« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1168277 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,253
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32880 on: October 9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on October  9, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
are you serious? why give him another chance? we should never chase players like we’re desperate


When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32881 on: Yesterday at 08:08:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  6, 2024, 06:46:03 pm
We can't play two full backs like him and Trent in the same team.

Unfortunately, he may not be sharing the team with Trent.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,545
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32882 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  9, 2024, 10:28:59 pm
When at Roma, Allison was being sounded out by Real Madrid and they put in a bid for him that was much lower than he was worth. We expressed a willingness to pay what he was worth to Roma, but Alli still wanted to hear out Madrid so he could consider signing for them.

It was well known that Courtois (with Madrid previous links and spouse) wanted to join them, and had spoken about moving for a long time but Chelsea hadn't sanctioned it. because we avoided your strategy (of being emotional rather than rational) we ended up 'looking desperate', by letting Allison wait and see what played out over the months post-Kyiv CL final.

Madrid didn't move for him, and he appreciated feeling wanted by us. personally i'm pretty happy we did that, rather than arbitrarily ruling him out on account of feeling insecure about 'looking desperate' because he didn't want to immediately join us the second we declared interest


Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32883 on: Today at 06:20:03 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm

Not remotely similar, Alisson didnt lie to us and didnt reject us when he gave us his word

Gerrard did it with Chelsea though, did that make him a spineless liar? Was he a bad character?

These things can happen in football, unique players in unique circumstances can sometimes lead to unique situations that cant really be categorised. For him hes already at his dream club, you cant expect a player like that to hit the red button to get out and ruin his relationship there with supporters and the club. If he now decided he would definitely leave RS and would have zero doubts about buying his contract out  or even RS are willing to sell now theyve had time to prepare for it  Id be happy for us to bring him in as hes clearly an ideal fit for what we want at the position. If hes still hesitant and RS continue to play hardball over him and demand loyalty, I wouldnt bother.

FWIW I think hell end up joining Madrid or Barcelona this summer, Madrid would make a lot of sense when they bring in Xabi as manager.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 818 819 820 821 822 [823]   Go Up
« previous next »
 