« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1249491 times)

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33880 on: Yesterday at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:18:38 pm
Trying to

If those things actually happen then great but thus far theres little evidence to suggest that they will do, at least in the case of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk.

Well yeah, exactly. 'Trying to' reduce costs by 'trying to' get big contracts sorted for six of our most important players.

You can be annoyed that we didn't do more in the summer (not sure why anyone would particularly still be considering how the season is going) but trying to reduce cost? Just doesn't really seem based in any sort of reality.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33881 on: Yesterday at 12:45:08 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 12:24:28 pm
Well yeah, exactly. 'Trying to' reduce costs by 'trying to' get big contracts sorted for six of our most important players.

You can be annoyed that we didn't do more in the summer (not sure why anyone would particularly still be considering how the season is going) but trying to reduce cost? Just doesn't really seem based in any sort of reality.

My point is that its debatable how much effort is being put into renewing those contracts as T least 2 out of the 3 players have all but publicly declared that they want to stay.

The point is that if any of those three players leave (and I suspect that the odds are that it is more likely that will happen than all 3 stay) that it will result in a reduction in costs.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33882 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm »
Arsenal monitoring Zubinendi according to Miguel Delaney:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/arsenal-transfer-news-zubimendi-b2646346.html
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33883 on: Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Yesterday at 11:05:25 am
Can see him going to Plymouth Argyle.


To be fair, I can see the attraction of wanting to work with the managerial titan who's in charge there.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,802
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33884 on: Yesterday at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:12:25 am
Zubi ends up at City.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:14:18 am
I'd be pretty surprised if he doesn't end up at Real Madrid
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:08 am
He's off to Barcelona.

Glad thats cleared that one up.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33885 on: Yesterday at 01:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:45:08 pm
My point is that its debatable how much effort is being put into renewing those contracts as T least 2 out of the 3 players have all but publicly declared that they want to stay.

The point is that if any of those three players leave (and I suspect that the odds are that it is more likely that will happen than all 3 stay) that it will result in a reduction in costs.

Yes, the club made a net profit on transfers over the summer by selling some fringe players who had no long-term prospects at the club. They also let several players on big wages who were injury-prone and/or past their peak leave for free at the end of their contracts. This all makes financial sense so far.

However, there would be no financial sense in letting three of our best players go just to cut the wage bill. We rely on those players to ensure we continue the success on the pitch that generates a large part of our income. Letting them all go would jeopardise that income - unless we spent big money on replacing them with top quality players. Either way, investing in the playing squad is essential.

Cutting costs is important as an end in itself, because of the coming changes to PSR, but I don't believe the people in charge at the club are so naive as to think cutting costs as an overriding mantra is a sensible way to run a business, and I don't believe it's the reason for our failure to bring in more than one new player over the summer.

We'll see. They may yet prove me wrong and I know some people will point to how FSG run some of their other sporting operations for evidence. But for now I'm still in the camp of giving Hughes and co the benefit of the doubt.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33886 on: Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:45:08 pm
My point is that its debatable how much effort is being put into renewing those contracts as T least 2 out of the 3 players have all but publicly declared that they want to stay.

The point is that if any of those three players leave (and I suspect that the odds are that it is more likely that will happen than all 3 stay) that it will result in a reduction in costs.

Right but actively seeking to cut costs?

If thats the case, we're fucking terrible at it. Chiesa for £14 million and £100k+ a week when we have Doak and Gordon who could have sat on the bench. Mamardashvili for £30 million when we've got Kelleher and Jaros. Spending however much it took to get Arne and his staff when we could have just given it to Ljinders. Going to the effort (and expense) of getting Edwards and a few others for the 'FSG Football Group'.

Also, and it shouldnt really need saying, but selling well shouldn't be used as a stick to beat the club with. Getting £50 million for Van Den Berg and Carvalho was fantastic, regardless of it giving us a positive net spend for one window and selling a couple of reserve players isn't reducing costs.

There's not much point in fussing too much over the contracts. We'll see once they've either signed or left. Not that its better, but them getting to this point doesn't seem like we're trying to reduce costs but more that there's been a lot of upheaval/inconsistency that has led to the club not getting it done quickly enough and leaving ourselves over a bit of a barrel.
Logged

Offline Kelvinlfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • #JFT97
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33887 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm »
Omar Marmoush anyone?
Logged

Offline TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33888 on: Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
Omar Marmoush anyone?
Ohhh my, yes plz!
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33889 on: Yesterday at 03:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
Omar Marmoush anyone?

