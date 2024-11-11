The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
Real Sociedads director of football Roberto Olabe is to leave his post at the end of this season, in a surprise development that will place some of the games leading clubs on high alert.
Olabe told Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay of his decision last summer, prior to the transfer window that saw him secure the sale of Mikel Merino to Arsenal and negotiate with Liverpool over Martin Zubimendis proposed switch to Anfield, although the midfielder eventually chose to stay.
