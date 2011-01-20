Semenyo is interesting.

Having a superb season bit similar to Mane at Southampton

His numbers look good though



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12037/13248242/antoine-semenyo-s-dribbles-mohamed-salah-s-touches-inside-the-box-and-moises-caicedo-s-tackles-in-the-debrief



Hes class, anyone that says otherwise either hasnt watched him or doesnt grasp basic footballing concepts. Hes a proper handful for most defenders, I cant believe how much hes improved over the last few years. Bournemouth are a mad side, Hughes built a really underrated side there that Iraolas finally started to unlock the potential of. Emery gets a shit load of plaudits in the media, rightly so for mine, but Iraolas arguably done better with less. Their ceiling may only ever be 7th/8th given their limitations financially, but thats still really good when you remember who they are and where theyve come from.Whether Semeneyo is a top level CL player, Im not sure, Mane for me was just about the perfect speedster out there. The movement was smooth and always well timed, he was ferocious, clinical in front of goal and had the perfect game for a wide forward in Klopps system. He had his ups and downs like any player during his time here, but on the whole when you look back, he was the full package for a club at our level. Ill be watching Semeneyo closely this season to see what levels he can reach, but hes been one of the stars of the league so far this season and its not come from nowhere, hes been improving every week.