Got to tread extremely carefully buying forwards from there. Its a farmers league for defending. Nobody knows how to put a tackle in or stop anybody.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,727
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33890 on: Yesterday at 04:34:07 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Right but actively seeking to cut costs?


We didn't 'seek' to do anything, we achieved it... objectively speaking, not as a matter of opinion, we reduced the amount of money the club spends on paying football players.. we also made a profit on transfer fees .. both as our income rose significantly (so % of revenue invested in the squad will have also fallen)
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33891 on: Yesterday at 04:38:08 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Right but actively seeking to cut costs?

If thats the case, we're fucking terrible at it. Chiesa for £14 million and £100k+ a week when we have Doak and Gordon who could have sat on the bench. Mamardashvili for £30 million when we've got Kelleher and Jaros. Spending however much it took to get Arne and his staff when we could have just given it to Ljinders. Going to the effort (and expense) of getting Edwards and a few others for the 'FSG Football Group'.

Also, and it shouldnt really need saying, but selling well shouldn't be used as a stick to beat the club with. Getting £50 million for Van Den Berg and Carvalho was fantastic, regardless of it giving us a positive net spend for one window and selling a couple of reserve players isn't reducing costs.

There's not much point in fussing too much over the contracts. We'll see once they've either signed or left. Not that its better, but them getting to this point doesn't seem like we're trying to reduce costs but more that there's been a lot of upheaval/inconsistency that has led to the club not getting it done quickly enough and leaving ourselves over a bit of a barrel.

I'm not necessarily saying that they're seeking to do anything, the point is that they have cut costs on account of us making a net profit in the summer.

You're citing the fact that they're 'trying' to get a certain number of players contracts renewed which will change the picture, and if that happens then I'd (mostly) agree. My point is that it hasn't happened yet, doesn't seem particularly close to happening judging by the noises the players have been making and is far from a guarantee that it will happen in the future.

I've been saying it since the summer, if we've got such a world beating squad that only one or two players can improve us then they need to make a bit more of an effort to keep some of those players around in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33892 on: Yesterday at 04:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:53:46 pm
Got to tread extremely carefully buying forwards from there. Its a farmers league for defending. Nobody knows how to put a tackle in or stop anybody.

You could say that about most leagues though. La Ligas hardly pumping out quality forwards, who was the last good one to come out of Ligue 1 outside of Mbappe?

All of the leagues have their challenges, countries like Spain and Italy are a good standard but often slower players have thrived over there that simply never suited the PL, think about players like Aspas, Soldado and the countless forwards that have come from Italy and flopped. The Bundesliga defending is weird, the lines are incredibly high and teams press crazily at times, it makes games more open and Id say stylistically its probably the closest to English football, but the standard is poorer.

Firmino came from the Bundesliga, as did Haaland, Havertz and Son, arguably some of the best forwards in the league. Weve got a pretty good record on forwards, if we decided to go for Marmoush at the mooted fees, Id back him to come in and be top drawer.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,309
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33893 on: Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:50:15 pm
You could say that about most leagues though. La Ligas hardly pumping out quality forwards, who was the last good one to come out of Ligue 1 outside of Mbappe?

All of the leagues have their challenges, countries like Spain and Italy are a good standard but often slower players have thrived over there that simply never suited the PL, think about players like Aspas, Soldado and the countless forwards that have come from Italy and flopped. The Bundesliga defending is weird, the lines are incredibly high and teams press crazily at times, it makes games more open and Id say stylistically its probably the closest to English football, but the standard is poorer.

Firmino came from the Bundesliga, as did Haaland, Havertz and Son, arguably some of the best forwards in the league. Weve got a pretty good record on forwards, if we decided to go for Marmoush at the mooted fees, Id back him to come in and be top drawer.
of those four you list, only Haaland was signed on the back of an impressive scoring record. The others were consistently 1 goal in 3 or 4 games.

They had multiple years of good performances, whereas Sharmoush has one season at that level (and half a season - currently - scoring consistently). Shamroush is 25 and unlike Haaland he didn't have a good scoring record previously at a lower standard (Bundesliga 2/Switzerland).

not saying he's gonna be the next Afonso Alves, but I dont think many top sides would gamble a significant fee on him - particularly one like ours, who don't generally buy unproven 25 year olds at a big fee
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33894 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:34:58 am
We seem to be spending a lot of money on the football structure both at Liverpool and the wider group. Where are we trying to reduce cost?


