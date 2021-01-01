« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1209688 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33280 on: Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:26:51 pm
Paulo Maldini!

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
I raise you Djimi Traore

Tough call. Their match up in Istanbul is one of the greatest head to heads I've ever seen.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33281 on: Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:29:29 pm
Tough call. Their match up in Istanbul is one of the greatest head to heads I've ever seen.
Djimi won on points that day :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33282 on: Yesterday at 04:43:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm
Djimi won on points that day :)

Ha agreed :)
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33283 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm »
Will you two stop going off topic ffs.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33284 on: Yesterday at 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Will you two stop going off topic ffs.

We're not signing anyone, FSG are mingebags, wah wah wah...
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33285 on: Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm
All very well cherry picking the best examples. But none of them are left backs. And youve already expressed your faith, just one post above, in us making any signing Slot wants let alone those game changing kind of signings.

Im still waiting for you or anyone really to name this left back who is such a massive improvement on Robbo and will carry us to the league title

I just named a significant number of our January purchases over the past few years. And by no means does my point rely on every January signing being brilliant, it just needs a few egs to demonstrate that its much more possible than the unicorn moniker suggests. As for my lack of faith in us doing it. Well even if I didnt have faith that we would that doesnt mean we couldnt. As for what youre demanding in terms of a name, has anyone actually suggested we should buy a LB who is a massive improvement on Robbo and will carry us to the title? Or is that just you strawmanning an argument to make a point?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33286 on: Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm
I just named a significant number of our January purchases over the past few years. And by no means does my point rely on every January signing being brilliant, it just needs a few egs to demonstrate that its much more possible than the unicorn moniker suggests. As for my lack of faith in us doing it. Well even if I didnt have faith that we would that doesnt mean we couldnt. As for what youre demanding in terms of a name, has anyone actually suggested we should buy a LB who is a massive improvement on Robbo and will carry us to the title? Or is that just you strawmanning an argument to make a point?
I suggest you read a bit more of the thread before making assumptions. Yes someone did say Robbo could cost us the title, or not replacing him could. And yes someone did mention a unicorn but it wasnt me. Im simply asking who is out there who we can get in Jan (as some after yesterday suggested it was now more urgent) that is significant upgrade.

And I still dont have an answer
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33287 on: Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm
I suggest you read a bit more of the thread before making assumptions. Yes someone did say Robbo could cost us the title, or not replacing him could. And yes someone did mention a unicorn but it wasnt me. Im simply asking who is out there who we can get in Jan (as some after yesterday suggested it was now more urgent) that is significant upgrade.

And I still dont have an answer

Right so no one said a new LB could carry us to the title then given Robbo costing us the title is not the same thing.  As for unicorn - no you didnt mention one but the post I was replying to did.
« Reply #33288 on: Yesterday at 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm
I suggest you read a bit more of the thread before making assumptions. Yes someone did say Robbo could cost us the title, or not replacing him could. And yes someone did mention a unicorn but it wasnt me. Im simply asking who is out there who we can get in Jan (as some after yesterday suggested it was now more urgent) that is significant upgrade.

And I still dont have an answer
something tells me that if someone suggested to you that Robertson at Hull would be a great addition to the squad all those years ago, that you'd argue that he wasn't a significant upgrade. what does it matter anyway? ultimately supporters ability to scout and suggest prospective signings doesn't have any bearing on how our squad is built
« Reply #33289 on: Yesterday at 05:54:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:47:40 pm
something tells me that if someone suggested to you that Robertson at Hull would be a great addition to the squad all those years ago, that you'd argue that he wasn't a significant upgrade. what does it matter anyway? ultimately supporters ability to scout and suggest prospective signings doesn't have any bearing on how our squad is built
Id have probably accepted you as a suggested upgrade to Moreno. But thats not what this is about and you know that
« Reply #33290 on: Yesterday at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm
Right so no one said a new LB could carry us to the title then given Robbo costing us the title is not the same thing.  As for unicorn - no you didnt mention one but the post I was replying to did.
Im not really sure what your point is anymore, it seems very much the same thing or a very very related point that was being made but I think youre just arguing for sake of arguing now

And still no one can come up with a suitable replacement that is urgently needed in January which is what the original ask was.

