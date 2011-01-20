

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word



Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.