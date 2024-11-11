« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1247348 times)

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33840 on: November 11, 2024, 12:45:14 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on November 11, 2024, 12:25:31 pm
Baleba looks like exactly the player we should sign. Imagine being able to rotate Grav with Baleba, or even better to pair them together while resting MacAllister. One issue of course would be losing him to the African nations, but he certainly looks an exciting player.

Not for £80m+ he isn't - looks a wonderful player but has only just signed a 5 year deal at notoriously tough negotiators Brighton
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33841 on: November 11, 2024, 01:27:49 pm »
All he needs is a good end to the season and he'll go for Caicedo money for whatever reason. He looks good like but no chance we get him, Chelsea/United maybe
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33842 on: November 11, 2024, 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on November 11, 2024, 12:25:31 pm
Baleba looks like exactly the player we should sign.

I like Baleba but looks like a player who could do with another 6-12 months at Brighton before making the step up to a CL club.

Issue being that if he progresses over another 12 months his value would be really high. You could be looking at +80M  for Baleba given previous transfers for PL midfielders.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33843 on: November 11, 2024, 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 11, 2024, 01:27:49 pm
All he needs is a good end to the season and he'll go for Caicedo money for whatever reason. He looks good like but no chance we get him, Chelsea/United maybe

Caicedo money didn't stop us going for Caicedo.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,199
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33844 on: November 11, 2024, 04:04:15 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 10, 2024, 09:48:15 pm
Was a big fan of Pedro Neto. Sorry to see him go to Chelsea. Skillful quick and can play either wing. Understand he has a bad injury history but so has Chiesa.

We have signed Chiesa for £10 million. Chelsea have signed Neto for £51.5 million ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,199
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33845 on: November 11, 2024, 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 11, 2024, 01:47:03 pm
Caicedo money didn't stop us going for Caicedo.

And when we've failed to sign Caicedo, we've signed Gravenberch for £34 million, who's been superior to Caicedo this season ...
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33846 on: November 11, 2024, 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 11, 2024, 04:06:40 pm
And when we've failed to sign Caicedo, we've signed Gravenberch for £34 million, who's been superior to Caicedo this season ...

We signed Nunez too so whats your point?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,144
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33847 on: November 11, 2024, 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 11, 2024, 04:12:40 pm
We signed Nunez too so whats your point?

We signed Nunez on 13th June. Caicedo didnt go to Chelsea until mid August so they clearly werent linked.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,199
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33848 on: November 11, 2024, 04:19:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 11, 2024, 04:12:40 pm
We signed Nunez too so whats your point?

Nunez is a top player. What is your point?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33849 on: November 11, 2024, 04:32:34 pm »
that Neto is a quality player and disappointed we didnt sign him.  You are the one who reply about how much he costs vs Chiesa. Do you not like Neto too?  Or are you looking for the cheapest option? Because i wont call Nunez the cheapest option. So still dont understand your point
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33850 on: November 11, 2024, 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 11, 2024, 04:32:34 pm
that Neto is a quality player and disappointed we didnt sign him.  You are the one who reply about how much he costs vs Chiesa. Do you not like Neto too?  Or are you looking for the cheapest option? Because i wont call Nunez the cheapest option. So still dont understand your point

Neto isn't coming here to sit on the bench and we aint paying £51mil for a bench warmer. He's also a massive injury risk, quality player though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,199
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33851 on: November 11, 2024, 04:35:56 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 11, 2024, 04:32:34 pm
that Neto is a quality player and disappointed we didnt sign him.  You are the one who reply about how much he costs vs Chiesa. Do you not like Neto too?  Or are you looking for the cheapest option? Because i wont call Nunez the cheapest option. So still dont understand your point

https://www.transfermarkt.com/pedro-neto/verletzungen/spieler/487465
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33852 on: November 11, 2024, 04:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 11, 2024, 04:34:17 pm
Neto isn't coming here to sit on the bench and we aint paying £51mil for a bench warmer. He's also a massive injury risk, quality player though.

