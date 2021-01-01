No single player will come close to producing what Salah has for us, but one good thing is that we have positions like attacking midfield and centre forward who could be producing a lot more to offset the loss when he does move on. A pacy penetrative forward on the right could bring a new dimension to our play too.



It'll be interesting to see how we develop. While Dom's energy in midfield seems highly valued by Slot I think a more threatening player could displace him, and I'm curious how we plan to create more for our centre forward as both Jota and Nunez have been feeding off scraps this season. A more creative attacking mid would help with that but I also think a more athletic left back could really help stretch teams and create more opportunities.



I'm also curious if we have any set priority right now in terms of areas we want to strengthen next, there are a bunch of candidates so maybe we'll just see what opportunities arise. I still think a #6 should be high on the list but unfortunately I don't think we'll move for one in January, I think Slot will already see it as too late to meaningfully affect this season.



We really need to sort some contracts out first. If we don't we'll need to have an amazing summer 2025 just to have a chance of standing still.