« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1168855 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,253
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32880 on: October 9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on October  9, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
are you serious? why give him another chance? we should never chase players like we’re desperate


When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,238
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32881 on: Yesterday at 08:08:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  6, 2024, 06:46:03 pm
We can't play two full backs like him and Trent in the same team.

Unfortunately, he may not be sharing the team with Trent.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,545
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32882 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm
When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest


Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32883 on: Today at 06:20:03 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word

Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32884 on: Today at 10:37:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word

Hughes putting this in the public arena and using this same childish phrasing was a bit pathetic to be honest
Would be great if we lived in a world where no human changed their mind ever but players are young men, with a lot of voices around them and one, short career - handling them and doing things like convincing them to move is a tough but highly paid job
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,993
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32885 on: Today at 10:40:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on October  9, 2024, 09:39:42 pm
did Virgil reject us?  :lmao

No but our desperation to sign him was obvious in that we had to eat humble pie and lay a larger fee.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,695
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32886 on: Today at 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:37:44 am
Hughes putting this in the public arena

Did he though?

Also seems RS had a very good reason put it out there so Zubimenda had the pressure of public opinion on his back as he made the decision to leave his boyhood club. Which worked.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32887 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:48:11 am
Did he though?

Also seems RS had a very good reason put it out there so Zubimenda had the pressure of public opinion on his back as he made the decision to leave his boyhood club. Which worked.

In fairness I don't know for certain he did, only that 'he gave me his word' appeared attributed to him...... we can agree RS did a good job of keeping him and we both failed to get it over the line and failed to have an alternative
Given the context of the club and squad, it was a horrendous Summer
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32888 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:48:11 am
Did he though?

The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

Not actually proof that Hughes went blabbing to the press but a strong-ish indication.

Hopefully he's learned a lesson there and in future he won't say anything until he actually has a signature. I like it best when we do transfers like Fabinho that no one has a clue about until the day we unveil him.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,065
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32889 on: Today at 11:39:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:30:07 am
The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

Not actually proof that Hughes went blabbing to the press but a strong-ish indication.

Hopefully he's learned a lesson there and in future he won't say anything until he actually has a signature. I like it best when we do transfers like Fabinho that no one has a clue about until the day we unveil him.

Alot of that relies on the player's agent to keep quiet too.  Fabinho agent did his part.. would others be able to keep schtum

I think Hughes did show his lack of experience at the top level when dealing with RS/Zubi hopefully he will learn from it.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,695
  • YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32890 on: Today at 11:41:23 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:30:07 am
The story of our interest came from reliable sources linked to the club, from which you can infer that they had been briefed by the club.

I mean if I was releasing the info about one of my players who I wanted to keep at the club I'd likely release it to journos for the club wanting to buy him too. Any half decent PR person would do the same tbf.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32891 on: Today at 01:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:20:03 am
Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.

Everton fans would love it if we signed Zubimendi. Moving from RS to the RS.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Up
« previous next »
 