« Reply #33291 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:54:07 pm
Id have probably accepted you as a suggested upgrade to Moreno. But thats not what this is about and you know that
i'm less one footed and prone to a brain fart, but i think you'd have been wrong to accept me!

i'm not fully sure what it's all about, i would say that we don't need long memories to know that it's possible to improve a squad just by way of adding players who are more available and have fewer miles on the clock. caveat that I'm not saying it's January or bust or anything extreme.

just look at Endo's contribution last year, versus Fabinhos - the gap between their footballing ability is close to a chasm, and yet Endo was (for the most part) able to contribute better than Fabinho was managing at the end. this isn't me advocating for signing a left back who's not up to our usual standard, just pointing out that it doesn't necessarily take a left back already at the level of Robertson's (post-Hull) pedigree to improve our squad options. just that we should as supporters start preparing for the likelihood that in the next year or so Robbo may want to leave because he's not a guaranteed starter (like Henderson) or he may become a senior statesman who plays a lot less (like Milner)
« Reply #33292 on: Yesterday at 06:17:55 pm »
And Ive not said you cant improve a squad in January. The original points raised were Robbos not good enough and yesterday proved it - I disagreed
Then it was if we dont replace him it could cost us the league - I disagreed and asked what left back would be a significant upgrade and come in January and help bring us the title

Almost everything else is other people trying to move the goalposts or misunderstanding and putting words in my mouth so they can argue some point I wasnt even arguing in the first place
« Reply #33293 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm »
If we dont get these contracts sorted then there is going to be so much business to do in the summer that its unreal.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33294 on: Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:24:35 pm
All very well cherry picking the best examples. But none of them are left backs. And youve already expressed your faith, just one post above, in us making any signing Slot wants let alone those game changing kind of signings.

Im still waiting for you or anyone really to name this left back who is such a massive improvement on Robbo and will carry us to the league title

Yeah, answered questions I didn't ask and points I wasn't arguing.  Not a huge surprise.

Diaz had a release clause and neither Coutinho or Sturridge were wanted by their respective clubs (and I think Sturridge had a release clause too), so not even applicable to this situation unless of course there's a left back out there with a release clause or that their club doesn't want.  Which, once again, they haven't named.

What's weird is in arguing that point they're missing I've not even decried the actual idea - of course you could sign a great player in January (although I'm struggling to think of one that resulted in a league title win, and I don't think it's unreasonable to say that it would be hard for a new signing to come in and hit the ground running when they're trying to break in to what would presumably be a pretty good side) - but it's definitely not as easy as some are making out. Twas ever thus.

I could get into the realms of suggesting whether Tsimikas takes over and whether Beck or Chambers has long-term potential....but I already know the answer to that's no because in this thread none of our wider squad are ever good enough to improve and take over a squad or starting place...as I was told about Bradley, Quansah, Gravenberch, et al...

Hell, to tie the narrative back in, the thread spent half the summer trying to sell Diaz, now he was a guaranteed bona fide world class player when we bought him...them goalposts must be on castors
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm by JP! »
« Reply #33295 on: Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm »
We are not signing anyone in January.
« Reply #33296 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm
If we dont get these contracts sorted then there is going to be so much business to do in the summer that its unreal.

Big Jorg is available for some temp work.
« Reply #33297 on: Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm
We are not signing anyone in January.

Most likely, I see we've had a day of excuses in here for not doing business already, paying Diaz release clause is also a new one  ;D
« Reply #33298 on: Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm
Big Jorg is available for some temp work.

Definitely more effective than Hughes. Must be all the coke.
« Reply #33299 on: Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm »
I think Im the only one on here who rates Owen Beck.
« Reply #33300 on: Yesterday at 07:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm
I think Im the only one on here who rates Owen Beck.

