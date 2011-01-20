« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1191895 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33080 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:06:36 am
I'd happily take these players - Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah.

Would be typical of this tight club signing 3 freebies like that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33081 on: Today at 09:26:02 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:37:28 am
Is Zubimendi actually all that? I dont know either way but his stats dont seem that amazing for a 26 year old player who should be at his peak. Maybe hes one of those guys you need to watch 365 days a year to see it but honestly he doesnt seem like a cant miss kind of guy where youd willingly neglect the team for it. Well see.

Definitely not, he's good and would have been happy to have him but it was kinda hilarious seeing people defend the lack of transfer activity after that fell through with "we have to wait for the perfect player" as if he was one.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33082 on: Today at 09:32:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:37:28 am
Is Zubimendi actually all that? I dont know either way but his stats dont seem that amazing for a 26 year old player who should be at his peak. Maybe hes one of those guys you need to watch 365 days a year to see it but honestly he doesnt seem like a cant miss kind of guy where youd willingly neglect the team for it. Well see.

He is what we don't currently have in the side and the type that there isn't an abundance of on the market, a metronome. We can't currently pass sides to death, like Slot said was his preferred style, because our midfielders aren't the best at retaining possession.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33083 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:26:02 am
Definitely not, he's good and would have been happy to have him but it was kinda hilarious seeing people defend the lack of transfer activity after that fell through with "we have to wait for the perfect player" as if he was one.

Think youre twisting what some said. Dont think anyone described him as the perfect player, however it was said (mainly down to journo reporting) that he was the only one identified to have the attributes we wanted and we werent willing to adjust those to go for someone else.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33084 on: Today at 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:33:32 am
Think youre twisting what some said. Dont think anyone described him as the perfect player, however it was said (mainly down to journo reporting) that he was the only one identified to have the attributes we wanted and we werent willing to adjust those to go for someone else.

Yeah a barrel load of shit excuses from you lot as usual every window.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33085 on: Today at 09:53:55 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:38:05 am
Yeah a barrel load of shit excuses from you lot as usual every window.

You lot - Id never seen Zubi play so Ive fuck all idea what hes like as a player and if hes the only one who can do what he does (whatever the fuck that is). So I never said that.

I may have said thats what some in the media have said but it wasnt my opinion because I simply dont know enough to even begin to make one, which Im happy to admit and would be good if you lot would admit that too.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33086 on: Today at 10:16:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:37:28 am
Is Zubimendi actually all that? I dont know either way but his stats dont seem that amazing for a 26 year old player who should be at his peak. Maybe hes one of those guys you need to watch 365 days a year to see it but honestly he doesnt seem like a cant miss kind of guy where youd willingly neglect the team for it. Well see.

I think there are some players you just see everything about them in stats and there are some players you see everything about them when you watch them. A lot of his stats have context around how RS play, as theyve been quite a pessimistic side for years that happily look to win games by one goal and dont force the issue in terms of chance creation and dominating games.

I think when you watch him you see an absolutely fundamentally sound footballer who operates in deeper central areas really well. By fundamentally sound its things like football IQ, ie when to get tight, when to close off a passing lane, when to commit to a challenge, when to hold them up for support etc I think thats something that Gini used to be excellent at, but Gini was a more athletic player so it was a little easier to notice. With the ball Zubimendis a classy player, knows when to keep it simple, when to accelerate play but most importantly, he knows how to direct play and has consistently sound technique to do so. Ive probably watched him in about 10-15 games over his career and always thought hes one of those players that would make any top side better. Some of those types of players can divide opinion at times, I mean I can vividly remember how much stick someone like Jorginho had during his peak who for me was outstanding, so youll never get universal appeal unless hes doing it for an elite side scooping up silverware.

Rodri isnt the worst comparison but Rodris a complete unicorn, but away from all the stats, you only need to look at Rodri and how his brain elevates his side, gets them out of trouble and how he has such responsibility for almost being Peps brain on the field. If you stick Zubimendi in our side you end up with a player that can do a bit of what Jones did on the weekend, ie take Cole Palmer out the game, but you also end up with someone that can add consistency and reliability in deeper areas. Slots done a good job of coaching the current players to play his game, but its still in its infancy and teams will soon begin to ask questions of different players to try and exploit our weak points. Think last season when teams stopped pressing Endo and Ibou and began doubling up on the players ahead of them, forcing them to make perfect passes and the receivers to take perfect touches. You stick Zubimendi in the midfield and teams have to honour him, hes good enough to get you out of danger consistently, which I think is crucial to the patterns and moves Slot has clearly been working on with the team.

