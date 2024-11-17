« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1258710 times)

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,112
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34040 on: Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm »
https://m4sport.hu/kulfoldi-foci/cikk/2024/11/17/a-liverpool-targyal-kerkez-milos-szerzodteteserol

Quote
Liverpool are indeed in talks to acquire Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have now asked for permission from Bournemouth to enter preliminary talks with the Hungarian full-back.

[@HunFootballXtra]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:51:32 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,337
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34041 on: Yesterday at 04:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm

big if true. gives the backroom staff 6 months to work on agreeing a contract with him, which might almost be enough time ;)
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,220
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34042 on: Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:03:55 am
This is a transfer forum, we didnt do anything material to strengthen the team / squad in the market whilst we generated a profit so I will personally never think this is acceptable, the team is doing great and Im delighted because of it BUT the one constant thing about football is change, if you fail to strengthen year in, year out you are not building the squad for the future, just look at the summer we won the champions league and we end up signing Elliott and Van Der Berg, just look at the way the wheels totally fell off in central defence or how we repeated the trick and allowed the midfield to fall apart

I want the club to be successful and I want the owners to invest a budget that is relative to the wealth/financial position of the club, but I get it, for some reason people are so defensive about any criticism of FSG that they want to call it being negative or a whinger, in reality, I dont feel my expectations are out of the ordinary, should we not be investing each year to improve the team? how many seasons have we our challenges fall apart due to a lack of depth/running out of steam or quite frankly just not having enough quality?

what were my outlandish/totally unrealistic demands this summer Peter? that we should sign 3 players, a LB/CB, CDM, forward?

If we sign a LB/LCB, he will have to be better than Gomez. If we sign a defensive midfielder, he will have to be better than Endo. We have already signed another forward in Chiesa. And no, I am not willing to give up on him after 3 months, since I remember the early days of Fabinho and Robertson with the club ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,220
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34043 on: Yesterday at 04:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm
https://m4sport.hu/kulfoldi-foci/cikk/2024/11/17/a-liverpool-targyal-kerkez-milos-szerzodteteserol

Quote
Liverpool are indeed in talks to acquire Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have now asked for permission from Bournemouth to enter preliminary talks with the Hungarian full-back.

[@HunFootballXtra]

Like I said before, I won't be surprised if he is a target. Still very young (just turned 21), but he is developing nicely. He won't be cheap, since Bournemouth paid 18 million for him. Interesting thing that he has spent some time at AC Milan's youth setup, before joining AZ ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,112
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34044 on: Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm »
Was recomended and scouted by Maldini...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34045 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm »
Kerkez would be a summer move youd imagine. Struggle to see us selling either of our LBs in winter, so would make no sense to bring one in at that point.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34046 on: Yesterday at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm
If we sign a LB/LCB, he will have to be better than Gomez. If we sign a defensive midfielder, he will have to be better than Endo. We have already signed another forward in Chiesa. And no, I am not willing to give up on him after 3 months, since I remember the early days of Fabinho and Robertson with the club ...

Well I think its imminently achievable to find better players than Tsimakis/Endo, I'm a huge Gomez fan and wouldn't sell him to anyone unless he puts in a transfer request,  as for Chiesa, I'm not writing him off and I hope he does brilliantly when he's available but if Salah leaves we will need someone to give us the same coverage

Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34047 on: Yesterday at 06:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm
https://m4sport.hu/kulfoldi-foci/cikk/2024/11/17/a-liverpool-targyal-kerkez-milos-szerzodteteserol

If true, tells me our profile of player wont be massively shifting under this new structure and under Slot. I can understand wanting a pivot over a defensive midfielder, that profile of player could be instrumental to Slots desired way of playing over the next few years, but it doesnt feel like well be changing too much of what we like in the wide positions. Kerkez has shades of Robbo (athleticism, energy), whilst he might not be as refined an attacking player yet, hes only just turned 21 (last week) and the potentials huge. Hes definitely caught the eye since arriving in England. Hes been linked with United, I wouldnt be shocked if they went for Ait-Nouri now theyre going to 5 at the back.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,205
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34048 on: Yesterday at 07:16:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm
If we sign a LB/LCB, he will have to be better than Gomez. If we sign a defensive midfielder, he will have to be better than Endo. We have already signed another forward in Chiesa. And no, I am not willing to give up on him after 3 months, since I remember the early days of Fabinho and Robertson with the club ...

Gomez is not that natural a left back, so we ought to be able to upgrade there.

And if we can't find an upgrade on Endo, even if they are not called Zubimendi, I'm not sure why our much vaunted Directors of football and Sporting CEO are living up to their billing.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34049 on: Yesterday at 07:36:38 pm »
Is the Milos Karkez fella any good? I see he's being linked with us.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,112
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34050 on: Yesterday at 07:38:10 pm »
https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1858192874145264097

Quote
One of Hungarys most reliable networks M4 Sport has now confirmed @AnfieldWatchs exclusive about #LFC entering preliminary talks with Milos Kerkez.

