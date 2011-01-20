« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1231397 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,583
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33640 on: November 3, 2024, 02:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  3, 2024, 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Jaysus Christ no
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,135
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33641 on: November 3, 2024, 02:48:45 pm »
Just get me a CM in January.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,707
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33642 on: November 3, 2024, 03:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  3, 2024, 02:31:36 pm
97% vs cheaty, if thats bad

he was very good yesterday - genuinely asking why the numbers show he struggles to pass it forward.. that was the case last season,  I've just looked and he's made a big jump with this so far this season which is interesting
Doesn't do anything in the final 3rd is that set up or his own limitations?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33643 on: November 3, 2024, 04:04:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  3, 2024, 01:17:20 pm
Whats the  explanation for Kerkez poor passing numbers and why would he be our target for a possession base team?

He created an assist against City
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33644 on: November 3, 2024, 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  3, 2024, 03:27:11 pm
he was very good yesterday - genuinely asking why the numbers show he struggles to pass it forward.. that was the case last season,  I've just looked and he's made a big jump with this so far this season which is interesting
Doesn't do anything in the final 3rd is that set up or his own limitations?

Two assists? Hes really improving, so yes hes jumped massively this season, he kept Mo quiet, which really makes you take note.
Logged

Offline Darwinsawinsawin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33645 on: November 3, 2024, 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  3, 2024, 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Bannable post
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33646 on: November 3, 2024, 05:30:00 pm »
Scouts from European clubs are watching Maksimovic today, a 17 year old creative Midfielder.  We've been linked to him as has Abu Dhabi, PSG and Dortmund.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • Sound
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33647 on: November 3, 2024, 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  3, 2024, 04:56:25 am
Looks like Kalvin Phillips is having a tough time at Ipswich, I wonder if they'll be looking to get rid. Not necessarily a starter, but he'd provide some depth.

Good god that might be the worst suggestion for a player I've ever seen
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33648 on: November 3, 2024, 07:01:44 pm »
https://xcancel.com/ballkingvbj/status/1853137047814365624?s=46

Could be seeing that connection in red next season  :nirnir

Zubi showing his class on the ball there, those Spanish 6s just hit different. Fuck your fbref.
« Last Edit: November 3, 2024, 07:03:25 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,163
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33649 on: November 3, 2024, 07:25:05 pm »
Kalvin Phillips ffs, I remember when people used to have ambition on this thread.

Has anyone heard of any credible links to Harrison Reed this window?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33650 on: November 3, 2024, 09:32:02 pm »
No, but I did see Sander Berge looking at houses in Formby.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,497
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33651 on: November 3, 2024, 09:36:15 pm »
I'd rather recall Nat Phillips at this point and play him in midfield.

Kalvin Phillips is a limited player who Bielsa elevated for a couple of years. He'd struggle in The Championship now. Guardiola ruined him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33652 on: November 3, 2024, 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on November  3, 2024, 07:01:44 pm
https://xcancel.com/ballkingvbj/status/1853137047814365624?s=46

Could be seeing that connection in red next season  :nirnir

Zubi showing his class on the ball there, those Spanish 6s just hit different. Fuck your fbref.

The pass, good though it was, had nothing to do with the goal.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33653 on: November 3, 2024, 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Original on November  3, 2024, 06:55:16 pm
Good god that might be the worst suggestion for a player I've ever seen



Very sensitive in here at the moment  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,172
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33654 on: November 3, 2024, 11:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  3, 2024, 05:30:00 pm
Scouts from European clubs are watching Maksimovic today, a 17 year old creative Midfielder.  We've been linked to him as has Abu Dhabi, PSG and Dortmund.

The kid is a proper talent. Still very raw, but that is to be expected from a 17-year-old ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33655 on: November 3, 2024, 11:44:14 pm »
Looks like it mate. But he and his agent have been quoted saying they want to go somewhere where he will play regularly.  None of the the clubs rumoured in for him bar Dortmund would offer that.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33656 on: Yesterday at 09:52:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  3, 2024, 09:36:15 pm
I'd rather recall Nat Phillips at this point and play him in midfield.

Kalvin Phillips is a limited player who Bielsa elevated for a couple of years. He'd struggle in The Championship now. Guardiola ruined him.

 :o :o :o :o
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33657 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  3, 2024, 12:06:45 pm
Arsenal, he is fucking shit upfront


Doesn't like crosses?

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33658 on: Yesterday at 02:01:59 pm »
Semenyo is interesting.
Having a superb season bit similar to Mane at Southampton
His numbers look good though

Quote
The standout performance of the Premier League weekend came from Antoine Semenyo, player of the match in Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday. He scored one goal but caused Kyle Walker many more problems than that.

"He has been playing very well all the season," said Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola of Semenyo afterwards. "I think we demand him a lot because I think he can give a lot, and today probably he scores and everyone gives him more recognition."


It is almost three years since a player - Adama Traore, predictably - completed six dribbles in a Premier League game against City. Semenyo's showing coupled with the victory justified Iraola's surprise move to switch his winger to the left for this game.


The decision was not made to target Walker. "It was more defensive minded because we decided the job defensively that the right winger had to do was more difficult." While Marcus Tavernier focused on that, Semenyo was free to cause problems for City.

Not that his own defensive work is unimpressive. Semenyo actually ranks third in the Premier League for possessions won in the attacking third of the pitch. As for shots taken, only Erling Haaland has more of them than the Ghanaian so far this season.

