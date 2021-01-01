« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1253084 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33960 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:03:56 pm
I wonder if thats why they banned our scouts from watching their games :D

His contract expires in 2026 though, thats a long time for an 18 year old to play no football and its hard to think Chelsea would play ball over a transfer.

Chelsea sell to anyone, their entire business model is based on selling off home grown talents so they can spend that on the same ability foreign ones :D
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,347
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33961 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Endos much much better than you guys are giving him credit for.

David in yet? 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33962 on: Today at 12:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:23:20 am
he plays left back and centre back so is an ideal profile, can imagine Chelsea hitting the fucking roof after the whining that happened with Rio

Im sure its just a typo but pretty sure hes a right sided and right footed player. 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,320
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33963 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:17:56 pm
Endos much much better than you guys are giving him credit for.
sort of doesn't matter much what people think here, the person whose view matters most in appraising his usefulness doesn't count him as any more than a bit part player currently
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33964 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:51:20 am
Were not exactly crying out for anything/anyone right now, so unless theres a real injury crisis between now and January its most likely well stick as we are.

But I dont think its fair to say wed only do business if it falls in our lap or is cheap enough. Weve made some big money signings in January when the right player has become available. And for example if Zubimendi was to reverse his love for the mountains and agree to sign that wouldnt be cheap but I imagine wed still sign him.

Although having said that, our midfield feels a lot stronger than many of us probably thought it would be with Curtis and Gravenberch having break out type seasons, so its possible they dont think they need Zubimendi anymore



If we keep playing Grav at 6 for almost all league and CL games, we run the very real risk of burnout.

Yes, we can move players from their more suited positions to fill in, but they can't play the role that Grav does at anything like the same level. We'd have to either rejig our tactical formation or accept a drop-off in quality at 6.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33965 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:31 pm


If we keep playing Grav at 6 for almost all league and CL games, we run the very real risk of burnout.

Yes, we can move players from their more suited positions to fill in, but they can't play the role that Grav does at anything like the same level. We'd have to either rejig our tactical formation or accept a drop-off in quality at 6.
I mean that's kind of what every team faces if a key player is out? Look at Arsenal with Odegaard or City with Rice. No team will have 22 players where there isn't a drop off or a rejig needed.

We need a midfielder as it's obvious Slot doesn't rate Morton or Endo. Having someone to rotate in even if that is more of an 8 so Mac Allister plays as a 6 is fine. Also frees up Elliott/Szoboszlai to rotate with the forwards a bit if needed.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33966 on: Today at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:17:19 pm
I mean that's kind of what every team faces if a key player is out? Look at Arsenal with Odegaard or City with Rice. No team will have 22 players where there isn't a drop off or a rejig needed.

We need a midfielder as it's obvious Slot doesn't rate Morton or Endo. Having someone to rotate in even if that is more of an 8 so Mac Allister plays as a 6 is fine. Also frees up Elliott/Szoboszlai to rotate with the forwards a bit if needed.


One of the key reasons how the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats are able to go on those long, post-Xmas winning runs is because they have always carefully managed their players' minutes (or, more nuanced, managed their players' 'intense' minutes), and part of that has been a large squad.

Missing Rodri should fuck them up on that score, but we all know they're likely to splurge in January (probably have a transfer dusted by Xmas and announced for 1st Jan)

Given how this season has panned out so far, it would be beyond frustrating if we didn't add another player capable of doing a quality job at 6, and we lost Grav (or he had a major form slump) that cost us the title. It's the one position I feel we don't have adequate longer-term cover for.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33967 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:38:51 pm

One of the key reasons how the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats are able to go on those long, post-Xmas winning runs is because they have always carefully managed their players' minutes (or, more nuanced, managed their players' 'intense' minutes), and part of that has been a large squad.