He might not be for everyone, he might not be the flashiest of players or someone that stinks of being elite when you watch him, but I can almost guarantee hed strike up formidable partnerships with any of our midfielders and would give us even more control from deeper areas.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33087 on: Today at 10:27:13 am »
I reckon if Salah goes the RW will not HAVE have to be left footed, although would be a plus.
« Reply #33088 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:21:30 am
Would be typical of this tight club signing 3 freebies like that.

;)

Barca have a lot of players out of contract in 2026..
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33089 on: Today at 11:09:21 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:32:54 am
He is what we don't currently have in the side and the type that there isn't an abundance of on the market, a metronome. We can't currently pass sides to death, like Slot said was his preferred style, because our midfielders aren't the best at retaining possession.



Small sample size and international football I know, but Zubi replaced Rodri in that Euro final. Made sure England were doomed to fall short, Rice and Bellingham all. Have wanted that type of player for years, keeps you the ball, hides the ball from others and does Xabi Alonso bits.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33090 on: Today at 11:38:10 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:45 am
I think there are some players you just see everything about them in stats and there are some players you see everything about them when you watch them. A lot of his stats have context around how RS play, as theyve been quite a pessimistic side for years that happily look to win games by one goal and dont force the issue in terms of chance creation and dominating games.

I think when you watch him you see an absolutely fundamentally sound footballer who operates in deeper central areas really well. By fundamentally sound its things like football IQ, ie when to get tight, when to close off a passing lane, when to commit to a challenge, when to hold them up for support etc I think thats something that Gini used to be excellent at, but Gini was a more athletic player so it was a little easier to notice. With the ball Zubimendis a classy player, knows when to keep it simple, when to accelerate play but most importantly, he knows how to direct play and has consistently sound technique to do so. Ive probably watched him in about 10-15 games over his career and always thought hes one of those players that would make any top side better. Some of those types of players can divide opinion at times, I mean I can vividly remember how much stick someone like Jorginho had during his peak who for me was outstanding, so youll never get universal appeal unless hes doing it for an elite side scooping up silverware.

Rodri isnt the worst comparison but Rodris a complete unicorn, but away from all the stats, you only need to look at Rodri and how his brain elevates his side, gets them out of trouble and how he has such responsibility for almost being Peps brain on the field. If you stick Zubimendi in our side you end up with a player that can do a bit of what Jones did on the weekend, ie take Cole Palmer out the game, but you also end up with someone that can add consistency and reliability in deeper areas. Slots done a good job of coaching the current players to play his game, but its still in its infancy and teams will soon begin to ask questions of different players to try and exploit our weak points. Think last season when teams stopped pressing Endo and Ibou and began doubling up on the players ahead of them, forcing them to make perfect passes and the receivers to take perfect touches. You stick Zubimendi in the midfield and teams have to honour him, hes good enough to get you out of danger consistently, which I think is crucial to the patterns and moves Slot has clearly been working on with the team.

He might not be for everyone, he might not be the flashiest of players or someone that stinks of being elite when you watch him, but I can almost guarantee hed strike up formidable partnerships with any of our midfielders and would give us even more control from deeper areas.

Good post.

Your point about RS suppressing his passing numbers is the key... is this the case or not. I've seen the same comment from a decent number of analysts where you have to make a leap of faith that his passing will improve (in volume and quality) in a better team in order to view him as top class (or potentially top class)
This question (just how good his passing is) plus his athleticism (have you got a view on this) are the main reservations

The frustration remains that he's clearly a good player even if he's at the lower end of his possible level once he moves to a bigger team - but that he's not close to being the kind of outlier you'd adopt a 'him or no one' view on

It is a weird mind fuck this club has done in terms of messaging over the years.. basically VVD was an actual unicorn - one of the best 3 or 4 to ever play his position .. and so we waited for him ... that has become generalised into 'pursuing one specific player and not moving on to anyone is normal' in our recruitment.
When actually it's perverse and more often than not leaves you with a weaker squad
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33091 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:10 am
Good post.

