« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1164387 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,352
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32840 on: October 6, 2024, 06:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  6, 2024, 03:27:49 pm
I love watching Ait-Nouri play - for someone else. Im not sure if its tactical but hes so aggressive with his attacking positioning, hes constantly being taken out of the phase with balls behind him. He is always in and around the 6 yard box in the attacking phase. Talented, great dribbler, but Im concerned hes a winger playing as a full back and doesnt have the defensive acumen to be quite what wed need, unless the set up changes substantially. I like him, but I think Kerkez at Bournemouth is a more rounded package in that hes good going forward but is very strong as a one-on-one defender too.

Ait-Nouris heatmaps are interesting, hes more commonly in the 8 position than he is at full back. Super aggressive going forward and is really productive, Id just worry adding a full back who makes Robbo look conservative.

The difficulty in judging is that when a team like Wolves has a player as good as him, they inevitably want to get him closer to the goal as much as possible as they don't have as many sources of goals.

That said, I like Ait-Nouri and felt we should have gone for him in the summer, but if we're talking next summer I'd rather we target someone who won't run off to the AFCON in the middle of the season constantly.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32841 on: October 6, 2024, 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  6, 2024, 06:39:48 pm
Looks like Ait Nouri's contract is up in 2026 so will only have another year come the summer. If they have a stinker of a season which it looks like they will he'll be even keener to get off. Which is to say price wouldn't be terrible.
We can't play two full backs like him and Trent in the same team.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,275
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32842 on: October 6, 2024, 08:54:17 pm »
Alfonso Davies salary is John Henry's problem not mine.   ;D  I want this done. Guys on a free. Caciedos not here.  Pounce on it with fat stacks.

Im a fair even handed temperate poster person, we've saved up a boatload of money by now. Time to shock the world. The fact i've made the transfer up and there's no credible link doesn't bother me in the least. Im a liverpool fan. ive got certain expectations. I know what i want. I know what we need. i know what we want to see.


ohoho definitely doing it right now   :lmao  Lets have it announced on new years day. I hate it when they stretch it out.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,538
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32843 on: October 7, 2024, 10:13:24 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on October  6, 2024, 08:54:17 pm
Alfonso Davies salary is John Henry's problem not mine.   ;D  I want this done. Guys on a free. Caciedos not here.  Pounce on it with fat stacks.

Im a fair even handed temperate poster person, we've saved up a boatload of money by now. Time to shock the world. The fact i've made the transfer up and there's no credible link doesn't bother me in the least. Im a liverpool fan. ive got certain expectations. I know what i want. I know what we need. i know what we want to see.


ohoho definitely doing it right now   :lmao  Lets have it announced on new years day. I hate it when they stretch it out.




Probably end up at Madrid next season
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32844 on: October 7, 2024, 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: rocco on October  7, 2024, 10:13:24 am
Probably end up at Madrid next season

That's inside the box thinking, Bobinhood is thinking outside the box! Get with the programme square!
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32845 on: October 7, 2024, 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October  6, 2024, 05:15:50 pm

Fair enough. Guimares is probably one of the few, probably got that wrong ones isnt he. Id be a little more critical of the club on transfers than you but its not actually that easy to give specific, we got it wrong here. The e.gs of CM players suggested on here whove gone on to be pretty average is evidence of that (although the reality is several of those suggested in here were never good ideas). But Guimares is one that most of us, whether more positive or more negative, can probably agree on. We know he was available, we know we needed a CM, we know he profiled exactly right. And yet we let him go to Newcastle, Newcastle? Wouldnt have been surprised to see 21/22 turn out differently as well as 22/23 (which would have been completely different), if wed had him.

Yeah it was a bizarre decision. Bruno G is/was such a Klopp player, he couldve given that side a physical edge as Henderson/Fabinho began to decline, whilst his ability on the ball was probably only bettered by Thiago. A real stinker from Ward. I felt similar about Paqueta to be honest but hindsights made me wonder if he failed the no dickheads policy, but as a player, hes outrageous but maybe didnt have the selflessness and running power that Klopp demanded from that midfield.

I know theyre a tough club to compete with given their wealth, but I do wonder how weve sort of allowed PSG to put in the leg work on the likes of Vitinha and Neves and not been a bit more proactive ourselves. Mel Reddy said something along the lines of wed tried for Vitinha but hed already decided to go to PSG in the summer of 22. Even Fabian Ruiz  who to some might be seen as a flavour of the month after the Euros  was someone we should have been looking at. 12 months on his deal left in Naples, had top level experience (CL, Serie A) and I think PSG paid around 25m for him.

Theyre the type of deals I look at and think to myself what were we doing? Even if they werent instant fits with Jurgens football, there were so few very top ones that were, maybe wed have been better off getting the best players available and making it work from there, something Jurgen was a master at. One thing Im hoping with the new structure  and Arne focusing more on coaching  is we see a more proactive approach to transfers. Ill let them off this summer as they started late and got burned by Zubimendi. But next summer should be akin to the summers or 2017 and 2018 in terms of execution. Ive no idea what numbers well need, but there needs to be more conviction.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32846 on: October 7, 2024, 10:14:44 pm »
Good post, youve just named 3 players it would have been brilliant to have here. Not an issue now of course thanks to brilliant work putting the midfield back together last year. It just didnt need to get there.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32847 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 am »
Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal
🚨🦅 Omar #Marmoush is on the list of FC Liverpool. The Reds are closely monitoring his situation. #LFC

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt want to extend his contract early by one year until 2028. Without a release clause.

The top priority for #SGE is to keep the 25-year-old top striker in the winter.

9 goals and 6 assists in all competitions yet.

So one to cross off any lists if you had him :D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32848 on: Today at 08:04:32 am »
Klopp becoming head of football of Red Bull.

That could be very beneficial for us
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32849 on: Today at 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:04:32 am
Klopp becoming head of football of Red Bull.

That could be very beneficial for us

Hi Jurgen, yes this is Richard, that Lukeba chap..
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32850 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
I don't think it'll make any difference whatsoever. Jurgen puts a huge amount of weight behind fairness and his own personal integrity that he won't give us preferential treatment over any other club.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32851 on: Today at 08:50:45 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:40:47 am
I don't think it'll make any difference whatsoever. Jurgen puts a huge amount of weight behind fairness and his own personal integrity that he won't give us preferential treatment over any other club.

But if a Red Bull player wants a move and Anfield is a viable option, fee wise.......
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,761
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #32852 on: Today at 08:52:49 am »
I would imagine if her does a great job then a few years from now FSG would poach him (after buying a few clubs etc)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Up
« previous next »
 