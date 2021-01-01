« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1207762 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33240 on: Today at 07:48:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Indeed, but its why those who were saying its ok not to have players in Summer because winter was another opportunity were wrong.

Dont think anyone was saying it was ok not to sign players in the summer, I just had a bit of sympathy for those that came in as they essentially had to start from scratch, which isnt that easy when youre backing a new manager that wants different profiles from positions. The January window is always there and you can occasionally get business done, I think weve been one of the better clubs at using it over the years but its not every season. Some clubs simply wont sell in January, some release clauses are only active during the summer, arguably the key position we need (a 6) is one of the key positions for most sides, I think itll be another Zubimendi or no one for that position in January, next summer will be different.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm
Id want someone like Napoli lad or Nico Williams.

Not sure Nico Williams has shown anywhere near enough to be considered good enough for us, hes a decent talent but has become massively overrated since the Euros, Im not sure Barcelona would bother with him now either. Id only sign Kvara if Mo left, hed be very expensive (record transfer easily) and we already have a wealth of players that can play on the left side, ideally if Mo left wed sign another left footer thats a natural on the right.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33241 on: Today at 08:01:30 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:48:46 am
Dont think anyone was saying it was ok not to sign players in the summer, I just had a bit of sympathy for those that came in as they essentially had to start from scratch, which isnt that easy when youre backing a new manager that wants different profiles from positions. The January window is always there and you can occasionally get business done, I think weve been one of the better clubs at using it over the years but its not every season. Some clubs simply wont sell in January, some release clauses are only active during the summer, arguably the key position we need (a 6) is one of the key positions for most sides, I think itll be another Zubimendi or no one for that position in January, next summer will be different.

Not sure Nico Williams has shown anywhere near enough to be considered good enough for us, hes a decent talent but has become massively overrated since the Euros, Im not sure Barcelona would bother with him now either. Id only sign Kvara if Mo left, hed be very expensive (record transfer easily) and we already have a wealth of players that can play on the left side, ideally if Mo left wed sign another left footer thats a natural on the right.


Possibly, Nico Williams is not maybe the one for us. But for me again its about levels, we saw yesterday that Salah is still the main man here. I think we need to make sure we are really getting top level players now as I still believe the class of 2018 are doing the heavy lifting.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33242 on: Today at 08:02:10 am »
I think there was a bit of, its ok not to sign anyone in here. Garlic you yourself have posted some crackers in this thread and others over the last few months but some of your posts seeking to understand thought process of the decision makers sometimes veered quite close to, its ok not to sign anyone. That may be in how they were heard rather than anything in your intention mind.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33243 on: Today at 08:33:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm
Id want someone like Napoli lad or Nico Williams.

See I am not entirely sure on that. Of our attack our wingers have looked great, our 9's have also looked good just not at doing 9 things.

I think the attack is grand, but the service to the 9's is not.

So that may mean a 10, or a 6 even to release our 10's a bit more, or maybe just a change of ideas.

I don't know who that is necessarily, but I just feel, unless we go for a very different type of winger (one more focused on creation) then even getting better than what we have is going to have diminishing returns, because those are not the areas of concern really
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33244 on: Today at 09:13:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:33:04 am
See I am not entirely sure on that. Of our attack our wingers have looked great, our 9's have also looked good just not at doing 9 things.

I think the attack is grand, but the service to the 9's is not.

So that may mean a 10, or a 6 even to release our 10's a bit more, or maybe just a change of ideas.

I don't know who that is necessarily, but I just feel, unless we go for a very different type of winger (one more focused on creation) then even getting better than what we have is going to have diminishing returns, because those are not the areas of concern really

Not sure, think we are missing that real top quality in attack. I think the entire team needs an injection of real quality all around, from full back to midfield to attack.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33245 on: Today at 09:23:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:53 am
Not sure, think we are missing that real top quality in attack. I think the entire team needs an injection of real quality all around, from full back to midfield to attack.

I mean maybe, but I think we more need a Wirtz or Musiala type than a wide player

I think that type of player adds 30 plus goals and assists (collectively not individually) across the whole attack where as a wide player adds maybe half that right now
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33246 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm
One draw in our second hardest game and we must make signings in January? We arent desperate for signings in the slightest and we dont need a new left back.

