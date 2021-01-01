« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34240 on: Yesterday at 05:55:26 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Kudus gives me "big fish in a small pond" vibes. Think he might struggle with a step up to a big CL club.

We wouldn't go near him with a barge pole, so I wouldn't worry about it.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34241 on: Yesterday at 06:23:34 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:55:26 pm
We wouldn't go near him with a barge pole, so I wouldn't worry about it.

what about a large pole?






or is that too risque?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34242 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Quote
Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Desire Doue with him being highly regarded by the clubs scouts.

[@BenBocsak]
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34243 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm

Not googling that one. Has to be fake.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34244 on: Yesterday at 08:49:49 pm
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34245 on: Yesterday at 08:58:43 pm
He's moved to PSG but ain;t happy.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34246 on: Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm


Only moved in the summer, would be strange for PSG to be having doubts so soon about a teenager who was seen as a big coup for them in the summer. Its not like hes not played either. Im sure we like him as he garnered quite the rep as a teenager playing regularly in France. Feels like were 6 weeks away from the transfer window opening
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34247 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Only moved in the summer, would be strange for PSG to be having doubts so soon about a teenager who was seen as a big coup for them in the summer. Its not like hes not played either. Im sure we like him as he garnered quite the rep as a teenager playing regularly in France. Feels like were 6 weeks away from the transfer window opening

seems very unlikely unless were looking for a loan
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34248 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:55:07 pm
I know he's mostly been injured but didn't Elliot's few appearances under Slot come in that right forward position? I wonder whether he sees him as a midfielder at all.
Played 10 all summer. Had one off the bench apperance  at RW but seems Slots seems as a #10, Obv can cover minutes at RW too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34249 on: Today at 12:57:15 am
I bet the Cherki rumours are just a smokescreen.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34250 on: Today at 01:01:32 am
Davies, David, Zubimendi, Choo-Choo and Marmoush. Big value plays each and every one. Make money buying that lot.   

Anything less than this wont win us everything. Therefore, we clearly need to do it. Its just obvious. Plus the contracts, obviously. These are my new demands. Lets be having them.

and yes , yes, i had Colwill in the list just for the left footed centre backness of it all, but realistically i had to take him out. Budgetary restraints. We will have to get a wicked world class lcb organically through the youth programs and scouting. But we do need a couple of 20 yo cb prodigy's really really badly, on top of Jorell of course but will give till the summer since we need these other lads in now to see out this title.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34251 on: Today at 06:33:09 am
Should have signed Olise.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #34252 on: Today at 06:45:54 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:09 am
Should have signed Olise.

Absolutely.