We made a profit in the summer and have lowered the wage bill = cost reduction


Now if you can point to me where we've spent massive amounts on the football structure and the wider group that would be great. Not saying it's not true. But clearly you have some info for me.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33895 on: Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm »
Slot is also on about half the amount of what Klopp was per year.

Klopp apparently 16m a year & Slot 8m a year
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,633
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33896 on: Yesterday at 05:25:41 pm »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,727
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33897 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
of those four you list, only Haaland was signed on the back of an impressive scoring record. The others were consistently 1 goal in 3 or 4 games.

They had multiple years of good performances, whereas Sharmoush has one season at that level (and half a season - currently - scoring consistently). Shamroush is 25 and unlike Haaland he didn't have a good scoring record previously at a lower standard (Bundesliga 2/Switzerland).

not saying he's gonna be the next Afonso Alves, but I dont think many top sides would gamble a significant fee on him - particularly one like ours, who don't generally buy unproven 25 year olds at a big fee

Yeah you generally don't want to be buying forwards who are running at double their xg
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33898 on: Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Yeah you generally don't want to be buying forwards who are running at double their xg

No, no jack you have it backward. That means theyre a good finisher!!! ;)
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33899 on: Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm
Slot is also on about half the amount of what Klopp was per year.

Klopp apparently 16m a year & Slot 8m a year

I think both the figures are completely off the mark. Klopp was on 7.5 mil a year, if I remember correctly I believe Pep is paid 15 mil (officially at least).

Slot would be 3-4 mil a year I would guess.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33900 on: Yesterday at 08:41:39 pm »
Couple of news articles floating around regarding Hugo Larsson From Eintracht Frankfurt. Saying both us and Arsenal might be in for him.

Quote
Liverpool Set To Battle Premier League Rival Arsenal For Swedish Star Hugo Larsson From Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield depth and quality with the pursuit of the 20-year-old Swedish star from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, but faces stiff competition from Premier League Rivals, Arsenal

https://www.si.com/onsi/soccer/liverpool/news/liverpool-set-to-battle-premier-league-rival-arsenal-for-swedish-star-hugo-larsson-from-eintracht-frankfurt

Quote
'By trade, Larsson is most comfortable at the base of midfield, protecting his defence. As well as an expert breaker-up-of-play, Larsson also has the technical ability to break lines and thread killer through balls.

'Larsson's 6'1" frame gives him great presence and his athleticism is eye-catching, underlined by his rapid turn of pace - a unique trait for a player often seen shielding those further back and one which suggests the 18-year-old could easily play as either a No.6 or No.8.

'There are shades of Spanish holding midfielder Rodri in Larsson's game, while his close control and skilfulness also has notes of Rodri's Manchester City teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who once starred for both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg in Germany's top tier. It's a combination for Eintracht and Sweden fans to get excited about.'
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,202
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33901 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:41:39 pm
Couple of news articles floating around regarding Hugo Larsson From Eintracht Frankfurt. Saying both us and Arsenal might be in for him.

Makes a lot of sense. Still pretty raw at the age of 20, but definitely a great talent ...
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33902 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
of those four you list, only Haaland was signed on the back of an impressive scoring record. The others were consistently 1 goal in 3 or 4 games.

They had multiple years of good performances, whereas Sharmoush has one season at that level (and half a season - currently - scoring consistently). Shamroush is 25 and unlike Haaland he didn't have a good scoring record previously at a lower standard (Bundesliga 2/Switzerland).

not saying he's gonna be the next Afonso Alves, but I dont think many top sides would gamble a significant fee on him - particularly one like ours, who don't generally buy unproven 25 year olds at a big fee

Im not sure what type of forward you think Marmoush is, for me hes very much the clubs prototypical type of forward that we sign  the triple threat forward that can shoot, pass and dribble. I dont think well be buying him just on the back of his scoring record, were buying him for the all round game.

For me it would be eerily similar to when we signed Diaz, a good player thats exploding to a different level, 25 so just about to peak and potentially available for a fee the club dont mind paying and available in January. Id expect a similar level of player.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33903 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Yeah you generally don't want to be buying forwards who are running at double their xg
Liverpool signed Nunez and Diaz on running way over their XG too fyi.
Either way Marmoush went from .57 npXG+Xag to .95 so far. He also upped his shots over 1 a game in the bundesliga(from 3.01 per 90 to 4.21). Seems his XAG is like 2 over his Xa which is intersting. Seems like it part of a legit breakout though.
Yes he probably going have streak where his finishing not as good soon.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33904 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:32:59 pm
Yeah you generally don't want to be buying forwards who are running at double their xg

I think 1.06 npxG/xA90 is a good figure regardless of G/A. Whether he can keep that up or not, who knows, hes been scoring quite a few free kicks of late that have pumped the over performance up.