You can make a case for bringing in Zubimendi if he decides he does actually really want to move. But him aside weve got a really good squad. We are missing a few players currently, but were still able to improve during the game through using what we have on the bench.

We've got an excellent squad, but its going to be a tough long season. It looks alright now, but we've played 13 games in 10 weeks and could play 17 in the next 10 weeks (along with most of our players having at least one more international break and Mo going off to the AFCON). We're already talking about workload with certain players, I'm sure I read the gaffer say something like Dom can't press like he does every 3 days.

I dont think we need to start worrying about positions we're well stocked, like LB. But in CM we only really have four players who we'd want starting big games for us (Grav, Mac, Dom and Curtis). Mac has started picking up niggles, and Curtis historically does the same. We clearly identified a need there in the summer and clearly identified the sort of player we want.

I think also.....it really could be open for us this season in a way we maybe didn't expect. The media are making out like Man City are still this relentless machine, but they havent won comfortably in the league since August. Drawn two, Fulham should have beat them, Wolves should have drawn against them and Southampton made life difficult for them. Arsenal also don't look the team they were the last couple of seasons. If we could be around top spot going into January and THEN made a big signing, like a Zubimendi, that'd be huge mentally. Considering its clearly a position we want to strengthen, it wouldnt be a great look to sign no-one there for two windows in a row.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33247 on: Today at 09:45:51 am »
There's no AfCON until December 2025 I thought?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33248 on: Today at 09:54:28 am »
We do need another leftback. Understand why people will defend a club legend. But he's not the same player and we're up against a club who cheats. You need quality all over the pitch. Saka absolutely destroyed Robbo yesterday.

It's like when people said Henderson doesn't need selling. I admire the loyalty but prefer to win titles.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33249 on: Today at 10:02:41 am »
If Slot believes we desperately need a new left back I imagine well look at bringing one in.
Im gonna guess that he probably doesnt see it as a priority because it isnt because weve got two very good ones. Thats not just loyalty its a fact.
One who is perhaps not quite at his previous levels, and one who has shown in his recent performances he may have the required level to take over.

Also where are these left backs that are a big improvement and are they available and linked?
« Reply #33250 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:02:41 am
If Slot believes we desperately need a new left back I imagine well look at bringing one in.
Im gonna guess that he probably doesnt see it as a priority because it isnt because weve got two very good ones. Thats not just loyalty its a fact.
One who is perhaps not quite at his previous levels, and one who has shown in his recent performances he may have the required level to take over.

Also where are these left backs that are a big improvement and are they available and linked?

The post match analysis shows how they were targeting Robbo on that side by bringing Havertz over making it a 2 on 1. He's the weak link and will be targeted. I think Tsimikas is our best left back right now. But if Robbo is the man he needs helps because he was getting beaten far too easily. He's physically nowhere near the same from a few years ago.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33251 on: Today at 10:19:46 am »
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 10:02:41 am
If Slot believes we desperately need a new left back I imagine we’ll look at bringing one in.
I’m gonna guess that he probably doesn’t see it as a priority because it isn’t because we’ve got two very good ones. That’s not just loyalty it’s a fact.
One who is perhaps not quite at his previous levels, and one who has shown in his recent performances he may have the required level to take over.

Also where are these left backs that are a big improvement and are they available and linked?

At some point we are going to have to look at a successor though. I dont think Robbo was that bad yesterday but you dont want a players legs falling off mid season. We cant just keep going and refusing to buy players.

Tsimikas could step in but he is not Robbo 2018-20 levels is he? You want to get stronger as a side overall as thats the level we aspire to, winning leagues and CL’s.

Also Im sorry but asking where are these left backs when we have people say there are no great centrebacks, midfielders or wingers either. It seems like when we want a player, we are basically saying nobody can improve us, which is a bit mad.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:12 am by killer-heels »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33252 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:02:41 am
If Slot believes we desperately need a new left back I imagine well look at bringing one in.
Im gonna guess that he probably doesnt see it as a priority because it isnt because weve got two very good ones. Thats not just loyalty its a fact.
One who is perhaps not quite at his previous levels, and one who has shown in his recent performances he may have the required level to take over.

Also where are these left backs that are a big improvement and are they available and linked?

