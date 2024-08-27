« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 855 856 857 858 859 [860]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1277638 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,295
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34360 on: Today at 12:40:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:22:53 pm
And then you come along to make it a 3-sided coin :D

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34361 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:46:08 am
So your example is we won the champions league and then we won the league? But they dont care about winning? Pretty poor examples to give, for mine.

at the point the team reached the pinnacle and what did they do? did they continue to invest or did they allow the wheels to fall off? how long did the midfield rebuild take? didnt we drop out of the champions league places due to the lack of investment (or do you blame Klopp for this?)

why are we back competing at the top now? perhaps its got a smudge to do with us actually strengthening the positions that the whingers were going on about for 3-4 seasons?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34362 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:58:42 am
But not shocking in the slightest. It's fairly clear some here get more joy from constantly moaning than anything the team does on the pitch.

and its clear that some lack the basic intelligence to realise that winning things on a regular basis requires investment and when the owners fall short of the minimum acceptable standards for a big team they get butt-hurt at the idea of FSG being held accountable, thats what i find pathetic.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,215
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34363 on: Today at 01:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:35 pm
and its clear that some lack the basic intelligence to realise that winning things on a regular basis requires investment and when the owners fall short of the minimum acceptable standards for a big team they get butt-hurt at the idea of FSG being held accountable, thats what i find pathetic.

It's a slippery slope if you want to talk about basic intelligence mate, you might not want to go there.

Wonder how Traore and his "never lifted a weight in his life" workouts are going?
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34364 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:17 pm
i dunno what gen chat is? but it remains hilarious that you guys - who are some of the loadest and most frequent complainers about the quality of threads - don't seem to realise that constantly trying to find ways to be on the opposite side of the same small group of posters still has you guys on opposite sides of the exact same coin. if you think they are damaging threads, consider your own posts too!

the tail chasing analogy is apt, but the funny thing is that you guys don't seem to recognise it in yourselves just the group you constantly seek out to reply to

Isn't this like arguing that debunking a groundless conspiracy theory is equally detrimental to public discourse as the original theory? Not sure that countering an assertion that FSG don't care about Liverpool winning, which used our most successful period in decades as the proof point, has a similarly negative impact on the thread as that original assertion.

Anyway, I'd be keen for us to step away a bit from our measured approach to transfers this January, even if it means drawing from the summer kitty like we did with Diaz or taking a bit more of a gamble on a player. This season is an unprecedented opportunity, and there are no guarantees 2025/26 will be the same, so anything we can realistically do to boost the squad's morale for the second half of the season and reduce our vulnerability to injuries is worth the opportunity cost for the future.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34365 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:04:04 pm
It's a slippery slope if you want to talk about basic intelligence mate, you might not want to go there.

Wonder how Traore and his "never lifted a weight in his life" workouts are going?

interesting to see that you couldnt address the points ive raised about FSG allowing the wheels to fall off before they acted in the market? care to respond to that instead of derailing the thread with personal attacks as per usual?


you should try lifting weights, its great for relieving stress,
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34366 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Isn't this like arguing that debunking a groundless conspiracy theory is equally detrimental to public discourse as the original theory? Not sure that countering an assertion that FSG don't care about Liverpool winning, which used our most successful period in decades as the proof point, has a similarly negative impact on the thread as that original assertion.

Anyway, I'd be keen for us to step away a bit from our measured approach to transfers this January, even if it means drawing from the summer kitty like we did with Diaz or taking a bit more of a gamble on a player. This season is an unprecedented opportunity, and there are no guarantees 2025/26 will be the same, so anything we can realistically do to boost the squad's morale for the second half of the season and reduce our vulnerability to injuries is worth the opportunity cost for the future.


Im actually fine with the approach we take in general (very good young players) the thing really getting my goat is us going after injured players, lets call it Craig5s theorem

Arthur was seen as a low risk transfer but turned out to be a total waste of time, Chiesa will hopefully come good but weve already lost a big chuck of the season.

Just focus on signing healthy players and avoid trying to find diamonds in the bargain basement
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34367 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
Sign Dibling at all costs.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34368 on: Today at 04:04:52 pm »
A few weeks ago I said we should keep an eye on Dibling as I watched him for the first time against Arsenal. I have seen enough already to know this guy looks a talent. Forget about Cherki and go for this guy
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34369 on: Today at 04:14:29 pm »
It's not an exact science, more a combination of the player's qualities indicating his future path and level, but...
Had the same sense watching a very young Jose Antonio Reyes at Sevilla, a young Grealish at Villa (Dibling's quicker, stronger than Grealish).
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,828
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34370 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:04:52 pm
A few weeks ago I said we should keep an eye on Dibling as I watched him for the first time against Arsenal. I have seen enough already to know this guy looks a talent. Forget about Cherki and go for this guy

Dibling looked really good but Cherki is the type of player we miss in games where teams have two banks of defenders.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34371 on: Today at 04:19:56 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:21:10 pm
Sign Dibling at all costs.

Duane Dibling is a must have signing
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,190
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34372 on: Today at 04:23:02 pm »
Left Back spot is wide open for the Hungarian fella...
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,215
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34373 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:10:55 pm
care to respond to that instead of derailing the thread with personal attacks as per usual?

 :-X

Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:02:35 pm
and its clear that some lack the basic intelligence

There was 8 mins between those two posts of yours  :lmao
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34374 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:28:51 pm
:-X

There was 8 mins between those two posts of yours  :lmao

thanks for self identifiying as someone who lacks intelligence  :lmao
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34375 on: Today at 04:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:02 pm
Left Back spot is wide open for the Hungarian fella...

Yeah. It's now no.1 priority. Get him or Hato in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,251
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34376 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:56:04 am
Mamardashvili is not loan. Liverpool just agreed for him to join next summer. Like he still owned by Valencia

He is on loan ...

https://www.beinsports.com/en-us/soccer/premier-league/articles/liverpool-confirm-mamardashvili-capture-and-loan-back-to-valencia-2024-08-27
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34377 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:21:10 pm
Sign Dibling at all costs.

Looks a talent for 18. If they go down, hes got a Jack Grealish season in the championship and a monster move in 18 months written all over him though.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34378 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm »
Dibling looks incredible, that was one of the better attacking performances Ive seen against us in years.. The guy has everything, we couldnt get near him, we couldnt bully him, he was a one man attack and carrying the team forward against the best team in Europe at 18!

He just looks completely unshaken at all times when playing the game which is a great quality to have at a young age, everything about him is sort of unassuming, he has pace with the ball that I didnt think he had, he is unusually strong for a fully grown man let alone a teenager and just waltz calmly through teams all at his own pace, while not looking completely athletic at all.

Passes when he should dribbles when he should and can do both to a high level, talent wise he stands out even in a generation of great young English players, thank God he felt homesick and left Chelsea to go back to Southampton! Get him in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 855 856 857 858 859 [860]   Go Up
« previous next »
 