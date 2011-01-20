« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1218290 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33360 on: Yesterday at 01:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm
He has a chart compared to Coronation Street characters. He said you're peak Norris.

He messaged me earlier saying you were peak Hayley  :-X
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33361 on: Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:26:03 pm
He messaged me earlier saying you were peak Hayley  :-X

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33362 on: Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 12:37:48 pm
Let the record state that Craigs bollocks are actually tiny.

Whos saying a big bollocks is a bad thing.  I embrace it better than tiny ones
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33363 on: Yesterday at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Whos saying a big bollocks is a bad thing.  I embrace it better than tiny ones
Embrace : a close encircling with the arms and pressure to the chest especially as a sign of affection : hug
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33364 on: Yesterday at 05:07:18 pm »
Bollock hugging. Thats a first for Rawk
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33365 on: Yesterday at 05:08:27 pm »
Getting a Klopp hug from digger if youve got giant plums.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33366 on: Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 05:07:18 pm
Bollock hugging. Thats a first for Rawk

Digger's first name may be Buster.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33367 on: Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:14:23 pm
Digger's first name may be Buster.
Haha one for the oldies ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33368 on: Yesterday at 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:03:35 am
Only spending 12m on Chiesa to improve the squad for this season wasnt good enough. Some of you guys also spent the summer transfer window defending this and making excuses for the club which I find hard to understand as fans.

We have also spent a good amount on the best goalkeeper under 30 in the World, as a long term replacement for Alisson. Without any desire to defend anything, I was never expecting for us to spend too much, with a new manager in place.

It was to be expected that the club would like to see how the players we already had would adapt to Slot's setup. We started the season with 2 good players for every position on the pitch. After 13 competitive games (and 11 wins), I think that we are starting to get the picture what we will need in the coming transfer windows in order to improve Slot's squad.

A new starting No.6 in the double pivot next to Mac Allister is probably off the agenda, since Gravenberch is making the position his own. That leaves us with the need to find an upgrade on Endo for the backup spot for this position, if we are not satisfied with Bajcetic's progress on loan at Salzburg.

A lot of our transfer activity will depend on the outcome of the contract negotiations with Trent, Mo and Virgil. If all three of them are to leave, we will be entering a rebuild mode, and we will be signing younger players.

However, if all three of them are to stay, it will be a completely different ballgame, since we will be in a win-now mode, and that will require different type of signings ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33369 on: Today at 12:56:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:10:00 pm
We have also spent a good amount on the best goalkeeper under 30 in the World, as a long term replacement for Alisson. Without any desire to defend anything, I was never expecting for us to spend too much, with a new manager in place.

It was to be expected that the club would like to see how the players we already had would adapt to Slot's setup. We started the season with 2 good players for every position on the pitch. After 13 competitive games (and 11 wins), I think that we are starting to get the picture what we will need in the coming transfer windows in order to improve Slot's squad.

A new starting No.6 in the double pivot next to Mac Allister is probably off the agenda, since Gravenberch is making the position his own. That leaves us with the need to find an upgrade on Endo for the backup spot for this position, if we are not satisfied with Bajcetic's progress on loan at Salzburg.

A lot of our transfer activity will depend on the outcome of the contract negotiations with Trent, Mo and Virgil. If all three of them are to leave, we will be entering a rebuild mode, and we will be signing younger players.

However, if all three of them are to stay, it will be a completely different ballgame, since we will be in a win-now mode, and that will require different type of signings ...

Why do we have to enter a rebuild mode and sign younger players? Why cant we just sign top players that can help us win now?

Are we a small club or something? Its also not very good succession planning to need a rebuild is it? Clubs have to try to avoid boom and bust cycles.

Also bit odd how you think the only player we need is a back up midfielder.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33370 on: Today at 04:46:54 am »
I think the excellent start to the season is pulling a veil over our eyes at the moment, we need more than one player. Yes, we have starting 11 that can beat anyone once they get used to Slot's system, but we don't play one game a week. I don't think that the terms backup or reserve players have the same meaning in the modern day. We need two players for each position, which means 6 midfielders for three slots. But that's not to say we need three starters and three reserves, we need at least 5 top quality players each good enough to start. Now we have Gravenberch, Macca, Szoboslai and Curtis, each rightfully vying for a start, and that's not enough. Perhaps what Peter means as an upgrade on Endo is a player of the caliber of those four; then I'd agree. Ideally, you'd want six such players, but that would create a difficult situation to keep them all happy. And we are not the Cheats.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33371 on: Today at 09:38:31 am »
So i read an article that said the mancs were interested in alphonso davies but were put off by his salary demands, which were 12 m euros a year.

I think that brilliant, lets be having that. 12m a year that's 60 over 5 years and it comes pre amortized at 12 a year. If you call it a transfer fee instead of a salary that is dirt cheap, well below market value and the salary is included. I wont hear anything again about how we cant afford him. We cant afford not to get him.

give the lad 50, payable at 10 a year as a signing on bonus and 2m euros a year in salary to keep the structure intact. screw it give him a 6 or 7 at that rate hes only 23. I'll have 6 of those.

sets your sights higher folks. Alphonsos our man. see no reason at all he wouldn't be interested in coming here either. We should go after him hard.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33372 on: Today at 09:58:43 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:38:31 am
So i read an article that said the mancs were interested in alphonso davies but were put off by his salary demands, which were 12 m euros a year.

Anyway we have Robbo Kostas Beck Chambers Scanlon. We will save the money on Endos replacement. Just hoping there is value in the market summer 2025

I think that brilliant, lets be having that. 12m a year that's 60 over 5 years and it comes pre amortized at 12 a year. If you call it a transfer fee instead of a salary that is dirt cheap, well below market value and the salary is included. I wont hear anything again about how we cant afford him. We cant afford not to get him.

give the lad 50, payable at 10 a year as a signing on bonus and 2m euros a year in salary to keep the structure intact. screw it give him a 6 or 7 at that rate hes only 23. I'll have 6 of those.

sets your sights higher folks. Alphonsos our man. see no reason at all he wouldn't be interested in coming here either. We should go after him hard.

And where do you want to play him. I heard he doesn't want to play at leftback anymore. Plays in midfield with Canada. He's fast as fuck right wing as Mo successor?
