good relationship with Mo and all that but the bottom line of all bottom line is that he's a striker that doesn't score goals. 22 league goals in almost 2 and a half years is nowhere near good enough. He's not the first nor the last striker not to reach the standard because we're the best team in the world not everyone can make it. It's no shame.

Now, all this is irrelevant if nobody's available in January or in the summer but there are moments when club simply needs to be absolutely ruthless in order to improve. Darwin had more than ample time to show if he can even get close to 20 league goals - it's not happening, it's no big deal - let's try this again. It's extremely dangerous at times to settle for mediocrity and avoid trying hard to improve.

Nah, won't happen.

Next!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34496 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Darwins a really difficult one to gauge. Id love for Slot to maybe get asked about the difference in how hes using him. He went from being the leading forward in Europe for shots per 90 under Jurgen to basically being used how Fergie used Danny Welbeck by Slot.

For me, if were not going to use Darwin like a striker, as a threat in behind and creating him proper penalty spot chances, theres no point in keeping him around. I suspect with Edwards back at the helm that strategically well look to go back to playing a false 9 or at least a 9 thats more suited to operating deeper areas, whether its an attacking midfielder type like Bobby or more of a winger/dribbler type like Marmoush, itll be interesting to see, but it doesnt feel like with the current tactics that Darwins a particularly great fit. Im sure his running power is offering bits to the side but ultimately hes on the fringes most games, Slots not found a way to get him consistently involved yet and its hard to see that changing.
As I said in his thread, there's a strong case for not using his as the "penalty spot" striker because that is how we used him last year.

He was our highest attacker and he got the bulk of our big chances (Salah's numbers were lower even with pens). The two issues we had were:
1. His offside awareness
2. His conversion rate.

I see why Slot uses Salah as the main man. He might be as dominant as he used to be physically but the probability of him scoring is higher when we create an opportunity for him. We need Nunez to improve and hopefully carry the goalscoring burden because his expected goals will not replace Salah's actual goals.

At the end of the day, we paid 100m for actual output. There's no two ways about it.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34497 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
As I said in his thread, there's a strong case for not using his as the "penalty spot" striker because that is how we used him last year.

He was our highest attacker and he got the bulk of our big chances (Salah's numbers were lower even with pens). The two issues we had were:
1. His offside awareness
2. His conversion rate.

I see why Slot uses Salah as the main man. He might be as dominant as he used to be physically but the probability of him scoring is higher when we create an opportunity for him. We need Nunez to improve and hopefully carry the goalscoring burden because his expected goals will not replace Salah's actual goals.

At the end of the day, we paid 100m for actual output. There's no two ways about it.

The offsides come with the territory with a player like Darwin, particularly when your tactics are to try and put him through quickly into the space, he was definitely too eager but I think Slot could coach a bit of that out of him with the side being less frantic and direct.

I still think if we create Darwin chances theres a good chance his variance changes and he starts to score more closer to his xG than he has done. If youre not creating Darwin chances though I dont really see the point of having him, thats not just creating him scoring chances, its the play in general. A few people felt like he could be a Drogba-type of forward, ie an inconsistent scorer but an all-round handful that defenders hate playing against. Drogba was always involved, though, he was always battling, holding the ball up, winning free kicks, throw ins, corners, he was a proper out-ball who could hold the ball up and bring others into play. I get the games changed since then and requires a bit more sophistication, but I just dont see how we can justify having a lightning fast 9 that wants to score and be a threat, and basically use him like a donkey. It might get results, it might really benefit Mo/Diaz and it could well be enough to win us a league title, but Im not sure its really a long term plan all parties will be happy with.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34498 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm
The offsides come with the territory with a player like Darwin, particularly when your tactics are to try and put him through quickly into the space, he was definitely too eager but I think Slot could coach a bit of that out of him with the side being less frantic and direct.

I still think if we create Darwin chances theres a good chance his variance changes and he starts to score more closer to his xG than he has done. If youre not creating Darwin chances though I dont really see the point of having him, thats not just creating him scoring chances, its the play in general. A few people felt like he could be a Drogba-type of forward, ie an inconsistent scorer but an all-round handful that defenders hate playing against. Drogba was always involved, though, he was always battling, holding the ball up, winning free kicks, throw ins, corners, he was a proper out-ball who could hold the ball up and bring others into play. I get the games changed since then and requires a bit more sophistication, but I just dont see how we can justify having a lightning fast 9 that wants to score and be a threat, and basically use him like a donkey. It might get results, it might really benefit Mo/Diaz and it could well be enough to win us a league title, but Im not sure its really a long term plan all parties will be happy with.
Given that Salah is our highest attacker, his offside numbers are really good. It's something Nunez can be coached on because he just seems too eager and his body shape in those situations is too straight.

