The squad we have together is so good, I've been very impressed with how we can make changes against Prem teams like West Ham and Brighton in the cup and win quite convincingly whilst playing some nice stuff. The young players look poised to contribute again and there's also excitement around players like Nyoni who probably won't play loads this season but has potential to be in our team at some point on a more regular basis in the coming years. A few good ones out on loan too.



But, as said previously, a great squad means we need to add more to it to continue raising our levels. My own feeling is that with Slot we have such a great chance to win major trophies over the coming years, the team is settled and he's finding ways to bring out even more consistency and inventiveness to win games. Early days I know but I like what I've seen. So on the manager call I think they could have done no better realistically. I also feel like some of the other clubs around us have a long way to go to get themselves right and am hoping City of course go on their way down a little after Guardiola goes.



I'm disappointed in what they done in the summer squad wise and it does concern me going forward with this set up. Things are looking really good but for the time being I'm only cautiously optimistic about the season because for a 100% fact I know they could have improved the squad this summer, which should be the aim every time. I am admittedly one to moan about ambition but things get even more frustrating to me when we have something potentially special and don't want to push the boat. Klopp wasn't perfect in the market but that thinking cost us on occasion without a single doubt. Back the manager and get those contracts sorted.