Missing Rodri should fuck them up on that score, but we all know they're likely to splurge in January (probably have a transfer dusted by Xmas and announced for 1st Jan)

Given how this season has panned out so far, it would be beyond frustrating if we didn't add another player capable of doing a quality job at 6, and we lost Grav (or he had a major form slump) that cost us the title. It's the one position I feel we don't have adequate longer-term cover for.
What's considered a large squad? They had 20 players start a league game last year for example and only 16 of those were double digits. They carry a lot of talent in the first 16-18 players and rotate through that. We should be doing similar, get the your best 18ish to a high level and available. If you're getting down to needing your 20th-25th best player to play a lot your probably going to be in trouble in this league
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33968 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm »
In midfield we have 3 players for 2 positions in real/practical terms .. Mac, Jones and Gravenberch .. and its not enough for the season to come given we can win the league
Slot doesn't want to start Endo or Morton and Szoboslai playing deeper is sketchy

As a side note people's early season idea that 'they'll run less' under Slot hasn't panned out - our midfielders run and press more than almost anyone in the league

This thread always goes through the same confusion of counting player numbers rather than counting player quality and what the level of drop off is beyond the 'first team'
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33969 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:38:51 pm

One of the key reasons how the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats are able to go on those long, post-Xmas winning runs is because they have always carefully managed their players' minutes (or, more nuanced, managed their players' 'intense' minutes), and part of that has been a large squad.

Missing Rodri should fuck them up on that score, but we all know they're likely to splurge in January (probably have a transfer dusted by Xmas and announced for 1st Jan)

Given how this season has panned out so far, it would be beyond frustrating if we didn't add another player capable of doing a quality job at 6, and we lost Grav (or he had a major form slump) that cost us the title. It's the one position I feel we don't have adequate longer-term cover for.



Yeah.. the difference between now and a few years ago they now have a much bigger drop off beyond their first XI .. it was never that they had more players it was that the gap between their best eleven and their next 6 or 7 was so much smaller than ours
 
Their midfield business -Nunes / Kovacic / the reanimated corpse of Gundogan - hasn't been good enough which is why they're worse this season ... actually come to think of it their forward line business post Haaland hasn't been good enough either
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:22 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33970 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:13:34 pm
In midfield we have 3 players for 2 positions in real/practical terms .. Mac, Jones and Gravenberch .. and its not enough for the season to come given we can win the league
Slot doesn't want to start Endo or Morton and Szoboslai playing deeper is sketchy

As a side note people's early season idea that 'they'll run less' under Slot hasn't panned out - our midfielders run and press more than almost anyone in the league

This thread always goes through the same confusion of counting player numbers rather than counting player quality and what the level of drop off is beyond the 'first team'

Have you got the stats that show we're not running less under Slot than under Klopp, or particularly the midfield?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,200
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33971 on: Today at 02:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:11:52 am
With the noise coming out that Alonso is moving to Real in the summer I think Zubimendi will move there then, could be why Real are hawking (allegedly) Tchouameni around.

Are you saying Madrid are doing a bit of a  Hawk Tchuah?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:13 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33972 on: Today at 03:17:33 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:39:35 pm
Have you got the stats that show we're not running less under Slot than under Klopp, or particularly the midfield?

They're not publicly available so you're relying on sporadic releases of info so some snippets..
After the first 5 games Szoboslai and Mac were in the top 5 in distance covered per game .. Gravenberch is 7th in the league overall this season (cumulative)
TAW shared pressure stats after 10 games - Mac and Szoboslai were 11th and 12th in the league all positions and 4th and 5th for midfielders (LFC had 4 of the top 12 in the league - including Jota at number 1)

We're a hard running / pressing team - there's not much reason to suggest we'll have less wear and tear this season so far compared to previous seasons

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,058
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33973 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Lequipe linking us with Rayan Cherki...
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33974 on: Today at 03:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:11:52 am
With the noise coming out that Alonso is moving to Real in the summer I think Zubimendi will move there then, could be why Real are hawking (allegedly) Tchouameni around.

Makes sense, doesn't it? And they're getting run over in midfield these days; their matches look like basketball games at the moment. They're crying out for Zubimendi-type to give them some element of control.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,100
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33975 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:58:40 pm
Are you saying Madrid are doing a bit of a  Hawk Tchuah?

