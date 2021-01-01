The reason we signed Chiesa is to give the manager more options and depth, if hes not available for half the season it should be apparent why thats not working out?
Salah is a fantastic playmaker and goalscorer for us now but he is offering less
penetration out wide so I do think a really explosive player as a late substitute or rotation option could help us to break teams down, we arent really getting in behind teams as much as Id like and i do think a lack of dynamism is related, we shouldnt be making these types of opportunistic signings given the strength of our squad, its already very good so why not just buy a quality fit player? its not like we are in the position of needing to spread transfer fees across 6 players?
We signed Chiesa for greater depth, yes, he arrived here needing to work his way to full fitness. Unfortunately theres been a bump in the road but weve signed him for 4 years not 4 weeks, sometimes these things happen regardless of a players injury history, it seems a bit weird to be criticising it a few weeks in, maybe if there are multiple years of it happening, maybe then you look back and say that was a poor decision, but a few weeks in is bed wetter stuff.
Theres a lot of cliches in there but very little substance. First of all, whether youd like us to get in behind or not is pretty irrelevant, whats most important is what Slot wants and I think theres a pretty compelling case so far that Slot isnt as fussed about as our previous manager was, with a more patient approach with the ball being taken so far, i think its pretty obvious the manager isnt as concerned by that as hes rarely getting our best threat in behind on the end of chances in Nunez. Chiesa is a quality player, a couple of years ago hed have probably walked in our current side and been our second choice attacker, no offence to the likes of Adingra who might well end up decent in a few years, but theyre worlds apart in terms of proven pedigree and their ability to get in our side. Adingra might be fit and available at the moment but if I have to wait a few weeks for the better player to get himself in top shape I dont see the issue. Adingra will never be good enough to be a long term starter for us, Chiesa might.