Really depends what Slot wants from a left back, does he want a younger version of Robbo? I.e. your traditional white lines up and down type, or does he want someone who can invert and be more involved in build up play?

Personally I think it's the latter (Cheaty have Gvardiol, Arsenal have Calafiori) and that would be someone like Lukeba, who isn't moving in Jan. Mittelstädt looks good but at 27 I think we'll want someone younger. Hincapié is also someone we've been linked with before.

The dream is Bastoni as you are also getting your long term Van Dijk replacement in early and bedding them in alongside him.

I just don't see us going for someone like Aït-Nouri whilst having Trent, I think Slot likes his left back to be defender first.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:38 am by Draex »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33253 on: Today at 10:35:21 am »
Of course hell need replacing at some point and that point may be at the end of this season it may not. I guess Slot will decide if he has what he feels he needs.

I think asking who the replacements are is fair though. Because is there anyone playing at the Robbo level of 18-20, if not are there options playing at a higher level than him now, are they available and do they want to join - these are all relevant questions.

Theres no point getting annoyed (not saying anyone is specifically, but some certainly do seem to), if the answer to all those questions isnt yes
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:55 am by duvva 💅 »
« Reply #33254 on: Today at 10:38:11 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:35:21 am
Of course hell need replacing at some point and that point may be at the end of this season it may not. I guess Slot will decide if he has what he feels he needs.

I think asking who the replacements are is fair though. Because is there anyone playing at the Robbo level of 18-20, if not are there options playing at a higher level than him now, are they available and do they want to join - these are all relevant questions.

Relevant questions to people who are paid lots of money to find these players. We're Liverpool football club we should have money and the status to attract very good players.

It's not all on Slot though. Like it wasn't all on Klopp. They don't always get what they want or need.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33255 on: Today at 10:38:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:12:56 am
The post match analysis shows how they were targeting Robbo on that side by bringing Havertz over making it a 2 on 1. He's the weak link and will be targeted. I think Tsimikas is our best left back right now. But if Robbo is the man he needs helps because he was getting beaten far too easily. He's physically nowhere near the same from a few years ago.

You think every left back we play is the weak link because we utilise Mo and cause overloads with Szobo and Trent down that side?

Sakas their best player/attacker, theyre always going to utilise him and hes previously done Robbo in the past so its a favourable match up. Kostas is consistently targeted when he starts and has generally received a lot of flack over the years for his defending. Im not trying to defend Robbo, I think hes more than fine as a player in the vast majority of games we play so a replacement isnt an absolute must, but ultimately the best sides and players find holes in systems/gameplans and can exploit them. Both sides scored almost identical types of goals yesterday: one each from a set piece, one each from a direct ball over the top behind the left back that led to a goal by the right winger.

I think we can look to improve on Robbo over the next few transfer windows, we could go in many directions. You could possibly go for someone like Estupinan whod be excellent for possession and building play through the thirds, you could go for Ait-Nouri whod be an attacking force, I have a sneaky feeling we may be eyeing up Jorell Hato at Ajax who may be willing to move next summer. He could be an excellent player to bring along if Robbo decides to stay and see the final year of his deal out.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33256 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
I liked Ait-Nouri but that was if it's the old Klopp system of the 2 fullbacks high and wide with a hard working midfield covering. Now it's moved away from that. Build up play and playing through high pressing is key. So more like Draex someone like Lukeba or Hincapie now I'm thinking

Like Hato too
« Reply #33257 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:38:18 am
You think every left back we play is the weak link because we utilise Mo and cause overloads with Szobo and Trent down that side?

Sakas their best player/attacker, theyre always going to utilise him and hes previously done Robbo in the past so its a favourable match up. Kostas is consistently targeted when he starts and has generally received a lot of flack over the years for his defending. Im not trying to defend Robbo, I think hes more than fine as a player in the vast majority of games we play so a replacement isnt an absolute must, but ultimately the best sides and players find holes in systems/gameplans and can exploit them. Both sides scored almost identical types of goals yesterday: one each from a set piece, one each from a direct ball over the top behind the left back that led to a goal by the right winger.