Your point about RS suppressing his passing numbers is the key... is this the case or not. I've seen the same comment from a decent number of analysts where you have to make a leap of faith that his passing will improve (in volume and quality) in a better team in order to view him as top class (or potentially top class)
This question (just how good his passing is) plus his athleticism (have you got a view on this) are the main reservations

The frustration remains that he's clearly a good player even if he's at the lower end of his possible level once he moves to a bigger team - but that he's not close to being the kind of outlier you'd adopt a 'him or no one' view on

It is a weird mind fuck this club has done in terms of messaging over the years.. basically VVD was an actual unicorn - one of the best 3 or 4 to ever play his position .. and so we waited for him ... that has become generalised into 'pursuing one specific player and not moving on to anyone is normal' in our recruitment.
When actually it's perverse and more often than not leaves you with a weaker squad

Athleticism is always a difficult thing to judge. I can remember quite a few laughed at me when I said Jones/Szobo/Grav were three of the most athletic midfielders in the league, not to go all Nigel Frottage about it but Im not sure theyre laughing now, you could see on the weekend theyre all really good athletes that combine good speed and lateral movement with height and strength. Zubimendis probably not in that bracket athletically, whilst hes not as big and heavy as someone like Rodri, but he isnt a poor athlete and in a compact midfield, hes perfectly fine. Id say hes a better mover than someone like Mac Allister for example, but he isnt the type to eat ground up and eat up counter attacks.

I suppose if you think about how Jurgen asked the club for players with extreme qualities, like he was happy to have players who were outstanding at things and would balance that out in other areas. Zubimendis extreme qualities probably dont stand out because his quality is simply how consistent he is, both in his approach and his technique; 7/10 across the board with the type of brain to carry out the most challenging demands of being a possession-based team that can adapt to dominate the various challenges that arise across a league season. Ive said before I wouldnt be shocked if Real Madrid ended up turning to him, their midfield is full of athleticism and ability, but its no surprise that Modric is still getting regular games there, because hes the only one that has that unique ability to adapt to every situation and still thrive. I see a bit of that in Zubimendi but its in deeper areas rather than someone like Modric who can play in any midfield role and impact game. When you look at our side, we have a wealth of athleticism and players who should be capable of changing games further forward, the things you associate with your classic 8 thats converted from being a 10, but Zubimendi is definitely a 6 first who can balance things out for those players who want to break forward and join the attack.

I suppose the way I look at Zubimendi as being the only one is hes probably the only one thats 1) at peak age and 2) not already at a giant club and 3) hes performed at every level. Arsenal have been looking for this type of player for years, when they couldnt land him they basically went for Jorginho as a short term solution in the hope that another player might emerge in time, but so far, not many have. Players like Stiller have certainly impressed me when Ive seen him, but, in a way thats sort of the opposite of Zubimendi, Im not sure if hes standing out because his teams playing so well or if hes the one driving that team forward. I imagine a lot of scouts will be watching their CL games closely to see how he performs. Real Sociedad arent a perfect side by any stretch of the imagination, but theres a lot of what they do that will really appeal to big clubs. Being difficult to beat, defending leads, being adaptable defensively etc are all qualities that are valued if a side is getting into the CL by doing it. Their side over recent years have banked massively on the strength of their midfield, I think when you look back historically at good sides that have been picked apart by the vultures, theyre a bit like that old Monaco side that had Bernardo/Bakayoko/Fabinho, its a recipe that all the big clubs like and can see how those players performing at the top level for years translate to the very biggest sides, hence Merino heading to Arsenal, Zubimendi should have left years ago.

I think I said in the summer before any interest in Zubimendi was even a thing, if we werent going for one like him wed probably have to take a risk on potential or the unknown. Thats where players like Wharton, Stiller, Baleba and other younger players might emerge. Seeing the quality we now have, I think a younger player is less of a risk now than I did during the summer, as we can now afford to develop them behind the solid core we already have. The only issue is as a club our policy has almost always been to get players that are nearly there, but there arent a wealth of players out there that are nearly there at the moment. Those deep lying playmaker types tend to flourish when they become more mature with good coaching and experience, if they arent already at top clubs to begin with. You see someone like Pavlovic come through at Bayern and its almost not fair that hell never be attainable.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33092 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:10 am
It is a weird mind fuck this club has done in terms of messaging over the years.. basically VVD was an actual unicorn - one of the best 3 or 4 to ever play his position .. and so we waited for him ... that has become generalised into 'pursuing one specific player and not moving on to anyone is normal' in our recruitment.
When actually it's perverse and more often than not leaves you with a weaker squad

I mean you've picked out the only other example I can think of where we've gone for one player and one player only (and that was over 6 years ago now). I'd hardly say it's a standard for the club to do such a thing for it to become "normal" for us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33093 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:10 am
Good post.

