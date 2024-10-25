« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1202869 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33160 on: October 25, 2024, 06:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 25, 2024, 05:43:09 pm
https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397

Had the easiest gig in football. He only had to watch 1 footballer a year.
Online tubby

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33161 on: October 25, 2024, 06:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 25, 2024, 06:37:41 pm
Had the easiest gig in football. He only had to watch 1 footballer a year.

;D
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33162 on: October 25, 2024, 07:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October 24, 2024, 02:59:18 pm
Bayern ones both look interesting.

aha Traction at last.  ;D  Davies at 23 is our man and we should grab David while we are at it. Best to go as Canadian as possible. Tah ever so and then we can Mahmoud on.*

*No statistics of any kind were harmed or even considered during the construction of this analysis.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33163 on: October 25, 2024, 07:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 25, 2024, 06:37:41 pm
Had the easiest gig in football. He only had to watch 1 footballer a year.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33164 on: October 25, 2024, 08:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 23, 2024, 11:05:28 am
Omar Marmoush's name keeps popping up, he's having quite the season so far 10 goals in 10 games.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kL8Vf0EzCYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kL8Vf0EzCYA</a>

How do you replace an Egyptian King? Well go for his prince..

Quote
🚨🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between 50-60m for Omar #Marmoush.

Liverpool is indeed a serious option. The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the players camp and #LFC. #SGE are aware of it.

Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.

@SkySportDE 🇪🇬

https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1849849575965851875?s=46

It would be maddeningly hilarious if we signed another forward before a midfielder. Als Eddy only wants flair players conspiracy would take off.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33165 on: October 25, 2024, 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 25, 2024, 08:22:04 pm
https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1849849575965851875?s=46

It would be maddeningly hilarious if we signed another forward before a midfielder. Als Eddy only wants flair players conspiracy would take off.
I know he's a bit fast but that's about it.

Hard to judge from Bundesliga highlights, a league with a lot more space.
Offline Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33166 on: October 25, 2024, 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 25, 2024, 06:37:41 pm
Had the easiest gig in football. He only had to watch 1 footballer a year.

didnt need to strain his eyes either as the player was spending more time on the fucking treatment table than on the pitch

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33167 on: October 25, 2024, 11:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 25, 2024, 05:43:09 pm

Quote
Dave Fallows, Liverpools director of scouting and recruitment, has decided to leave his role by the end of the year after 12 years at the club.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397

Hope they change the passwords on all of his work accounts.  ::)
Offline Fromola

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33168 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 25, 2024, 08:22:04 pm
https://xcancel.com/plettigoal/status/1849849575965851875?s=46

It would be maddeningly hilarious if we signed another forward before a midfielder. Als Eddy only wants flair players conspiracy would take off.

The forward line is a bit up in the air. Salah's deal is up in the summer, Diaz will be 28 and at the point where we either give him a bumper new deal or cash in. Nunez needs a big season this year. Chiesa not shown anything yet (obviously very early days). We clearly need to be proactive in looking at forwards for next year.

The issue is leaving yourself to do too much in one window (i.e. buy a new midfield in 2023) when we sat on our hands last summer rather than proactively space it out. We'll need another midfielder next year, probably a left back, possibly a right back and centre back
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33169 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:14:08 am
The forward line is a bit up in the air. Salah's deal is up in the summer, Diaz will be 28 and at the point where we either give him a bumper new deal or cash in. Nunez needs a big season this year. Chiesa not shown anything yet (obviously very early days). We clearly need to be proactive in looking at forwards for next year.

The issue is leaving yourself to do too much in one window (i.e. buy a new midfield in 2023) when we sat on our hands last summer rather than proactively space it out. We'll need another midfielder next year, probably a left back, possibly a right back and centre back

I agree, but with 6 forwards currently here and only one over 30, I wouldnt say that area is most in need in terms of succession planning. We may be planning for life without Mo and want to bring his replacement in a few months early, as we did with Diaz and Gakpo in terms of replacing Mane and Bobby, Marmoush could be seen as Mos replacement but you could only really say thats justified based on this seasons performances. We seem to be very good at spotting when a player is about to peak and maybe were ahead of the curve with him and see it as the ideal time to strike.

Im still not sure on the rest, though, I think there would be a pretty decent market for Darwin if he wanted to leave as clubs will always take a chance on a centre forward like him at his age, but Diaz is a tough one, hes an outrageous player, but at 28 there mightnt be a host of clubs willing to pay what hes worth, you could probably argue only PSG, Atletico Madrid and maybe someone like Inter or Juve would be able to afford him/want him, maybe Bayern, so he might not have a choice but to stay. Under Jurgen wed have seen him given a new deal and be looked after, I wouldnt be shocked if hes another that we kept and allowed to leave on a free, Im sure it was reported in the summer that his salary isnt as low as Google suggests, but if its still decent value it might be cheaper/easier to keep him for the full contract and let him walk than find an able buyer and replace with an equivalent/better player.

Still, even if it was good succession planning, I think we can all agree wed like an extra midfielder that Slot can totally depend on to rotate Grav/Mac with, someone like Zubimendi really would give Slot more options and variety in the middle, Id argue thats our biggest need at the moment and will be in any future windows until we land the player.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33170 on: Yesterday at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 21, 2024, 10:58:48 pm
It's pretty likely we sign a midfielder in January.

We wanted one in the summer - nothings changed

Past rumours and interest doesnt mean anything with the club. There have been examples where we have wanted a player and not bothered the following transfer window with such a player.

