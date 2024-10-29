« previous next »
Hazell

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33320 on: Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:52:45 pm
Does it matter? We'll just replace him with someone worse.

That is our MO. Small time club.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33321 on: Yesterday at 04:03:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
That is our MO. Small time club.

If you could just cast your mind back to Jan 2021, let me explain how that window meant Jota got injured in the ribs by someone falling on to him last weekend v's Arsenal.
JasonF

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33322 on: Yesterday at 04:06:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:52:45 pm
Does it matter? We'll just replace him with someone worse.

You seem to be replying to a post about Kelleher, who I would say we've already replaced with Mamardashvili. Maybe he'll end up being worse, but that would be unexpected, he's already a great keeper and younger than Kelleher.
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33323 on: Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on October 28, 2024, 10:04:32 pm
Arthur Theate is a good shout too

Breathe on him and he takes a tumble. Hard to find the right adjective for how he does this...
Hazell

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33324 on: Yesterday at 04:31:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:03:00 pm
If you could just cast your mind back to Jan 2021, let me explain how that window meant Jota got injured in the ribs by someone falling on to him last weekend v's Arsenal.

Or how we lost to Forest :P
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33325 on: Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:52:45 pm
Does it matter? We'll just replace him with someone worse.

He's already been replaced ...

So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33326 on: Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:32:14 pm
i would move on Jota in the summer.
Get in a more durable player like Gyokeres who is at his peak

Be interesting to see how durable any replacement is when a 65 centre back uses them as a trampoline.
farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33327 on: Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm
Be interesting to see how durable any replacement is when a 65 centre back uses them as a trampoline.
Was going to comment along those lines too; a half-ton bull drops on you and you're labelled injury prone for that...
duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33328 on: Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm
He's already been replaced ...


When did we buy the other 4?
Hazell

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33329 on: Yesterday at 05:55:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:06:24 pm
He's already been replaced ...

Not a great level of keepers in their early to mid-20's these days eh? Mamardashvili aside, obviously.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33330 on: Yesterday at 06:28:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 28, 2024, 06:24:54 pm
If we dont get these contracts sorted then there is going to be so much business to do in the summer that its unreal.

dont worry, well bring in 3 more scouts, a global head of scouting, data analysis expert just so our backroom staff is able to identify the injury prone players we can pickup on the cheap so can we can go BIG on next summers friend rejection. i wonder who we are unrealistically going to chase next year? Wirtz? Saka? Rodrygo? Tchouameni? Antonio Silva?
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33331 on: Yesterday at 06:31:29 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
Was going to comment along those lines too; a half-ton bull drops on you and you're labelled injury prone for that...


Did anyone else else catch the comment from slot in his post Arsenal press conference, Salah isnt just a top player because of his goals/Assists but hes a top player because hes always available

So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33332 on: Yesterday at 06:36:40 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:31:29 pm

Did anyone else else catch the comment from slot in his post Arsenal press conference, Salah isnt just a top player because of his goals/Assists but hes a top player because hes always available

Except when Ramos severely injured his shoulder either by design or falling awkwardly.

You cant be available when youve been subjected to a heavy impact injury.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33333 on: Yesterday at 09:28:06 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:36:40 pm
Except when Ramos severely injured his shoulder either by design or falling awkwardly.

You cant be available when youve been subjected to a heavy impact injury.

Jota was injury prone dating back to his Wolves days or did a 15stone fella land on him back then as well?
Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33334 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:28:35 pm
dont worry, well bring in 3 more scouts, a global head of scouting, data analysis expert just so our backroom staff is able to identify the injury prone players we can pickup on the cheap so can we can go BIG on next summers friend rejection. i wonder who we are unrealistically going to chase next year? Wirtz? Saka? Rodrygo? Tchouameni? Antonio Silva?

Unrealistically miss out on the usual few, before opportunistically swooping for some crock being flogged on the cheap, sounds par for the course these days.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33335 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
You's are snide as fuck.
CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33336 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
You's are snide as fuck.

Yup. Beyond boring. Be nice if the snidey shite can be fucked off the site to be honest as it adds fuck all and it just tedious now.
duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33337 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:28:35 pm
dont worry, well bring in 3 more scouts, a global head of scouting, data analysis expert just so our backroom staff is able to identify the injury prone players we can pickup on the cheap so can we can go BIG on next summers friend rejection. i wonder who we are unrealistically going to chase next year? Wirtz? Saka? Rodrygo? Tchouameni? Antonio Silva?

Why do you even bother with supporting us (and I use that in the loosest possible terms), when you always look for the most negative angle possible and when there isnt one you just make twattish shit up like this
DiggerJohn

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33338 on: Today at 08:03:35 am
Only spending 12m on Chiesa to improve the squad for this season wasnt good enough. Some of you guys also spent the summer transfer window defending this and making excuses for the club which I find hard to understand as fans.
clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33339 on: Today at 08:37:03 am
I think there's probably middle ground in this. But yeah we should have done a bit more (across contracts and signings). I don't think anyone will disagree with that. More to the point we've now got shit loads to do in 12 months. Depending on contracts. However we don't really know if it was FSG being cheap or we really didn't think there was players to improve us.
Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33340 on: Today at 08:40:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Unrealistically miss out on the usual few, before opportunistically swooping for some crock being flogged on the cheap, sounds par for the course these days.

Jota has had two impact injuries, youre just a toxic troll.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33341 on: Today at 08:44:56 am
It's okay to think we should have done more over the Summer, and I'm pretty sure no one really disagrees (albeit we seem to managing pretty well thus far). But there's a difference between having that opinion and feeling the need to voice it over and over and over again in pretty much every single thread on the board. That is when the same posters manage to take a break from still talking about January 2021.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33342 on: Today at 09:11:05 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:44:56 am
It's okay to think we should have done more over the Summer, and I'm pretty sure no one really disagrees (albeit we seem to managing pretty well thus far). But there's a difference between having that opinion and feeling the need to voice it over and over and over again in pretty much every single thread on the board. That is when the same posters manage to take a break from still talking about January 2021.

January 21, that really was

Im all in on the snide if were doing badly. But given how things are going it does make me wonder whether people are actually enjoying it. Who cares we only bought a, potential, crock in the summer. Were smashing it.
duvva 💅

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #33343 on: Today at 09:26:27 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:03:35 am
Only spending 12m on Chiesa to improve the squad for this season wasnt good enough. Some of you guys also spent the summer transfer window defending this and making excuses for the club which I find hard to understand as fans.
I think this is where I differ. Id imagine as fans wed all like to see the team improve and transfers is one way of doing that. But I dont think the role of supporting includes being critical of every little thing we dont like about the club. Throwing our toys out of the pram or deciding that people, whose jobs we have no idea what they truly involve, are shit really doesnt fit with my understanding of support. Its smacks of entitlement. Whatever you think about our transfer strategy it has brought us more success than most and we have and continue to sign quality players, albeit this summer was a disappointment to all.

Were currently in one of the more successful periods of the last 35 years. The only reason we arent 3 times PL winners is due to the biggest sporting cheats in history, not our transfers. We should enjoy it while it lasts and get behind the players we have got instead of constantly bitching about what we havent got.
