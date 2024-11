Endo had to play 20 minutes in a game against a top 6 side yesterday, on the back of a very poor midweek performance. He played in the deepest role too, not in the kind of less disciplined 'free role' to run around and make challenges'. In his first action he got caught the wrong side and let two people get goalside of him and was powerless to do anything. It's fine to say that we have good athleticism in a number of our midfield players, but it's hyperbolic to say there are no issues with athleticism in midfield. We lack depth in the advanced position(s) too. We had two subs of 8 of the bench yesterday who you'd want to play in the oppositions half.



We have to improve on Endo, no arguments from me on that, but I wouldn’t say most of our issues this season are due to lacking athleticism in midfield. You’ll find examples throughout games where players who are athletic take up wrong positions and don’t recover, or end up giving fouls away trying to get back in position etc for me we need to be a lot tighter with the ball, that’s not just on the midfield, it’s everyone on the field, but I think we need another ball player in there rather than a more athletic/defensive player.We are a little light on attacking players at the moment but we’re expecting Jota, Elliott and Chiesa back in a couple of weeks so I can’t see that being an issue as the season goes on. I know it was a sub just to close the game out, but I wonder if we can get Bradley more minutes by using him ahead of Trent, even if it’s just off the bench, he’d suit the role of a wide midfielder imo.