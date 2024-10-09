are you serious? why give him another chance? we should never chase players like we’re desperate
When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.
It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.
Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest