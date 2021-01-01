Virgil was young 20s then. His sample is small which i have said. He has a size that generally looked for but 55% career in like 19 90s is 26 wins 21 losses aerial. Sample is small but you would like more. Im not saying it the only thing and they have the youth scouting too etc.

Arsenal Brought Saliba at 25.2 90s was he over 60% in the air in France. His aerial stats are worse in PL then France too



Virgil was 22 when he joined Celtic and had already played two full seasons of senior football at Groningen. Zezes basically made 20 top flight appearances as a teenager, Im not sure comparing Virgils numbers 2-3 years ahead in the development curve would be relevant, it would have to be the Groningen numbers if you really wanted to make the comparison. I think if we signed him wed back our ability to develop him from the age hes at to improve.Take Van den Berg for example, we signed him as a kid, we send him out on loan to Preston, he wins 53% in his first season there mainly as a right back, then goes up to 66%. He then steps up to the Bundesliga, 48% in a small sample size at Schalke, then 69% last season at Mainz over a much greater sample size. Sepp was obviously never good enough for us so moved on, but the point is the club can develop players in this area and looking at tiny sample sizes is probably pointless when I imagine it would be a signing made heavily based on scouting and potential rather than evidence.