I mean that's kind of what every team faces if a key player is out? Look at Arsenal with Odegaard or City with Rice. No team will have 22 players where there isn't a drop off or a rejig needed.



We need a midfielder as it's obvious Slot doesn't rate Morton or Endo. Having someone to rotate in even if that is more of an 8 so Mac Allister plays as a 6 is fine. Also frees up Elliott/Szoboszlai to rotate with the forwards a bit if needed.



One of the key reasons how the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats are able to go on those long, post-Xmas winning runs is because they have always carefully managed their players' minutes (or, more nuanced, managed their players' 'intense' minutes), and part of that has been a large squad.Missing Rodri should fuck them up on that score, but we all know they're likely to splurge in January (probably have a transfer dusted by Xmas and announced for 1st Jan)Given how this season has panned out so far, it would be beyond frustrating if we didn't add another player capable of doing a quality job at 6, and we lost Grav (or he had a major form slump) that cost us the title. It's the one position I feel we don't have adequate longer-term cover for.