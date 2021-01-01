Crosby Nick never fails.
Always wary of Balkan wonder kids. We never really sign them (sorry Igor) and then a lot dont amount to much anyway. Remember that couple United signed mid 2000s who were meant to be amazing. What happened to them in the end.
I see Manu Koné is starting for France. I quite liked the look of him when he played for France U21s and also his highlights for his club. Will be interesting to see how he gets on at Roma this season.
quite like Reijnders as a player makes great runs from midfield
Can run all night apparently
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]