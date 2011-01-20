Only spending 12m on Chiesa to improve the squad for this season wasnt good enough. Some of you guys also spent the summer transfer window defending this and making excuses for the club which I find hard to understand as fans.



We have also spent a good amount on the best goalkeeper under 30 in the World, as a long term replacement for Alisson. Without any desire to defend anything, I was never expecting for us to spend too much, with a new manager in place.It was to be expected that the club would like to see how the players we already had would adapt to Slot's setup. We started the season with 2 good players for every position on the pitch. After 13 competitive games (and 11 wins), I think that we are starting to get the picture what we will need in the coming transfer windows in order to improve Slot's squad.A new starting No.6 in the double pivot next to Mac Allister is probably off the agenda, since Gravenberch is making the position his own. That leaves us with the need to find an upgrade on Endo for the backup spot for this position, if we are not satisfied with Bajcetic's progress on loan at Salzburg.A lot of our transfer activity will depend on the outcome of the contract negotiations with Trent, Mo and Virgil. If all three of them are to leave, we will be entering a rebuild mode, and we will be signing younger players.However, if all three of them are to stay, it will be a completely different ballgame, since we will be in a win-now mode, and that will require different type of signings ...