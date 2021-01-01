« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1188624 times)

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33040 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm
Even if we're going great guns at the end of December I really would love us to be proactive and have a midfielder lined up for January.

Yep, It would be nice, there's a legit chance for a league and/or CL. But we'll probably get "with Liverpool going so well the transfer team are wary of doing anything that will disrupt squad harmony" or "with the futures of Van Dijk etc to still be decided it is impossible to commit money to other purchases at this stage". But it would be lovely if it felt like we were going to do everything in our power to win for once.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33041 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm »
Lavia is a baller huh, shame we couldnt get that over line (yeah I know he missed a season through injury).

Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33042 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Lavia is a baller huh, shame we couldnt get that over line (yeah I know he missed a season through injury).

If we sign Lavia, then we don't sign Gravenberch. Swings and roundabouts.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,464
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33043 on: Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Lavia is a baller huh, shame we couldnt get that over line (yeah I know he missed a season through injury).



Thought he was crap, hence why he was hooked at half time.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,795
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33044 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Lavia is a baller huh, shame we couldnt get that over line (yeah I know he missed a season through injury).


Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Thought he was crap, hence why he was hooked at half time.
I thought he was ok Did a few of the Gravenberch type turns. Looks a similar player. Think weve got the better one as things stand and for nearly half the price.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33045 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Thought he was crap, hence why he was hooked at half time.

Same, definitely not a take I was expecting after today :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33046 on: Today at 12:01:30 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Nothing is happening is in January

I'm sure we'll be open to being "opportunistic". Having worked with the players for 6 months and managed a fair few games, Slot will also have a good idea which players aren't the right fit. Personally I don't think the 10 and 9 positions have worked as well as they need to so it wouldn't surprise me if we address those positions in the next 2 windows.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33047 on: Today at 06:17:53 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
Same, definitely not a take I was expecting after today :D

He wasnt crap. He looked extremely promising as a young DM whos missed a lot of football. He evaded our press and progressed the ball very effectively at times. It says something about the criticism in here that one poster thought he was hooked at half time. Maybe itd help to know who he is if youre going to pass judgement on his performance.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:30 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33048 on: Today at 08:23:01 am »
You can see why we wanted both Lavia and Caicedo tbf. Both great players. One can't stay fit though and the other wasn't worth £115m
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33049 on: Today at 08:23:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:17:53 am
He wasnt crap. He looked extremely promising as a young DM whos missed a lot of football. He evaded our press and progressed the ball very effectively at times. It says something about the criticism in here that one poster thought he was hooked at half time. Maybe itd help to know who he is if youre going to pass judgement on his performance.

Lavia was good, he evaded our press constantly with deft touches and turns. Caicedo was also great, Chelsea have two great midfielders in those two. I think with whats transpired it goes to show our scouting was really on point last season, all those midfielders are press resistant but also incredibly strong and powerful.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33050 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:23:49 am
Lavia was good, he evaded our press constantly with deft touches and turns. Caicedo was also great, Chelsea have two great midfielders in those two. I think with whats transpired it goes to show our scouting was really on point last season, all those midfielders are press resistant but also incredibly strong and powerful.

Lavia will suit a possession based team more than Caicedo. Caicedo looked brilliant yesterday because he was against us. Against a side with 10 men behind the ball he won't be as good. Still overall a great player who will run for days. Lavia would have been perfect for us last season. However he's made of glass so could still be a lucky escape
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,288
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33051 on: Today at 09:18:26 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:23:49 am
Lavia was good, he evaded our press constantly with deft touches and turns. Caicedo was also great, Chelsea have two great midfielders in those two. I think with whats transpired it goes to show our scouting was really on point last season, all those midfielders are press resistant but also incredibly strong and powerful.

You can scout as well as you like but if you can't get the players to sign it's worthless. Same with Zubimendi, Tchouameni, Bellingham.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33052 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
If we are still top or even thereabouts at Christmas then we should definitely be looking to try and get in some new recruits. I think rotation in midfield is going to be the issue for us in the longer run. I personally would be definitely getting in another midfielder and a left back if available.

 
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,570
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33053 on: Today at 10:45:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:34:10 am
Lavia will suit a possession based team more than Caicedo. Caicedo looked brilliant yesterday because he was against us. Against a side with 10 men behind the ball he won't be as good. Still overall a great player who will run for days. Lavia would have been perfect for us last season. However he's made of glass so could still be a lucky escape

Im not so sure. He was outstanding for Brighton who were a possession team when he played there, under RDZ they dominated tons of teams with the ball and he was effective enough in possession. I think hes a solid player, is he going to be the next Toni Kroos? Of course not, but he could easily reach Fabinhos level who was very underrated in all aspects of distribution.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33054 on: Today at 11:25:51 am »
If we're still there abouts in Jan. Really hope we buy the couple of players we need and go for it. We've spent not much at all, haven't paid money for big contracts. We have to be swimming in cash.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33055 on: Today at 11:34:53 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:25:51 am
If we're still there abouts in Jan. Really hope we buy the couple of players we need and go for it. We've spent not much at all, haven't paid money for big contracts. We have to be swimming in cash.