Offline Draex

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33171 on: Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm »
https://tbrfootball.com/liverpool-scout-incredible-defender-who-could-replace-virgil-van-dijk-with-aston-villa-and-wolves-also-keen/

Left footed 19 year old center back.

Now let's break this funk down, if Van Dijk is signing for another 2 years what do you need? you need a player to come in and learn from him right.. If Van Dijk is leaving you'd be linked to prime age center backs? right??
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33172 on: Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
https://tbrfootball.com/liverpool-scout-incredible-defender-who-could-replace-virgil-van-dijk-with-aston-villa-and-wolves-also-keen/

Left footed 19 year old center back.

Now let's break this funk down, if Van Dijk is signing for another 2 years what do you need? you need a player to come in and learn from him right.. If Van Dijk is leaving you'd be linked to prime age center backs? right??

I expect that Virgil will stay for 2 more years.

As for Nathan Zeze, he is reported to be a big talent ...

https://youtu.be/T8XRxdgdIjA
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33173 on: Yesterday at 08:01:43 pm »
Mats Weiffer is currently enemy number one for Brighton fans it seems.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33174 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:46:44 pm
I expect that Virgil will stay for 2 more years.

As for Nathan Zeze, he is reported to be a big talent ...

https://youtu.be/T8XRxdgdIjA

Yeah, Zezes top.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33175 on: Yesterday at 08:33:27 pm »
Offline TobyLFC

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33176 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:01:43 pm
Mats Weiffer is currently enemy number one for Brighton fans it seems.
how so? what have I missed
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33177 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Think Tchouameni will be available this summer, the fans hate him and they need more passing in midfield, can see him being booted out though whether we'd still be interested who knows, he's looked better at CB than CM whenever I've seen him. Wages probably too high anyway!

Probably more of one for Jurgen than Arne
Offline Bread

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33178 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
how so? what have I missed

Presumably for bollocksing this 4v1 attacking situation, laying the ball straight at the feet of the single Wolves defender which led to the Wolves equaliser. It's a calamitous mistake tbf.

Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33179 on: Yesterday at 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm
Presumably for bollocksing this 4v1 attacking situation, laying the ball straight at the feet of the single Wolves defender which led to the Wolves equaliser. It's a calamitous mistake tbf.

It was a mistake, however the ball also needed to go from their 18 yard to the other end and then into the net, with 7 men to get through - there was more than enough chance to stop the ball.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33180 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have already identified a potential replacement for Fallows in former Bayern Munich chief scout, Markus Pilawa.


From a few days ago.
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1841070025819537857

Quote
FC Bayern have appointed Nils Schmadtke as new head of scouting with immediate effect.

Markus Pilawa leaves the club, decision made.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm by Samie »
Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33181 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm »
Where is the first quote from SamieRiver?
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33182 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
No idea mate, it was on my feed retweeted by some fucker I follow. That's how I got the Tap-in link,  ;D
Offline RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33183 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
https://tbrfootball.com/liverpool-scout-incredible-defender-who-could-replace-virgil-van-dijk-with-aston-villa-and-wolves-also-keen/

Left footed 19 year old center back.

Now let's break this funk down, if Van Dijk is signing for another 2 years what do you need? you need a player to come in and learn from him right.. If Van Dijk is leaving you'd be linked to prime age center backs? right??
I would pretty shocked if Liverpool looks to sign a non aerial dominant CB. He at 55% career in a small sample
Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33184 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
I would pretty shocked if Liverpool looks to sign a non aerial dominant CB. He at 55% career in a small sample

He's 19, even aerially dominant youngsters tend not to be when they first break through simply down to strength. Proper scouting will decide that better than stats will.
Offline Ipcress

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33185 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm
Yeah, Zezes top.

I hear he's a sharp dressed man.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33186 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
I would pretty shocked if Liverpool looks to sign a non aerial dominant CB. He at 55% career in a small sample

I would be pretty shocked if we evaluate a 19-year-old based on his senior stats ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33187 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
From a few days ago.
https://xcancel.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1841070025819537857

FC Bayern have appointed Nils Schmadtke as new head of scouting with immediate effect.

Markus Pilawa leaves the club, decision made.

Isn't Nils the son of our Jorg?

By the way, Pilawa would be some appointment. He has identified some brilliant talent as the chief scout at Borrusia Dortmund and Bayern Munich ...
Offline nellyp

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33188 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm
Yeah, Zezes top.
Epic. You actually dragged me out of my "No engaging" staus with that....Congratulations  ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33189 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Yes he is Mac.  :D
Offline CraigDS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33190 on: Today at 12:13:50 am »
Quote from: nellyp on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
Epic. You actually dragged me out of my "No engaging" staus with that....Congratulations  ;)

Offline RedG13

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33191 on: Today at 02:31:59 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm
He's 19, even aerially dominant youngsters tend not to be when they first break through simply down to strength. Proper scouting will decide that better than stats will.
I mean I would be thinking more another 60+ if he going to be. Scouting should be a factor though. Like Colwill was 64% at Huddlesfield then 71% at Brighton.
Looking at Konate he was at 65% at 18 then jumped to 72.9% at 19. Quansah was at 67% last year at 20(fb ref doesnt have bristol numbers). Yea getting stronger part of it but Zeke was at 58% last year in like just over 11 90s at 18. More data would be good.


Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
I would be pretty shocked if we evaluate a 19-year-old based on his senior stats ...
It would be part of it. His stats looks like he has a lot of defending to for Nantes though.
