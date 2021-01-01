One draw in our second hardest game and we must make signings in January? We arent desperate for signings in the slightest and we dont need a new left back.
You can make a case for bringing in Zubimendi if he decides he does actually really want to move. But him aside weve got a really good squad. We are missing a few players currently, but were still able to improve during the game through using what we have on the bench.
We've got an excellent squad, but its going to be a tough long season. It looks alright now, but we've played 13 games in 10 weeks and could play 17 in the next 10 weeks (along with most of our players having at least one more international break and Mo going off to the AFCON). We're already talking about workload with certain players, I'm sure I read the gaffer say something like Dom can't press like he does every 3 days.
I dont think we need to start worrying about positions we're well stocked, like LB. But in CM we only really have four players who we'd want starting big games for us (Grav, Mac, Dom and Curtis). Mac has started picking up niggles, and Curtis historically does the same. We clearly identified a need there in the summer and clearly identified the sort of player we want.
I think also.....it really could be open for us this season in a way we maybe didn't expect. The media are making out like Man City are still this relentless machine, but they havent won comfortably in the league since August. Drawn two, Fulham should have beat them, Wolves should have drawn against them and Southampton made life difficult for them. Arsenal also don't look the team they were the last couple of seasons. If we could be around top spot going into January and THEN made a big signing, like a Zubimendi, that'd be huge mentally. Considering its clearly a position we want to strengthen, it wouldnt be a great look to sign no-one there for two windows in a row.