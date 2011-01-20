Ipswich's Leif Davis too,put up crazy assist numbers in the championship,is homegrown and despite his team looks to have something about him.



99% sure we won't go for any one of these but good to keep an eye out for some younger left back options,don't think there's a particular hurry with the other holes in the squad maybe appearing next summer and Tsimi doing well but still.



Left back was an interesting debate over the summer. I felt (and suppose I still do) that it's possibly our most straight forward area to improve in. There's plenty of good options at what I guess to be decent prices. Robertson isn't what he once was but I don't think Tsimikas has ever really threatened to take his place permanently.I don't have anything against Tsimikas by the way. In fact as far as back up left backs go I think you'll struggle to find many better, certainly ones who seem as content with a smaller squad role. But, all things considered, I think there is a couple out there who could compete for Robbo's spot and eventually take it and make it their own. Robertson did the same in 2017/18 after all, granted Moreno was absolute garbage in my eyes. So Tsimikas would naturally be the one to be moved on. I actually think improved competition could even get something extra out of Robbo too even though I never feel he's short changed us effort wise.Interesting to see how Leif Davis does in the Prem. He'll get lesser numbers at a higher level no doubt but according to the stats I have here he got 14 assists in League One and 18 in the Championship last season which is very impressive. In fact I think if you take away Robbo/Trent's exceptional numbers at the highest level that we've been so used to over the years when could you ever have imagined a full back doing that? Crazy. Surely one to watch out for if/when Ipswich go down.