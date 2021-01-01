Thing is we are at least one midfielder down one what we need. Klopp had 8 or 9 that he could and did start in midfield positions.



He only had that many because of how many were incredibly injury prone. If the 8 or 9 include a mix of Thiago, Keita, Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and latterly Bajcetic then it's no real difference to having 6 robust options.Two players for any position should generally be fine, especially if you have a few versatile players in your squad and some promising youngsters. Given that Endo would have likely left if we signed Zubimendi then I'd imagine Slot is happy from a quantitative perspective. Our midfield search in the summer was always linked to quality rather than numbers.I get that we suffer from a bit of PTSD based on previous injury crisis', but the key is not to carry injury prone players rather than stock piling players for a position just in case the worst case scenario happens.