The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.



Yeah, if the player is the best in the world at the position, 23 or less and comes in on a free. ok by me.Edit: In all seriousness, when the club evaluates transfers re cost they look at a combined cost of transfer fee and salary and amortize that over the length of the contract to decide on a cost benefit analysis. You can pay out bonuses instead of salary or any other way you want to word it in terms of structure, but everybody on both sides of the table knows exactly how it works. Thats why he can ask for the money in the first place.