Ironically,  we would create more chances Nunez as our main man because he's easier to pick out. In terms of variance, 3 seasons are a looooong sample size.

If he can improve on his offside awareness (it's not really an issue now because his starting position is deeper), that's worth at least 5 more goals and that's if his finishing remains the same. With more composure, I don't see why he can't be a 30-goal striker.

He is already very good at the hardest part (beating his opposition number and finding space). Ultimately, his biggest opponent is himself because has the beating of most defenders anyway.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34499 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
Given that Salah is our highest attacker, his offside numbers are really good. It's something Nunez can be coached on because he just seems to eager.

Ironically,  we would create more chances Nunez as our main man because he's easier to pick out. In terms of variance, 3 seasons are a looooong sample size.

Its two seasons really, isnt it? Hes been on scraps this season, hes had so few shots and chances this season I wouldnt say hes underperforming like he has done in previous seasons.

Things might change, teams might wisen up and find ways to take Salah out the game, Salahs level might drop or whatever, Slot could theoretically change things through the season but its difficult to see. The stuff were saying about Darwin also applies to Jota, who for me is a better player than Darwin and rightfully is first choice, but he too was hardly involved and wasnt seeing the same number of chances, thats to be expected with the team creating less, which is definitely a tactical decision from Slot to try and control things a bit more.

Part of me wonders if everyones fit whether Slot will do something a bit Guardiola-like at some point this season and play another midfielder over Jota or Darwin. If what he wants from his central forward at the moment is defensive instincts and ball retention, he could probably play Jones/Dom/Harvey there, we did something like that in pre season when we didnt have a 9, Harvey actually stood out in pre season so itll be interesting to see if things change now hes fit. I think Chiesa could also be used centrally more than out wide if he ever gets used. It does seem pretty ominous for Darwin.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34500 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm
Its two seasons really, isnt it? Hes been on scraps this season, hes had so few shots and chances this season I wouldnt say hes underperforming like he has done in previous seasons.

Things might change, teams might wisen up and find ways to take Salah out the game, Salahs level might drop or whatever, Slot could theoretically change things through the season but its difficult to see. The stuff were saying about Darwin also applies to Jota, who for me is a better player than Darwin and rightfully is first choice, but he too was hardly involved and wasnt seeing the same number of chances, thats to be expected with the team creating less, which is definitely a tactical decision from Slot to try and control things a bit more.

Part of me wonders if everyones fit whether Slot will do something a bit Guardiola-like at some point this season and play another midfielder over Jota or Darwin. If what he wants from his central forward at the moment is defensive instincts and ball retention, he could probably play Jones/Dom/Harvey there, we did something like that in pre season when we didnt have a 9, Harvey actually stood out in pre season so itll be interesting to see if things change now hes fit. I think Chiesa could also be used centrally more than out wide if he ever gets used. It does seem pretty ominous for Darwin.
It's because his position was dropped back with Salah's own moved forward. I don't see Slot doing that because his job is to make the best of what he has. You can't have 2 strikers and play a midfielder especially when we are a bit short in midfield.

Nunez obviously has more tools than Jota who's not as explosive. The latter is two-footed and like Salah, he knows how to stay onside. If Nunez can tweak his positioning a bit, wow. He doesn't even need to run at times, he can hold and wait for the pass (he's quick enough anyway).

IMO, we look one paced when we play Jota and Salah together. I would like to see what Chiesa can give us with his pace and his ability to use either foot. Slot said he's a winger when we signed him.

Even if it's coming on for 20 minutes, we need more game changers off the bench. We've missed Elliott in that regard too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34501 on: Today at 07:42:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
Nah, won't happen.

Next!

Why wont it happen? Do you have some inside information?
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34502 on: Today at 08:04:30 am »
Dibling has been electric since his debut against United. He torched Dalot for the penalty that Armstrong missed. He is an absolutely quality footballer. Looks physically impressive for his age.

Someone said it would take Lavia money. I think we're too tight to splash that money on him unfortunately, but £55m for a super talented kid with X factor seems like a deal to me. Given we have Doak and have invested in Chiesa I highly doubt we'll invest our tiny transfer spend on Dibling, but I think he is more talented than Doak and likely will prove more robust that Freddy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,906
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34503 on: Today at 08:11:17 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 08:04:30 am
Dibling has been electric since his debut against United. He torched Dalot for the penalty that Armstrong missed. He is an absolutely quality footballer. Looks physically impressive for his age.

