Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33920 on: Yesterday at 05:26:00 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:31:41 am
This season so far seems to be demonstrating that people weren't wrong in being happy with the squad, and that quite a lot of the carnage in the summer was maybe slightly OTT. Its nothing to get too worked up over, but the observation that from the outside it looks like we're trying to reduce costs seems a little misguided.
It's too early to make such a call.

Further, belief that our squad is good overall and that our summer transfer dealings were very poor are not mutually exclusive.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33921 on: Yesterday at 05:27:07 pm
Slot wanted a #6... you fuckin' moron Jimbo.  ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33922 on: Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm
Not sure if this has been posted here, but James Pearce in The Athletic pours cold water on the notion of January signings (but what would he know etc etc?):

Quote
Id be surprised if Liverpool do much, if anything, in the January window. Slot believes he has depth in all departments and his options will be enhanced with the returns of Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Alisson.

Gravenberchs form means Liverpool no longer view signing a holding midfielder as a priority.

With Endo turning 32 in February and down the pecking order, off-loading him and signing a replacement next summer could be wise.

Big blow for Al if The Burger's guesses are proven correct.  :(
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33923 on: Yesterday at 06:11:38 pm

I dont think a 6 comes in until Endo & Morton are moved on so I do agree with Pearce on this, Jota and Elliott will both add quality to the squad, I dont expect to see another midfielder sign until next summer.

A forward would add the most to our squad IMO, another electric wide player who can help us to break the final line is what the squad is missing the most, Nunez and Diaz are the only players who can do this today
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33924 on: Yesterday at 06:20:48 pm
Could see us going for Omar Marmoush in january, with a deal that sees him staying until the summer at Frankfurt. There was an article some weeks ago that we were interested in him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33925 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:11:38 pm
I dont think a 6 comes in until Endo & Morton are moved on so I do agree with Pearce on this, Jota and Elliott will both add quality to the squad, I dont expect to see another midfielder sign until next summer.

A forward would add the most to our squad IMO, another electric wide player who can help us to break the final line is what the squad is missing the most, Nunez and Diaz are the only players who can do this today


He hasnt started endo or Morton in a single non league cup game (ie real game)  they should be irrelevant to our capacity to add a midfielder
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33926 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
He hasnt started endo or Morton in a single non league cup game (ie real game)  theyre totally irrelevant to our capacity to add a midfielder

What?

You either replace them or replace the starters. At some stage you need to move on players unless you want to stockpile players like Chelsea. Every player collecting wages is relevant to the transfer policy. Either you offload them or keep as depth/competition.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33927 on: Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm
Quote from: Risto on Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
What?

You either replace them or replace the starters. At some stage you need to move on players unless you want to stockpile players like Chelsea. Every player collecting wages is relevant to the transfer policy. Either you offload them or keep as depth/competition.

Yes were just one player away from stock piling like Chelsea 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33928 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
Quote from: Risto on Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm
What?

You either replace them or replace the starters. At some stage you need to move on players unless you want to stockpile players like Chelsea. Every player collecting wages is relevant to the transfer policy. Either you offload them or keep as depth/competition.
fortunately even our transfer-sceptic recent seasons haven't been as zealous as you, because we'd not have signed Konate while Nat Phillips remains on the books
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33929 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm
I didn't say they determine transfers, just that they are not irrelevant, and every player on the books adds up to the equation of who to bring in. Liverpool have left them some wiggle room after all the loan deals, with players not getting left in limbo, and all first team players have already featured at some stage this season. However, there can't be additions without outgoings. Sometimes a loan deal will work if a permanent deal can't be made and there is some flexibility in the size of the squad as well.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33930 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
He hasnt started endo or Morton in a single non league cup game (ie real game)  they should be irrelevant to our capacity to add a midfielder

its not a slot decision, the bean counters wont allow it, weve always moved players on before adding
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33931 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
its not a slot decision, the bean counters wont allow it, weve always moved players on before adding

Thing is we are at least one midfielder down one what we need. Klopp had 8 or 9 that he could and did start in midfield positions.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33932 on: Yesterday at 09:29:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm
Thing is we are at least one midfielder down one what we need. Klopp had 8 or 9 that he could and did start in midfield positions.

