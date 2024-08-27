Dibling looks incredible, that was one of the better attacking performances Ive seen against us in years.. The guy has everything, we couldnt get near him, we couldnt bully him, he was a one man attack and carrying the team forward against the best team in Europe at 18!



He just looks completely unshaken at all times when playing the game which is a great quality to have at a young age, everything about him is sort of unassuming, he has pace with the ball that I didnt think he had, he is unusually strong for a fully grown man let alone a teenager and just waltz calmly through teams all at his own pace, while not looking completely athletic at all.



Passes when he should dribbles when he should and can do both to a high level, talent wise he stands out even in a generation of great young English players, thank God he felt homesick and left Chelsea to go back to Southampton! Get him in.