I think we can look to improve on Robbo over the next few transfer windows, we could go in many directions. You could possibly go for someone like Estupinan whod be excellent for possession and building play through the thirds, you could go for Ait-Nouri whod be an attacking force, I have a sneaky feeling we may be eyeing up Jorell Hato at Ajax who may be willing to move next summer. He could be an excellent player to bring along if Robbo decides to stay and see the final year of his deal out.

Hato would be my choice.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33258 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:38:18 am
You think every left back we play is the weak link because we utilise Mo and cause overloads with Szobo and Trent down that side?

Sakas their best player/attacker, theyre always going to utilise him and hes previously done Robbo in the past so its a favourable match up. Kostas is consistently targeted when he starts and has generally received a lot of flack over the years for his defending. Im not trying to defend Robbo, I think hes more than fine as a player in the vast majority of games we play so a replacement isnt an absolute must, but ultimately the best sides and players find holes in systems/gameplans and can exploit them. Both sides scored almost identical types of goals yesterday: one each from a set piece, one each from a direct ball over the top behind the left back that led to a goal by the right winger.

I think we can look to improve on Robbo over the next few transfer windows, we could go in many directions. You could possibly go for someone like Estupinan whod be excellent for possession and building play through the thirds, you could go for Ait-Nouri whod be an attacking force, I have a sneaky feeling we may be eyeing up Jorell Hato at Ajax who may be willing to move next summer. He could be an excellent player to bring along if Robbo decides to stay and see the final year of his deal out.

Hato is a great shout, forgot about him!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33259 on: Today at 10:44:03 am »
Andy Robertson is still more than capable of playing for a top European side and will show that this season, he was probably our best player at the end of last season and has been fine so far this season.

Saka had a good half against him. It's allowed he's pretty good.

What a load of fucking bollocks in here, as per.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33260 on: Today at 10:48:43 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:35:21 am
Of course hell need replacing at some point and that point may be at the end of this season it may not. I guess Slot will decide if he has what he feels he needs.

I think asking who the replacements are is fair though. Because is there anyone playing at the Robbo level of 18-20, if not are there options playing at a higher level than him now, are they available and do they want to join - these are all relevant questions.

Theres no point getting annoyed (not saying anyone is specifically, but some certainly do seem to), if the answer to all those questions isnt yes

I think the important thing to note is that at the start of the season Slot may have not wanted another left back. But right now we are rotating Robbo in and out a lot so the reality of what we have is different than in pre-season. We saw this before in 2022, when we thought the midfield would be fine but we then faced the reality when the season started.

I think he is still an excellent player and he grew into the game yesterday and wasnt that bad. But we need to be looking at replacements right now before we see more of a drop off. That goes for other positions as well.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33261 on: Today at 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:43 am
I think the important thing to note is that at the start of the season Slot may have not wanted another left back. But right now we are rotating Robbo in and out a lot so the reality of what we have is different than in pre-season. We saw this before in 2022, when we thought the midfield would be fine but we then faced the reality when the season started.

I think he is still an excellent player and he grew into the game yesterday and wasnt that bad. But we need to be looking at replacements right now before we see more of a drop off. That goes for other positions as well.


I dont disagree with any of that. What I dont like (again not aimed at you), are people reacting and wanting him replaced in January as a priority off the back of an iffy game.
I know its a transfer forum but I think thats a disrespectful and blinkered way of looking at things.
What youre suggesting there on the other hand is succession planning which is fine. It will most likely be in place (despite it not always feeling/looking like it is)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33262 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Succession planning and succession execution are unfortunately two very, very different things at LFC. There may be a plan for it, the priority might be high, but the exection will depend on getting the player for whatever they've deemed acceptable before even starting negotiations. Which might mean the succession is postoponed for another transfer window, year, two, who knows.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33263 on: Today at 11:09:18 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:01:21 am
I dont disagree with any of that. What I dont like (again not aimed at you), are people reacting and wanting him replaced in January as a priority off the back of an iffy game.
I know its a transfer forum but I think thats a disrespectful and blinkered way of looking at things.
What youre suggesting there on the other hand is succession planning which is fine. It will most likely be in place (despite it not always feeling/looking like it is)

