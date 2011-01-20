So much of what we do over the next 18 months will be determined by the contract situation with Trent, Van Dijk and Salah (plus hoping Konate extends too). Outside of that, I think a centre mid, centre back and left back are the clear needs to be addressed in January & next summer.
I don't think we need to be looking to add depth to the squad but clear upgrades to the starting 11. We need more top players who could get into most teams- two of ours in Mo and Van Dijk are over 30 and won't be here forever. The word opportunistic was used last summer and I'd like us to be more aggressive in this- can we muscle in on players entering their last 12 months of their contracts (Musiala for example) or teams with financial issues (Barce's FFP issues and their young star players)?