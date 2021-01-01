My point is that its debatable how much effort is being put into renewing those contracts as T least 2 out of the 3 players have all but publicly declared that they want to stay.



The point is that if any of those three players leave (and I suspect that the odds are that it is more likely that will happen than all 3 stay) that it will result in a reduction in costs.



Yes, the club made a net profit on transfers over the summer by selling some fringe players who had no long-term prospects at the club. They also let several players on big wages who were injury-prone and/or past their peak leave for free at the end of their contracts. This all makes financial sense so far.However, there would be no financial sense in letting three of our best players go just to cut the wage bill. We rely on those players to ensure we continue the success on the pitch that generates a large part of our income. Letting them all go would jeopardise that income - unless we spent big money on replacing them with top quality players. Either way, investing in the playing squad is essential.Cutting costs is important as an end in itself, because of the coming changes to PSR, but I don't believe the people in charge at the club are so naive as to think cutting costs as an overriding mantra is a sensible way to run a business, and I don't believe it's the reason for our failure to bring in more than one new player over the summer.We'll see. They may yet prove me wrong and I know some people will point to how FSG run some of their other sporting operations for evidence. But for now I'm still in the camp of giving Hughes and co the benefit of the doubt.