Ultimately, you can look at any stat to support/destroy an argument you want to make, the club wont be signing him on the back of a hot start to a season, theyll have looked at all the data and done as much traditional scouting as possible to separate the signal from the noise. If the club decide hes good enough, Id be more than happy to accept it, regardless of whether hes under/over performing underlying numbers, the underlying numbers are good so theres no issue.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33905 on: Today at 09:17:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm
We made a profit in the summer and have lowered the wage bill = cost reduction

Now if you can point to me where we've spent massive amounts on the football structure and the wider group that would be great. Not saying it's not true. But clearly you have some info for me.

I suspect we probably broke even, or close to it, in the summer considering the fees for Chiesa and Mamardashvili are roughly what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho. Couldn't really care less that we lowered the wage bill. The only reason its ended up lower is because we released Adrian, Thiago and Matip. I cant fathom that anyone would think that wasn't the right thing to do, and the wage bill is very likely going to end up higher than it was once we've sorted whatever extensions we sort.

We spent £10 million odd getting Arne Slot out of Feyenoord, I imagine a few more million getting his staff. I don't have the numbers for FSG hiring Edwards, Ward, Hans Leitert and Pedro Marques for their 'football group' but I'd hazard a guess they're probably not doing it for free.

From the outside it looks like a club making some pretty big changes because they've just lost a generationally good manager, but in particular the move to a multi-club system. It certainly doesn't look like a club/ownership who are actively looking to reduce costs, and they're doing a dreadful job if that is the intention. But I think we can all respect and understand why you personally might think it looks like they are.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33906 on: Today at 09:54:22 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:17:53 am
I suspect we probably broke even, or close to it, in the summer considering the fees for Chiesa and Mamardashvili are roughly what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho. Couldn't really care less that we lowered the wage bill. The only reason its ended up lower is because we released Adrian, Thiago and Matip. I cant fathom that anyone would think that wasn't the right thing to do, and the wage bill is very likely going to end up higher than it was once we've sorted whatever extensions we sort.

We spent £10 million odd getting Arne Slot out of Feyenoord, I imagine a few more million getting his staff. I don't have the numbers for FSG hiring Edwards, Ward, Hans Leitert and Pedro Marques for their 'football group' but I'd hazard a guess they're probably not doing it for free.

From the outside it looks like a club making some pretty big changes because they've just lost a generationally good manager, but in particular the move to a multi-club system. It certainly doesn't look like a club/ownership who are actively looking to reduce costs, and they're doing a dreadful job if that is the intention. But I think we can all respect and understand why you personally might think it looks like they are.

Reports suggested Thiago was on £300-400k pw
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33907 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:54:22 am
Reports suggested Thiago was on £300-400k pw

So definitely a valid and sensible reason for the wage bill decreasing in the summer :)
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33908 on: Today at 10:39:02 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:17:53 am
I suspect we probably broke even, or close to it, in the summer considering the fees for Chiesa and Mamardashvili are roughly what we got for Van Den Berg and Carvalho. Couldn't really care less that we lowered the wage bill. The only reason its ended up lower is because we released Adrian, Thiago and Matip. I cant fathom that anyone would think that wasn't the right thing to do, and the wage bill is very likely going to end up higher than it was once we've sorted whatever extensions we sort.

We spent £10 million odd getting Arne Slot out of Feyenoord, I imagine a few more million getting his staff. I don't have the numbers for FSG hiring Edwards, Ward, Hans Leitert and Pedro Marques for their 'football group' but I'd hazard a guess they're probably not doing it for free.

From the outside it looks like a club making some pretty big changes because they've just lost a generationally good manager, but in particular the move to a multi-club system. It certainly doesn't look like a club/ownership who are actively looking to reduce costs, and they're doing a dreadful job if that is the intention. But I think we can all respect and understand why you personally might think it looks like they are.

Klopp and his team were no doubt on huge money compared to Slot and his team. The year before we saved huge amounts on the wage bill. I understood a bit due to no UCL football. We made a profit in the summer when you factor in Bobby Clark and sell on for Solanke. Again zero problem with any of it it we spend when it's needed. But I think we can all respect and understand why you personally might think it looks like they aren't.



Thaigo was not on £300-£400k. What utter nonsense @mickeydocs
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:04 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 