Well we might be needing a Salah replacement.  I would hope not, I want Salah to stay and sign another contract.  Agree 51m could be a gamble.  But if he stays fit could turn into a cracking player for Chelsea :(
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,963
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33853 on: Yesterday at 12:14:22 am »
https://www.footballinsider247.com/liverpool-want-to-match-man-united-after-270m-reveal-stefan-borson/

Quote
Football finance expert Stefan Borson:

"If you look at the Adidas deal they [LFC] have just entered into, that is said to be at the same level or very close to the United level of £90million per annum."
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33854 on: Yesterday at 12:27:31 am »
Neto has never scored more than 5 goals in the league and cant stay fit consistently. Hes a fun player to watch, but it never made sense for us.

I really liked the look of Nkunku a few years back, but its a non starter with his fitness record. We need players we can count on consistently.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33855 on: Yesterday at 12:32:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:14:22 am
https://www.footballinsider247.com/liverpool-want-to-match-man-united-after-270m-reveal-stefan-borson/

It should be with all we know about shirt sales, viewing numbers etc. "That is said" in the quote tells me he doesn't know.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33856 on: Yesterday at 01:33:49 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:32:00 am
It should be with all we know about shirt sales, viewing numbers etc. "That is said" in the quote tells me he doesn't know.

pretty amazing man u getting their commercial contracts worth that much when they are struggling and not even in CL. read somewhere they would be facing some kind of penalty if they dont qualify for CL two years in a row.

we have done well but still think that a bit more can be squeezed out of our deals. still FSG doing a pretty good job again at getting the deals wrapped up.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,404
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33857 on: Yesterday at 04:57:48 am »
I personally dont think well do any business in January. I think theyll leave it till the summer when the contract situation reaches its conclusion.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33858 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 am »
I am optimistic we will do a midfielder in Jan. In the summer, hopefully a left back and rest will depend on the three contracts.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,196
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33859 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 12:27:31 am
Neto has never scored more than 5 goals in the league and cant stay fit consistently. Hes a fun player to watch, but it never made sense for us.

I really liked the look of Nkunku a few years back, but its a non starter with his fitness record. We need players we can count on consistently.

Update: As of an article today, Nkunku has been fully fit since the summer, scoring in the Europa AND is looking for a move away from Chelsea, according to his agent briefing the Daily Telegraph
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,595
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33860 on: Yesterday at 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 08:43:33 am
I am optimistic we will do a midfielder in Jan. In the summer, hopefully a left back and rest will depend on the three contracts.

Or a forward (depending on the Salah/Chiesa situation), it would Make sense to bed someone in now to take over from Mo if we don't extend his deal

I'd love to see the club sign Baleba, he's one of those that is too good to ignore, I don't expect anything to come of Tchouameni or Zubimendi links

Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • hippie at heart
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33861 on: Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:21:00 am
Or a forward (depending on the Salah/Chiesa situation), it would Make sense to bed someone in now to take over from Mo if we don't extend his deal

I'd love to see the club sign Baleba, he's one of those that is too good to ignore, I don't expect anything to come of Tchouameni or Zubimendi links



Tchouameni situation depends on Madrid, if they are willing to offload him as some report suggests then we are going to in front of the queue to sign him. Once you are Liverpools radar you stay there for some time. Same for Zubimendi, if these guys are on the market then we are definitely going to be interested.

It wont be worst thing to get them both, one in Jan another in the summer. Thats the midfield sorted for next 4/5 years. We release Endo obviously and there is big question mark over Szoboszlai/Elliot. I would personally keep Elliott.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33862 on: Today at 03:11:41 am »
anyone think that our deal will be rather unexpected like the chiesa one or in a position that we are stocked like the mama one?

our deals are all pretty weird and who knows what the data geeks have planned on the pitch and what their value for money means to them?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33863 on: Today at 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:11:41 am
anyone think that our deal will be rather unexpected like the chiesa one or in a position that we are stocked like the mama one?

our deals are all pretty weird and who knows what the data geeks have planned on the pitch and what their value for money means to them?

