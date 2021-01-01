« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1175483 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32920 on: Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm »
Always wary of Balkan wonder kids. We never really sign them (sorry Igor) and then a lot dont amount to much anyway. Remember that couple United signed mid 2000s who were meant to be amazing. What happened to them in the end.
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32921 on: Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm »
Tosic and some other fella  I forget.

What if this kid is the next Savicevic though Nick?  ;D
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32922 on: Yesterday at 07:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Always wary of Balkan wonder kids. We never really sign them (sorry Igor) and then a lot dont amount to much anyway. Remember that couple United signed mid 2000s who were meant to be amazing. What happened to them in the end.

And Markovic.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32923 on: Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm »
I see Manu Koné is starting for France. I quite liked the look of him when he played for France U21s and also his highlights for his club. Will be interesting to see how he gets on at Roma this season.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32924 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:55:01 pm
I see Manu Koné is starting for France. I quite liked the look of him when he played for France U21s and also his highlights for his club. Will be interesting to see how he gets on at Roma this season.

Hell be starting next season at the Bitterdome now that Roma are Evertons feeder club. ;D
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32925 on: Yesterday at 08:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Always wary of Balkan wonder kids. We never really sign them (sorry Igor) and then a lot dont amount to much anyway. Remember that couple United signed mid 2000s who were meant to be amazing. What happened to them in the end.

Zoran Tosic and Adem Ljajic (FM legend). Think United struggled to get a work permit for him so pulled out. Last I seen of him he had a bit of a career in Serie A but he never became a world beater.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32926 on: Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm »
Preki lad

The Yugoslavian Jay Jay Okocha him lad. Like an Tarantula with Fred Astaires magic in all its feet.
Offline MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32927 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm »
quite like Reijnders as a player makes great runs from midfield
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32928 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Father Christmas will let him go?
Offline Wingman

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32929 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:08:40 pm
quite like Reijnders as a player makes great runs from midfield

Can run all night apparently
Offline markmywords

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32930 on: Yesterday at 10:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Can run all night apparently

He only turns up 1 night a year
Offline classycarra

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32931 on: Today at 01:01:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Always wary of Balkan wonder kids. We never really sign them (sorry Igor) and then a lot dont amount to much anyway. Remember that couple United signed mid 2000s who were meant to be amazing. What happened to them in the end.
