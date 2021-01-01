The consensus on Robertson has been completely fair IMO. Bad for the goal yesterday but not a nightmare performance or anything. I don't think anyone is pretending he's still the same player as the one he was from 2017-2020, that was always going to end some day and it was a pleasure to watch, for me it's one of the great peaks I've ever seen any full back give, he just played every aspect of the game perfectly and was huge in helping us win the two biggest honours.



Ultimately though, I feel more and more wingers are getting the better of him now, and even going forward he doesn't contribute as much as I'd like to see. Granted the forward line isn't as good itself anymore, but it only feels like you get something from him in attack once every while when it used to be much more common he'd be popping up with great crosses (his corners used to be well better too!). Again, the full backs don't play the same way anymore so it's not fully on him.



In the summer I'd have tried to bring in our next great left back. It would have had to involve moving Tsimikas on, who might not really have wanted to go elsewhere tbf to him. I do like Kostas though and think he's a very good back up option - but if you want to improve the team you have to make moves like that. I think we could have found someone who'd have made Robertson the bench player personally. Newer and improved competition could even have spurred Robertson on. We won't know that now however and I don't really expect us to even try and sign one next summer. It'd have to be a super duper optimistic signing. I suppose Alphonso Davies could be considered optimistic until they look at the signing on fee and wages they'd have to give him, in which case we'd either move on to someone with a small enough release clause or just forget about it until the nerds find their next holy grail option. Could genuinely be years.