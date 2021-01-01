For those who have seen Zubimendi play a lot, is he athletic enough? Mac Allister is a great player but lets be honest, if you pull him out of position a bit, he doesn't have the athletic ability to do cover spaces very well and thats something clearly good teams have targeted. If we sign him, are we having to consider that its Gravenberch plus one of Mac or Zubimendi, or you go to a 3 man midfield?
Also its a bit mad how a top midfielder like Monaco lad is being made out to be completely not of use because Klopp and Slot are completely different. We tried to pass the ball more against Arsenal under Klopp than we did with Slot and you wouldn't see a Klopp team get dominated in terms of possession at home the way we were against Chelsea.
Personally I think what Gravenberch has shown negates the need for a passer like Zubimendi. Id rather we get more energy and defensive nous into the midfield.