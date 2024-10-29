Only spending 12m on Chiesa to improve the squad for this season wasnt good enough. Some of you guys also spent the summer transfer window defending this and making excuses for the club which I find hard to understand as fans.



I think this is where I differ. Id imagine as fans wed all like to see the team improve and transfers is one way of doing that. But I dont think the role of supporting includes being critical of every little thing we dont like about the club. Throwing our toys out of the pram or deciding that people, whose jobs we have no idea what they truly involve, are shit really doesnt fit with my understanding of support. Its smacks of entitlement. Whatever you think about our transfer strategy it has brought us more success than most and we have and continue to sign quality players, albeit this summer was a disappointment to all.Were currently in one of the more successful periods of the last 35 years. The only reason we arent 3 times PL winners is due to the biggest sporting cheats in history, not our transfers. We should enjoy it while it lasts and get behind the players we have got instead of constantly bitching about what we havent got.