Someone said it would take Lavia money. I think we're too tight to splash that money on him unfortunately, but £55m for a super talented kid with X factor seems like a deal to me. Given we have Doak and have invested in Chiesa I highly doubt we'll invest our tiny transfer spend on Dibling, but I think he is more talented than Doak and likely will prove more robust that Freddy.

He has got a bit of the Napoli lad about him when he runs with the ball. He is also quite imposing physically which is another great trait to have for any attacker.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34504 on: Today at 08:14:31 am »
Also just from a cursory view of Rayan Cherki clips... he looks unbelievably unsuitable to the Premier League. If you tried to backheel nutmeg someone in the midfield in Anfield he'd be crucified once by the team who took it off him, then by his team mates, then by the crowd. Also him being at Lyon screams "distressed asset" and "undervalued" rather than what we need.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34505 on: Today at 09:38:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:42:16 am
Why wont it happen? Do you have some inside information?

Peter is often wrong. But he's not wrong here. Won't happen. We're not getting rid of Darwin in Jan or signing a striker.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34506 on: Today at 11:46:52 am »
saw this list
𝐓𝐎𝐏-𝟏𝟎 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐔𝟐𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐃𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐖

10. Hugo Larsson (20) 🇸🇪

9. Ayyoub Bouaddi (17) 🇫🇷

8. Andrey Santos (20) 🇧🇷

7. Roméo Lavia (20) 🇧🇪

6. Carlos Baleba (20) 🇨🇲

5. Warren Zaïre-Emery (18) 🇫🇷

4. Gavi (20) 🇪🇸

3. Kobbie Mainoo (19) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2. Aleksandar Pavlović (20) 🇩🇪

1. João Neves (20) 🇵🇹


Mainoo at 3 lol.

think Baleba is the standout taht would suit us but too much money now

Logged

Online New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,391
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34507 on: Today at 11:57:48 am »
Interesting list, we've had a few links to Hugo Larsson as well.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xhBg87tCUMs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xhBg87tCUMs</a>

Looks a talent.
Logged

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,268
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34508 on: Today at 12:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:57:48 am
Interesting list, we've had a few links to Hugo Larsson as well.

Looks a talent.

He's no Mainoo.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34509 on: Today at 12:50:25 pm »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34510 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm »
Quote
@Plettigoal

🚨Milos #Kerkez is drawing interest from several Premier League clubs.

Liverpool is pursuing him, and hes also on Manchester Uniteds long list of options. #MUFC are actively searching for a new left-back, but the 21-year-old Hungarian is not currently at the top of their list.

Contract with Bournemouth valid until 2028.

@SkySports 🇭🇺

https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1861760891936449004?s=46

There are fewer certainties than Liverpool pursuing a player that isnt the top of Uniteds list. Hes going to be class.
Logged

Online New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,391
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34511 on: Today at 01:59:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:05 pm
He's no Mainoo.

:D poor kid has been hyped to oblivion
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34512 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:51:50 pm
https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1861760891936449004?s=46

There are fewer certainties than Liverpool pursuing a player that isnt the top of Uniteds list. Hes going to be class.
Kerkez has probably informed United he doesnt want to join
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34513 on: Today at 04:15:27 pm »
Kerkez would be a good signing.

I also like the look of Dibling, but as he is just breaking through its hard to know if he will be like many other players who burst onto the scene and faded, or if he will be like the special few that make you regret not going in for them early on. I suppose we have stattos on staff to make an informed judgment as to which way he is likely to go.

As for strikers, I really like Darwin Nunez and hope he will score a few more to keep the question marks away. As a comparison, how good is Jonathan David? Hes going to be on a free. Could he be a reliable source of goals as a striker for us?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,447
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34514 on: Today at 05:54:50 pm »
Jota is more likely to be replaced than Nunez if he continues to not be able to stay fit
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,639
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34515 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:54:50 pm
Jota is more likely to be replaced than Nunez if he continues to not be able to stay fit

Maybe. One one hand it seems he's been really unlucky with type of injuries he's had, with players manhandling him or falling on top of him, and those types of challenges then keep him out for 2 months. On the other, I guess there's something to be said about him not being that robust to physically handle it? I'm just guessing of course.

So yeah, I get your point but if it came down to it, I think it'd be tricky to replace him.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,291
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34516 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:13:55 pm
Kerkez has probably informed United he doesnt want to join

Very likely. He's been represented by his family, and has made some good career moves so far. Leaving AC Milan's youth setup for AZ Alkmaar in order to get regular first team football, joining Bournemouth where he has become starter very fast, choosing to represent Hungary over Serbia. He is obviously well advised ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 858 859 860 861 862 [863]   Go Up
« previous next »
 