Money is of course important, but I want the right player. If we decide Kerkez is the right player - coming along nicely, has all the attributes we need, wages would be reasonable, and he has 10+ years to go in his top level playing career - then I doubt paying a transfer fee of 40-50M would be a problem.
Not that these things usually happen, but we might also have a player around the place that might appeal to Bournemouth, who might not quite make the grade here. Tyler Morton is a good player, but if he isnt in our first 6-7 midfield choices, arguably he might knock 15M off the price going the other way.
But my argument doesnt rest on this last part. If Kerkez is the one we want, we negotiate and get him for the best price we can, but if the rate happens to be 40-50M, then for a long term first teamer it should be very doable for a team of our stature, even if we have other business to do too.