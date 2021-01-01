« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33400 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:57:37 pm
show some class and apologise, the only person using that undignified term is you and the majorly of posters on RAWK have class and manners

Which is undignified - clueless or wum? Because you're one of them.

If you believe we expect Chiesa, a player signed on the last day of the window with zero preseason to "hit the ground running" then you're clueless.

If you don't believe it then you're coming on here and being a wum.

Which is it?
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33401 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:56:13 pm
We signed him the last day of the window, not sure there was much opportunity cost there during that window. I also doubt his fee / wages were such that would see us having to say no to others in future windows either.

I think he is on £150k a week isnt he? Pretty high if he is.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33402 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:47 pm
I think he is on £150k a week isnt he? Pretty high if he is.

I've seen everything from £90-120k, not seen as high as £150k. Who knows though because none will be accurate. Could well be a lower base with high performance / appearance to cover us for long injuries.
clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33403 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:47:40 am
Don't think much has changed with Slot coming in in terms of the positions we need to buy, maybe just the type/ profile.

We still need over the next 2 windows a centre back, centre mid , a left back and potentially a versatile forward. That is with Trent, Van Dijk and Salah all signing new deals

Given how particular we are with signings it just makes sense to do all we can to get them on new deals. It buys us time.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33404 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Which is undignified - clueless or wum? Because you're one of them.

If you believe we expect Chiesa, a player signed on the last day of the window with zero preseason to "hit the ground running" then you're clueless.

If you don't believe it then you're coming on here and being a wum.

Which is it?

Craig i apologise for calling you a big bollocks earlier.  Can i change it to a wee bollocks or no bollocks which do you prefer?
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33405 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:05:47 pm
Craig i apologise for calling you a big bollocks earlier.  Can i change it to a wee bollocks or no bollocks which do you prefer?

These will be added to the legal proceedings against you.
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33406 on: Today at 01:10:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:08:53 pm
These will be added to the legal proceedings against you.

agh fuck dont be a dickhead now too ;)
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33407 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:10:24 pm
agh fuck dont be a dickhead now too ;)

Samie is saving you space in his cell.
Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33408 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:56:09 pm
The reason we signed Chiesa is to give the manager more options and depth, if hes not available for half the season it should be apparent why thats not working out? 


Salah is a fantastic playmaker and goalscorer for us now but he is offering less
penetration out wide so I do think a really explosive player as a late substitute or rotation option could help us to break teams down, we arent really getting in behind teams as much as Id like and i do think a lack of dynamism is related, we shouldnt be making these types of opportunistic signings given the strength of our squad, its already very good so why not just buy a quality fit player? its not like we are in the position of needing to spread transfer fees across 6 players?

We signed Chiesa for greater depth, yes, he arrived here needing to work his way to full fitness. Unfortunately theres been a bump in the road but weve signed him for 4 years not 4 weeks, sometimes these things happen regardless of a players injury history, it seems a bit weird to be criticising it a few weeks in, maybe if there are multiple years of it happening, maybe then you look back and say that was a poor decision, but a few weeks in is bed wetter stuff.

Theres a lot of cliches in there but very little substance. First of all, whether youd like us to get in behind or not is pretty irrelevant, whats most important is what Slot wants and I think theres a pretty compelling case so far that Slot isnt as fussed about as our previous manager was, with a more patient approach with the ball being taken so far, i think its pretty obvious the manager isnt as concerned by that as hes rarely getting our best threat in behind on the end of chances in Nunez. Chiesa is a quality player, a couple of years ago hed have probably walked in our current side and been our second choice attacker, no offence to the likes of Adingra who might well end up decent in a few years, but theyre worlds apart in terms of proven pedigree and their ability to get in our side. Adingra might be fit and available at the moment but if I have to wait a few weeks for the better player to get himself in top shape I dont see the issue. Adingra will never be good enough to be a long term starter for us, Chiesa might.
disgraced cake

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33409 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm »
The squad we have together is so good, I've been very impressed with how we can make changes against Prem teams like West Ham and Brighton in the cup and win quite convincingly whilst playing some nice stuff. The young players look poised to contribute again and there's also excitement around players like Nyoni who probably won't play loads this season but has potential to be in our team at some point on a more regular basis in the coming years. A few good ones out on loan too.

But, as said previously, a great squad means we need to add more to it to continue raising our levels. My own feeling is that with Slot we have such a great chance to win major trophies over the coming years, the team is settled and he's finding ways to bring out even more consistency and inventiveness to win games. Early days I know but I like what I've seen. So on the manager call I think they could have done no better realistically. I also feel like some of the other clubs around us have a long way to go to get themselves right and am hoping City of course go on their way down a little after Guardiola goes.

I'm disappointed in what they done in the summer squad wise and it does concern me going forward with this set up. Things are looking really good but for the time being I'm only cautiously optimistic about the season because for a 100% fact I know they could have improved the squad this summer, which should be the aim every time. I am admittedly one to moan about ambition but things get even more frustrating to me when we have something potentially special and don't want to push the boat. Klopp wasn't perfect in the market but that thinking cost us on occasion without a single doubt. Back the manager and get those contracts sorted.
MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33410 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:01:47 pm
I think he is on £150k a week isnt he? Pretty high if he is.
The Atlethic (I think Pearce) said he's on £120k a week. We will obviously need him to contribute on that money but it's something than can be assessed at the end of the season,  not now.
MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33411 on: Today at 01:35:39 pm »
Davies is very injury prone i would be looking at him at all with the wages he wants
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33412 on: Today at 02:31:00 pm »
TCHOO TCHOO!

Quote
Aurelien Tchouameni is running out of support and Real Madrid is already open to listening to offers for him

[@JorgeCPicon/@AlfredoMatillaG]
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33413 on: Today at 02:33:28 pm »
Id love for us to sign him. I also think Arsenal may go after him as well, as a Partey replacement.
