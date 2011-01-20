« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32880 on: October 9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on October  9, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
are you serious? why give him another chance? we should never chase players like we’re desperate


When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32881 on: October 10, 2024, 08:08:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  6, 2024, 06:46:03 pm
We can't play two full backs like him and Trent in the same team.

Unfortunately, he may not be sharing the team with Trent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32882 on: October 10, 2024, 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm
When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest


Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32883 on: October 11, 2024, 06:20:03 am »
Quote from: Asam on October 10, 2024, 10:14:03 pm

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word

Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32884 on: October 11, 2024, 10:37:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on October 10, 2024, 10:14:03 pm

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word

Hughes putting this in the public arena and using this same childish phrasing was a bit pathetic to be honest
Would be great if we lived in a world where no human changed their mind ever but players are young men, with a lot of voices around them and one, short career - handling them and doing things like convincing them to move is a tough but highly paid job
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32885 on: October 11, 2024, 10:40:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on October  9, 2024, 09:39:42 pm
did Virgil reject us?  :lmao

No but our desperation to sign him was obvious in that we had to eat humble pie and lay a larger fee.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32886 on: October 11, 2024, 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 11, 2024, 10:37:44 am
Hughes putting this in the public arena

Did he though?

Also seems RS had a very good reason put it out there so Zubimenda had the pressure of public opinion on his back as he made the decision to leave his boyhood club. Which worked.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32887 on: October 11, 2024, 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 11, 2024, 10:48:11 am
Did he though?

Also seems RS had a very good reason put it out there so Zubimenda had the pressure of public opinion on his back as he made the decision to leave his boyhood club. Which worked.

In fairness I don't know for certain he did, only that 'he gave me his word' appeared attributed to him...... we can agree RS did a good job of keeping him and we both failed to get it over the line and failed to have an alternative
Given the context of the club and squad, it was a horrendous Summer
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32888 on: October 11, 2024, 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 11, 2024, 10:48:11 am
Did he though?

The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

Not actually proof that Hughes went blabbing to the press but a strong-ish indication.

Hopefully he's learned a lesson there and in future he won't say anything until he actually has a signature. I like it best when we do transfers like Fabinho that no one has a clue about until the day we unveil him.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32889 on: October 11, 2024, 11:39:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on October 11, 2024, 11:30:07 am
The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

Not actually proof that Hughes went blabbing to the press but a strong-ish indication.

Hopefully he's learned a lesson there and in future he won't say anything until he actually has a signature. I like it best when we do transfers like Fabinho that no one has a clue about until the day we unveil him.

Alot of that relies on the player's agent to keep quiet too.  Fabinho agent did his part.. would others be able to keep schtum

I think Hughes did show his lack of experience at the top level when dealing with RS/Zubi hopefully he will learn from it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32890 on: October 11, 2024, 11:41:23 am »
Quote from: smutchin on October 11, 2024, 11:30:07 am
The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

I mean if I was releasing the info about one of my players who I wanted to keep at the club I'd likely release it to journos for the club wanting to buy him too. Any half decent PR person would do the same tbf.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32891 on: October 11, 2024, 01:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 11, 2024, 06:20:03 am
Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.

Everton fans would love it if we signed Zubimendi. Moving from RS to the RS.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32892 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm »
Gravenberch finally living up to his massive potential is putting us in a more comfortable position. We could probably get a younger upgrade on Endo, but we are no longer under pressure to spend big money on the double pivot positions. It will be interesting to see how the contract situations of Trent, Virgil and Mo will be resolved, and that will probably define our future transfer activity. In any case, next summer's (and even January's) market will be very interesting, with so many players approaching free agency in a not so distant future:

2025
https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/endendevertraege

2026
https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/endendevertraege/statistik?plus=0&jahr=2026&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&land_id=0&yt0=Show
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32893 on: Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm »
So this has nothing to do with transfers but im using this thread to time stamp and reserve all commercial rights to an evocative and pointed phrase that popped into my head a couple of days ago apropos of nothing, causing me to sincerely believe that i have originated the phrase:

Crack Phonecaine.

Everybody's on fucking crack phonecaine. That's a beauty.

 As i have previously noted, after my eventual election as Emperor of Earth by voice acclamation I am taking all your phones away. Therefore i believe this new phrase has great financial value. 

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32894 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »
Turkish sources saying we're interested in Benfica's Orkun Kökçü.
He has scored 35 in 96 matches when he was with Arne Slot at Feyenoord.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32895 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:30:33 pm
Turkish sources saying we're interested in Benfica's Orkun Kökçü.
He has scored 35 in 96 matches when he was with Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

Their sources are usually as legit as their clothes shops like. Hows he done for Benfica? I seem to recall reading some quotes a few months ago where he didnt sound too happy. Seem to remember our name in a lot of rumours before he went to Benfica so there may be some truth to it. Is he getting in over Mac/Grav/Dom/Curtis?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32896 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:30:33 pm
Turkish sources saying we're interested in Benfica's Orkun Kökçü.
He has scored 35 in 96 matches when he was with Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

Didn't he once refuse to wear the rainbow armband for "religious reasons"?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32897 on: Today at 06:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:10:28 pm
Didn't he once refuse to wear the rainbow armband for "religious reasons"?
Isn't that his prerogative?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32898 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 06:36:12 pm
Isn't that his prerogative?

Not if it means he's a homophobe, wouldn't be welcome here.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32899 on: Today at 06:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:48:26 pm
Not if it means he's a homophobe, wouldn't be welcome here.