Jesus mate, thats just terrible ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33976 on: Today at 03:57:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:16:04 pm
Yeah.. the difference between now and a few years ago they now have a much bigger drop off beyond their first XI .. it was never that they had more players it was that the gap between their best eleven and their next 6 or 7 was so much smaller than ours
 
Their midfield business -Nunes / Kovacic / the reanimated corpse of Gundogan - hasn't been good enough which is why they're worse this season ... actually come to think of it their forward line business post Haaland hasn't been good enough either


Yep, I should have been more precise in my wording. Not a large squad in the Chelsea sense, but a squad of say 18 proven quality players plus 3/4 highly-rated youngsters to dripfeed in. That was in what I'd consider their peak in that 2018-2022 period (yes, I know our relentless onslaught in 19/20 beat them into an early submission)

Their style of play generally is also less intense than ours, especially against lower-placed teams who have tended to sit back and allow the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats to have the ball. I guess another emerging difference this season is how more teams are going at them (partly them missing Rodri and teams sniffing blood; partly that more teams have adopted the press as a core tactic)

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,822
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33977 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:57 pm
Lequipe linking us with Rayan Cherki...

JackWard from 2 years ago will be delighted.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33978 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:17:33 pm
They're not publicly available so you're relying on sporadic releases of info so some snippets..
After the first 5 games Szoboslai and Mac were in the top 5 in distance covered per game .. Gravenberch is 7th in the league overall this season (cumulative)
TAW shared pressure stats after 10 games - Mac and Szoboslai were 11th and 12th in the league all positions and 4th and 5th for midfielders (LFC had 4 of the top 12 in the league - including Jota at number 1)

We're a hard running / pressing team - there's not much reason to suggest we'll have less wear and tear this season so far compared to previous seasons

The medical department, physios and S&C folk are better now though - which I mostly think because they couldnt be worse and weve had an overhaul. So I think we will have less wear and tear than weve had. Aside from that I completely agree.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33979 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:13:34 pm
In midfield we have 3 players for 2 positions in real/practical terms .. Mac, Jones and Gravenberch .. and its not enough for the season to come given we can win the league
Slot doesn't want to start Endo or Morton and Szoboslai playing deeper is sketchy

As a side note people's early season idea that 'they'll run less' under Slot hasn't panned out - our midfielders run and press more than almost anyone in the league

This thread always goes through the same confusion of counting player numbers rather than counting player quality and what the level of drop off is beyond the 'first team'

Couldnt agree more. Find it hilarious when there is a discussion on depth and some numpty will list the players in that position all the way to under 14 to prove we have enough depth.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,200
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33980 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:24:54 pm
Jesus mate, thats just terrible ;D

I was quite proud of it, honestly.
😇
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33981 on: Today at 05:07:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:57:59 pm
JackWard from 2 years ago will be delighted.

Haha yerrrrssssssss hes so fun would buy just for the memes
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33982 on: Today at 05:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:57:12 pm

Yep, I should have been more precise in my wording. Not a large squad in the Chelsea sense, but a squad of say 18 proven quality players plus 3/4 highly-rated youngsters to dripfeed in. That was in what I'd consider their peak in that 2018-2022 period (yes, I know our relentless onslaught in 19/20 beat them into an early submission)

Their style of play generally is also less intense than ours, especially against lower-placed teams who have tended to sit back and allow the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats to have the ball. I guess another emerging difference this season is how more teams are going at them (partly them missing Rodri and teams sniffing blood; partly that more teams have adopted the press as a core tactic)



Theyre also significantly older / post peak in key positions where as us and Arsenal are generally the opposite now .. way more realistic to run a bunch of 22 year olds for 50 games than 29 year olds
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33983 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:57 pm
Lequipe linking us with Rayan Cherki...
Very skillful player.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33984 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:57 pm
Lequipe linking us with Rayan Cherki...

Dick Hughes eyeing an "opportunistic" supermarket spree at Lyon, then?

https://sports.yahoo.com/lyon-handed-provisional-ligue-2-191800873.html

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,207
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33985 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:57 pm
Lequipe linking us with Rayan Cherki...

Well, there is a spot for him in our new setup ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33986 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:52:07 pm
Dick Hughes eyeing an "opportunistic" supermarket spree at Lyon, then?

https://sports.yahoo.com/lyon-handed-provisional-ligue-2-191800873.html

Anyone else good at Lyon?

Other than Cherki, Malick Fofana from a very brief glance of stats looks pretty good
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 