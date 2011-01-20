Good post.



Your point about RS suppressing his passing numbers is the key... is this the case or not. I've seen the same comment from a decent number of analysts where you have to make a leap of faith that his passing will improve (in volume and quality) in a better team in order to view him as top class (or potentially top class)

This question (just how good his passing is) plus his athleticism (have you got a view on this) are the main reservations



The frustration remains that he's clearly a good player even if he's at the lower end of his possible level once he moves to a bigger team - but that he's not close to being the kind of outlier you'd adopt a 'him or no one' view on



It is a weird mind fuck this club has done in terms of messaging over the years.. basically VVD was an actual unicorn - one of the best 3 or 4 to ever play his position .. and so we waited for him ... that has become generalised into 'pursuing one specific player and not moving on to anyone is normal' in our recruitment.

When actually it's perverse and more often than not leaves you with a weaker squad



Athleticism is always a difficult thing to judge. I can remember quite a few laughed at me when I said Jones/Szobo/Grav were three of the most athletic midfielders in the league, not to go all Nigel Frottage about it but Im not sure theyre laughing now, you could see on the weekend theyre all really good athletes that combine good speed and lateral movement with height and strength. Zubimendis probably not in that bracket athletically, whilst hes not as big and heavy as someone like Rodri, but he isnt a poor athlete and in a compact midfield, hes perfectly fine. Id say hes a better mover than someone like Mac Allister for example, but he isnt the type to eat ground up and eat up counter attacks.I suppose if you think about how Jurgen asked the club for players with extreme qualities, like he was happy to have players who were outstanding at things and would balance that out in other areas. Zubimendis extreme qualities probably dont stand out because his quality is simply how consistent he is, both in his approach and his technique; 7/10 across the board with the type of brain to carry out the most challenging demands of being a possession-based team that can adapt to dominate the various challenges that arise across a league season. Ive said before I wouldnt be shocked if Real Madrid ended up turning to him, their midfield is full of athleticism and ability, but its no surprise that Modric is still getting regular games there, because hes the only one that has that unique ability to adapt to every situation and still thrive. I see a bit of that in Zubimendi but its in deeper areas rather than someone like Modric who can play in any midfield role and impact game. When you look at our side, we have a wealth of athleticism and players who should be capable of changing games further forward, the things you associate with your classic 8 thats converted from being a 10, but Zubimendi is definitely a 6 first who can balance things out for those players who want to break forward and join the attack.I suppose the way I look at Zubimendi as being the only one is hes probably the only one thats 1) at peak age and 2) not already at a giant club and 3) hes performed at every level. Arsenal have been looking for this type of player for years, when they couldnt land him they basically went for Jorginho as a short term solution in the hope that another player might emerge in time, but so far, not many have. Players like Stiller have certainly impressed me when Ive seen him, but, in a way thats sort of the opposite of Zubimendi, Im not sure if hes standing out because his teams playing so well or if hes the one driving that team forward. I imagine a lot of scouts will be watching their CL games closely to see how he performs. Real Sociedad arent a perfect side by any stretch of the imagination, but theres a lot of what they do that will really appeal to big clubs. Being difficult to beat, defending leads, being adaptable defensively etc are all qualities that are valued if a side is getting into the CL by doing it. Their side over recent years have banked massively on the strength of their midfield, I think when you look back historically at good sides that have been picked apart by the vultures, theyre a bit like that old Monaco side that had Bernardo/Bakayoko/Fabinho, its a recipe that all the big clubs like and can see how those players performing at the top level for years translate to the very biggest sides, hence Merino heading to Arsenal, Zubimendi should have left years ago.I think I said in the summer before any interest in Zubimendi was even a thing, if we werent going for one like him wed probably have to take a risk on potential or the unknown. Thats where players like Wharton, Stiller, Baleba and other younger players might emerge. Seeing the quality we now have, I think a younger player is less of a risk now than I did during the summer, as we can now afford to develop them behind the solid core we already have. The only issue is as a club our policy has almost always been to get players that are nearly there, but there arent a wealth of players out there that are nearly there at the moment. Those deep lying playmaker types tend to flourish when they become more mature with good coaching and experience, if they arent already at top clubs to begin with. You see someone like Pavlovic come through at Bayern and its almost not fair that hell never be attainable.