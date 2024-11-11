Or a forward (depending on the Salah/Chiesa situation), it would Make sense to bed someone in now to take over from Mo if we don't extend his deal



I'd love to see the club sign Baleba, he's one of those that is too good to ignore, I don't expect anything to come of Tchouameni or Zubimendi links







Tchouameni situation depends on Madrid, if they are willing to offload him as some report suggests then we are going to in front of the queue to sign him. Once you are Liverpools radar you stay there for some time. Same for Zubimendi, if these guys are on the market then we are definitely going to be interested.It wont be worst thing to get them both, one in Jan another in the summer. Thats the midfield sorted for next 4/5 years. We release Endo obviously and there is big question mark over Szoboszlai/Elliot. I would personally keep Elliott.