Robbo is 31 in March, he's played an incredible amount of football for club and country and his contract expires in 2026 when he'll be 33 so yes there is certainly some discussion around long term planning for the left back position.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33264 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:09:18 am
Robbo is 31 in March, he's played an incredible amount of football for club and country and his contract expires in 2026 when he'll be 33 so yes there is certainly some discussion around long term planning for the left back position.
As I say no problem with looking at it from that perspective. Just not gonna roll with those who want to throw Robbo (although you can probably insert others when relevant) under the bus every time he puts in a display that displeases them
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33265 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:08:32 am
Succession planning and succession execution are unfortunately two very, very different things at LFC. There may be a plan for it, the priority might be high, but the exection will depend on getting the player for whatever they've deemed acceptable before even starting negotiations. Which might mean the succession is postoponed for another transfer window, year, two, who knows.

Do you work in the civil service or government 🤔 😃😉
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33266 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
The consensus on Robertson has been completely fair IMO. Bad for the goal yesterday but not a nightmare performance or anything. I don't think anyone is pretending he's still the same player as the one he was from 2017-2020, that was always going to end some day and it was a pleasure to watch, for me it's one of the great peaks I've ever seen any full back give, he just played every aspect of the game perfectly and was huge in helping us win the two biggest honours.

Ultimately though, I feel more and more wingers are getting the better of him now, and even going forward he doesn't contribute as much as I'd like to see. Granted the forward line isn't as good itself anymore, but it only feels like you get something from him in attack once every while when it used to be much more common he'd be popping up with great crosses (his corners used to be well better too!). Again, the full backs don't play the same way anymore so it's not fully on him.

In the summer I'd have tried to bring in our next great left back. It would have had to involve moving Tsimikas on, who might not really have wanted to go elsewhere tbf to him. I do like Kostas though and think he's a very good back up option - but if you want to improve the team you have to make moves like that. I think we could have found someone who'd have made Robertson the bench player personally. Newer and improved competition could even have spurred Robertson on. We won't know that now however and I don't really expect us to even try and sign one next summer. It'd have to be a super duper optimistic signing. I suppose Alphonso Davies could be considered optimistic until they look at the signing on fee and wages they'd have to give him, in which case we'd either move on to someone with a small enough release clause or just forget about it until the nerds find their next holy grail option. Could genuinely be years.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33267 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
That starting Left Back spot is wide open come next summer.

Fuck summer, it's wide open in January.

It's also not just the game yesterday. Robbo is a legend and man has he worked hard since he's been here, but we've burnt him out. This season he's not been good and arguably Kostas has performed better than him this season.

The game yesterday just confirmed to me that I think we'll just miss out on the league if we don't address this in January - and this league title is definitely winnable for us.

For me the question is do we buy a LB or a LCB who can play left back.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33268 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:38:41 pm
Fuck summer, it's wide open in January.

Kinky.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33269 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:38:41 pm
Fuck summer, it's wide open in January.

It's also not just the game yesterday. Robbo is a legend and man has he worked hard since he's been here, but we've burnt him out. This season he's not been good and arguably Kostas has performed better than him this season.

The game yesterday just confirmed to me that I think we'll just miss out on the league if we don't address this in January - and this league title is definitely winnable for us.

For me the question is do we buy a LB or a LCB who can play left back.
How is it going to be the difference between winning or losing the league? Even if we found someone we wanted in January they could potentially take time to adjust. Might even cause more issues than it solves during bedding in.

Just doesnt seem realistic and is very unlikely in my view to make the difference between whether we win the league or not
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33270 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:50:23 pm
How is it going to be the difference between winning or losing the league? Even if we found someone we wanted in January they could potentially take time to adjust. Might even cause more issues than it solves during bedding in.

Just doesnt seem realistic and is very unlikely in my view to make the difference between whether we win the league or not

If that's the case then no one should ever sign anyone in January then...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33271 on: Today at 02:01:40 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:54:39 pm
If that's the case then no one should ever sign anyone in January then...
Thats clearly not what I implied. January signings can be a boost but its usually to add to what you have not completely replace.

Also rarely is changing your left back in January going to be the difference between winning the league or not.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33272 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm »
Would love to know who this unicorn left back is that his club are somehow fine with selling midseason but will also improve us enough to win the league. Fallows is retiring, you might get yourself a job.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33273 on: Today at 04:02:30 pm »
Paulo Maldini!
