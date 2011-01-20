I might be old fashioned but if you give someone you're word you stick with it, ultimately, he lead our club on and managed to conveniently get his existing "dream" club to give him a massive pay-rise, he didn't have the decency to tell us in time so we could make alternative plans, we must have been in discussions for months, all that time wasted, so no, I don't think this is the type of person who we would want at the club, I was really enthusiastic about him before, thought he looked like a perfect fit but his lack of integrity to me is a problem



I think if you were old fashioned youd understand him a bit more as hes a throwback to players from other eras, that he didnt jump to leave for the queues of bigger clubs forming to buy him and instead stayed at the place he knows as home.The whole thing about giving you word, its sort of obvious what happened isnt it. We sent a delegation out there, convinced the player to join and the player assumes we buy him, the club accept the situation and he moves on. But thats not what happens, the club go on the charm offensive, knowing theyd already lost RLN and were about to lose Merino to Arsenal, to then lose their best player, almost quite suddenly, put them in a situation where theyd basically be fucked, unable to recover by losing those players and begged him to stay. He hasnt even got a new contract out of them and I cant see him signing one. They told him hed have to go and pay the buyout fee himself, he obviously wanted to leave but didnt want to hit detonate to get out. As I said, its admirable in ways what hes done, you see him as a shithouse, I see him as an old school player with loyalties to his boyhood club. I grew up having mad respect for players like Totti who couldve gone to Madrid at any point for years and stayed with Roma. Similar with Gerrard with us.Ordinarily, if a player decides he doesnt want to come or he picks another club over us, for most Id say fair enough, but well do incredibly well to sign one as good as him that you can plug straight into the first 11 and your teams level automatically goes up, simply by having a player thats that tactically aware without the ball and high IQ with it. We could play in so many different ways by having an option like him in the midfield. Hes top drawer, hes well priced, his wages wouldnt be astronomical and hed easily be sold back to Spain if he doesnt settle in. His agent really shouldve sounded the situation off with Sociedad before making us aware the deal was possible, like he shouldve been saying if Liverpool come in and pay the clause are you sending him with your blessing, as soon as the club made him hesitate it was over. I dont think hes a bad character, I dont think hes a leech trying to get more money, I think he wants to please too many people and the club he plays for he truly loves and doesnt want them suffering. I cant see him moving in January but next summer he leaves, my moneys on Madrid but Id love it to be us.