Your point about RS suppressing his passing numbers is the key... is this the case or not. I've seen the same comment from a decent number of analysts where you have to make a leap of faith that his passing will improve (in volume and quality) in a better team in order to view him as top class (or potentially top class)
This question (just how good his passing is) plus his athleticism (have you got a view on this) are the main reservations

The frustration remains that he's clearly a good player even if he's at the lower end of his possible level once he moves to a bigger team - but that he's not close to being the kind of outlier you'd adopt a 'him or no one' view on

It is a weird mind fuck this club has done in terms of messaging over the years.. basically VVD was an actual unicorn - one of the best 3 or 4 to ever play his position .. and so we waited for him ... that has become generalised into 'pursuing one specific player and not moving on to anyone is normal' in our recruitment.
When actually it's perverse and more often than not leaves you with a weaker squad

Transfers are usually lined up / worked on up to 12 months in advance of a window. It's well documented that we are usually working 1-2 windows ahead of what you see, with the final negociations being held in the window you're in but the leg work done well in advance. Are there many examples bar Van Dijk of us waiting for a player? Konate maybe? Nothing recent.

With that in mind there has to be some sort of nod to the transition from Klopp to Slot in all of this and the fact that players Klopp would have rubber stamped could easily have been not ones Slot wanted, that probably narrowed down the potential targets to a very small list and hence why opportunity was spoken about and opportunity can mean many things not just a cut priced deal like Chiesa. Chiesa was certainly a target of opportunity, very low risk, huge upside.

I can imagine Zubimendi was a player we wanted under Klopp and Slot wanted him as well so that alignement of everything was, for that window, a rare occurance hence us going for it. Now we've seen how Slot plays I still can't think of many midfielders who we'd want bar Zubimendi so it's not like the "6" market is saturated but the clubs had 6 months now to do their analysis and start the work on any potential deal.

I really do think from Jan onwards we are going to see Slot put his mark on the team with incomings and a few high profile players leaving, Robbo being the one I see the most not suited to how Slot plays.
« Reply #33094 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
We've had Bobby, Ox, Matip, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Milner all leave. We've brought in Endo, Szobo, Mac, Grav and Chiesa.

Our wage bill must be signifcantly lower than it once was, we have made money in the transfer window, we had external investment to pay off debt. Add to the fact JH has hidden the Caicedo money somewhere.



We must be in a position to spend some serious money where it's needed and renew contracts. I can't see any excuses other than some BS about there not being the perfect player available. Despite us signing many non perfect players over the years.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33095 on: Today at 01:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:06:36 am
I'd happily take these players - Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah.

Don't get me wrong, but renewing Trent, Mo and Virgil would be better than any January signing ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33096 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:12 pm
We've had Bobby, Ox, Matip, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Milner all leave. We've brought in Endo, Szobo, Mac, Grav and Chiesa.

Our wage bill must be signifcantly lower than it once was, we have made money in the transfer window, we had external investment to pay off debt. Add to the fact JH has hidden the Caicedo money somewhere.



We must be in a position to spend some serious money where it's needed and renew contracts. I can't see any excuses other than some BS about there not being the perfect player available. Despite us signing many non perfect players over the years.

I don't think we're looking for the perfect player, just significantly better now, or in the future, than what we currently have.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33097 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:06:36 am
I'd happily take these players - Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah.

Are they Prem-proven?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33098 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:12 pm
We've had Bobby, Ox, Matip, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Milner all leave. We've brought in Endo, Szobo, Mac, Grav and Chiesa.

Our wage bill must be signifcantly lower than it once was, we have made money in the transfer window, we had external investment to pay off debt. Add to the fact JH has hidden the Caicedo money somewhere.



We must be in a position to spend some serious money where it's needed and renew contracts. I can't see any excuses other than some BS about there not being the perfect player available. Despite us signing many non perfect players over the years.



Sounds familiar.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33099 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:58:18 pm
Don't get me wrong, but renewing Trent, Mo and Virgil would be better than any January signing ...

100% but considering we're the only club in FSG's "expanded" multi-club structure we have Ward, Edwards, Marques who must have some spare time to get negotiating transfers whilst Hughes sorts the contracts, he's got Woodfine as an assistance as well!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33100 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:04 pm
Are they Prem-proven?

Forged in the fires of a cold and windy night in Stoke itself.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33101 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:12 pm
We've had Bobby, Ox, Matip, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Milner all leave. We've brought in Endo, Szobo, Mac, Grav and Chiesa.

Our wage bill must be signifcantly lower than it once was, we have made money in the transfer window, we had external investment to pay off debt. Add to the fact JH has hidden the Caicedo money somewhere.



We must be in a position to spend some serious money where it's needed and renew contracts. I can't see any excuses other than some BS about there not being the perfect player available. Despite us signing many non perfect players over the years.

I said this yesterday. Even the manager/staff wages have probably gone down quite a bit.

Perhaps it's a little pointless me moaning about it in October when all is going well, but going forward it's an absolutely perfect time to increase investment in the playing squad. If we don't sign anyone in January then the new manager will have had one squad player signed for him in his first year at the club, which must be practically unheard of these days. Very on brand for these owners/our recruiters though.