While a third of those shots have been from outside the box, the only wide forward with a higher expected-goals total than Semenyo this season is Mohamed Salah. In this form, perhaps it is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with a move for him.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12037/13248242/antoine-semenyo-s-dribbles-mohamed-salah-s-touches-inside-the-box-and-moises-caicedo-s-tackles-in-the-debrief
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33659 on: Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm »
Nah, you gotta keep up. RAWK has decided he's rubbish because fbref suggests his passing isn't brilliant.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33660 on: Yesterday at 03:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:47:52 pm
Nah, you gotta keep up. RAWK has decided he's rubbish because fbref suggests his passing isn't brilliant.

Semenyo and Kerkez doing very well, so is Iraola. Almost like Hughes isn't a complete idiot.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33661 on: Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:01:59 pm
Semenyo is interesting.
Having a superb season bit similar to Mane at Southampton
His numbers look good though

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12037/13248242/antoine-semenyo-s-dribbles-mohamed-salah-s-touches-inside-the-box-and-moises-caicedo-s-tackles-in-the-debrief

Hes class, anyone that says otherwise either hasnt watched him or doesnt grasp basic footballing concepts. Hes a proper handful for most defenders, I cant believe how much hes improved over the last few years. Bournemouth are a mad side, Hughes built a really underrated side there that Iraolas finally started to unlock the potential of. Emery gets a shit load of plaudits in the media, rightly so for mine, but Iraolas arguably done better with less. Their ceiling may only ever be 7th/8th given their limitations financially, but thats still really good when you remember who they are and where theyve come from.

Whether Semeneyo is a top level CL player, Im not sure, Mane for me was just about the perfect speedster out there. The movement was smooth and always well timed, he was ferocious, clinical in front of goal and had the perfect game for a wide forward in Klopps system. He had his ups and downs like any player during his time here, but on the whole when you look back, he was the full package for a club at our level. Ill be watching Semeneyo closely this season to see what levels he can reach, but hes been one of the stars of the league so far this season and its not come from nowhere, hes been improving every week.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33662 on: Yesterday at 04:03:36 pm »
There's only one guy who keeps using Fbref as a way of making out if a palyer is good or not. He doesn't represent the values of the RAWK Transfer forum/thread.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33663 on: Yesterday at 04:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:03:36 pm
There's only one guy who keeps using Fbref as a way of making out if a palyer is good or not. He doesn't represent the values of the RAWK Transfer forum/thread.

Sorry Samie.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33664 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm »
I wasn't even talking about you.  ;D
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,889
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33665 on: Yesterday at 04:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm
I wasn't even talking about you.  ;D

Helps if you tell us who you're talking about and why that person is JackWard.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33666 on: Yesterday at 04:30:11 pm »
So much of what we do over the next 18 months will be determined by the contract situation with Trent, Van Dijk and Salah (plus hoping Konate extends too). Outside of that, I think a centre mid, centre back and left back are the clear needs to be addressed in January & next summer.

I don't think we need to be looking to add depth to the squad but clear upgrades to the starting 11. We need more top players who could get into most teams- two of ours in Mo and Van Dijk are over 30 and won't be here forever. The word opportunistic was used last summer and I'd like us to be more aggressive in this- can we muscle in on players entering their last 12 months of their contracts (Musiala for example) or teams with financial issues (Barce's FFP issues and their young star players)?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33667 on: Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:03:36 pm
There's only one guy who keeps using Fbref as a way of making out if a palyer is good or not. He doesn't represent the values of the RAWK Transfer forum/thread.

How dare you suggest that we use fbref as a source. I use whoscored.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,100
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33668 on: Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Avens on November  3, 2024, 10:24:25 pm

Very sensitive in here at the moment  ;D

Or people have low tolerance for trolling?

Worth considering that if people took your idiocy at face value, perhaps you are just too natural at seeming like an idiot?  ;D
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33669 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Or people have low tolerance for trolling?

Worth considering that if people took your idiocy at face value, perhaps you are just too natural at seeming like an idiot?  ;D

 ;D
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33670 on: Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Or people have low tolerance for trolling?

Worth considering that if people took your idiocy at face value, perhaps you are just too natural at seeming like an idiot?  ;D

Haha very good :)
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33671 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Or people have low tolerance for trolling?

Worth considering that if people took your idiocy at face value, perhaps you are just too natural at seeming like an idiot?  ;D
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33672 on: Today at 06:38:54 am »
https://xcancel.com/jnevesera/status/1853476172274839638?s=46

But is he fast when hes caught miles out of position 🥴
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,690
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33673 on: Today at 07:18:51 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:38:54 am
https://xcancel.com/jnevesera/status/1853476172274839638?s=46

But is he fast when hes caught miles out of position 🥴

Off the ball stuff is important in this league.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33674 on: Today at 07:22:26 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:38:54 am
https://xcancel.com/jnevesera/status/1853476172274839638?s=46

But is he fast when hes caught miles out of position 🥴

You can see why we want him, very forward thinking, good in the air at set pieces as well.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,690
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33675 on: Today at 07:39:46 am »
Still think we will be looking for an attacker. At the moment we have a number 10 and a number 9 who cost a combined £120m who have 1 league goal between them.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33676 on: Today at 07:51:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:46 am
Still think we will be looking for an attacker. At the moment we have a number 10 and a number 9 who cost a combined £120m who have 1 league goal between them.
Jota is 28 soon & has 2 years left in the summer.
I would let him go in the summer too many injuries

but if we hopefully keep Salah we will need a 9 who presses like crazy & scores.

Gyokores i think would ideal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Up
« previous next »
 