Very interesting. Would be a great move if #LFC can pull it off.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34051 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:25:44 pm
Yes and hes on the radar of plenty of top clubs, will definitely move on from Ajax

Probably a better shout than most given we want a LB/CB hybrid and Ajax are reasonable to deal with
I think they want an attack LB who can also do the Build up play. Not a Hybird CB/lb type. Like there nothing to suggest Liverpool wants a really defensive FB who doesnt provide value in the final 3rd.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34052 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
Nice, if true. Ive been watching him this season and liked his game more than some of the other left-backs weve been linked with, such as Ait-Nouri or Robinson. He seems less flashy, more focussed on simply doing his job - defends well when needed, attacks well when needed, and knows the right moments for each.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,787
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34053 on: Yesterday at 08:30:14 pm »
Dont really see it with Kerkez. Would love to see what the nerds think about this one.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34054 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm »
Kerkez is a flavour of the month player if you ask me. I only remember his name because straight after the Liverpool v Bournemouth game, one or two on here were impressed with his performance against us. Reminds me of the clamour to sign Wharton in the summer on the back of his 6 month spell at Palace. Now no one is talking about him.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34055 on: Yesterday at 09:02:37 pm »
Was great vs Man City and Arsenal.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34056 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm
Kerkez is a flavour of the month player if you ask me. I only remember his name because straight after the Liverpool v Bournemouth game, one or two on here were impressed with his performance against us. Reminds me of the clamour to sign Wharton in the summer on the back of his 6 month spell at Palace. Now no one is talking about him.

Kerkez was spoken of very highly even before he went to Bournemouth so I don't think that's fair at all. Him going there was seen as a real coup for them.

Wharton isn't being spoken about because he's injured.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34057 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34058 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm
https://m4sport.hu/kulfoldi-foci/cikk/2024/11/17/a-liverpool-targyal-kerkez-milos-szerzodteteserol

Slot left AZ a year or so before Kerkez joined, but I'm sure he's called some of his old mates to find out more about him.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,850
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34059 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:10 pm
https://xcancel.com/BenBocsak/status/1858192874145264097

The great thing is that he doesn't need a song - everyone can just do the Seinfeld "MEEEEEE-LOASHHHHHHHHH"

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,112
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34060 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Mongy, great to have you back mate.  :wave

You were missed in the Coote thread let me tell you, especially because of a certain photo that appeared and your taste for SE Asia...
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34061 on: Today at 12:12:37 am »
Milos Kerkez youtubes very nicely on the eye
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34062 on: Today at 04:30:51 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Nice, if true. Ive been watching him this season and liked his game more than some of the other left-backs weve been linked with, such as Ait-Nouri or Robinson. He seems less flashy, more focussed on simply doing his job - defends well when needed, attacks well when needed, and knows the right moments for each.

all in for a left sided steve finnan. especially he can bring home no 7 ;D

now is the kerkez link just because of hughes(did he actually scouted him at bournemouth) or is he really a decent player stats wise and can make the step up to our level like robbo did.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34063 on: Today at 07:55:18 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 12:12:37 am
Milos Kerkez youtubes very nicely on the eye

Roughly £40-50m for a 22 year old Milos Kerkez or a Bosman for 24 year old Alphonso Davies. There also the recently turned 27 year old Theo Hernández who's coming into the final 18-months of his contract with AC Milan.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34064 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:55:18 am
Roughly £40-50m for a 22 year old Milos Kerkez or a Bosman for 24 year old Alphonso Davies. There also the recently turned 27 year old Theo Hernández who's coming into the final 18-months of his contract with AC Milan.

I reckon over the term of a contract or two, you'd end up paying more for Alphonso Davies than Kerkez.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34065 on: Today at 09:03:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:30:14 pm
Dont really see it with Kerkez. Would love to see what the nerds think about this one.

Think he's okay but not elite like i think Hato will end up being. Hato can also cover cb which i think is going to be important. Gomez versatility has been great for us and he will want to leave next summer you'd assume.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:20 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,152
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34066 on: Today at 09:07:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:34 am
I reckon over the term of a contract or two, you'd end up paying more for Alphonso Davies than Kerkez.

Yeah Davies is on around £140k a week and wants to double that.

Kerkez is on £30k a week.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34067 on: Today at 09:11:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:34 am
I reckon over the term of a contract or two, you'd end up paying more for Alphonso Davies than Kerkez.

Definitely. If you pay £40m for Kerkez, that's basically £155k a week over a five-year contract. Davies is going to want a massive salary if he's on a free, comfortably over £300k you'd expect. Whereas Kerkez is currently on £30k a week and would probably be looking to double it with a move.

