Reply #32960 on: October 17, 2024, 03:58:21 am
RedG13 on October 16, 2024, 02:07:49 am
Looking over the stats Carreras. Kerkez seems good at progressing the ball from passing and carrying. His creative number even back to AZ dont seem good.
Carreras is good at progressing passing, carrying, Has good creative numbers for a Full back and also is 6'1 and career 61% aerial duel % which is not something super important for a full back but a nice plus

Thanks for the insight, much appreciated.
Reply #32961 on: October 17, 2024, 11:08:12 am
So Loic Bade any good? Google his name and apparently his signing is a formality
Reply #32962 on: October 17, 2024, 11:43:49 am
I know Kerkez is younger but not sure he's as stand out as Ait Nouri is. He could just be one of those players though who I always seem to watch and looks underwhelming. I always think the opposite with Ait Nouri though, I certainly think his attacking output looks good.

I think we can definitely improve on current Robertson but I think it's a long, long time before we see a full back like the version of him we had between 2017-2020. Every aspect of his game was on point and I still think it goes under the radar a little somehow because of how good Trent was too at such a young age.

Ait Nouri's contract is up in 2026 and Wolves are having a poor season. Seems like it'd be a straight forward one to get done. I can't really think of any players from a foreign league who I'd like more. I think he could be one of the top left backs in Europe soon.
Reply #32963 on: October 17, 2024, 12:32:29 pm
disgraced cake on October 17, 2024, 11:43:49 am
I know Kerkez is younger but not sure he's as stand out as Ait Nouri is. He could just be one of those players though who I always seem to watch and looks underwhelming. I always think the opposite with Ait Nouri though, I certainly think his attacking output looks good.

I think we can definitely improve on current Robertson but I think it's a long, long time before we see a full back like the version of him we had between 2017-2020. Every aspect of his game was on point and I still think it goes under the radar a little somehow because of how good Trent was too at such a young age.

Ait Nouri's contract is up in 2026 and Wolves are having a poor season. Seems like it'd be a straight forward one to get done. I can't really think of any players from a foreign league who I'd like more. I think he could be one of the top left backs in Europe soon.

Ipswich's Leif Davis too,put up crazy assist numbers in the championship,is homegrown and despite his team looks to have something about him.

99% sure we won't go for any one of these but good to keep an eye out for some younger left back options,don't think there's a particular hurry with the other holes in the squad maybe appearing next summer and Tsimi doing well but still.
Reply #32964 on: October 17, 2024, 02:58:17 pm
Tobelius on October 17, 2024, 12:32:29 pm
Ipswich's Leif Davis too,put up crazy assist numbers in the championship,is homegrown and despite his team looks to have something about him.

99% sure we won't go for any one of these but good to keep an eye out for some younger left back options,don't think there's a particular hurry with the other holes in the squad maybe appearing next summer and Tsimi doing well but still.

Left back was an interesting debate over the summer. I felt (and suppose I still do) that it's possibly our most straight forward area to improve in. There's plenty of good options at what I guess to be decent prices. Robertson isn't what he once was but I don't think Tsimikas has ever really threatened to take his place permanently.

I don't have anything against Tsimikas by the way. In fact as far as back up left backs go I think you'll struggle to find many better, certainly ones who seem as content with a smaller squad role. But, all things considered, I think there is a couple out there who could compete for Robbo's spot and eventually take it and make it their own. Robertson did the same in 2017/18 after all, granted Moreno was absolute garbage in my eyes. So Tsimikas would naturally be the one to be moved on. I actually think improved competition could even get something extra out of Robbo too even though I never feel he's short changed us effort wise.

Interesting to see how Leif Davis does in the Prem. He'll get lesser numbers at a higher level no doubt but according to the stats I have here he got 14 assists in League One and 18 in the Championship last season which is very impressive. In fact I think if you take away Robbo/Trent's exceptional numbers at the highest level that we've been so used to over the years when could you ever have imagined a full back doing that? Crazy. Surely one to watch out for if/when Ipswich go down.
Reply #32965 on: October 17, 2024, 02:59:26 pm
Tobelius on October 17, 2024, 12:32:29 pm
Ipswich's Leif Davis too,put up crazy assist numbers in the championship,is homegrown and despite his team looks to have something about him.

99% sure we won't go for any one of these but good to keep an eye out for some younger left back options,don't think there's a particular hurry with the other holes in the squad maybe appearing next summer and Tsimi doing well but still.

Haven't seen him play but 21 assists in the Championship from left back is impressive.
Reply #32966 on: October 17, 2024, 03:52:11 pm
I'd stay away from Davies at least for now, has talent for sure but he was pretty poor against us and hasn't done much since to show he'd be an asset for us. He's someone who needs much more time in the league to prove he's capable of the step up.
Reply #32967 on: October 17, 2024, 07:03:08 pm
Leroy Sane can sign a pre contract in january cant he? He still decent?
Reply #32968 on: October 17, 2024, 09:33:56 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser on October 17, 2024, 07:03:08 pm
Leroy Sane can sign a pre contract in january cant he? He still decent?
Yernited are sniffing around him.
Reply #32969 on: October 17, 2024, 09:59:48 pm
We are loooking at the Dortmund winger...the English kid.
Reply #32970 on: October 17, 2024, 10:11:00 pm
Samie on October 17, 2024, 09:59:48 pm
We are loooking at the Dortmund winger...the English kid.

What year do you think this is.
Reply #32971 on: October 17, 2024, 10:17:59 pm
 ;D

Thet took another Winger from our great lands.
Reply #32972 on: October 17, 2024, 10:23:39 pm
Samie on October 17, 2024, 09:59:48 pm
We are loooking at the Dortmund winger...the English kid.

