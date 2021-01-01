Weve needed a left back for quite some time. I dont know why weve even put ourselves in the position of having the risk of Robbo falling off a cliff without an obvious successor lined up. Hes done so many miles for us, hes begun to get injuries and hes obviously not been quite at the level he used to be for a while now. Plus hes been playing a different sort of role, to which hes less suited, for a season or two. And yet all weve got to replace him is a player who, while a very good backup LB, had never been trusted by either Klopp or Slot to take over from Robbo despite the above.