But anyway, we know it's not Edwards style to go for the shiny option. Someone like Kerkez is way more our speed than Davies, who you'd expect Madrid or Barca or PSG will be all over.

Also Davies' injury history for someone only 24 really isn't great.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:03:21 am
Think he's okay but not elite like i think Hato will end up being. Hato can also cover cb which i think is going to be important. Gomez versatility has been great for us and he will want to leave next summer you'd assume.

Did anyone think Robertson was elite or potentially elite when we signed him? I mean, apart from royhendo.

That's the thing for me... I've no idea how good Kerkez is. But if we're planning on spending upwards of £40m on him then the nerds think he must be potentially incredible and they don't get many wrong (although there's obviously the Klopp factor to consider).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:16 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34068 on: Today at 09:15:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:07:53 am
Yeah Davies is on around £140k a week and wants to double that.

Kerkez is on £30k a week.

Plus he'll want a transfer fee sized signing on bonus I'd imagine.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:05 am
Also Davies' injury history for someone only 24 really isn't great.


And nor are his stats, really. You basically sign him because he's fast and great on FIFA.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:46 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34069 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
think 40m would the mex for Kerkez.
Not worth any more.
Rememeber Jamal Lewis. Good player bu t don think we over pay for a LB
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34070 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
We love a shiny option. VVD, Allison, Thiago, tried to get Tchouameni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Were also very capable of being savvy obviously.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34071 on: Today at 09:38:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:07:53 am
Yeah Davies is on around £140k a week and wants to double that.

Kerkez is on £30k a week.

Rumours Bayern could sign RB Leipzig's David Raum. Reminds of Robbo with his crossing and tenacity.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34072 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:55:18 am
Roughly £40-50m for a 22 year old Milos Kerkez or a Bosman for 24 year old Alphonso Davies. There also the recently turned 27 year old Theo Hernández who's coming into the final 18-months of his contract with AC Milan.

Hes just turned 21, is proven in England in a proper pressing side and I imagine whatever he costs in transfer fees will be offset by lower wages. Davies is an outstanding player, Im not sure if his future lies at left back, though, hes not as technically good as Bale but theres a chance he follows a similar path and moves up to be a winger full time. Id obviously be buzzing if we signed him, but that just isnt a very Liverpool move, I find it hard to believe wed offer greater wages than Madrid/Barca/PSG/City/United if they were after him. Signing players with a smaller profile has always worked out pretty well for us, Id much rather signing the right fit continue than resort to signing big names. Kerkez isnt a sexy name but ticks an awful lot of good boxes, he makes a lot of sense.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,841
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34073 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
Davies to Real makes sense, Alonso's fullbacks play really high up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,915
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34074 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
Think Garlic has that spot on. There will be a gaggle of clubs after Davies and we dont tend to get involved with that.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34075 on: Today at 10:55:40 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:03:21 am
Think he's okay but not elite like i think Hato will end up being. Hato can also cover cb which i think is going to be important. Gomez versatility has been great for us and he will want to leave next summer you'd assume.
I would pretty shocked at Liverpool looking to use a  6 feet player at CB unless it was like how Robertson played CB in a cup or EL game to cover minutes.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:05 am


Did anyone think Robertson was elite or potentially elite when we signed him? I mean, apart from royhendo.


Liverpool had did at least going forward. His attacking numbers where pretty good at Hull relative to how bad that team was.
Just as a general thing I dont think Liverpool will care about being PL proven. They just go for the LB they think view as a best that is able to get. The List for LB last when it was a Robertson was Mendy, a LB who in Serie A and had just tore his ACL and Robertson. Mendy was not attainable money wise and the other one tore his acl so was not taking that risk. If somebody remembers the name that would be helpful
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34076 on: Today at 10:57:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:55:40 am
I would pretty shocked at Liverpool looking to use a  6 feet player at CB unless it was like how Robertson played CB in a cup or EL game to cover minutes.
Liverpool had did at least going forward. His attacking numbers where pretty good at Hull relative to how bad that team was.
Just as a general thing I dont think Liverpool will care about being PL proven. They just go for the LB they think view as a best that is able to get. The List for LB last when it was a Robertson was Mendy, a LB who in Serie A and had just tore his ACL and Robertson. Mendy was not attainable money wise and the other one tore his acl so was not taking that risk. If somebody remembers the name that would be helpful

Emerson that eventually went to Chelsea I think?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #34077 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Kerkez looks a good player, particularly for his age.

It does seem to fly in the face of the idea that we were looking for more of a CB/LB hybrid though, or someone who can invert. Is he particularly good with his right foot in terms of coming inside (oof!), as on the face of it he does look like a fairly traditional attacking LB (....like Robbo and Kostas)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 847 848 849 850 851 [852]   Go Up
« previous next »
 