Is he a generational talent like the last one they had?
Reply #32973 on: October 17, 2024, 10:29:47 pm
Tobelius on October 17, 2024, 12:32:29 pm
Ipswich's Leif Davis too,put up crazy assist numbers in the championship,is homegrown and despite his team looks to have something about him.

99% sure we won't go for any one of these but good to keep an eye out for some younger left back options,don't think there's a particular hurry with the other holes in the squad maybe appearing next summer and Tsimi doing well but still.
His creative numbers are good in the PL. He overperformed his assist numbers in the championship granted his creative numbers where still elite.
He just doesnt do build up play at for them. He didnt in the championship either.
He also just physically not big not his fault but could be a factor.
Reply #32974 on: October 17, 2024, 11:02:14 pm
CraigDS on October 16, 2024, 10:49:16 pm
Been round your mums for dinner I see.

Bless her shes the best cook in england why wouldnt I?
Reply #32975 on: October 17, 2024, 11:11:46 pm
Asam on October 17, 2024, 11:02:14 pm
Bless her shes the best cook in england why wouldnt I?

Shes not bad I agree.
Reply #32976 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 am
RedG13 on October 17, 2024, 10:29:47 pm
His creative numbers are good in the PL. He overperformed his assist numbers in the championship granted his creative numbers where still elite.
He just doesnt do build up play at for them. He didnt in the championship either.
He also just physically not big not his fault but could be a factor.

He's 6ft according to wikipedia.

Have not really ever watched him much to be honest but his numbers really jumped while browsing some player stats.

Reply #32977 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 am
Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:19:24 am
He's 6ft according to wikipedia.

Have not really ever watched him much to be honest but his numbers really jumped while browsing some player stats.
That my bad. I just checked his fbref stuff and it had him 5'5 1/2. I should have double checked with other sources
6 feet wont be an issue.
His creative numbers are really good. Idk if he does enough of the build play that likely being looked for
I would think LB a spot to watch for next summer.
Just as overall always check underlying creative numbers. Assists are very finishing dependent. A good example would be Kulusevski with Spurs overperforming his Underlying assist number for 2 season(the first season was just huge overperformance, 2nd overperformance but as not big). He still a very creative player but sometimes you get some finishing luck with your assists.
Davis last season XAG total was 11.2 and he ended up with 18 that big overperformance and also still elite creative numbers for a Left back. Dont have underlying for his first season at Ipswich but he had 14 assists in league one that season.
Reply #32978 on: Yesterday at 02:30:55 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser on October 17, 2024, 07:03:08 pm
Leroy Sane can sign a pre contract in january cant he? He still decent?

Think he's done alright with Bayern but not reached the level he might have continued at before his injury at City. Reeks of somewhere like Man United or Juventus him on huge wages.
Reply #32979 on: Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Samie on October 17, 2024, 09:59:48 pm
We are loooking at the Dortmund winger...the English kid.

Wirtz would be a better signing for us
Reply #32980 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Its Alphonso Davies or Bust.

Ate Poorly is crap at defence and very flashy going forward without ever getting any actual results other than eventually losing or misplacing the ball high up the pitch.

Davies is the best there is. Lightning fast as well.

i thought you guys wanted to have a good team? Didn't pull the right spreadsheets obviously.

Edit:  look, think of it this way. Either Trent goes, in which case you've simply got to go out and get Alphonso Davies, or Trent stays, in which case you've simply got to go out and get Alphonso Davies. Its as clear as the waters of Anne of Green Gables Sparkling Lake.

Reply #32981 on: Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm
Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Its Alphonso Davies or Bust.

Ate Poorly is crap at defence and very flashy going forward without ever getting any actual results other than eventually losing or misplacing the ball high up the pitch.

Davies is the best there is. Lightning fast as well.

i thought you guys wanted to have a good team? Didn't pull the right spreadsheets obviously.

Who does he play for?
Reply #32982 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
Its Alphonso Davies or Bust.

Ate Poorly is crap at defence and very flashy going forward without ever getting any actual results other than eventually losing or misplacing the ball high up the pitch.

Davies is the best there is. Lightning fast as well.

i thought you guys wanted to have a good team? Didn't pull the right spreadsheets obviously.

Ate Poorly? Are you seven?

Ait Nouri gets no results going forward? He has 4 goal involvement so far this season in 7 games, despite playing for the team that is bottom of the league.

Davies would want about £300k a week more, and 4 goal involvements throughout an entire season would be his 3rd best in his career. His highest is 8.
Reply #32983 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm
You can't get by him if he wants to stop you and you can't stop him if he wants to go by you. That's good enough for me.
Reply #32984 on: Today at 12:10:34 am
Ait-Nouri at LB in a back 4 is a terrible idea. Hes an excellent attacker but at the top level hed get absolutely chopped up by the best players. He hasnt got the first clue on positioning and how to stop people. Hes Alberto Moreno pretty much and I cant be arsed with that again.
Reply #32985 on: Today at 12:14:16 am
Our scouts will go again to watch that Belgian kid who can play both full back positions but is a Left Back by trade.
Reply #32986 on: Today at 12:44:22 am
Samie on Today at 12:14:16 am
Our scouts will go again to watch that Belgian kid who can play both full back positions but is a Left Back by trade.

Reply #32987 on: Today at 03:52:52 am
Agreed with some of the above posters, I was sucked in by the Ait Nouri highlights and from an attacking standpoint he's an obvious choice, but I'd hope the nerds are crunching the defensive stats when comparing him to the likes of Kerkez, because all indications are that he shows no inclination to that side of the game at all.
Reply #32988 on: Today at 08:35:52 am
The Girona left back or Ruggeri from Atalanta is who we should be getting.
