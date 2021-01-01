« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
Viewed it I think

So, he's "monitoring".
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
We arent signing Lou Reed
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm
Cant believe the transfer thread doesn't want to pay his salary when he's on a free. He's worth roughly 70-80 million quid. That pays quite a lot of salary does it not?


The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.

Yeah, if the player is the best in the world at the position, 23 or less and comes in on a free. ok by me.

Edit: In all seriousness, when the club evaluates transfers re cost they look at a combined cost of transfer fee and salary and amortize that over the length of the contract to decide on a cost benefit analysis. You can pay out bonuses instead of salary or any other way you want to word it in terms of structure, but everybody on both sides of the table knows exactly how it works. Thats why he can ask for the money in the first place.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:54:44 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
The issue is going be the wage structure, we dont want a De Gea at United situation. If we have a LB on 300K a week, every contract negotiation for existing or new player will use that as a benchmark.

This is fair but theres ways around that. Could offer him a significant singing bonus at the expense of a lower salary. It all works out the same to the player, better in fact as he gets a big wedge up front.

A £300k p/w salary works out as £78m over 5 years.

Give him £15m up front, which is still relatively cheap for a player of his ability, and its £240k/w.

Theres also a tacit acceptance that highly desirable players on free transfers get better contracts because they have the freedom to negotiate with anyone they want and know the club cant blame a low salary offer on a huge asking price.

Im not saying we should go for Davies although hed be a very exciting signing. Just theres ways around the salary issue.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 10:21:24 am
Going to be fun when we add Kerkez, Baleba/Tchouameni and Marmoush to the squad in a few weeks.
