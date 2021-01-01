Got to say I dont think I agree with the Salah stuff too much



Theres been a bit of a decline in pace yes (I do however feel hes adapted his game exceptionally) the comparisons to Ronaldo however are IMO pretty laughable. You can watch Ronaldo for 10 minutes and see he isnt and hasnt for a long time been even remotely similar to the current Salah. Ronaldo literally finds a spot and runs in behind over and over and over until he gets the ball then sulks if he doesnt get it. I dont think ive ever seen Salah cover as little ground in a game as Ronaldo does in the average match in the last few years.



Whilst I agree with your point, I suppose the worry on my part would be if Salah does become less dynamic, less able to run away/create separation, your attack begins to lose more and more dimensions.I remember Ronaldo at Juventus, he bagged loads, some would argue he was still as good as anyone in the world, but that Juventus attack became so one dimensional, he scored loads but they became a poorer overall attack. Funnily enough, Chiesa stood out because he was both unwilling to cede responsibility to Ronaldo and was offering all of the dynamism Ronaldo wasnt offering. I dont think Salahs ever been the sag without the ball Ronaldo was, even if hes not a great presser compared to his teammates, hes far more dialled in than Ronaldo ever was, but it really is difficult to predict. Im sure Ronaldo had a knee injury or knee issues that impacted him, Mos never had that.There arent tons of examples of forwards that have maintained all elements of their game into their mid 30s in England, Salahs aged gracefully but the dribblings already dropped off, you imagine the pressing will only regress, the speed will continue to go and then theres the question of whether the consistency to do it 3 times a week will be maintained, or will he need/want rest, particularly with another AFCON looming. I cant recall for his entire career but it felt like Madrid used to be able to rest Ronaldo in La Liga ahead of some of the CL KO games towards the end, is that something wed do or even want to do? If we did sign Mo to a new contract, does that rule out any potential successor being signed? There was a lot of fuss in here over Olise/Minteh in the summer, would people be happy if Mo stayed but no future replacement was signed until he left?