Henderson is criticised because he supposedly supported those causes and then took Saudi money, thus proving himself to be a hypocrite. Wouldn't  Kökçü be straightforwardly and non-hypocritically supporting his own views?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32900 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:58:20 pm
Henderson is criticised because he supposedly supported those causes and then took Saudi money, thus proving himself to be a hypocrite. Wouldn't  Kökçü be straightforwardly and non-hypocritically supporting his own views?

No I dont want a (if true) homophobe playing for our club. Fails the dickhead policy for me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32901 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
The No dickheads policy was a Klopp thing. If Edwards/Hughes/Slot think the player could help us I don;t think they will refer back to what the previous head did/didn't do.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32902 on: Today at 07:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:06:08 pm
The No dickheads policy was a Klopp thing. If Edwards/Hughes/Slot think the player could help us I don;t think they will refer back to what the previous head did/didn't do.

Is this why we're now being linked to Greenwood?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32903 on: Today at 07:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:59:10 pm
No I dont want a (if true) homophobe playing for our club. Fails the dickhead policy for me.

Not sure refusing to wear a rainbow armband makes you a homophobe.

Quote
Kökcü said he did not feel comfortable wearing the rainbow armband due to his religious beliefs. I think its important to emphasize that I respect everyone regardless of religion, background, or preference, he stressed. I think everyone is free to do what they want and feel what they feel. I fully understand the importance of this action, but because of my religious beliefs, I dont feel the right person to support it.

Feyenoord both wanted to support the LGBTQIA community and respect Kökcüs position, so it had reserve captain Gernot Trauner be the captain and wear the armband during the match against AZ on Sunday.

Whilst Im an advocate for equal rights etc I also think people have a right to not participate in something. Ive no idea what pressures he may feel from his religious/national/family communities, but if he chooses to not upset them or bring scrutiny on himself/his family by doing so, I can be grown up enough to accept that whilst not necessarily agreeing with his views.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32904 on: Today at 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 11, 2024, 10:40:39 am
No but our desperation to sign him was obvious in that we had to eat humble pie and lay a larger fee.

That's not his fault
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32905 on: Today at 09:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 11, 2024, 06:20:03 am
Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.

I might be old fashioned but if you give someone you're word you stick with it, ultimately, he lead our club on and managed to conveniently get his existing "dream" club to give him a massive pay-rise, he didn't have the decency to tell us in time so we could make alternative plans, we must have been in discussions for months, all that time wasted, so no, I don't think this is the type of person who we would want at the club, I was really enthusiastic about him before, thought he looked like a perfect fit but his lack of integrity to me is a problem 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32906 on: Today at 09:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:28:50 pm
I might be old fashioned but if you give someone you're word you stick with it, ultimately, he lead our club on and managed to conveniently get his existing "dream" club to give him a massive pay-rise, he didn't have the decency to tell us in time so we could make alternative plans, we must have been in discussions for months, all that time wasted, so no, I don't think this is the type of person who we would want at the club, I was really enthusiastic about him before, thought he looked like a perfect fit but his lack of integrity to me is a problem

He hasnt had a pay rise.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up
« Reply #32907 on: Today at 09:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:28:50 pm
I might be old fashioned but if you give someone you're word you stick with it, ultimately, he lead our club on and managed to conveniently get his existing "dream" club to give him a massive pay-rise, he didn't have the decency to tell us in time so we could make alternative plans, we must have been in discussions for months, all that time wasted, so no, I don't think this is the type of person who we would want at the club, I was really enthusiastic about him before, thought he looked like a perfect fit but his lack of integrity to me is a problem

I think if you were old fashioned youd understand him a bit more as hes a throwback to players from other eras, that he didnt jump to leave for the queues of bigger clubs forming to buy him and instead stayed at the place he knows as home.

The whole thing about giving you word, its sort of obvious what happened isnt it. We sent a delegation out there, convinced the player to join and the player assumes we buy him, the club accept the situation and he moves on. But thats not what happens, the club go on the charm offensive, knowing theyd already lost RLN and were about to lose Merino to Arsenal, to then lose their best player, almost quite suddenly, put them in a situation where theyd basically be fucked, unable to recover by losing those players and begged him to stay. He hasnt even got a new contract out of them and I cant see him signing one. They told him hed have to go and pay the buyout fee himself, he obviously wanted to leave but didnt want to hit detonate to get out. As I said, its admirable in ways what hes done, you see him as a shithouse, I see him as an old school player with loyalties to his boyhood club. I grew up having mad respect for players like Totti who couldve gone to Madrid at any point for years and stayed with Roma. Similar with Gerrard with us.

Ordinarily, if a player decides he doesnt want to come or he picks another club over us, for most Id say fair enough, but well do incredibly well to sign one as good as him that you can plug straight into the first 11 and your teams level automatically goes up, simply by having a player thats that tactically aware without the ball and high IQ with it. We could play in so many different ways by having an option like him in the midfield. Hes top drawer, hes well priced, his wages wouldnt be astronomical and hed easily be sold back to Spain if he doesnt settle in. His agent really shouldve sounded the situation off with Sociedad before making us aware the deal was possible, like he shouldve been saying if Liverpool come in and pay the clause are you sending him with your blessing, as soon as the club made him hesitate it was over. I dont think hes a bad character, I dont think hes a leech trying to get more money, I think he wants to please too many people and the club he plays for he truly loves and doesnt want them suffering. I cant see him moving in January but next summer he leaves, my moneys on Madrid but Id love it to be us.
