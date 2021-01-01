if we get some contracts done i cant see us having the funds being made available to get in a top quality signing



Fucking hell, when are funds ever available for us to spendI reckon if they sort all three contracts out they won't only just use that as an excuse to not spend in January, they'll use it in the summer too. We are after all the only club in the history of the sport to ever have a 'contract summer' despite the defence falling apart due to injury in the months prior. It's actually a miracle they signed Konate that summer.I really can't be arsed hearing how contract renewals are going to impact our spending power. We've already reduced the wage bill a lot with players leaving without replacements. Klopp's wage is gone too, and our summer net spend was in the green. Also, record revenues are being posted every season which are among the highest in world football.Things are going well now because of Slot and a very good team already in place, but it doesn't mean he shouldn't be regularly backed in the future. 'Opportunistic' deals like Chiesa should be made in addition to more 'marquee' arrivals, like a Zubimendi for example if he's deemed good enough to meet the threshold of the transfer nerds.