He only had that many because of how many were incredibly injury prone. If the 8 or 9 include a mix of Thiago, Keita, Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and latterly Bajcetic then it's no real difference to having 6 robust options.

Two players for any position should generally be fine, especially if you have a few versatile players in your squad and some promising youngsters. Given that Endo would have likely left if we signed Zubimendi then I'd imagine Slot is happy from a quantitative perspective. Our midfield search in the summer was always linked to quality rather than numbers.

I get that we suffer from a bit of PTSD based on previous injury crisis', but the key is not to carry injury prone players rather than stock piling players for a position just in case the worst case scenario happens.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33933 on: Yesterday at 09:32:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:29:43 pm
He only had that many because of how many were incredibly injury prone. If the 8 or 9 include a mix of Thiago, Keita, Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain then it's no real difference to having 6 robust options.

Two players for any position should generally be fine, especially if you have a few versatile players in your squad and some promising youngsters. Given that Endo would have likely left if we signed Zubimendi then I'd imagine Slot is happy from a quantitative perspective. Our midfield search in the summer was always linked to quality rather than numbers.

I get that we suffer from a bit of PTSD based on previous injury crisis', but the key is not to carry injury prone players rather than stock piling players for a position just in case the worst case scenario happens.

Endo isnt a trusted starter and in that sense we are definitely one down. We do need another midfielder who the manager trusts to start important Premier League games.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33934 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:32:59 pm
Endo isnt a trusted starter and in that sense we are definitely one down. We do need another midfielder who the manager trusts to start important Premier League games.

Yes exactly.. he's not trusted from a qualitative perspective. But any midfielder we sign will just see Endo leave, so it's not going to change anything in terms of option quantity. It just means our options will be better.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33935 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Yes exactly.. he's not trusted from a qualitative perspective. But any midfielder we sign will just see Endo leave, so it's not going to change anything in terms of option quantity. It just means our options will be better.

I dont think anyone said that the numbers were an issue. It was the quality which has been in question,

The only area where I was questioning the numbers was in defence and this is because of the injury situation with Gomez and Konate.

In January we have to get in another midfielder and we will hopefully have Elliott to use more. If that means carrying one extra midfielder until the end of the season until Endo leaves then so be it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33936 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Yes exactly.. he's not trusted from a qualitative perspective. But any midfielder we sign will just see Endo leave, so it's not going to change anything in terms of option quantity. It just means our options will be better.

We all agree Endo doesnt seem to fit and Morton lacks the athleticism but theres nothing that were going to change anytime soon,  we may see Nyoni get minutes soon so there may not be an additional midfielder next summer either , the left back and wide forward positions are where we have the most scope to level up and centre back if VVD doesnt get his extension
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33937 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
What's the story with this Marmoush lad. Seems like he's just exploded numbers wise since he hasn't been mentioned before?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33938 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm
Not sure if this has been posted here, but James Pearce in The Athletic pours cold water on the notion of January signings (but what would he know etc etc?):

"Id be surprised if Liverpool do much, if anything, in the January window. Slot believes he has depth in all departments and his options will be enhanced with the returns of Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Alisson.

Gravenberchs form means Liverpool no longer view signing a holding midfielder as a priority.

With Endo turning 32 in February and down the pecking order, off-loading him and signing a replacement next summer could be wise."

I don't think that Pearce (or any journo) knows much about our January transfer plans. Like always, it will be about availability. We signed Diaz and Gakpo in January, because we were after them anyway, and they became available.

I don't think that the Zubimendi story is over. He has never signed that new contract at Real Sociedad, so his buyout clause is still reasonable. Man City and Arsenal are interested in him, but I think that we will have the upper hand, if he decides to move in January.

His arrival would probably mean Endo and Morton being sold ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33939 on: Today at 12:22:20 am
Jim Pearce could have gone on holiday himself for the last 5 years because his transfer window preview is just the same lines pasted in every time.

And when we DO sign someone, he's like a newborn seeing a tit.

Delighted and weirdly surprised.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33940 on: Today at 12:26:09 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:22:20 am
Jim Pearce could have gone on holiday himself for the last 5 years because his transfer window preview is just the same lines pasted in every time.

And when we DO sign someone, he's like a newborn seeing a tit.

Delighted and weirdly surprised.


He hasn't got any info like most of them since the VVD thing.
