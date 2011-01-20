Theyve always been in a Galactico phase, its never really changed, only this time they decided to sign a good chunk of them before they were established as the very best in the world, Mbappe aside. The Mbappe signing really was odd but I still think it might work, Im not naive enough to write something off after a few months or even a year. I still remember Modric being tagged the flop of the year when they signed him, hes now arguably their greatest midfielder ever, or certainly in the conversation. The mistake for them this season was their lack of replacements for Kroos and Nacho, key players in recent seasons and seemingly no youngsters ready to step up. Its funny as theyre probably the best at navigating the transfer market in the world (were up there too), but even the best get it wrong and get scuppered by injuries. Youd never believe it they way some folk lodge their tongues up their arses.