Not a chance.
No matter the situation with injuries and where we sit in the table.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33056 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:34:53 am
Not a chance.
No matter the situation with injuries and where we sit in the table.

Why? We've signed someone every Jan for years.

If a player we want is available we'll go for it.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33057 on: Today at 11:55:17 am »
Don't see it.
Signed nobody last January, signed nobody (of importance) in the summer.
We look set to wait until the elusive diamonds become available.
This usually doesn't happen in January.

They won't buy to 'bump up the squad' for a title push.
There is the invisible plan, they'll stick to it, no matter the table.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,438
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33058 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:55:17 am
Don't see it.
Signed nobody last January, signed nobody (of importance) in the summer.
We look set to wait until the elusive diamonds become available.
This usually doesn't happen in January.

They won't buy to 'bump up the squad' for a title push.
There is the invisible plan, they'll stick to it, no matter the table.

Yep i cant see it either. But we need to and I don't really care what the table says.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33059 on: Today at 01:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:41:14 am
Why? We've signed someone every Jan for years.

If a player we want is available we'll go for it.

I hope you get your Christmas present too from Santa,  you still believe which i admire
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,288
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33060 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:55:17 am
Don't see it.
Signed nobody last January, signed nobody (of importance) in the summer.
We look set to wait until the elusive diamonds become available.
This usually doesn't happen in January.

They won't buy to 'bump up the squad' for a title push.
There is the invisible plan, they'll stick to it, no matter the table.

Diaz gave us a real boost in January 2022 and we'll need something like that again, but even then we only went for him because Spurs decided to bid, we'd have waited otherwise. Gakpo wasn't really what we needed in January 2023 but we went for him because we felt he was undervalued in terms of his transfer fee. It was a solid buy in itself, but getting a midfielder in that month could have got us top 4 that season but we don't always help ourselves.

I don't see us signing anybody unless a random opportunity presents itself, which is down to chance (another Chiesa). We won't be actively looking to sign someone to kick the squad on again, or to ease the in-tray for the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33061 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
if we get some contracts done i cant see us having the funds being made available to get in a top quality signing
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33062 on: Today at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:20:54 pm
I hope you get your Christmas present too from Santa,  you still believe which i admire

If you want Santa to unload his sack all over you under the mistletoe Digger, that's your fantasy.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33063 on: Today at 04:38:03 pm »
I think the Zubimendi situation is perhaps the January signing. But other than that don't think we'll do much.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,295
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33064 on: Today at 05:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:41:14 am
Why? We've signed someone every Jan for years.

If a player we want is available we'll go for it.

Think so too. Like others have said, if he's available again, wouldn't be surprised if we go for Zubimendi again - or could be a name out of the blue, like when we signed Gakpo.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33065 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:27:13 pm
if we get some contracts done i cant see us having the funds being made available to get in a top quality signing

Fucking hell, when are funds ever available for us to spend  ;D

I reckon if they sort all three contracts out they won't only just use that as an excuse to not spend in January, they'll use it in the summer too. We are after all the only club in the history of the sport to ever have a 'contract summer' despite the defence falling apart due to injury in the months prior. It's actually a miracle they signed Konate that summer.

I really can't be arsed hearing how contract renewals are going to impact our spending power. We've already reduced the wage bill a lot with players leaving without replacements. Klopp's wage is gone too, and our summer net spend was in the green. Also, record revenues are being posted every season which are among the highest in world football.

Things are going well now because of Slot and a very good team already in place, but it doesn't mean he shouldn't be regularly backed in the future. 'Opportunistic' deals like Chiesa should be made in addition to more 'marquee' arrivals, like a Zubimendi for example if he's deemed good enough to meet the threshold of the transfer nerds.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #33066 on: Today at 05:27:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:24:05 pm

Things are going well now because of Slot and a very good team already in place, but it doesn't mean he shouldn't be regularly backed in the future. 'Opportunistic' deals like Chiesa should be made in addition to more 'marquee' arrivals, like a Zubimendi for example if he's deemed good enough to meet the threshold of the transfer nerds.

Wait, that doesn't make sense, we were prepared to sign Zubimendi alongside the opportunistic deal of Chiesa.

That would imply long term we still want another midfielder (to replace Endo in the squad), hopefully they've spent this time wisely finding alternatives who suit Slot's needs.

I'd be interested to know who people think that midfielder could be (Zubimendi aside).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Up
« previous next »
 