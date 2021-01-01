Is he a right winger?



Rightly or wrongly (probably wrongly....) it maybe reinforces Hughes saying they're looking for 'opportunistic' signings, and maybe him and Chiesa and Mamardashvili don't actually point to one of the more senior players leaving and is literally just signing someone who we think we can maybe flip for a profit?



Not sure I really see the value in signing players at that level as potential flips for profit. Lets say we give Chiesa a season, if he barely features were probably looking at either loaning him out or for an Italian club to take him off our hands. How many would be in a rush to do that? How many could afford to do that? If were making a profit, wed need to sell probably for over £20-£30m once you factored in the years salary hes had and probable signing bonus/agent fees etc. Im not sure theres a queue of Italian clubs waiting to pay £30m for Chiesa and matching his salary, especially if its on the back of a year in the wilderness at Liverpool. Similar with Cherki, hes a highly rated player but if the fee ends up £20-£30m, wed probably do well to make that much money on him given the way most of Europes spending.Theyre low risk, high reward transfers, but the only reward really is you get a player who ends up as CL standard for a bargain fee playing most weeks. If they dont work out you probably wont make a profit on them but shouldnt make a huge loss, or be stuck with a player whos cost a fortune and offered very little ROI, like Keita for example. The types of players you sign with a view to making a profit are players like Doak, Carvalho, SVDB, Bajcetic etc. very low fees, low wages and high potential, it might take a few years but do it consistently and youll be topping your turnover up each year, but signing established players with a view to flipping for a profit probably isnt worth the hassle.