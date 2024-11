Semenyo is interesting.

Having a superb season bit similar to Mane at Southampton

His numbers look good though



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12037/13248242/antoine-semenyo-s-dribbles-mohamed-salah-s-touches-inside-the-box-and-moises-caicedo-s-tackles-in-the-debrief



He’s class, anyone that says otherwise either hasn’t watched him or doesn’t grasp basic footballing concepts. He’s a proper handful for most defenders, I can’t believe how much he’s improved over the last few years. Bournemouth are a mad side, Hughes built a really underrated side there that Iraola’s finally started to unlock the potential of. Emery gets a shit load of plaudits in the media, rightly so for mine, but Iraola’s arguably done better with less. Their ceiling may only ever be 7th/8th given their limitations financially, but that’s still really good when you remember who they are and where they’ve come from.Whether Semeneyo is a top level CL player, I’m not sure, Mane for me was just about the perfect ‘speedster’ out there. The movement was smooth and always well timed, he was ferocious, clinical in front of goal and had the perfect game for a wide forward in Klopp’s system. He had his ups and downs like any player during his time here, but on the whole when you look back, he was the full package for a club at our level. I’ll be watching Semeneyo closely this season to see what levels he can reach, but he’s been one of the stars of the league so far this season and it’s not come from nowhere, he’s been improving every week.