I feel like we're coming into a similar time that we were in 2016-2018, where correct moves in the transfer market could (and I believe will) eventually tip us over the line and help us win major honours. It certainly feels that way to me with the likes of Chelsea/United looking continually hopeless, Arsenal probably not going to be able to win the league/European Cup under Arteta, and Guardiola hopefully leaving City soon, ideally with the club itself coming under some form of shit soon. Liverpool to me look really well settled even despite a new manager/a few 'transition seasons' recently.

So, yeah, fucking invest basically. I really hope Trent/VVD/Salah are renewed quickly but the idea that new contracts are going to financially hamstring us will not be acceptable.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33102 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:02:23 pm
It certainly feels that way to me with the likes of Chelsea/United looking hopeless

I would argue on what we saw at the weekend Chelsea are perhaps a goalkeeper, striker perhaps a centre back away from being a very decent outfit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33103 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm »
 ;D

https://xcancel.com/FelixJohnston_/status/1848714359339458859

Quote
Josh Acheampong: I'm told interested clubs include Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund & Real Madrid.

Issue around pathway. The player wants a pathway, but he has not been shown how he gets game time ahead of Gusto and James.

Chelsea are 'worried'. They don't want to lose him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33104 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:08:36 pm
I would argue on what we saw at the weekend Chelsea are perhaps a goalkeeper, striker perhaps a centre back away from being a very decent outfit.

I don't really see it that way if I'm honest. They were okay on Sunday but mostly because they hung in there with a shout until the end. We weren't great and neither was the game itself. They actually played better against us on the opening day last season and that ended up being a huge false dawn for them. The level to which they've improved seems minor to me and that's mostly a style of play thing anyway, points wise they probably won't be much better off.

Pochettino wasn't good there considering the resources but they've hired some inferior project manager bizarrely enough. The quality throughout their squad is also still massively overstated IMO, Palmer has been quality but the other ones performing well (Jackson maybe? I can't think of that many who have genuinely stood out) still look inconsistent. They were 6th last season and I think the top 4 definitely stays the same. Even then there's Spurs/Brighton/Newcastle all around them too.

I think a lot of people feel that these signings eventually have to come off, but it never works like that. You can chuck money at it for years and never actually improve, some teams specialise in doing that. If you take away the Champions League that Tuchel won then it would have been noticeable at Chelsea for a lot longer than the past couple of years. I'm hoping they continue with 'project' managers that Yank owners seem to love, because it feels like they're forgetting what it was that made them good under Abramovich.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33105 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm »
January: Nyonis like a new signing.

July: Bajcetic has impressed Slot during pre season and Liverpool see it as pivotal the young Spaniard has a clear path to the first team.

Its written int stars.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33106 on: Today at 05:38:14 pm »
That's the end of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool talk. He has signed a new long term contract.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33107 on: Today at 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:23:36 pm
January: Nyonis like a new signing.

July: Bajcetic has impressed Slot during pre season and Liverpool see it as pivotal the young Spaniard has a clear path to the first team.

Its written int stars.

If he's back to match sharpness then Bajcetic would be like a new signing in January. I guess that's not going to happen though. Him staying there past Jan if they're out of Europe seems a bit pointless.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33108 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:38:14 pm
That's the end of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool talk. He has signed a new long term contract.

Rough one for him unless there's a release clause in there somewhere that might allow him to go to certain teams like Liverpool.

He's doing well/has potential and everything but I think we need better to win the big boy honours. Thing is though, I still expect we'll sell Diaz in the summer so we might still be in the market for a left winger sometime soon.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33109 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:38:14 pm
That's the end of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool talk. He has signed a new long term contract.

Phew.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33110 on: Today at 06:17:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:38:14 pm
That's the end of Anthony Gordon to Liverpool talk. He has signed a new long term contract.

Good news that for us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33111 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:26:02 am
Definitely not, he's good and would have been happy to have him but it was kinda hilarious seeing people defend the lack of transfer activity after that fell through with "we have to wait for the perfect player" as if he was one.

It's not about finding the "perfect" player though. It's about the club having certain targets.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33112 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins · 1h
EXCLUSIVE Targeted by Real Madrid, Castello Lukeba will extend with Leipzig
@RMCsport

Agreement between Lukeba and the German club for a one-year extension, therefore until 2029

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in the French defender 🇫🇷

Leipzig is preparing to be attacked on this file next summer

Various reports say he's got a new release clause similar to Olmo from next summer. Would love him, he's class.
