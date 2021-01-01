The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.
This is fair but theres ways around that. Could offer him a significant singing bonus at the expense of a lower salary. It all works out the same to the player, better in fact as he gets a big wedge up front.
A £300k p/w salary works out as £78m over 5 years.
Give him £15m up front, which is still relatively cheap for a player of his ability, and its £240k/w.
Theres also a tacit acceptance that highly desirable players on free transfers get better contracts because they have the freedom to negotiate with anyone they want and know the club cant blame a low salary offer on a huge asking price.
Im not saying we should go for Davies although hed be a very exciting signing. Just theres ways around the salary issue.