He's good but I think Chambers is better, massive shame he's out for months. Both need more playing time though.
« Reply #33301 on: Yesterday at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm
I think Im the only one on here who rates Owen Beck.

I like him and think he'll go on to have a career at the top level, but he's very similar to Robertson and I'm not sure that's what we're looking for in our left back.
« Reply #33302 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm
Yeah, answered questions I didn't ask and points I wasn't arguing.  Not a huge surprise.

Diaz had a release clause and neither Coutinho or Sturridge were wanted by their respective clubs (and I think Sturridge had a release clause too), so not even applicable to this situation unless of course there's a left back out there with a release clause or that their club doesn't want.  Which, once again, they haven't named.

What's weird is in arguing that point they're missing I've not even decried the actual idea - of course you could sign a great player in January (although I'm struggling to think of one that resulted in a league title win, and I don't think it's unreasonable to say that it would be hard for a new signing to come in and hit the ground running when they're trying to break in to what would presumably be a pretty good side) - but it's definitely not as easy as some are making out. Twas ever thus.

I could get into the realms of suggesting whether Tsimikas takes over and whether Beck or Chambers has long-term potential....but I already know the answer to that's no because in this thread none of our wider squad are ever good enough to improve and take over a squad or starting place...as I was told about Bradley, Quansah, Gravenberch, et al...

Hell, to tie the narrative back in, the thread spent half the summer trying to sell Diaz, now he was a guaranteed bona fide world class player when we bought him...them goalposts must be on castors

So we accept that its possible that there could be a LB out there whod improve us and we could sign this January? The post you made which I replied to suggested that this was an impossibility.
« Reply #33303 on: Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm
We are not signing anyone in January.

Well, we have signed Diaz and Gakpo in January, so I'd say that you are wrong ...
« Reply #33304 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm
I think Im the only one on here who rates Owen Beck.
It possible one of Beck, Scanlon or Chambers are part of replacing Robertson but not sure that going be the case
« Reply #33305 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:39:20 am
I liked Ait-Nouri but that was if it's the old Klopp system of the 2 fullbacks high and wide with a hard working midfield covering. Now it's moved away from that. Build up play and playing through high pressing is key. So more like Draex someone like Lukeba or Hincapie now I'm thinking

Like Hato too
Arthur Theate is a good shout too
« Reply #33306 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:25:23 am
Is the talk of a new LB knee jerk or is robbo decline actually that abrubt?

saka is not an easy "winger" to defend against.

and maybe if we curtail his attacking prowess a tad bit, there may still be a player in there that can be defensively sound against most of the wingers he come across.

Robbo got skinned by madweke a lot during the chelsea game
he is not the same player now

« Reply #33307 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm
We are not signing anyone in January.

i bet we buy at least 2 players in january

we have a new chief scout starting soon aswell
« Reply #33308 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
Arthur Theate is a good shout too

Great views of Edinburgh Castle from up there.
« Reply #33309 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
Great views of Edinburgh Castle from up there.

:wellin

« Reply #33310 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm
i bet we buy at least 2 players in january

we have a new chief scout starting soon aswell
« Reply #33311 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:24:33 pm
He's good but I think Chambers is better, massive shame he's out for months. Both need more playing time though.

Chambers from what i've seen in the past lacks a bit of athleticism, Beck is aggressive a front foot defender and has decent pace
« Reply #33312 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:29:42 pm
I like him and think he'll go on to have a career at the top level, but he's very similar to Robertson and I'm not sure that's what we're looking for in our left back.

Yeah he is similar to  a young Robertson.
« Reply #33313 on: Today at 02:02:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:52:44 pm
We're not signing anyone, FSG are mingebags, wah wah wah...

We will

but its another highly rated GK and some 18 year old in which position that doesnt need any reinforcement ;D

the main positions that need reinforcements will be delayed till it goes to shit then they panic buy just like they did our midfield. Thats how they roll i guess.

Ait nouri looks good and think is wolves best player. perfect signing if he was playing right back where we have trent(hopefully next season) and bradley and ramsey(lol)