Chiesa was a low risk high reward and fan pleaser signing. Considering the summer was a failure with the contracts, Zubimendi etc.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33864 on: Today at 09:13:48 am »
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
Real Sociedads director of football Roberto Olabe is to leave his post at the end of this season, in a surprise development that will place some of the games leading clubs on high alert.

Olabe told Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay of his decision last summer, prior to the transfer window that saw him secure the sale of Mikel Merino to Arsenal and negotiate with Liverpool over Martin Zubimendis proposed switch to Anfield, although the midfielder eventually chose to stay.

.... Interesting....
Logged

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33865 on: Today at 09:36:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:48 am
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
Real Sociedads director of football Roberto Olabe is to leave his post at the end of this season, in a surprise development that will place some of the games leading clubs on high alert.

Olabe told Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay of his decision last summer, prior to the transfer window that saw him secure the sale of Mikel Merino to Arsenal and negotiate with Liverpool over Martin Zubimendis proposed switch to Anfield, although the midfielder eventually chose to stay.

.... Interesting....

Why is it interesting, if you don't mind me asking?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33866 on: Today at 10:04:29 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 09:36:33 am
Why is it interesting, if you don't mind me asking?

Could be internal fights over players, could be less resistance to selling Zubimendi in Jan/next summer.

He was part of the mountain charm offensive.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33867 on: Today at 10:07:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:04:29 am
Could be internal fights over players, could be less resistance to selling Zubimendi in Jan/next summer.

He was part of the mountain charm offensive.

I don't think there was a massive amount of resistance from Sociedad's perspective. In fact, didn't we activate a release clause? The only reason he's not here was his own personal choice, so can't see how a DoF leaving changes much.

With all that said, I think Zubi would move now if the same offer was on the table. Wasn't the wisest career choice.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,657
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33868 on: Today at 10:12:25 am »
Zubi ends up at City.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33869 on: Today at 10:14:18 am »
I'd be pretty surprised if he doesn't end up at Real Madrid
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,144
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33870 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
He's off to Barcelona.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33871 on: Today at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:14:18 am
I'd be pretty surprised if he doesn't end up at Real Madrid

It's a bigger kick in the balls to Sociedad if he goes to Real as oppose to a club abroad.

But he won't end up here now anyway. I can't see us doing any major business in Jan.
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33872 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Can see him going to Plymouth Argyle.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33873 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:04:53 am
It's a bigger kick in the balls to Sociedad if he goes to Real as oppose to a club abroad.

But he won't end up here now anyway. I can't see us doing any major business in Jan.

At some point we're either going to have to get players signed on new deals or spend some money. Maybe both. 


You'd hope.

From the outside looks like we're just trying to reduce cost at the minute.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33874 on: Today at 11:30:06 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:13:48 am
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
Real Sociedads director of football Roberto Olabe is to leave his post at the end of this season, in a surprise development that will place some of the games leading clubs on high alert.

Olabe told Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay of his decision last summer, prior to the transfer window that saw him secure the sale of Mikel Merino to Arsenal and negotiate with Liverpool over Martin Zubimendis proposed switch to Anfield, although the midfielder eventually chose to stay.

.... Interesting....

Hell be going Arsenal, probably Artetas choice.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33875 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:21:04 am
At some point we're either going to have to get players signed on new deals or spend some money. Maybe both. 

You'd hope.

From the outside looks like we're just trying to reduce cost at the minute.

We seem to be spending a lot of money on the football structure both at Liverpool and the wider group. Where are we trying to reduce cost?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,724
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33876 on: Today at 11:39:30 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:34:58 am
We seem to be spending a lot of money on the football structure both at Liverpool and the wider group. Where are we trying to reduce cost?

You weren't here over the summer?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 842 843 844 845 846 [847]   Go Up
« previous next »
 