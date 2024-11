Cherki is a talented kid and is also ambidextrous. However, we don't need another number 10. We have enough already. People will say he can play on the right but he's much better as a number 10, not to mention he doesn't have great pace to play on the wing to a high standard imo.



I know they play different positions but I do think Cherki would have made more sense if we hadn't have signed Chiesa. We have got a lot of attacking talent and if one was to leave, I am certain Cherki wouldn't be their replacement.